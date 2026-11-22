Brandon Ingram Officially Available Monday
Nov 22, 2026, 7:11 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's clash against Houston. It's now official: Ingram will make his season debut Monday night, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. While it will be great to see him back on the court, fantasy managers should tame their expectations. He's coming off a very serious injury and might be under a minutes restriction for a while. The Clippers enter a four-game week, giving Ingram a chance to shake off plenty of rust.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Charles Bassey Starting at Center vs Boston on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Steve Kerr said he will start Charles Bassey at center tonight vs Boston and wants “to give this lineup a look” moving forward. Said it is in part to shift Draymond Green to power forward and have him guard perimeter players. Draymond will be on Jayson Tatum at times tonight.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 6:58 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mavericks Start Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg vs. Jazz
Dallas Mavericks Starters vs. Utah Jazz:— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 22, 2026
G Kyrie Irving
G Cooper Flagg
F Caleb Martin
F Zaccharie Risacher
C Daniel Gafford
Nov 22, 2026, 6:56 PM ET
Bennedict Mathurin, Dejounte Murray, Trendon Watford Ruled Out
Keith Hernandez
Pelicans injury report vs. Suns:— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2026
OUT: Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis), Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain), Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain).
PROBABLE: Zion Williamson (left thigh contusion), Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection), Trey Murphy III (bilateral…
Nov 22, 2026, 6:51 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Bub Carrington and Deandre Ayton Available vs. Orlando Sunday Night
Bub Carrington (illness) and Deandre Ayton (illness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Vjr6MZs0N7— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 6:50 PM ET
Ryan Dunn Questionable for Monday Night's Game Against Pelicans
Keith Hernandez
Suns injury report at Pelicans:— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2026
Ryan Dunn (right quad soreness) QUESTIONABLE.
Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) OUT. #Suns
Nov 22, 2026, 6:48 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Magic Stick with Same Starting Lineup for Fourth Straight Game
The #Magic are starting Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. at Washington tonight.— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 22, 2026
This is the fourth game in a row for Orlando with the same starting lineup after it utilized 8 different starting lineups in the team’s first 12 games.
Nov 22, 2026, 6:46 PM ET
Hawks List Kingston Flemings Questionable with Back Injury for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
The Hawks are 2.5-point home underdogs today against the Pistons… if you enjoy that sort of thing, Kingston Flemings is listed as questionable, with McCollum, Landale, Gueye, Newell ruled out. Duren, Robinson, Okorie, Prince out for Detroit; Holland listed as questionable.https://x.com/BTRowland/status/2124512477073346649
Nov 22, 2026, 10:11 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
T.J. McConnell Ruled Out Against Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:50 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against New York after exiting Friday's loss to Cleveland with soreness. The 34-year-old missed the first nine games of the season with a right hamstring strain before recently working his way back into the rotation. McConnell had started to find a rhythm, scoring 14 points in 18 minutes against Houston on Wednesday. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) also sidelined, Quenton Jackson should pick up more minutes behind Andrew Nembhard. McConnell's next chance to return comes Monday against Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Patrick Williams Listed as Probable Against the Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:23 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (thumb) is probable for Sunday's matchup against Denver after landing on the injury report with a sprain. The former No. 4 pick also exited Monday's loss to Cleveland with a right finger injury before returning Wednesday, making this his second hand-related issue in less than a week. Williams is averaging 6.9 points and 1.9 assists while maintaining a modest role in Chicago's rotation. With Caleb Wilson (hand) still sidelined, Williams and Noa Essengue should continue seeing frontcourt minutes, though Williams remains a limited fantasy option unless his production picks up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Topic Won't Face the Heat on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:16 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Miami, marking his second straight absence with a hip strain. The 21-year-old has appeared in only three games this season, averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes, so his absence carries little standalone fantasy impact. Oklahoma City's backcourt is thin, though, with Alex Caruso (hip) also out and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) questionable. Bennett Stirtz scored 18 points Friday and could take on a larger role if Gilgeous-Alexander joins them on the sideline.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ruled Out Again Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:08 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Miami, marking his second straight absence with hip soreness. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per game, with much of his fantasy value coming from the defensive end. Oklahoma City is also without Cason Wallace (shoulder), while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) is questionable. If the Thunder are forced to dig deeper into the rotation, Bennett Stirtz and Nique Clifford could both pick up a few extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jock Landale Out Against Detroit
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 7:56 AM ETAtlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Detroit, marking his fourth straight absence. Landale missed the previous three games with right hip inflammation, but he is now dealing with a right great toe sprain. The 31-year-old is averaging 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 15.4 minutes across nine appearances. With Mouhamed Gueye (foot) and Asa Newell (toe) also sidelined, Onyeka Okongwu should continue handling a heavy workload while Zuby Ejiofor fills the backup center role. Landale's next chance to return comes Friday at Boston.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 7:49 AM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Detroit after missing three straight games with a lumbar strain. The No. 8 overall pick had started five consecutive contests before the injury and could step back into a prominent backcourt role with CJ McCollum (calf) facing an extended absence. Aaron Wiggins has started the past two games in Flemings' place and scored 19 points with four three-pointers against Charlotte on Friday. If Flemings remains sidelined, Wiggins should stay in the first unit and remain a useful source of scoring and threes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Iffy Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 11:26 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) is questionable for Sunday's road matchup against Miami with a low back contusion and neck strain. The two-time MVP still poured in 40 points on 14-for-24 shooting in Friday's 126-120 win over New Orleans, adding three rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 31.7 points per contest. With Alex Caruso (hip), Nikola Topic (hip), and Cason Wallace (shoulder) also out, Bennett Stirtz could move into the starting lineup if Gilgeous-Alexander sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cade Cunningham Probable for Sunday in Atlanta
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 11:06 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (knee) is probable for Sunday's game in Atlanta. He missed Wednesday's win with right knee soreness but returned Friday, tallying 23 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and one steal in a 105-102 loss to Toronto. The former first-overall pick is carrying Detroit's offense with Jalen Duren (hamstring) and Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) out, averaging 25.6 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. His three-point stroke has gone cold at 25.6 percent over the last seven games. A matchup with the Hawks could help, as he's averaging 25.8 points in 13 career games against them.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Remains Questionable for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 10:52 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Denver after missing Friday's loss to Washington with a gastrointestinal illness. The 26-year-old has also dealt with a left finger sprain and a head issue this month but continues to average 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game. Nic Claxton started in his place Friday and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes. If Smith is sidelined again, Claxton should remain in the starting lineup and have another solid chance to contribute on the glass and around the rim.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Norman Powell Iffy Against Denver
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 10:45 PM ETChicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Denver after landing on the injury report with a strain. Powell played 33 minutes in Friday's 98-94 loss to Washington, leading Chicago with 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting. The 33-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists through 13 games and remains one of Chicago's primary scoring options. If he sits, Buddy Hield and Tre Jones should have more room to contribute after combining for 27 points off the bench Friday. Jones also handed out seven assists without committing a turnover.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Pascal Siakam Questionable for Sunday at New York
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 10:36 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Pascal Siakam (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against New York due to soreness and tightness. The 32-year-old has missed only one game this season and is averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while scoring at least 19 points in five straight contests. Indiana is already without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring), so Siakam's availability carries added weight. If he can't go, Obi Toppin would be a strong candidate to step into the starting five, while Jarace Walker could pick up more frontcourt minutes and Andrew Nembhard would have even more creation duties.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable for Sunday Against the Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 10:28 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Oklahoma City after being limited in Saturday's practice. The two-time MVP has yet to miss a game in his first season with Miami, averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 60.2 percent shooting. If Antetokounmpo sits, Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis Jr. would be candidates for larger roles, while Bam Adebayo should have more offensive responsibility. Oklahoma City will be without Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jaylin Williams (back), leaving the Thunder thin in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard, Hugo González, Sam Hauser Start for Celtics
Payton Pritchard, Hugo Gonzalez, and Sam Hauser enter the starting lineup https://t.co/8ecwgOqFIS— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 22, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 9:41 PM ET