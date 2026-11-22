Baker Mayfield Officially Active for Week 11
Nov 22, 2026, 11:54 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is officially active on Sunday for the team's Week 11 contest on the road against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Mayfield suffered a foot strain in the Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears, but he was questionable to play this weekend despite having a bye in Week 10 to rest up. The 31-year-old was in a walking boot after the Week 9 contest, but he made enough progress in practice this week to be cleared to play against the Lions in Motown. Mayfield is officially dealing with a plantar-fascia injury, and he most likely will be dealing with some pain in Sunday's outing, making him an even riskier low-end QB2 in superflex leagues despite the strong matchup. The two-time Pro Bowler also missed three games earlier this season with a dislocated right thumb, and when he has been active in 2026, he has really struggled, completing only 60.6% of his pass attempts for 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. The matchup against Detroit is a nice one, but it remains to be seen if a less-than-100% Mayfield can take advantage of it for fantasy managers who roll the dice on him in starting lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Start Baker Mayfield This Week?
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Roman Wilson Expected to Play Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:54 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand) is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Pittsburgh activated Wilson from injured reserve Saturday after a four-game absence. Fellow receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) remains on injured reserve. Wilson practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday. The Steelers estimated full participation on Friday's walkthrough report and listed him as questionable. In the two games before he injured his hand against Indianapolis in Week 5, Wilson caught six passes for 134 yards and scored a touchdown in each game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Josh Jacobs Improving, but Will "Have to Show a Lot of Progress to Be Available Wednesday"
LaFleur on Josh Jacobs (finger): "He did some individual but he's gonna have to show a lot of progress today and tomorrow to be available"— weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 22, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 11:51 AM ET
Travis Etienne Jr. Might be in Line for Heavier Workload
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 11:46 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. might have a heavier day in terms of workload now that Audric Estime has been ruled a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest on the road against the Chicago Bears, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. In his first game back from a hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Etienne played a season-low 33% of the offensive snaps in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, being outsnapped by Estime. He had only 11 touches for 34 yards in his return. The good news for fantasy managers is that the 27-year-old former Jacksonville Jaguars RB should have a higher fantasy ceiling this weekend in Chicago with more volume as he approaches RB2 status in his second game back. The Saints signed Etienne in free agency in March with the plan to use him as their lead back, although veteran Alvin Kamara is going to remain involved in passing situations. Etienne is still searching for his first touchdown of the 2026 campaign, having rushed for 142 yards on 38 carries while adding 14 receptions on 18 targets for 71 yards through the air in only four games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Carnell Tate Officially Active Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:45 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. Tate practiced in full Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday and was listed as questionable. The rookie last played in Week 7, catching five passes for 69 yards against Cleveland before missing games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville. Tate still leads Tennessee with 413 receiving yards on 34 catches. He returns after the Titans placed Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle), who leads the team with 38 receptions, on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jim Wyatt
Audric Estime a Healthy Scratch Against Bears
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 22, 2026, 11:39 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime is a healthy inactive for the Week 11 game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. With Travis Etienne Jr. back from a hamstring injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, Estime is now the odd man out of the Saints' backfield going forward, with veteran Alvin Kamara still in the mix as well. In last week's three-point loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, Estime saw a 43% snap share despite Etienne's return, but it appears that the Saints are ready to give Etienne a bigger workload in his second week back from injury. In his two games for New Orleans this year, Estime has 22 carries for 78 yards (3.5 yards per attempt) and one touchdown, while adding two catches on his two targets for 10 receiving yards. Both Etienne and Kamara should have higher fantasy ceilings now that Estime is out of the picture this weekend in the Windy City.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Bhayshul Tuten Expected to Lead Jaguars in Carries Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:38 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) is expected to handle most of the carries against the New York Giants in Week 11, according to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson. Tuten was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and returned to limited practice Friday. He has no game designation and played each of the past two games after missing practice time with the same issue. Tuten had 12 carries, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. had 10 against Baltimore in Week 9. Against Tennessee last week, Tuten ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 26 carries, while Rodriguez had four.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tracy Wolfson
Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble Active for Panthers
TEs Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble are active. Were questionable with knee injuries.— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 22, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 22, 2026, 11:36 AM ET
Dalton Kincaid Ruled Out Against Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 11:33 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) will miss Sunday's Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Kincaid did not practice Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. Dawson Knox, who caught one of three targets for seven yards against the New York Jets last week, is next on Buffalo's depth chart. Fellow tight end Jackson Hawes (shoulder) was listed as questionable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Breece Hall's Week 11 Outlook Depends on Scoring Format
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:54 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall has scored 11.7 and 14.8 PPR points in his two games back from a quadriceps injury that cost him five games. Seven catches supplied 93 of his 195 scrimmage yards in that span, and he drew four targets in each game. That receiving work makes him a reasonable RB2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. RotoBaller ranks him RB16 for Week 11 in PPR. Hall had 26 carries over those two games, and Braelon Allen took eight in each, including six before halftime against Buffalo. Los Angeles held the Baltimore Ravens to 16 rushing yards on 15 attempts Monday, with Derrick Henry scoring twice from inside the three. New York has gone two games without a touchdown and ranks last in red-zone touchdown rate at 37.9%. Hall's only rushing touchdown this season came in the opener against the Tennessee Titans. With 8.7 and 10.8 points in standard scoring since his return, he's closer to a flex in that format.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Drake Maye Could Be Out Until Late in Regular Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:37 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) could be sidelined until late in the regular season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Maye fractured his right fibula on the opening drive of New England's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. ESPN reported that Maye is expected to avoid surgery and that tests showed no additional ligament damage. The Patriots are on their Week 11 bye and still list Maye on the active roster. Superflex managers should plan for a playoff replacement for Maye, who threw 18 touchdown passes and ran for three more through Week 10. Head coach Mike Vrabel named Tommy DeVito the Week 12 starter at the Los Angeles Chargers, with rookie Behren Morton as the backup. DeVito went 12-for-24 for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief against Detroit. The Lions pressured him on 15 of 31 dropbacks, nearly matching the 48.3% pressure rate New England's quarterbacks have faced since Week 7. Seven of DeVito's drives ended in three-and-outs, and his lone scoring drive came in the fourth quarter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Caleb Douglas Has Flex Appeal in Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:23 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (shoulder) practiced fully Friday after two limited sessions and has no game designation for Sunday's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. RotoBaller ranks him WR33 for Week 11 in PPR, and he's a reasonable bye-week flex in 12-team leagues. Since returning in Week 7, Douglas has been targeted on nearly a quarter of his routes. He caught six of eight targets for 70 yards against the Detroit Lions and drew eight more looks in Kyle McCord's first NFL start against the Indianapolis Colts. Douglas caught three of those passes, with gains of 38 and 22 yards accounting for 60 of his 71 yards. Buffalo allowed seven catches for 106 yards to Garrett Wilson last week, and the New York Jets finished with four field goals. The Bills enter Sunday having gone 33 consecutive drives without allowing a touchdown. In a close lineup call, Douglas makes sense if you need upside at flex. Give the edge to a receiver with steadier catch totals if you need a higher PPR floor.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Colts Turned Down Trade Offers for Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 10:09 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts turned down trade offers for running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones before the Nov. 10 deadline. Tom Pelissero reported that multiple teams offered a second-round pick plus additional compensation for Taylor. In the proposed Jones deal, the Baltimore Ravens would have sent Indianapolis a fourth-round pick for Jones and a fifth-rounder, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts would have gotten the fifth back if Baltimore made the playoffs. Indianapolis waived Jones on Friday after he threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 11 starts. He is expected to clear waivers Monday and wait for the right opportunity before signing. Anthony Richardson Sr. will start against the New York Giants in Week 12, his first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season. Taylor signed an extension in August that runs through 2028. He has averaged 12 carries over his last four games after averaging 20 in his first seven. His catches rose from 2.4 to 3.8 per game, helping his PPR production through four straight games without a touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Jalen Coker Could be Too Inconsistent to Trust
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:58 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker has quickly seen his fantasy value drop off a cliff. Last week, Coker turned in his worst performance of the season when he finished catchless on four targets in the win over the New Orleans Saints. His overall volume has taken a hit as well, but he's still seeing around 4-5 targets per game. The hope is that he'll have better results against the Baltimore Ravens' defense this weekend. The Ravens defense ranks 14th in the league, allowing 219.5 passing yards per game. Coker will stay involved in the passing game, but fantasy managers should temper their expectations. Coker falls into the mid-WR3 range for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Micah Parsons Targeting Wednesday Debut Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:51 AM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) practiced Saturday, keeping Wednesday night's Week 12 visit to the Los Angeles Rams in play for his season debut. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has begun preparing for Parsons to play, and head coach Matt LaFleur said his work in practice will determine whether Green Bay activates him. Parsons remains on the physically unable to perform list, and his activation deadline falls on game day. In Week 10, the Packers listed him as limited on Wednesday's estimated report and at practice Thursday and Friday before ruling him out against the Minnesota Vikings. Parsons said earlier this month he expects to play fewer than his usual 50 to 60 snaps as he returns from ACL and meniscus surgery. That makes his first game back a tougher call in IDP leagues that lean heavily on tackles. When Parsons debuted for Green Bay last season following a back injury in Dallas, the Packers used him mostly as a pass rusher on later downs. He played 30 defensive snaps against the Detroit Lions and sacked Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Elic Ayomanor is Shaky Starting Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:49 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is coming off his best performance of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10. Ayomanor hauled in five of his 10 targets for 79 yards in the loss to the Jags. The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season highs for Ayomanor. However, his usage will likely take a hit with top wideout Carnell Tate (shoulder) expected to return for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ayomanor will probably fall in the pecking order, but he does have a plus matchup against the Cowboys' defense. This Dallas defense ranks 27th in the league in pass defense. Ayomanor is still on the fantasy radar, but he falls more into low-end flex territory for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Davante Adams Could Return Against Chiefs in Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:39 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) could return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, head coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay indicated Adams was unlikely to be ready when the Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. Adams remains on injured reserve after tearing his hamstring in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and undergoing surgery. Los Angeles hosts Kansas City on Thursday night, then visits the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players in the Week 10 win over Arizona with Adams and Puka Nacua sidelined. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with 81 receiving yards on three catches, including gains of 27 and 44 yards. With Nacua expected to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery, Adams has a chance to reclaim a leading role in the passing game when he returns. He caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games before the injury, making him worth an injured reserve spot for the fantasy playoffs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Deebo Samuel Sr. is Risky Start for Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is coming off an excellent fantasy performance. Last week, Samuel hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball three times for 78 yards and an additional score. He'll now head into a much more difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. The Vikings rank 2nd in the league in passing defense coming into this game. There is also a decent chance that fellow wideout Mike Evans (Achilles) makes his return this weekend. Samuel would fall on the depth chart and already could have trouble finding success against the tough Vikings secondary. There is flex appeal here, but Samuel is far from a must-start for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordyn Tyson has High Upside for Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 22, 2026, 9:28 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Tyson is ready to go and could be a solid fantasy option this weekend. The rookie wideout is coming off an 11-catch performance against the Carolina Panthers last week. The expectation is that the Saints are going to continue throwing his way after 13 targets against the Panthers. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 11. The Bears rank 15th in the league in pass defense coming into this game. Tyson is a high upside player who ranks as RotoBaller's WR19 this weekend. Fantasy managers should consider him a high-end WR3 for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylen Harrell Hospitalized After Tampa Crash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:25 AM ETTennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell remained hospitalized Saturday after a Friday morning crash in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, the team said. Tampa police described his injuries as serious and are investigating whether he assaulted his rideshare driver before the crash, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. In their preliminary account, police said Harrell was in the back seat and the vehicle was moving when the alleged assault occurred. The driver swerved and hit another vehicle before striking a utility pole. Harrell struck the windshield and lost consciousness, police said. The rideshare driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and the other driver was unhurt. Detectives are still working to establish the sequence of events. The Titans said they were in contact with Harrell's family. The 24-year-old has been on injured reserve since tearing his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers in Tennessee's preseason opener. Tennessee drafted Harrell out of Michigan in the seventh round in 2024. He played in all 34 regular-season games in his first two seasons and recorded 4.5 sacks in 2025.--Bruno Mulé
Source: FOX 13 News
NFL Expected to Play 10 International Games in 2027
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 22, 2026, 9:15 AM ETThe NFL is expected to play 10 regular-season games outside the United States in 2027, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That is the most the league and the NFL Players Association have agreed to under their current collective bargaining agreement. Owners voted in May to raise the limit on league-run international games from eight to 10 as early as 2027. This season's record nine-game slate included eight league-run games and a Jacksonville Jaguars home game that the team operated at Wembley Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings close the slate Sunday night at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The NFL last played there in 2022, when San Francisco beat the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers also opened this season's international slate against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, the NFL's first regular-season game in Australia. NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said he expects most of next season's games to be in countries that have already hosted. Berlin is set to host in 2027, and the NFL's agreement to play in Mexico City runs through 2028.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter