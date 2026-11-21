Derrick White Out Against Sacramento
Nov 21, 2026, 8:22 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Derrick White (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento with an AC joint contusion, marking his first absence of the season. The 32-year-old is averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.1 steals across 15 appearances, though his shooting has cooled recently. With Jayson Tatum (rest) also sidelined, Payton Pritchard should take on a larger offensive role after averaging 13.7 points off the bench. White could return for Sunday's matchup at Golden State, but Pritchard carries added short-term appeal if the veteran guard remains unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jayson Tatum Rests Saturday Against the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:14 PM ETBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (rest) will sit out Saturday's matchup against Sacramento for rest on the front end of a back-to-back. It marks only his second absence of the season after Boston also rested him against Milwaukee on Nov. 4. The 28-year-old is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. With Derrick White (shoulder) also sidelined, Paul George and Payton Pritchard should handle more of the offensive workload against the 1-14 Kings. Tatum appears likely to return for Sunday's matchup with Golden State.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Bennedict Mathurin Out Again Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:05 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against San Antonio, marking his fifth straight absence with plantar fasciitis. The former sixth-overall pick has struggled to establish a consistent role since joining New Orleans, averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 12 appearances. With Trey Murphy III (knee) and Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones remain locked into prominent wing roles. Mathurin offers little fantasy appeal until he gets healthy and earns more consistent minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Trey Murphy III Held Out of Back-to-Back Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:00 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, with the team managing his bilateral patellar tendinopathy on the second night of a back-to-back. Murphy returned from a six-game absence Friday and came off the bench for the first time this season. Even with a minutes limit, the 26-year-old looked comfortable, posting 17 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes. It's worth watching whether New Orleans takes the same approach on future back-to-backs. Saddiq Bey, who scored 21 points with four triples in Friday's start, picks up value whenever Murphy sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Zion Williamson Ruled Out Saturday Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:48 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward/center Zion Williamson (thigh) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against San Antonio. Williamson logged 37 minutes in Friday's loss to Oklahoma City, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The two-time All-Star has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven appearances. With Trey Murphy III (knee) also sitting out the second night of the back-to-back, Yves Missi and Derik Queen should have more room to contribute in the frontcourt, while Saddiq Bey and Jeremiah Fears could take on additional offensive responsibility.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
Ty Jerome Cleared to Return Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:33 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) is available for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota after missing four straight games with a hip impingement. The 29-year-old has been Memphis' leading scorer, averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes across 11 appearances. Cam Spencer could move back to the bench with Jerome returning, though he should still have a role with Javon Small away for personal reasons. With Cameron Boozer (ankle) and Jerami Grant (calf) also sidelined, Jerome should step right back into a prominent offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
P.J. Washington Sidelined Saturday Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:24 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward/center P.J. Washington (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, marking his first absence of the season. Washington was initially listed with a left shoulder impingement before the illness kept him out. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game and is coming off a 21-point effort against Golden State that included five three-pointers and three blocks. Naji Marshall could move into the starting lineup, while Zaccharie Risacher should also see more work with Dereck Lively II (foot) sidelined. Washington's next chance to return comes Sunday at Utah.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Walter Clayton Jr. Good to Go Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:15 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (knee) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers after carrying a questionable tag with patellar tendinitis. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while working primarily off the bench. Clayton handed out seven assists in 27 minutes against Golden State on Wednesday, but his reserve role keeps his fantasy ceiling modest. With P.J. Washington (illness) also out, Naji Marshall and Zaccharie Risacher should see more opportunities. Dallas visits Utah on Sunday, so Clayton's knee is worth monitoring on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Deni Avdija Available Saturday Against Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:01 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (foot) is available for Saturday's matchup against New York after missing the past two games. The 25-year-old last played Nov. 16 at Minnesota, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 11-for-19 shooting. With Ja Morant (hamstring) still sidelined, Avdija should immediately reclaim a major playmaking role. His return could cut into the opportunities available to Scoot Henderson, who erupted for a season-high 27 points in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Jordan Clarkson Sidelined Again Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 6:54 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Jordan Clarkson (right foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Portland, marking his second straight absence. The former Sixth Man of the Year is dealing with plantar fasciitis, an issue that also cost him time during the 2024-25 season. Clarkson has played a limited bench role this year, averaging 4.9 points in under 10 minutes per game. With Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) and OG Anunoby (calf) also unavailable, Landry Shamet should get a longer look and have more chances to contribute from beyond the arc.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
OG Anunoby Downgraded to Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 6:48 PM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Portland, ending his streak of 15 straight appearances to open the season. The 29-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. With Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) also sidelined, New York will be short-handed up front. Landry Shamet and Miles McBride should be among the players asked to take on more minutes, with Shamet carrying some short-term appeal from beyond the arc.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 6:42 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Portland, marking his first absence of the season. Towns had posted a double-double in each of his first 15 games and leads the NBA with 13.9 rebounds per contest while adding 21.3 points and 3.9 assists. Andre Drummond will step into the starting lineup, and head coach Mike Brown said he is comfortable giving the veteran 25 to 30 minutes. That workload puts the four-time rebounding champion in a favorable spot for one-night production, while James Wiseman's role remains less certain.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Active; Rayan Rupert Inactive for Sixers vs. Bucks
Sixers two-way statuses today vs. Milwaukee, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 21, 2026
ACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall
INACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
Sixers have 60 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 37 games left, Love has 40 games left and Fall has 43 games left.
Nov 21, 2026, 1:00 PM ET
Ryan Rollins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Back in Starting Five
Keith Hernandez
Back to the original starting 5. First time Ryan Rollins and Jaime Jaquez are back starting in weeks. Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner are back from shoulder injuries. #Bucks https://t.co/rZtfDJ2Ewy— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tyrese Maxey and Dominick Barlow Available for the Sixers Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Maxey and Barlow both AVAILABLE for the Sixers today— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dereck Lively II Is Progressing Well After Recent Surgery on His Right Foot
Keith Hernandez
Dusty May said Dereck Lively II is doing more and moving well after right foot surgery.— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 21, 2026
There is still no timetable for Lively to return to five-on-five work.
Read more on @DALSportsJrnl: https://t.co/w8GXbjit3T
Nov 21, 2026, 11:05 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jayson Tatum Could Rest Saturday Against the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ETBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (rest) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento due to rest. The game is the front end of a back-to-back, with Boston scheduled to visit Golden State on Sunday. Tatum has missed only one contest this season, when the Celtics rested him against Milwaukee on Nov. 4. The 28-year-old is averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds. If Boston gives him another night off, Sam Hauser and Jordan Walsh should see more wing minutes, while Luka Garza could also pick up extra work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Derrick White Iffy Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 9:07 AM ETBoston Celtics guard Derrick White (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento with an AC joint contusion. The 32-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes across 15 appearances. White is also coming off an 0-for-7 showing from deep against Denver on Wednesday. If he sits for the first time this season, Payton Pritchard should take on more backcourt responsibility, with Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez candidates for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
OG Anunoby Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:59 AM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Portland after developing tightness following Thursday's win over Minnesota. The two-time All-Defensive selection logged 36 minutes in that contest, recording 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks this season, though he is shooting just 40.1 percent from the field. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) already out, Landry Shamet could move into the starting lineup if Anunoby is unable to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cameron Boozer to Miss First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:50 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Cameron Boozer (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota, marking his first absence of the season. The 19-year-old rolled his ankle on an and-one drive during Thursday's win over Golden State but stayed in the game and finished with 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 16 appearances. Memphis will also be without Jerami Grant (calf), which should create more frontcourt work for Isaiah Stewart. Ty Jerome (hip), meanwhile, is probable to return after a four-game absence and should help pick up some of the playmaking left behind by Boozer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ryan Dunn Exits with Right-Quad Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:41 AM ETPhoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (quadriceps) was ruled out of Friday's 111-101 win over Utah after colliding with Jaxson Hayes while fighting through a screen in the second quarter. Dunn finished with five rebounds in nine minutes. The 23-year-old has come off the bench in all 14 appearances this season, averaging 5.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.8 minutes per game. If Dunn cannot play Monday at New Orleans, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat could pick up additional reserve minutes, though neither has established a consistent rotation role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Amanda_Pflugrad