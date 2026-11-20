Geno Smith has No Designation, Will Play Sunday
Nov 20, 2026, 6:11 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) has no injury designation for the Week 11 contest and will play on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Smith suffered an ankle injury and was tested for a concussion in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills, but the 36-year-old veteran avoided any serious injuries and is in the clear to play this weekend as the Jets look to end their lengthy losing streak. While Smith has looked much better than he did in his disastrous 2025 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, he still profiles as a low-end QB2 in superflex fantasy leagues, and he will be without rookie first-round receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle). The two-time Pro Bowler has completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,226 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in 10 starts after tossing a league-high 17 picks last year. He had a nice two-game stretch in Weeks 7 and 8 against the Miami Dolphins and Raiders, where he threw for 577 yards, five TDs, and only two interceptions. But in the last two games against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, Smith has thrown for only 313 combined yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With potential limited mobility against a Chargers defense that is around the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to QBs this year, Smith has limited upside, with potential limited mobility outside of the pocket.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
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Saquon Barkley Looks to Extend Touchdown Streak to Four Games
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 6:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was a full participant in all three practices this week. Barkley has dealt with hamstring and back issues this season, but appears to be healthier following a bye week in Week 10. The Eagles hope that Barkley can enter a Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers feeling rejuvenated. Barkley has scored touchdowns in three consecutive games, but he has been inefficient in that stretch, combining for 33 carries for 114 yards (3.45 yards per carry) and three receptions for 33 yards (11.0 yards per catch) over the past three contests. Barkley missed Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers with the hamstring issue, and then he was hampered by the back injury versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. Barkley was able to play a season-high 41 offensive snaps in a 19-11 Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, but he recorded 13 carries for just 22 yards (1.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Barkley was only targeted once against the Giants and did not record a catch. The Philadelphia backfield has been banged up in 2026, but running back Will Shipley (foot, IR) could be nearing a return soon, as he resumed practicing this week and is questionable for Week 11. Other healthy options for the Eagles at tailback include Jaydon Blue and Elijah Mitchell, who could be elevated to the active roster again this week. While the Steelers struggle to defend the pass (242.2 yards allowed per game), Pittsburgh ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (83.2). Per Pro Football Reference, Pittsburgh allows 16.3 fantasy points per game to running backs (12th in NFL). It could be tough sledding for Barkley and company on the ground, and with Joe Milton III getting another start at quarterback, Philadelphia's passing attack is still a question mark. Barkley is listed as RotoBaller's No. 20 running back for Week 11. Due to his ability to find the end zone, Barkley is still worth starting.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Should See Plenty of Targets Vs. Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 5:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a reliable target in the passing game, and he will look to make an impact against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Goedert will play his second game with quarterback Joe Milton III on Sunday. The Eagles are coming off of a bye week, but prior to that in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants, Goedert recorded five receptions (on six targets) for 50 yards (10.0 yards per catch) in his first game catching passes from Milton. Through seven games in 2026, Goedert has drawn 42 targets and amassed 31 receptions for 308 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Per RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Goedert is averaging 8.4 fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues, which ranks in the top-11 among tight ends. The Steelers give 242.2 passing yards per game, which is the third-worst in the NFL. However, Pro Football Reference shows that Pittsburgh allows 7.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which ranks 14th in the league. Notably, the Eagles have been playing without wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) over the past three games, but Smith is returning in Week 11, while Wicks remains out. The Eagles also promoted veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the active roster from the practice squad this week. While all of this could cut into Goedert's target share, expect the tight end to still play a significant role against the Steelers. RotoBaller sees Goedert as its No. 11 tight end for Week 11 (half-PPR) and projects him to score 7.4 fantasy points. The quarterback situation remains a question mark, but Goedert should be in all lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Milton III Hopes to Make the Most of Opportunity
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 20, 2026, 5:55 PM ETFollowing a bye week, quarterback Joe Milton III will make his second start for the Philadelphia Eagles in an intrastate matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. In his first career start against the New York Giants in Week 9, Milton completed 18 out of 34 passes (52.9%) for 169 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Milton added nine rushes for 64 yards (7.1 yards per carry) in the 19-11 loss to the Giants. Milton was signed to Philadelphia's roster off of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16, just before starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17. With Hurts out (likely for the remainder of the 2026 season), and Tanner McKee benched after three starts, Milton is now running the offense in Philadelphia. Milton will look to improve upon his rather pedestrian performance against the Giants, and he will get a chance to do so against a Pittsburgh defense that just allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers currently rank 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (242.2). However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Steelers only give up 14.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is the sixth-best in the NFL. The Eagles are currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and desperately want a win. Milton ranks as RotoBaller's No. 22 quarterback for Week 11 and he is expected to score 12.6 fantasy points. Milton is currently rostered in just 5% of Yahoo leagues. Milton is worth monitoring to see how he performs, but as of now, he is best left as a fantasy free agent.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Questionable to Face the Jets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:41 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is listed as questionable for the team's game on Sunday at home against the New York Jets in Week 11. McConkey did not play a single snap in the team's Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans due to back spasms, and he was inactive in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old practiced in a limited capacity this week and is up in the air to return this Sunday against the Jets, making him a fantasy receiver to avoid in most leagues when considering how much of a disappointment he has been so far in 2026. The former second-rounder from Georgia does have two 80-yard performances, but in between, he has just eight receptions on 11 targets for 118 yards (14.8 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns in four games. The story of his season to this point has been injuries, and although he could return in Week 11, fantasy managers should be looking for better upside plays in a WR4/flex spot this weekend, especially since the Chargers do not play until the later window on Sunday. Even if McConkey returns, Tre' Harris figures to continue operating as quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite target in the passing game as the Bolts look for a second straight win. McConkey is the No. 45-ranked fantasy receiver at RotoBaller for Week 11 action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Isaiah Likely Good to Go vs. Jaguars
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:28 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) sat out of Friday's practice with a groin injury, but he was removed from the final Week 11 injury report and is good to go for Sunday's contest against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Likely was dealing with a "minor thing." The 26-year-old's groin injury is worth watching, but now that we know he will be active at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, he needs to remain locked into all starting fantasy lineups in the midst of a breakout 2026 season. Through nine games played, the former fourth-rounder from Coastal Carolina is the overall TE3, behind only Trey McBride and Brock Bowers, with 55 receptions on 80 targets for 575 yards and seven touchdowns. His 80 targets are second only to McBride, and he leads all TEs with his seven touchdowns. His fantasy managers had to have been thrilled after he connected with quarterback J.J. McCarthy for nine catches, a season-high 127 yards, and a touchdown in last week's loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders. Likely now has five touchdown grabs in his last five games and has become a no-brainer must-start at the tight end position in fantasy in the Big Apple.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Daily News - Pat Leonard
Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle, foot) was limited in practice on Friday but has been ruled out for the Week 11 game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a disappointing outcome for Wicks, who returned to practice for the first time since getting hurt in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With a new foot injury popping up, the 25-year-old should be considered questionable to play on a short week on Thanksgiving Day next Thursday against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Wicks was hyped as a potential breakout player in his first year in Philadelphia during the summer, but his ankle injury and quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) being out for the rest of the season have essentially tanked his value. The former fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2023 from Virginia failed to meet expectations in his first six games with the Eagles, catching 19 of 32 targets for 284 yards and just one touchdown, although he had matched his career high with 14.9 yards per reception. Wicks could be a sneaky deep-league flex option at receiver next week in a great matchup against the Cowboys on Turkey Day if he makes his return, but he will also be extremely risky since he has not suited up since Week 6. With Wicks out another week, rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon should serve as the WR2 behind DeVonta Smith.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley Good to Go Against Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is off the Week 11 injury report and is good to go to play on Sunday when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers. Barkley was playing through back and hamstring injuries for several weeks, but the 29-year-old had the Week 10 bye to rest up and told reporters on Friday that he "feels better physically," which hopefully means a bigger workload this weekend. He was not limited at all during practices this week as he looks to put a hamstring injury that he originally suffered in Week 9 against the New York Giants behind him. The three-time Pro Bowler has had exactly 13 carries in each of the last two games, and although those opportunities resulted in just 52 rushing yards, he did find the end zone twice on the ground, and he has scored as a runner in each of his last three games played despite being at less than 100% health. The risk of re-injury for Barkley is very real, and he will be operating in an Eagles offense that will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the season, giving him a much lower fantasy ceiling and floor. In his first game coming off the bye, RotoBaller has Barkley ranked as the No. 21 fantasy RB for Week 11. The good news for the Eagles' offense is that they will be getting top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) back for the first time since Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith Good to Go for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 5:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been removed from the Week 11 injury report and is good to go for Sunday's contest against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be the first time that Smith has played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Smith was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but the writing was on the wall for the 28-year-old to return this weekend when he upgraded to a full practice session on Thursday. Philly's banged-up offense will get Smith back, but they will still be without receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), who was ruled out yet again. Smith has missed five of the team's last six games, but he caught 26 passes on 41 targets for 310 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles' top wideout before going down with his hamstring injury. He will once again serve as Philly's WR1 now that he is back from injury, but Smith's rest-of-season outlook and expectations need to be tempered for fantasy managers with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the season. In his first game working with QB Joe Milton III this Sunday against Pittsburgh, Smith should be viewed as a low-end WR2 in Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Jaylen Waddle Off the Injury Report, Will Play in Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:59 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Waddle suffered a concussion during his team's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, but Denver's Week 10 bye gave him enough time to recover without missing any time. It's been a very disappointing first year in Denver for Waddle, who has recorded 30 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns on 52 targets across nine games. The 27-year-old has recorded at least six targets in six of nine contests, but he's topped 50 receiving yards in just one game. Waddle has a favorable matchup on Sunday against the Raiders, but he remains tough for fantasy managers to trust.--Will Brady
Source: Denver Broncos
Bhayshul Tuten Cleared to Face Giants on Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:47 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot/ankle) is good to go for his team's Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Tuten has been battling lingering foot and ankle issues for the past few weeks, but it appears he will be able to play through them once again on Sunday. The 23-year-old has emerged as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in 2026, recording 815 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 166 touches across nine games. Tuten has logged at least 85 scrimmage yards in seven contests, and he's scored six touchdowns over Jacksonville's last four games. Now that he's officially active, Tuten profiles as a low-end top-12 running back for fantasy managers against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Brock Bowers Non-Committal on Playing this Week with Ankle Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) was non-committal when asked about his availability for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was forced to exit early from his team's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks after suffering an ankle injury, but he was able to return to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. The 23-year-old has been one of the best tight ends in football when healthy this season, recording 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns on 72 targets across eight games. As long as he's active, Bowers profiles as a must-start fantasy tight end. If he's unavailable, Raiders TE2 Michael Mayer could be a decent streaming option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
QB1 Potential in Week 11 for Rejuvenated Kirk Cousins
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:33 PM ETThe return of quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings was an unforgettable feel-good moment, but also showed a new level of fantasy appeal ahead of the Vikings' Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran QB looked totally in control in a dominant win at Green Bay, and an offense that already includes superstar receiver Justin Jefferson is set to see the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) and receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) this week. The 49ers have been slightly below average against fantasy quarterbacks, ranking 19th in fantasy points allowed and tied for 29th in sacks. The Vikings certainly have their flaws, but there was no doubt after one game that Cousins made them better. As RotoBaller's 10th-rated quarterback in Week 11, Cousins is a viable starter, even in one-QB formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Some Lineup Appeal for Jordan Mason Against Former Team
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason should be considered a back-end RB2/Flex when his team travels to Mexico City to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. The former 49er took 16 carries compared to 10 for Aaron Jones Sr. last week, but it was Jones who got the prized goal-line touch for a score in a dominant victory in Green Bay. In terms of snaps, the split between Mason and Jones has stayed close to 50-50, which isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, and now they'll take on a San Francisco defense that ranks seventh against PPR running backs. However, with run games down across the NFL, Mason continues to be a fantasy option as the top rushing choice on a winning team. As RotoBaller's No. 24 running back this week, he can be considered for lineups in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Optimistic He'll be at Full Strength Monday Night
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) said he feels optimistic that he will be at full strength for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Burrow is dealing with an illness, but he has participated in practice this week and seems unlikely to be facing any sort of restriction on Monday night. The 29-year-old has emerged as the NFL's MVP frontrunner in 2026, completing 74.7% of his pass attempts for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions across nine games. Burrow has played at a preposterously high level lately, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns over his last five starts. As long as he's active, Burrow profiles as an elite quarterback option for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Difficult Matchup on Deck for Aaron Jones Sr. in Week 11
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings will face the San Francisco 49ers' stout run defense in Week 11, presenting a challenge for running back Aaron Jones Sr. The veteran put together a solid week on limited touches last time out, rushing 11 times for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch in a continued split with fellow running back Jordan Mason. While sharing carries isn't ideal, the Vikings are also up against a 49ers run defense that ranks third in yards per carry and seventh against PPR running backs. But with explosive rushing rates down across the league, Jones continues to be viable in fantasy lineups, especially now that Minnesota's acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins should keep the offense on the field more often. As RotoBaller's No. 30 running back this week, Jones still can occupy an RB3/flex position in most formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Save Justin Jefferson's Fantasy Appeal in Time for Week 11 Showdown
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:26 PM ETIt turns out that the Minnesota Vikings actually can get the ball to superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, which should mean continued WR1 status as they approach a big Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. All it took was one and a half years in the doldrums before the Vikings beckoned former quarterback Kirk Cousins back to the Twin Cities to revive both the offense and their top receiver. In just one game with Cousins on a short week, Jefferson saw a whopping 13 targets, nine of which converted for 74 yards, the type of production the pair regularly created in their previous stint together. Against the 49ers, who rank 22nd against PPR receivers and are tied for 29th in sacks, the Vikings likely will be reliant on their passing game to move the offense. As RotoBaller's No. 4 receiver this week, Jefferson should be locked into lineups in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton Could Offer Deep-League Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 4:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has struggled this season, but he has a good chance to redeem himself in Week 11. Otton is coming off a Week 9 performance where he saw a season-high eight targets. He hauled in four of them for 25 yards in the loss to the Chicago Bears. The hope is that Otton stays heavily involved during the upcoming Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions defense currently ranks 32nd in the league at defending tight ends. They've allowed 67 receptions, 732 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns to opposing tight ends. Otton hasn't done much this season to warrant the trust of fantasy managers. He does have a great matchup, which could make him an appealing option in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
QB Switch to Boost Jauan Jennings In Week 11?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:24 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has deep league appeal when his team plays his former squad, the San Francisco 49ers, in Week 11. The Vikings enriched their offense by adding quarterback Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline, but they sorely need another capable wide receiver to step up now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is out after undergoing surgery. Minnesota made do with Myles Price and Tai Felton a week ago in a win at Green Bay, though Jennings figures to be a significant upgrade over both and could see a big increase in routes run. Against a 49ers defense that ranks 22nd against PPR receivers, the veteran receiver could have a handful of openings to connect with his new QB. Jennings is No. 52 among receivers in RotoBaller's weekly rankings, but believers in revenge games and/or Cousins' effect on the passing game could swing for a home run with Jennings in a WR4/Flex spot this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings' Offensive Rejuvenation Gives T.J. Hockenson TE1 Potential
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 20, 2026, 4:18 PM ETWhile most of the discussion around the Minnesota Vikings' acquisition of quarterback Kirk Cousins centered on wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the change also gives tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) a significantly better outlook ahead of the team's Sunday game against San Francisco. Listed without an injury designation, Hockenson's connection with Cousins is worth betting on from a fantasy perspective against a 49ers defense that ranks 17th against PPR tight ends. The Iowa alum was PPR tight end No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, playing alongside Cousins in this offense for parts of 2022 and 2023, and his backup, Gavin Bartholomew, caught a touchdown last week in his absence. At minimum, Cousins should give Hockenson regular chances as a check-down option. As RotoBaller's No. 9 tight end this week, Hockenson is startable in almost all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out for Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 4:15 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It will be the second straight missed game for Ferguson, who is battling both knee and ankle injuries. Across nine games before getting injured, the 27-year-old recorded 19 catches for 136 yards and four touchdowns on 27 targets. While Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens see most of the targets in the Dallas passing game, Ferguson has been a reliable red zone option when active. In his absence, Cowboys WR3 Ryan Flournoy could be a more appealing flex option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris