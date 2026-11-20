Ted Hurst III Should be Avoided in Week 11
Nov 20, 2026, 3:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has seen his value plummet in recent weeks. The rookie wideout has been held without a catch in three straight games. During that span, Hurst has seen three total targets and is completely falling off the fantasy radar. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has hurt the fantasy value of all the receivers in Tampa Bay. There is some hope for Hurst against the struggling Detroit Lions defense in Week 11. The Lions defense ranks 28th in pass defense and has allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game. Despite a good matchup, it's tough to believe that Hurst is going to contribute consistently right now. Fantasy managers are best to leave him on the bench or waiver wire.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
More Recent News
DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley Good to Go, Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out
Friday's Injury Report#PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/9o83ij1mAf— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:57 PM ET
Harrison Butker Looking To Build On Success In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Butker has struggled mightily with accuracy this season, but may be turning a corner after Week 10. The Chiefs kicker did not miss a single kick in last week's contest, a feat he has not achieved since Week 4. Butker nailed all five of his extra-point attempts and did not attempt a single field goal in Week 10. Butker will look to turn in another positive performance against the Cardinals in a game where the Chiefs are heavy home favorites. Butker still has former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker breathing down his neck, so a few more bad performances could force Kansas City to make a kicker change. Butker is ranked K18 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him a very low-end option at the position this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Carnell Tate Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:54 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) upgraded to a full practice on Friday, but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jim Wyatt of the team's official website. Tate, who missed the team's last two games, was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The 21-year-old reportedly had a really good week and is trending towards making his return in an excellent matchup against the sieve-like Cowboys defense. It is good timing for the Titans' offense, too, after just learning that Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) will miss the rest of the 2026 season. It remains to be seen if Tate will be limited at all if he returns on Sunday in Dallas, but if he is active, as expected, fantasy managers should be looking to get Tate back into their starting lineups. The fourth overall pick from Ohio State should have an even larger target share with Robinson out of the picture for the rest of the way. He was the Titans' clear No. 1 wideout before his injury, catching 34 passes for 413 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games. Tate is currently ranked as the WR14 in half-PPR formats at RotoBaller for his juicy matchup against the Cowboys in Week 11. Make sure to check back on Sunday just to confirm that Tate is in fact starting.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TennesseeTitans.com - Jim Wyatt
Carson Beck Listed as Questionable for Sunday
Carson Beck officially listed as questionable.— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) November 20, 2026
Jon Gaines out. No one else from the active roster has an injury tag. pic.twitter.com/w5wJZsh88v
Nov 20, 2026, 3:54 PM ET
Cyrus Allen Could Operate As A Deep Threat In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:53 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen will face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Allen finished fourth on the team in yardage last week and was one of four Chiefs pass catchers to walk away with a score. The rookie receiver connected with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter of last week's 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Allen's deep ball connection marked the team's first reception of over 30 yards since the loss of Tyquan Thornton to a gruesome ankle injury. With Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Josh Downs all operating more in the short and intermediate parts of the field, Allen could be the pass catcher best suited to operate as the team's deep threat option. In a favorable matchup against Arizona, Mahomes could take multiple shots downfield to Allen to hopefully hit on a deep catch or two. Allen is ranked WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a dart-throw option in a week with multiple teams on bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Tough To Trust Against Arizona
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:52 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy put up a dud in last week's 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Worthy was targeted three times and caught none of the passes thrown his way. The arrival of Josh Downs and the non-competitive nature of the game may have been Worthy's downfall, but it is a concerning development moving forward. Worthy has struggled to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes downfield and has mostly thrived on schemed-up opportunities. The addition of Downs to the wide receiver room will throw another obstacle in the way of Worthy finding fantasy success. The speedy wideout does have an easy matchup this week facing the Arizona Cardinals at home, so he may be able to secure a big play, but the game could easily be over before the second half begins. Worthy is ranked WR56 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a desperation flex option this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Aiming to Play Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:47 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) said Friday that he's taking his recovery "day by day" and is aiming to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's John Keim. Washington designated him to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he practiced in full Thursday in his first session back. He has missed four games and remains on injured reserve. Managers who roster both backs can pivot to Rachaad White on Monday if Croskey-Merritt sits. Croskey-Merritt caught five passes in his first five games, so his PPR value would depend heavily on his share of the carries if he returns. White led Washington's running backs with 11 carries for 47 yards against the New York Giants last week and played 36 of 69 offensive snaps. Austin Ekeler played 30 snaps, had nine carries and caught four passes to White's one. In the first meeting with the Giants, Croskey-Merritt rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. White and Ekeler combined for 10 carries that day.--Bruno Mulé
Source: John Keim
Josh Downs Could See Increased Usage Against Cardinals
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in his Chiefs debut on limited snaps. With another week of practice under his belt, Downs will likely see an uptick in snaps and targets against an exploitable Arizona Cardinals defense this Sunday. Despite having established offensive weapons like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice to compete with, Downs' separation ability should earn him plenty of targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City is heavily favored in this week's contest against the Cardinals, which could mean a heavy dose of the run game, but Mahomes did decide to air it out last week against the Falcons despite having the game well in hand. Downs is ranked WR34 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a WR3 option with upside this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Draws Favorable Matchup Against Arizona
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:42 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 11. Rice led all Chiefs pass catchers with five catches for 82 yards in last week's 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Rice did not find the end zone in a game where quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdowns, but he still led the team in yardage. Rice will benefit from another favorable matchup this week facing a Cardinals defense that has struggled in all phases. The addition of wide receiver Josh Downs brings added target competition for Rice making his weekly floor less safe, but his rapport with Mahomes should keep him afloat most weeks. Rice is ranked WR15 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a solid WR2 in a game where the Chiefs are heavy favorites.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Geno Smith Has No Injury Designation, Will Play Sunday
Geno Smith has no injury designation. He’ll play on Sunday.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:41 PM ET
Emmett Johnson Will Handle RB1 Duties Against Cardinals
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:38 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson had easily the best game of his young career in last week's start against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson rushed 22 times for 101 yards in the 35-13 win. The rookie back also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout victory. Johnson stepped into the RB1 role with Kenneth Walker sidelined last week and he certainly rose to the occasion. Johnson will get the chance to repeat last week's impressive performance with Walker out for a second game with his groin injury. Johnson will get another favorable matchup this week as he faces the Arizona Cardinals at home this Sunday. Johnson is ranked RB4 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a must-start RB1 in the absence of Walker this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Patrick Mahomes Ready For Another Juicy Matchup In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home this Sunday. Mahomes just lit up the Atlanta Falcons on the road in last week's 35-13 victory. The veteran QB completed 22 of 35 pass attempts (63%) for 348 yards and five touchdowns and rushed twice for 15 yards in Week 10. Mahomes has averaged 304 yards per game and racked up 10 touchdowns with no interceptions over his last three games. He will look to keep that momentum heading back home to face Arizona. The Cardinals' defense has not been able to stop anyone and Kansas City should be no different. Mahomes is ranked QB3 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him one of the better options on this week's slate. With a juicy matchup ahead of him, Mahomes should be considered a strong QB1 this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell Off the Injury Report
Buffalo to be without Christian Benford and Dorian Williams, while Dalton Kincaid is doubtful.— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 20, 2026
Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell good to go for Miami. https://t.co/hq5cHjoNoX
Nov 20, 2026, 3:29 PM ET
Luther Burden III Set to Play Against the Saints
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:29 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) practiced in full Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Burden had cleared concussion protocol after leaving the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago listed Burden as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report, and he practiced in full Thursday. Burden caught seven passes in each of his last two games and drew 19 targets combined, giving him WR2 value in Week 11 PPR lineups. He scored from the one-yard line on Chicago's opening drive against the Seattle Seahawks, then took a short pass from Caleb Williams over the middle for a 56-yard touchdown on third-and-eight against Tampa Bay. Burden finished with 97 receiving yards against the Buccaneers and has scored in three straight games. He's gained 378 of his team-leading 644 receiving yards over his last four games. He caught all four targets for 130 yards against the New England Patriots and drew at least eight targets in each of the other three games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Kyle Monangai Set to Return Against the Saints
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe) is set to return Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing five games. He practiced in full Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 11. Chicago listed him as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when he injured his toe and thumb. D'Andre Swift had 15 carries that day as Chicago ran 89 offensive plays. Swift averaged 3.1 yards per carry and scored seven rushing touchdowns during Monangai's absence. Nine of Swift's 10 rushing scores this season have come from the five-yard line or closer. Monangai has flex appeal in standard leagues after averaging 5.4 yards per carry and catching five passes in four appearances. Chicago averaged 98.6 rushing yards per game without him, down from 196.3 through Week 4. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor pointed to splitting carries and playing time between Monangai and Swift as a way to give defenses different looks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Joe Burrow Optimistic He'll Be at Full Strength Monday Night
Joe Burrow says he’s getting better says he “for sure” feels optimistic he’ll be at full strength on Monday night pic.twitter.com/tMBvGWvLyk— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ET
Brock Bowers Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 contest on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was knocked out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury and never returned, and he did not practice on Wednesday. The All-Pro tight end returned to practice on Thursday, though, and he was seen practicing with a spat on his right ankle on Friday, suggesting that he is pushing to play this weekend in the Mile High City. Injuries have been an issue for Bowers over the last two seasons, but he remains one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL when he is active, so he will be a must-start for fantasy managers if he gets the green light in Denver on Sunday. The problem is that the Raiders have a late-window game on Sunday, so fantasy managers may want to pick up Michael Mayer as insurance in case Bowers is ruled out after pre-game warmups. The former 13th overall pick from Georgia in 2024 has been the TE2 overall for fantasy managers in 2026, catching 50 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played. Hopefully, we get a better picture of whether Bowers will play with an update on Saturday. Stay tuned.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out
Cowboys game status report for Sunday vs. Tennessee— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 20, 2026
OUT: CB DaRon Bland, G Tyler Booker, TE Jake Ferguson, S P.J. Locke, WR Jonathan Mingo
QUESTIONABLE: LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Luke Schoonmaker, S Jalen Thompson, CB Devin Moore
Donovan Ezeiruaku is among the notables with no… pic.twitter.com/p95q1Br58W
Nov 20, 2026, 3:26 PM ET
Matt Gay Questionable for Week 11
Kicker Matt Gay is also questionable and Kubiak will take this weekend to make a decision.#Raiders— Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:20 PM ET
Jauan Jennings Off the Week 11 Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:14 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been removed from the final Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Jennings will return after a two-game absence due to a calf injury after practicing in full all week. The 29-year-old will be returning to a revenge game against his former team, and a bigger role awaits the former seventh-rounder now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is set to miss multiple weeks following thumb surgery. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues because of his low involvement in 2026 in his first year in Minnesota, but with more opportunity coming his way and an upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins, he could be a sneaky flex option in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend in Mexico. Jennings caught just six passes in his first six games for 54 yards and no touchdowns in a limited role as the WR3 behind Addison and Justin Jefferson, but he will have a clear path to WR2 duties against San Francisco and again next week at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Don't sleep on Jennings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings