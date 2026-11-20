Jauan Jennings Off the Week 11 Injury Report
Nov 20, 2026, 3:14 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been removed from the final Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Jennings will return after a two-game absence due to a calf injury after practicing in full all week. The 29-year-old will be returning to a revenge game against his former team, and a bigger role awaits the former seventh-rounder now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is set to miss multiple weeks following thumb surgery. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues because of his low involvement in 2026 in his first year in Minnesota, but with more opportunity coming his way and an upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins, he could be a sneaky flex option in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend in Mexico. Jennings caught just six passes in his first six games for 54 yards and no touchdowns in a limited role as the WR3 behind Addison and Justin Jefferson, but he will have a clear path to WR2 duties against San Francisco and again next week at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Don't sleep on Jennings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
More Recent News
Brock Bowers Questionable for Sunday’s Game vs. the Broncos
#Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said TE Brock Bowers is questionable for Sunday.— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:14 PM ET
Emeka Egbuka Lands in WR3 Territory for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is hopeful for better results after struggling recently. Egbuka has been held in check throughout most of the season. In fact, Egbuka has been held to 48 receiving yards or fewer in every game but three so far. The Bucs quarterback situation hasn't helped Egbuka's value. The hope is that Egbuka can finally break out of his slump against the Detroit Lions this weekend. The Lions defense ranks 28th against the pass coming into this game. RotoBaller has Egbuka ranked as the WR28 coming into this game. His inconsistent play makes him a questionable starting option in certain formats. He should be a playable WR3 against the shaky Lions defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Travis Kelce Good to Go for Week 11
Peter Woods and Omarr Norman-Lott are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2026
Kenneth Walker, Trey Smith, and Jaylon Moore are out.
Nov 20, 2026, 3:09 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Off the Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) has been removed from the Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. Hockenson will return to action as Minnesota's primary pass-catching tight end after sitting out the Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers with wrist and chest injuries. Now that the 29-year-old is back, he will be back on the TE1 radar, especially with receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missing another game. The two-time Pro Bowler will also have a higher fantasy ceiling and floor with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins providing a boost to what had been a lackluster Vikings offense through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. RotoBaller has Hockenson ranked as the No. 9 tight end in fantasy this weekend, even in a tough matchup against San Francisco. In his first eight games this year, Hockenson has provided consistent production for his fantasy managers in light of the team's offensive woes, catching 35 passes for 328 yards (9.4 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Get him back into your lineups for the league's final international game of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kenny Gainwell Sneaks Onto Deep-League Radar
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:56 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been seeing a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has meant a significant boost in value for Gainwell. In Week 8, Gainwell saw a season-high 25 carries with 140 yards in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. He saw his workload drop in Week 9, but hopefully it'll pick back up again in Week 11. He'll draw a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions defense. A unit that ranks 5th in run defense this season. Bucky Irving remains the lead back, so Gainwell's overall ceiling is limited. Fantasy managers should view him as a possible deep league flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Addison Ruled Out for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has officially been ruled out for the Week 11 contest on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Addison had surgery on his injured thumb earlier this week, but he will not require a stint on Injured Reserve. Still, the 24-year-old is expected to miss multiple weeks, which has made him a drop candidate in shallower leagues in the midst of a frustrating season. The former first-rounder's rest-of-season outlook offers some hope with quarterback Kirk Cousins now in town, but fantasy managers will need to be patient while he recovers from surgery. In his first seven games with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz struggling to move the offense, Addison had just 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown. In his absence, Jauan Jennings will have a chance to finally get going in his first year in Minnesota behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson, as will Myles Price and Tai Felton. Addison is rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues, but that number continues to drop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray Hasn't Practiced in Two Weeks but Is "Getting Close"
Kyler Murray (hamstring) is on the 53-man roster but hasn't practiced two weeks. Kevin O'Connell on whether Murray will practice next week: "He's definitely getting close. We've had the goal really since the injury to make sure ... [we] get him back to 100% (1/2)...— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:53 PM ET
Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson Listed as Questionable
Questionable vs. Eagles: everyone— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 20, 2026
But really every Steeler who’s dealing with something is listed as questionable: Patrick Queen, Michael Pittman Jr (IR), Roman Wilson (IR), DeShon Elliott, Nick Herbig, Gennings Dunker (IR) pic.twitter.com/k0Txvi2vUG
Nov 20, 2026, 2:52 PM ET
Bucky Irving Holds Low-End RB1 Value
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been putting together excellent numbers on the ground lately. Over the last three games, Irving has rushed for over 95 yards in each game with five total touchdowns. The Bucs have been pounding the ball heavily with Irving the last few weeks. He has seen 20 or more carries in each of the last three games. The expectation is that he'll continue to have a heavy workload against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions have done a solid job against the run as they come into this game ranked 5th in the league in run defense. RotoBaller has Irving ranked as the RB7 coming into this Week 11 matchup. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a low-end RB1 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Evans Questionable for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable to play on Sunday night in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team would make a decision on Evans on Saturday to see how he responds to this week's practices. The 33-year-old has not played since injuring his right Achilles in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The good news for fantasy managers is that they should know by Saturday if the Niners will have the future Hall of Famer available to face a tough Vikings defense. Evans returned to practice for the first time on Thursday, so even if he is cleared to return this weekend, he will be a very volatile starting fantasy option, especially now that veteran Keenan Allen is in the fold in the Niners' passing game. He should probably be viewed as more of a flex option if he plays against the Vikings, with a smaller snap share likely in his first game back after a long layoff. Evans has been battling injuries since the summer, but he has caught 27 passes on 39 targets for 420 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns as the team's top receiver when he has been on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Baker Mayfield Offers QB2 Value for Week 11 if he Plays
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:39 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield missed practice to begin the week, but has been able to get through two straight practice sessions ahead of Sunday's contest. Mayfield is hopeful for better results after throwing for 243 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Chicago Bears. He draws a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions defense, which ranks 28th in the league in pass defense. They've allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game and 19 touchdowns coming into this game. RotoBaller has Mayfield ranked as the QB19 for this week. Fantasy managers should consider him a QB2 and hope he takes advantage of the horrendous Lions pass defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kenneth Walker Ruled Out But is "Improving"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:36 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will be listed as out for Sunday's Week 11 game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. However, Reid said that Walker is "improving," which means he could be ready to return for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills next Thursday after a two-game absence. The 26-year-old Walker has not practiced at all this week and will miss a second straight game this weekend. It sets rookie Emmett Johnson up to potentially be an RB1 for a second straight week for fantasy managers after the 23-year-old fifth-rounder from Nebraska had 22 carries for 101 yards and caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his first career start in the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. We will keep a close eye on Walker's practice status early next week as the Chiefs prepare for a quick turnaround against the Bills in Week 12. If active next week, Walker should return to a workhorse role in KC's backfield with high-end RB1 upside in a game that could turn into a shootout. Walker is averaging 22.9 half-PPR points per game in his first year with the Chiefs, which ranks behind only the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs at the RB position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
A.J. Brown Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:27 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. It will mark the third time that Brown has missed games this season due to three different injuries, following a high-ankle sprain in the season opener that landed him on Injured Reserve and a flare-up of a knee injury that kept him out of the Week 8 and 9 games. The Pro Bowl wideout suffered his hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Detroit and did not return. Brown has played in just four games in 2026 after the Patriots sent the Philadelphia Eagles a first-rounder for him in the offseason, catching 11 passes for 128 yards and no touchdowns while struggling with drops. DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins should continue to be New England's top wideouts with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) still sidelined, but their rest-of-season fantasy outlooks are bleak now that quarterback Drake Maye (leg) could miss the rest of the year with a fractured right fibula that he sustained in Germany. The 29-year-old Brown has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments this year among all positions, and he could be a drop candidate in shallower formats with more missed time coming.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Still “Day by Day”, Goal Is to Play Monday Night
When asked if he’d definitely play Monday, Jacory Croskey-Merritt said he’s still “day by day” but that the goal is to play vs the Bengals.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:26 PM ET
Drake Maye Won't Need Surgery, Sidelined Deep Into Regular Season
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:20 PM ETTests have shown that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) fractured his right fibula in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, but he is not expected to require surgery, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter. However, Maye is expected to be sidelined deep into the regular season if he is able to return this year at all, according to sources. The possibility exists that Maye can return later this year since there was no additional ligament damage, but it is hardly a certainty that Maye will return, and the Patriots will have to be in playoff contention, which is unlikely if Tommy DeVito continues to start under center. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, but DeVito is preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers for their next game in Week 12, with rookie seventh-rounder Behren Morton as the No. 2 option. In addition to Maye, the Patriots are expected to be without receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for several weeks after he suffered a new injury in Germany. Maye is not going to be placed on Injured Reserve, but in all likelihood, fantasy managers will not be able to use him again in 2026. Entering last week, the former first-rounder from North Carolina ranked in the top five in the NFL in total QBR (74.2), passing touchdowns (18), yards per attempt (8.4), rushing yards by a QB (219), and rushing touchdowns by a QB (three).--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter
Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden III Good to Go for Week 11
#Bears Injury Report pic.twitter.com/yxRVgyiea1— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ET
Josh Johnson in Line to Start for Cardinals in Week 11
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 2:00 PM ETVeteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals on November 10, is likely to draw the Week 11 start with rookie Carson Beck (back) hampered by a back injury picked up mid-week. Beck made his first professional start in a Week 10 loss to the Rams, but after logging a limited session on Thursday, he is not expected to practice Friday, and according to beat reporter Theo Mackie, the team will "proceed" as if Johnson will start on Sunday. Johnson, who has been a member of 15 different NFL teams, went 1-1 in his two starts for the Commanders in 2025, throwing for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in three total appearances. The last remaining Cardinals player with any current fantasy viability, All-Pro tight end Trey McBride remains a must-start and a potential volume hog, but expectations should be significantly tempered, even as RotoBaller's TE3 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Theo Mackie
Brock Bowers at Practice With Right-Ankle Spat on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday with a spat on his injured right ankle, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was knocked out of the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks early before missing practice on Wednesday. The 23-year-old star tight end returned to a limited practice on Thursday, potentially setting him up to return this weekend in Denver against the division-rival Broncos. Bowers is trending in the right direction for Week 11, but he could draw a questionable tag going into the weekend, and he might not be 100% if he is active on Sunday. It makes him more volatile for fantasy purposes, but Bowers' elite upside at his position makes him a must-start anytime he is available. His injury opens the door for backup TE Michael Mayer to be a more intriguing streamer at the position, especially during a week with six teams on bye. Check back for Bowers' official injury status for Week 11 on Friday. Despite missing some time coming into the regular season with a knee injury, Bowers is behind only Arizona's Trey McBride for the most fantasy points at the tight end position through 10 weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
DeVonta Smith Practicing Again Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who logged a full practice participation on Thursday, was spotted again on Friday and looks to be in line for his first in-game action since Week 6. Battling through hamstring injuries since training camp, the sixth-year receiver who came into the year with lofty expectations following the departure of A.J. Brown has been limited to four games in 2026, but his impact when available has been obvious. Smith finished as the fantasy WR8 or better in two of those outings, and although the quarterback situation has changed drastically since he last saw the field, he still profiles as a high-volume difference maker who should earn the bulk of Joe Milton III's first-read targets. Against a Steelers defense that has been bottom-10 against fantasy wide receivers, Smith is RotoBaller's WR21 ahead of his expected return.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brooks Kubena
Anthony Richardson Sr. Takes Over as Starter Following Teammate's Release
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:38 PM ETWith the Indianapolis Colts releasing veteran quarterback Daniel Jones one day after their primetime loss to the Houston Texans, beat writer Jake Arthur reports that Anthony Richardson Sr. will assume starting duties for the 3-8 Colts. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson has failed to capitalize on any of his previous opportunities, going 8-7 as a starter, but his unique physical gifts make him a potential fantasy gamebreaker. In 11 starts in 2024, Richardson added 7.8 fantasy points per game with his legs alone, and while the team surrounding him then was more competitive than the one he takes over in his fourth season, he has the ability to rack up rushing yardage when everything around him breaks down. He now becomes an obvious target in superflex leagues and could help to reshape fantasy playoff pushes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jake Arthur