Carson Beck Unlikely to Play in Week 11
Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) will not practice on Friday, and the Cardinals will "proceed" as if veteran Josh Johnson will start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. The Cardinals are not closing the door on Beck, but it seems unlikely that he will play in Week 11 after being added to Thursday's injury report with a back injury. Veteran Gardner Minshew (elbow) is out for the year after having surgery on his right UCL, so the Cardinals are down to Beck and Johnson for the remainder of the season after trading Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old Beck was thrown into the fire for his first NFL start in last week's loss to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, and he predictably struggled against a stout defense, going 11-for-18 passing for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while being sacked five times. If Beck is unable to play this weekend, his next chance to start will come in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders at home, which will be a much softer matchup for the young signal-caller. With limited weapons in the passing game now that top receiver Michael Wilson (neck) is done for the year, Beck is going to be a low-upside, desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues whenever he recovers from his back injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
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Kenneth Walker Absent from Friday Practice
In from our brief Friday Chiefs media look. I didn’t see RT Jaylon Moore, RG Trey Smith or RB Kenneth Walker. Everyone else on the team’s injury report is working in some capacity.— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 12:54 PM ET
Darren Waller Questionable for Sunday, "Hopeful" to Play
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:53 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (knee) is questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 11 contest against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to The Athletic's Joe Person. With that said, head coach Dave Canales said he is "very hopeful" that Waller and fellow TE Tommy Tremble (knee) will play this weekend after a couple of days of good work in practice. The 34-year-old Waller has been hit-and-miss this season in his first year in Carolina, with his last two games a perfect example of the volatility he gives fantasy managers willing to try him as a TE2 streamer. In the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, Waller exploded for eight catches on 10 targets for a season-high 90 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. But in last week's win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, he caught just two passes for 24 yards on four targets. He will have a revenge game against the Ravens this weekend if he plays, but Waller will be a boom/bust, touchdown-dependent TE2 option in a Panthers passing attack that has gone stale in recent weeks after a strong start in 2026. RotoBaller has the veteran tight end ranked No. 16 at his position in Week 11 in half-PPR scoring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Jonathon Brooks Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) is being listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 11 contest at home against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks returned to practice last week but was not activated from Injured Reserve for the three-point win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints. The 23-year-old returned to full practice this week, though, so he has a much better shot at playing this weekend against Baltimore, where he would be the clear backup to starter Chuba Hubbard. The former second-rounder from Texas, who has already torn his ACL twice since entering the league, has not played since Week 2, so if he is active on Sunday, he will most likely be operating on a firm snap count, which will make him extremely hard to trust in starting fantasy football lineups. Before his core-muscle injury, Brooks had just nine carries for 30 yards in two games and caught two of his three targets for 43 yards in the passing game. Despite his lengthy injury history, Brooks is a worthwhile stash for RB depth or as a handcuff for fantasy managers who have Hubbard rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Davante Adams is a "Possibility" to Return for Week 13
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:33 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told Michael J. Duarte of The California Post that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) could return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. "Don't think he's ready quite yet. There is a possibility he'll be ready the game after the Packers," McVay said. There was hope that Adams would come off IR to play against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve next Wednesday in Week 12, but it sounds like he needs more time. The 33-year-old's return is even more important for the Rams' offense now that All-Pro pass-catcher Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is likely to miss the rest of the season following surgery on his MCL. Adams last played on Oct. 18 in the upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, catching three of his four targets for 39 yards before leaving with his hamstring injury. Until Adams is able to return, Konata Mumpfield should operate as the team's leading receiver, with tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen also seeing more targets in the passing game. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, will be L.A.'s clear WR1 when he returns after catching 30 of 49 targets for 480 yards and four touchdowns in his first six games. Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 2025, which was the third time in his career that he has done so. He should be peppered with targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford when he comes back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Michael J. Duarte
Terrance Ferguson Isn't Ready to Return
Keith Hernandez
Rams TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) isn't ready to return to game action but Rams still plan to activate him from IR and leave him on active roster, Sean McVay said, assuming there are no changes in circumstances because, as McVay noted, nothing has gone according to plan— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 12:27 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Puka Nacua Likely to Miss the Remainder of the Season
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:24 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) needed surgery on his MCL and will likely miss the rest of the season, head coach Sean McVay told Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Nacua was placed on Injured Reserve with a strained MCL and PCL, as well as a turf-toe injury, but the Rams were hoping that he would be able to return after missing the required four games. That is unlikely to happen now that the All-Pro wideout needed to go under the knife, so fantasy managers who were hoping to get Nacua back for the playoffs will be disappointed. If the two-time Pro Bowler does not make it back in 2026, he will finish with 70 catches on 93 targets for 715 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in his fourth year in the NFL. The NFL also announced on Thursday that Nacua was suspended for three games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. It has been a bad couple of days for the star receiver, and the Rams' offense will not have the same high ceiling for the rest of the year without him. The good news is they could be getting veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) back from IR for next Wednesday's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Even when Adams returns, Konata Mumpfield should continue to have an elevated role for the rest of the year, making him a more attractive waiver-wire target at WR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
DeVonta Smith Seen at Practice Again Friday
Keith Hernandez
Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are 3/3 this week in practice.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) November 20, 2026
Smith was a full participant yesterday. Wicks was limited.
Nov 20, 2026, 12:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Puka Nacua Undergoes MCL Surgery, Out a Couple of Months
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) had surgery on his MCL on Tuesday and will miss a couple of months, head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. While Nacua spends time on Injured Reserve, he will also be serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. The 25-year-old sprained his MCL and PCL and is also battling turf toe, and he will not be eligible to return to the team until the Dec. 20 game at home against the Dallas Cowboys, if he is even ready by then. With the potential to return for the fantasy playoffs, the former fifth-rounder from BYU needs to be held in all fantasy football leagues after catching 70 passes for 715 yards (10.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in seven games played before he suffered knee and toe injuries in the win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8. When Nacua is reinstated from his suspension and IR, he will be walking on eggshells, as the NFL has told him that he could face potential banishment from the league if he violates the personal-conduct policy going forward. The Rams could be getting veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) back from IR for their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers next Wednesday, which would be a huge boost for quarterback Matthew Stafford.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Jaylen Warren's Snap Share Slides Again
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 12:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren remains an RB2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, with less playing time to count on than he had before the bye. Warren's share of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps fell from 62% in Week 7 to 58% in Week 8 and 38% against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rico Dowdle went from 44% to 47% to 49% over that stretch and outsnapped Warren 30 to 23 in Cincinnati, his first lead since Week 1. Warren had 17 carries for 143 yards against the Cleveland Browns before the bye. He managed 15 yards on seven carries against Cincinnati. Dowdle ran six more routes, and Warren still drew six targets to Dowdle's two and led Pittsburgh's backfield with 12 touches. Warren caught five passes for 26 yards, including four catches after halftime, when he had only three carries. Those receptions accounted for more than half of his 9.1 PPR points. The Eagles are tied for the league low with 3.1 catches allowed per game to opposing running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Absent from Practice Friday
Didn’t see TE Isaiah Likely at practice. He hasn’t been on the injury report.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2026
Did spot Likely walking into the building after the team’s walk-through this morning. So we’ll see on that.
Nov 20, 2026, 12:03 PM ET
Javonte Williams' Lack of Efficiency Raises Concerns
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:59 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has finished as the RB29 or worse in two of the past three weeks, and averaged a minuscule 2.3 yards per carry against the Cardinals in Week 8 and 3.9 in Week 10 against the 49ers. The Cowboys' upcoming schedule includes the Seahawks in Week 13, a Week 14 bye, and then playoff matchups against the Rams, Jaguars, and Giants. All three teams Williams would face in the playoffs rank top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs. That matters because Williams has thrived this season on opportunity and touchdowns, not efficiency. He ranks 26th in yards per carry, 36th in explosive run rate, and 32nd in missed tackles forced per attempt. Williams has had a great season; he's currently the RB8 this year, but fantasy managers looking to make a strong playoff push should temper expectations for the rest of the 2026 season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar's Week 11 Outlook Slips After Missed Practices
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:50 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (concussion) missed Wednesday and Thursday practices ahead of Sunday's home game against the New York Jets. He led Chargers tight ends with 41 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. He ran nine routes and caught two of three targets for 16 yards. His last red-zone targets came on consecutive plays in the final 70 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. In three games since the bye, Justin Herbert has targeted him 10 times, all from outside the red zone. Kolar has six catches for 67 yards in that stretch and is still looking for his first touchdown this season. The Chargers activated David Njoku from injured reserve before the Baltimore game. Njoku played 19 offensive snaps and went without an official target, while Oronde Gadsden II caught a seven-yard pass on 12 snaps. The Chargers still list Kolar first on their unofficial Week 11 depth chart. Leave him on the bench in 14-team PPR leagues even if he's cleared for Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Nailor's Underwhelming Season Has Pushed him Off the Fantasy Radar
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:46 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has put together a poor season so far, converting on 15 of his 32 targets for just 121 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per target. After coming off a career-best season with the Vikings in 2025, when he had 444 yards and four touchdowns, the Raiders signed him as their leading wide receiver, and it hasn't turned out that way. Nailor has played 58.7 percent of snaps this season, running 22.8 routes and seeing only 3.6 targets per game. Amongst qualified wide receivers, Nailor is 101st in fantasy points per game and doesn't appear to have any upside moving forward. Fantasy managers can comfortably drop Nailor and look elsewhere at wide receiver.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers' Fantasy Ceiling Has Taken a Hit With New QB
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:39 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has seen his targets drop over the past two weeks with J.J. McCarthy under center, and after a fairly decent three-and-a-half-game sample size, it's clear McCarthy doesn't hyper-target Nabers the way Jameis Winston did, and over the past two weeks, Nabers has finished as the WR41 and WR50. That being said, Nabers is still 10th in targets per route run with a 27.6 percent snap share, and is the WR7 in expected fantasy points per game, meaning he is still a must-start, but fantasy managers may want to temper their expectations on Nabers as more of a WR2 with upside rather than the bona fide WR1 numbers he was putting up just over a month ago. Week 11 presents a tough test against a Jaguars defense that has been tough on quarterbacks and running backs but vulnerable to the wide receivers. Fantasy managers should still start Nabers, but temper expectations for his ceiling while McCarthy is under center.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Expected to Play Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:36 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Jeff Hafley said before Friday's practice, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. Douglas wore a non-contact jersey Wednesday and Thursday, and Miami listed him as limited in both sessions. The rookie said Wednesday that he planned to play. Douglas was on the field for 84% of Miami's offensive snaps in the 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He led the Dolphins with eight targets and 71 receiving yards on three catches in quarterback Kyle McCord's first NFL start. Fellow wide receivers Chris Bell (knee) and Jared Wayne (quadriceps) were inactive for that game. Bell was limited Wednesday and Thursday, while Wayne missed both practices. In four games since returning from an ankle injury, Douglas has caught 15 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The third-round pick has reached 70 receiving yards in three of those four games and ranks second on the team with 367 receiving yards in six appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Barry Jackson
DK Metcalf's Poor Efficiency Continues to Limit His Fantasy Upside
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:22 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver DK Metcalf continues to be fantasy relevant solely based on opportunity and route participation, not efficiency. This season, Metcalf is sixth in routes per game and 16th in targets per game; however, 68th in yards per route run, 104th in separation, and 99th in catch rate amongst the rest of the qualified 117 wide receivers. Making it hard to trust him as anything better than a WR3 moving forward. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) also practiced in full on Thursday, and Germie Bernard has stepped up in a few spots for the Steelers, making Metcalf's path to success a bit more complicated. The Steelers offense will look to bounce back in Week 11 against the Eagles, and fantasy managers considering firing up Metcalf should temper their expectations and view him as a mid-tier WR3.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Practices Friday Ahead of Lions Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:20 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot, right thumb) went through his usual work in Friday's indoor practice, FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported, ahead of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay listed Mayfield as limited Thursday after he sat out Wednesday. Mayfield said Thursday that he felt ready to play, and head coach Todd Bowles planned to assess his availability Friday. Mayfield hurt his foot early in the 27-24 Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and finished the game, completing 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards and two interceptions. He used a walking boot during Tampa Bay's bye week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Rookie Jalon Daniels would start if Mayfield sits. Tampa Bay went 1-2 in Daniels' three starts earlier this season while Mayfield recovered from a dislocated right thumb. Detroit has allowed 14.4 points per game during its five-game winning streak. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson accounted for six of the Lions' 32 sacks and is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the New England Patriots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Justin Herbert's Career-Worst Season Has Him Out of the QB1 Conversation
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:13 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has put together easily the worst season of his career so far, with a 6:11 TD:INT ratio and 1,720 passing yards on 253 attempts, completing a career-low 61.7 percent. He is currently ranked QB25 this season and has become unstartable in one-quarterback formats. While the 28-year-old still has value in superflex and dynasty formats, it's raising the question of whether he may no longer be the top-10 quarterback he was once thought to be since his breakout in 2020. Nonetheless, the Chargers are 1-8 and have nothing to play for this season besides pride and planning for 2027, so it would be smart for them to keep the training wheels on Herbert to avoid serious risk to his future. Fantasy managers should view Herbert as a low-end QB2 for the rest of the season, well below the QB1 status he was projected to be coming into the season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell's Second-Half Work Disappears in Baltimore
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell had his last touch on offense with six minutes left in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. His longest run went for 11 yards on the drive that ended with Omarion Hampton's one-yard touchdown. Mitchell finished with three carries for four yards and failed to catch his only target. Eight days earlier against the Houston Texans, he gained 67 yards on 10 touches, including three carries and two catches in the second half. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had discussed leaning more on one back before the Houston game. Hampton took 13 of the 27 carries by Chargers running backs that week, with Mitchell and Kimani Vidal getting seven apiece. Hampton took 22 of 27 against Baltimore, including 12 after halftime, and ran for 105 yards. Mitchell belongs on the bench in 14-team PPR leagues when the Chargers host the New York Jets on Sunday. Vidal played 15 offensive snaps to Mitchell's 13 against Baltimore and caught both of his targets for 14 yards after halftime.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Carries Breakout Potential Coming Out of Bye Week
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:58 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant's 2026 campaign has been marred by injury, as he's played in just five games. However, Bryant returned to the field in Week 9 with a bang, recording four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of Denver's Week 10 bye, Bryant could be poised to establish himself as a consistent feature in the Broncos' passing game. He's recorded at least 40 receiving yards in four of the five games he's played in this year, and Denver quarterback Bo Nix has been playing better lately after a slow start to the season. Especially in deeper league formats, fantasy managers may want to add Bryant off the waiver wire ahead of Denver's Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller