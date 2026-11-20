Puka Nacua Undergoes MCL Surgery, Out a Couple of Months
Nov 20, 2026, 12:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) had surgery on his MCL on Tuesday and will miss a couple of months, head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. While Nacua spends time on Injured Reserve, he will also be serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. The 25-year-old sprained his MCL and PCL and is also battling turf toe, and he will not be eligible to return to the team until the Dec. 20 game at home against the Dallas Cowboys, if he is even ready by then. With the potential to return for the fantasy playoffs, the former fifth-rounder from BYU needs to be held in all fantasy football leagues after catching 70 passes for 715 yards (10.2 yards per reception) and four touchdowns in seven games played before he suffered knee and toe injuries in the win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8. When Nacua is reinstated from his suspension and IR, he will be walking on eggshells, as the NFL has told him that he could face potential banishment from the league if he violates the personal-conduct policy going forward. The Rams could be getting veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) back from IR for their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers next Wednesday, which would be a huge boost for quarterback Matthew Stafford.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
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Jaylen Warren's Snap Share Slides Again
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 12:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren remains an RB2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, with less playing time to count on than he had before the bye. Warren's share of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps fell from 62% in Week 7 to 58% in Week 8 and 38% against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rico Dowdle went from 44% to 47% to 49% over that stretch and outsnapped Warren 30 to 23 in Cincinnati, his first lead since Week 1. Warren had 17 carries for 143 yards against the Cleveland Browns before the bye. He managed 15 yards on seven carries against Cincinnati. Dowdle ran six more routes, and Warren still drew six targets to Dowdle's two and led Pittsburgh's backfield with 12 touches. Warren caught five passes for 26 yards, including four catches after halftime, when he had only three carries. Those receptions accounted for more than half of his 9.1 PPR points. The Eagles are tied for the league low with 3.1 catches allowed per game to opposing running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Absent from Practice Friday
Didn’t see TE Isaiah Likely at practice. He hasn’t been on the injury report.— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2026
Did spot Likely walking into the building after the team’s walk-through this morning. So we’ll see on that.
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 20, 2026, 12:03 PM ET
Javonte Williams' Lack of Efficiency Raises Concerns
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:59 AM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has finished as the RB29 or worse in two of the past three weeks, and averaged a minuscule 2.3 yards per carry against the Cardinals in Week 8 and 3.9 in Week 10 against the 49ers. The Cowboys' upcoming schedule includes the Seahawks in Week 13, a Week 14 bye, and then playoff matchups against the Rams, Jaguars, and Giants. All three teams Williams would face in the playoffs rank top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs. That matters because Williams has thrived this season on opportunity and touchdowns, not efficiency. He ranks 26th in yards per carry, 36th in explosive run rate, and 32nd in missed tackles forced per attempt. Williams has had a great season; he's currently the RB8 this year, but fantasy managers looking to make a strong playoff push should temper expectations for the rest of the 2026 season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar's Week 11 Outlook Slips After Missed Practices
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:50 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (concussion) missed Wednesday and Thursday practices ahead of Sunday's home game against the New York Jets. He led Chargers tight ends with 41 offensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. He ran nine routes and caught two of three targets for 16 yards. His last red-zone targets came on consecutive plays in the final 70 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. In three games since the bye, Justin Herbert has targeted him 10 times, all from outside the red zone. Kolar has six catches for 67 yards in that stretch and is still looking for his first touchdown this season. The Chargers activated David Njoku from injured reserve before the Baltimore game. Njoku played 19 offensive snaps and went without an official target, while Oronde Gadsden II caught a seven-yard pass on 12 snaps. The Chargers still list Kolar first on their unofficial Week 11 depth chart. Leave him on the bench in 14-team PPR leagues even if he's cleared for Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Nailor's Underwhelming Season Has Pushed him Off the Fantasy Radar
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:46 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has put together a poor season so far, converting on 15 of his 32 targets for just 121 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.8 yards per target. After coming off a career-best season with the Vikings in 2025, when he had 444 yards and four touchdowns, the Raiders signed him as their leading wide receiver, and it hasn't turned out that way. Nailor has played 58.7 percent of snaps this season, running 22.8 routes and seeing only 3.6 targets per game. Amongst qualified wide receivers, Nailor is 101st in fantasy points per game and doesn't appear to have any upside moving forward. Fantasy managers can comfortably drop Nailor and look elsewhere at wide receiver.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers' Fantasy Ceiling Has Taken a Hit With New QB
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:39 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has seen his targets drop over the past two weeks with J.J. McCarthy under center, and after a fairly decent three-and-a-half-game sample size, it's clear McCarthy doesn't hyper-target Nabers the way Jameis Winston did, and over the past two weeks, Nabers has finished as the WR41 and WR50. That being said, Nabers is still 10th in targets per route run with a 27.6 percent snap share, and is the WR7 in expected fantasy points per game, meaning he is still a must-start, but fantasy managers may want to temper their expectations on Nabers as more of a WR2 with upside rather than the bona fide WR1 numbers he was putting up just over a month ago. Week 11 presents a tough test against a Jaguars defense that has been tough on quarterbacks and running backs but vulnerable to the wide receivers. Fantasy managers should still start Nabers, but temper expectations for his ceiling while McCarthy is under center.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Expected to Play Against Buffalo
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:36 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Jeff Hafley said before Friday's practice, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. Douglas wore a non-contact jersey Wednesday and Thursday, and Miami listed him as limited in both sessions. The rookie said Wednesday that he planned to play. Douglas was on the field for 84% of Miami's offensive snaps in the 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He led the Dolphins with eight targets and 71 receiving yards on three catches in quarterback Kyle McCord's first NFL start. Fellow wide receivers Chris Bell (knee) and Jared Wayne (quadriceps) were inactive for that game. Bell was limited Wednesday and Thursday, while Wayne missed both practices. In four games since returning from an ankle injury, Douglas has caught 15 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The third-round pick has reached 70 receiving yards in three of those four games and ranks second on the team with 367 receiving yards in six appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Barry Jackson
DK Metcalf's Poor Efficiency Continues to Limit His Fantasy Upside
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:22 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver DK Metcalf continues to be fantasy relevant solely based on opportunity and route participation, not efficiency. This season, Metcalf is sixth in routes per game and 16th in targets per game; however, 68th in yards per route run, 104th in separation, and 99th in catch rate amongst the rest of the qualified 117 wide receivers. Making it hard to trust him as anything better than a WR3 moving forward. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) also practiced in full on Thursday, and Germie Bernard has stepped up in a few spots for the Steelers, making Metcalf's path to success a bit more complicated. The Steelers offense will look to bounce back in Week 11 against the Eagles, and fantasy managers considering firing up Metcalf should temper their expectations and view him as a mid-tier WR3.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Practices Friday Ahead of Lions Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:20 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot, right thumb) went through his usual work in Friday's indoor practice, FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported, ahead of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay listed Mayfield as limited Thursday after he sat out Wednesday. Mayfield said Thursday that he felt ready to play, and head coach Todd Bowles planned to assess his availability Friday. Mayfield hurt his foot early in the 27-24 Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and finished the game, completing 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards and two interceptions. He used a walking boot during Tampa Bay's bye week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Rookie Jalon Daniels would start if Mayfield sits. Tampa Bay went 1-2 in Daniels' three starts earlier this season while Mayfield recovered from a dislocated right thumb. Detroit has allowed 14.4 points per game during its five-game winning streak. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson accounted for six of the Lions' 32 sacks and is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the New England Patriots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Justin Herbert's Career-Worst Season Has Him Out of the QB1 Conversation
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:13 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has put together easily the worst season of his career so far, with a 6:11 TD:INT ratio and 1,720 passing yards on 253 attempts, completing a career-low 61.7 percent. He is currently ranked QB25 this season and has become unstartable in one-quarterback formats. While the 28-year-old still has value in superflex and dynasty formats, it's raising the question of whether he may no longer be the top-10 quarterback he was once thought to be since his breakout in 2020. Nonetheless, the Chargers are 1-8 and have nothing to play for this season besides pride and planning for 2027, so it would be smart for them to keep the training wheels on Herbert to avoid serious risk to his future. Fantasy managers should view Herbert as a low-end QB2 for the rest of the season, well below the QB1 status he was projected to be coming into the season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell's Second-Half Work Disappears in Baltimore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell had his last touch on offense with six minutes left in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. His longest run went for 11 yards on the drive that ended with Omarion Hampton's one-yard touchdown. Mitchell finished with three carries for four yards and failed to catch his only target. Eight days earlier against the Houston Texans, he gained 67 yards on 10 touches, including three carries and two catches in the second half. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had discussed leaning more on one back before the Houston game. Hampton took 13 of the 27 carries by Chargers running backs that week, with Mitchell and Kimani Vidal getting seven apiece. Hampton took 22 of 27 against Baltimore, including 12 after halftime, and ran for 105 yards. Mitchell belongs on the bench in 14-team PPR leagues when the Chargers host the New York Jets on Sunday. Vidal played 15 offensive snaps to Mitchell's 13 against Baltimore and caught both of his targets for 14 yards after halftime.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Carries Breakout Potential Coming Out of Bye Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:58 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant's 2026 campaign has been marred by injury, as he's played in just five games. However, Bryant returned to the field in Week 9 with a bang, recording four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of Denver's Week 10 bye, Bryant could be poised to establish himself as a consistent feature in the Broncos' passing game. He's recorded at least 40 receiving yards in four of the five games he's played in this year, and Denver quarterback Bo Nix has been playing better lately after a slow start to the season. Especially in deeper league formats, fantasy managers may want to add Bryant off the waiver wire ahead of Denver's Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Losing Work as Teammate Reclaims Lead Role
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:57 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen rushed eight times for 40 yards and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Allen played 48% of the offensive snaps, compared to 58% for Breece Hall, who finished with 108 yards from scrimmage. Allen has seen his workload decline since Hall returned from a quadriceps injury in Week 9, managing just 19 touches over the last two games after handling 23 against Las Vegas in Week 8. While Allen continues to run efficiently, Hall has reclaimed the larger role and remains the preferred receiving option. Allen is becoming difficult to trust as a fantasy starter and is better suited as backfield depth.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara Losing Ground in Saints Backfield
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:52 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored twice in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Carolina, but touched the ball just five times. He rushed twice for four yards and caught three passes for 10 yards while playing only 23% of the offensive snaps. Audric Estime and Travis Etienne Jr. both saw more playing time, raising further concerns about Kamara's role in the backfield. The two touchdowns salvaged an otherwise disappointing fantasy performance, as Kamara contributed just 14 total yards. With his workload declining, he could struggle to produce meaningful fantasy numbers without finding the end zone.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith to Practice in Full Friday, Trending Towards Playing Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will practice in full on Friday and is trending toward being available for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Smith suffered an ankle injury during New York's Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills that forced him to exit the game early, but it appears the veteran quarterback has avoided a serious issue. Across 10 games in 2026, Smith has completed 67.1% of his pass attempts for 2,226 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Jets have a potentially higher-upside option behind Smith in fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, who completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 137 yards and an interception in relief of Smith against Buffalo. However, Smith is a safer option who provides more stability for Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rich Cimini
Antonio Williams Making Case for More Targets
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:43 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams caught both of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants. Williams played 84% of the offensive snaps, leading Washington's receivers in playing time despite seeing only two targets. He previously caught five passes for 54 yards on seven targets against Philadelphia. Head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Washington wants to involve Williams more on early downs rather than primarily using him on third downs. The increased playing time and plans for additional opportunities are promising, though Williams remains a speculative fantasy option in deeper leagues until his targets become more consistent.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Emerging as a Must-Start Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:40 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has recorded 764 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 164 touches. While the 29-year-old's overall production is solid, he's reached a different level recently. Across his last three games, Pollard has logged 391 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 69 touches. He also stepped into a much larger receiving role in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Tennessee may get RB2 Tyjae Spears (knee) back from a knee injury in Week 11, which could lessen Pollard's pass-catching workload. Still, Pollard could be poised to dominate as a rusher in a very favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Given his recent success, Pollard profiles as a low-end RB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy Sees More Targets Despite Teammate's Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:38 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught six of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-40 loss to San Francisco. He played 81% of the offensive snaps and saw his targets increase from three the previous week, even with George Pickens back in the lineup. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) was also sidelined, creating additional opportunities in the passing game. Dallas attempted 51 passes against San Francisco, so that level of involvement may be difficult to maintain every week. Still, Flournoy has shown he can produce alongside the team's established receivers. If his playing time and targets remain steady, he could become a useful flex option in deeper fantasy leagues heading into Week 11 against Tennessee.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chase Brown Stepping into Larger Pass-Catching Role in Cincinnati
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:33 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has underwhelmed fantasy managers for much of 2026, recording 687 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 160 touches across nine games. While Brown's numbers are fine, they are well below expectations coming into the year. However, the 26-year-old finally put up a huge fantasy day in Week 10, logging 10 carries for 44 yards and eight catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown has a track record of high-end receiving production, as he hauled in 69 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns on 88 targets in 2025. With the Bengals offense looking like one of the best in the NFL in recent weeks, Brown should continue to see plenty of scoring chances. Cincinnati's pass-heavy style brings some risk to Brown's profile, but he still projects as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
NFL Considering Minimum Stay for International Games
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:31 AM ETThe NFL is considering a minimum-night stay requirement for teams playing overseas, according to Ari Meirov of MySportsUpdate. Teams currently decide when to arrive, and different travel schedules have drawn criticism this season. The proposed rule would give players more time to adjust to local conditions while allowing teams to spend additional time engaging with fans. The report did not specify how many nights teams would be required to stay or when the rule might take effect.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ari Meirov - MySportsUpdate