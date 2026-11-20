Nov 20, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

The NFL is considering a minimum-night stay requirement for teams playing overseas, according to Ari Meirov of MySportsUpdate. Teams currently decide when to arrive, and different travel schedules have drawn criticism this season. The proposed rule would give players more time to adjust to local conditions while allowing teams to spend additional time engaging with fans. The report did not specify how many nights teams would be required to stay or when the rule might take effect.