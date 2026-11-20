Chase Brown Stepping into Larger Pass-Catching Role in Cincinnati
Nov 20, 2026, 10:33 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has underwhelmed fantasy managers for much of 2026, recording 687 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 160 touches across nine games. While Brown's numbers are fine, they are well below expectations coming into the year. However, the 26-year-old finally put up a huge fantasy day in Week 10, logging 10 carries for 44 yards and eight catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown has a track record of high-end receiving production, as he hauled in 69 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns on 88 targets in 2025. With the Bengals offense looking like one of the best in the NFL in recent weeks, Brown should continue to see plenty of scoring chances. Cincinnati's pass-heavy style brings some risk to Brown's profile, but he still projects as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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NFL Considering Minimum Stay for International Games
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:31 AM ETThe NFL is considering a minimum-night stay requirement for teams playing overseas, according to Ari Meirov of MySportsUpdate. Teams currently decide when to arrive, and different travel schedules have drawn criticism this season. The proposed rule would give players more time to adjust to local conditions while allowing teams to spend additional time engaging with fans. The report did not specify how many nights teams would be required to stay or when the rule might take effect.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ari Meirov - MySportsUpdate
Omar Cooper Jr. Ruled Out for Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) has been ruled out for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Cooper Jr. injured his ankle on the first play of New York's Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills and will now miss additional time as a result. The 22-year-old has had an injury-marred rookie year, as he suffered a separate ankle injury in Week 1 that resulted in a stint on Injured Reserve and caused him to miss four games. However, Cooper Jr. has flashed high-end upside when on the field, recording 20 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets across six games, two of which he left early due to injury. It's not yet clear how long Cooper Jr. will be out, but fantasy managers may want to try to hold him through Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Jeffery Simmons Expects to Play Against Saints
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:18 AM ETChicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) expects to play Sunday against New Orleans despite being limited in practice this week. According to ProFootballTalk, Simmons said Thursday that he is confident the injury will not keep him off the field. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen echoed that confidence, saying, "I don't anticipate any issues with him." Since joining Chicago in a trade with Tennessee, Simmons has recorded a sack in each of his first two games. He appears on track to play against the Saints, though his final injury designation remains worth monitoring.--Ryan Pederson
Source: ProFootballTalk
Kayshon Boutte Moved Well After Game; Hip Injury Doesn't Appear to Be Serious
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:15 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hip) was moving well after his team's Week 11 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night and appears to have avoided a serious hip injury, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The 24-year-old finished the night with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on two targets and has now hauled in 21 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns on 31 targets across 10 games. Boutte is a pure downfield threat who is averaging 17.1 yards per reception, which makes him prone to very volatile production. However, he's been a bit more involved in the Houston offense lately, with fellow Texans wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) sidelined by a hamstring injury. As a boom/bust flex option in deep leagues, Boutte could have some waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers heading into Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Daniel Jones Facing Uncertainty as Colts Starter
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:07 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones faces questions about his starting job following Thursday's 26-3 loss to Houston. Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception before Anthony Richardson Sr. entered late in the fourth quarter. When asked whether Jones would remain the starter, head coach Shane Steichen said, "We'll evaluate everything," according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Indianapolis managed just 167 total yards against the Texans, continuing a difficult stretch for the offense. Richardson did little in his brief appearance, with the Colts going three-and-out on his only possession. Even if Jones retains the starting role, his recent struggles make him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups heading into Week 12 against the Giants.--Ryan Pederson
Source: ProFootballTalk
Tank Dell Quiet in Big Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 1:47 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell reeled in three of four targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 26-3 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Dell was heavily utilized on the team's third-quarter touchdown drive, notching receptions of eight, nine, and 10 yards. However, he was otherwise a non-factor on a night that Houston's ground attack led the way. After a Week 9 explosion when the 27-year-old hung a 4/105/1 line on the Chargers, he's amassed just 48 yards on 6-of-8 receiving over the ensuing two contests. So far, Dell looks exceptional on the field, which is no small feat considering the severity of the injury he worked his way back from. However, there are a few more viable receiving options on the squad than when he was last healthy. As it stands, he's still behind Xavier Hutchinson in snaps and has teammates Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) to contend with for playing time. The talent is still there for Dell, but his current situation hurts his fantasy outlook. Houston will take on the visiting Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
David Montgomery Returns to Workhorse Volume on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 1:32 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries in the team's 26-3 win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He added 17 yards on 3-of-4 receiving. Montgomery missed the last four games with a groin injury but looked no worse for wear in Houston's Week 11 rout of the Colts. The eighth-year pro was effective against Indy's hapless rush defense, picking up his most carries in a game since Week 4 of the 2023 season (32). With teammate Woody Marks (concussion) out, Montgomery had the backfield all to himself, out-touching Emari Demercado 29-7. That split is expected to even out a bit more upon Marks' return, although he hasn't been that efficient between the tackles, so Montgomery should still see the bulk of the ground work. Either way, they'll both be tested next weekend when they take on a Baltimore Ravens squad that's been solid against the run in 2026.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
C.J. Stroud Stays Hot in Win Over Colts
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 1:17 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 26-3 home win against the Indianapolis Colts. He added 27 yards on six carries. Stroud continued his torrid pace against the division-rival Colts despite a tipped interception on Houston's first drive, completing TD passes of 42-, 24-, and 13 yards. It could have been an even bigger game for him, but the Texans' pass attack wasn't needed much with the defense playing excellent complementary football. Since a Week 6 win over the Jaguars, the Ohio State product has worked to a stellar 16:4 TD:INT ratio, while averaging a healthy 250.8 passing yards. After a few down seasons, Stroud looks much more like the promising young talent who emerged during his 2023 rookie campaign. He and the Texans will continue fighting for a playoff spot next Sunday in a home bout with the Baltimore Ravens.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Nico Collins Effective in Blowout
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 1:02 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins caught three of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in his team's 26-3 win against the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Collins wasn't targeted nearly as often this week as he was in Sunday's loss to the Browns, but he still led Houston's pass catchers in yards and opportunities and scored his third touchdown in as many games. Unfortunately, following a third-quarter touchdown pass to rookie tight end Marlin Klein, quarterback C.J. Stroud attempted only four more pass attempts on the evening, capping the receivers' upside in the lopsided win. Stroud has been excellent this season, but somewhat prone to spreading the ball around, making Collins a bit more up-and-down output-wise than in seasons past. Even so, the 27-year-old routinely runs the most routes of his positional cohorts and leads the team in targets despite missing two games. Houston will get another home matchup in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Taylor Stifled by Texans Defense
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 12:46 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 21 yards on his 11 carries in Thursday night's 26-3 road loss to the Houston Texans, adding six yards and four receptions on five targets. It was a rough day at the office for Taylor, who totaled 14 yards on his first four totes and not much thereafter. His stability in the passing game is a nice plus, though a bit double-edged, as it's a byproduct of quarterback Daniel Jones' inability to get anything going downfield. As it were, the former Wisconsin Badger was essentially phased out of the game as Indianapolis went into catch-up mode in the second half. Week 11 marked the third time in his last four outings that Taylor failed to reach double-digit PPR points, making him much more game-script-dependent on a rebuilding Colts squad. Jones was eventually benched for backup Anthony Richardson Sr. in this one. Whether that's the plan moving forward remains to be seen, though it's also unclear whether that would ultimately be better or worse for the offense. Taylor will look to get back on track for fantasy next time out in a home clash with the New York Giants.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kayshon Boutte Injures Hip in Win Over Colts
.@ShariffLawFirm Texans Injury Update:— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 20, 2026
#14 WR Kayshon Boutte is questionable with a hip injury.
#66 C/G Keylan Rutledge is questionable with a stinger.
Nov 19, 2026, 11:08 PM ET
Seth McGowan Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 10:31 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts ruled out running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) for the rest of the Thursday night game against the division-rival Houston Texans after he injured his hamstring towards the end of the first half on a kickoff, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. It ends a disappointing night for the 25-year-old rookie after his career-best performance in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, when he had 12 carries for 77 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks. Before leaving on Thursday in Houston, McGowan had only three carries for seven yards and one catch for a gain of one yard. Jonathan Taylor will now see more backfield touches for the Colts for the rest of the game, with DJ Giddens stepping up in a complementary role. The good news for McGowan is that he will have more time to recover before Indy's next game in Week 12 at home against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 29. McGowan has become much more involved for the Colts alongside Taylor in recent weeks, making him a priority handcuff addition in fantasy football leagues now that Taylor is still in Indy following the trade deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Seth McGowan Questionable to Return Thursday
#Colts RB Seth McGowan has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 20, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 10:11 PM ET
Kaelon Black is Gaining Traction Ahead of Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:54 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black has seen a bigger role in the rushing attack in recent weeks. Over the last three weeks, Black has seen 11 carries or more in every game. The rookie back has also found the end zone during two of his last three contests. The 49ers have been giving Black a bigger role, and he is taking advantage of it right now. The expectation is that Black will keep playing a bigger role in the rushing attack against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. This is a tough matchup for Black, but he has posted strong performances over the last three weeks. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who are looking for help should consider adding Black for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Trevor Lawrence Looks to Stay Hot in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:48 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hopeful to keep the good times rolling versus the New York Giants in Week 11. Lawrence is coming off a sharp performance last week, where he threw for a season-high 352 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the win over the Tennessee Titans. The 27-year-old has now thrown three or more touchdowns in three of his last four games. The expectation is that Lawrence will keep this hot stretch going against the shaky New York Giants defense in Week 11. Lawrence has nearly 2,300 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions coming into this game. He should be trusted as a strong QB1 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justin Jefferson Sees Spike in Value with New Quarterback
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:42 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put together one of his better performances of the season last week. Jefferson hauled in nine of his 13 targets for 74 yards during last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. Both the targets and receptions were season highs for Jefferson, who has struggled to make an impact this season. It's clear that Kirk Cousins and Jefferson have great chemistry together after playing together in Minnesota earlier in their careers. The expectation is that Cousins will continue heavily utilizing Jefferson during this week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers might actually be able to trust Jefferson as a WR1 for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Packers Waive Running Back Pierre Strong Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:37 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers waived running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Thursday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Strong's run in Green Bay this year will come to an end after five games played, in which he had 25 rushing attempts for 59 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and no touchdowns, while catching 10 of his 12 targets for 61 more yards in the passing game. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last game on Sunday in the loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. If Strong goes unclaimed on waivers, he could revert to the Packers' practice squad as RB depth behind Josh Jacobs (finger), Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks. Green Bay is on their bye in Week 11, and they could be getting Jacobs back as their starter in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams after he had surgery on a broken finger. Strong, a fourth-rounder by the New England Patriots back in 2022 from South Dakota State, has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 51 NFL games (one start) with the Patriots, Packers, and Cleveland Browns in three-plus seasons. He did not play at all in the 2025 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Patrick Mahomes Looks to Remain Hot in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been playing some of his best football of the season as of late. Last weekend, Mahomes threw a season-high five touchdowns during the blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. Over the last three games, Mahomes has thrown 10 touchdowns without any interceptions. The 31-year-old has also surpassed 300 passing yards in two of those three games. The expectation is that the good times will continue against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. A defense that has struggled to defend the passing attack this season. Mahomes should be viewed as an elite fantasy option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Titans, Chargers Could Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in April
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:29 PM ETAs of Thursday, the Tennessee Titans are lined up to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, with the Los Angeles Chargers set up for the No. 2 pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that if the Titans or Chargers end up with the first overall pick in next year's draft, there "is going to be an auction" for the right for a team to trade up to draft Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns are all candidates that would be in the market to trade up into the No. 1 overall spot to land Mestemaker as their franchise signal-caller. Schefter thinks that the Titans have enough belief and conviction in second-year QB Cam Ward to pass on Mestemaker in next year's draft, and the Chargers are obviously sticking with Justin Herbert under center going forward despite their disastrous 2026 season to this point. The 24-year-old Ward has had an up-and-down first year and a half in the NFL as Tennessee's starting QB, but he has thrown for four touchdowns in his last two games and went over 300 yards passing in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1. Herbert, meanwhile, drew some trade interest at the deadline earlier this month, but the Chargers were adamant that they were not looking to move him at a discount.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
D'Andre Swift Could Take Step Back in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift could be looking at a reduced role heading into the Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The 27-year-old has been seeing a heavy workload as of late, with a season-high 27 carries in Week 8. Now, the expectation is that Swift will have fewer carries with Kyle Monangai likely returning this weekend. Monangai has been out for the last five games, which has spiked Swift's value. The two of them will likely go back to splitting up the backfield this weekend. Swift should still be a playable fantasy option with Monangai active, but his value should take a hit.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference