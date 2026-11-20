Jonathan Taylor Stifled by Texans Defense
Nov 20, 2026, 12:46 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 21 yards on his 11 carries in Thursday night's 26-3 road loss to the Houston Texans, adding six yards and four receptions on five targets. It was a rough day at the office for Taylor, who totaled 14 yards on his first four totes and not much thereafter. His stability in the passing game is a nice plus, though a bit double-edged, as it's a byproduct of quarterback Daniel Jones' inability to get anything going downfield. As it were, the former Wisconsin Badger was essentially phased out of the game as Indianapolis went into catch-up mode in the second half. Week 11 marked the third time in his last four outings that Taylor failed to reach double-digit PPR points, making him much more game-script-dependent on a rebuilding Colts squad. Jones was eventually benched for backup Anthony Richardson Sr. in this one. Whether that's the plan moving forward remains to be seen, though it's also unclear whether that would ultimately be better or worse for the offense. Taylor will look to get back on track for fantasy next time out in a home clash with the New York Giants.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Kayshon Boutte Injures Hip in Win Over Colts
.@ShariffLawFirm Texans Injury Update:— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 20, 2026
#14 WR Kayshon Boutte is questionable with a hip injury.
#66 C/G Keylan Rutledge is questionable with a stinger.
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 19, 2026, 11:08 PM ET
Seth McGowan Ruled Out for Remainder of Thursday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 10:31 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts ruled out running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) for the rest of the Thursday night game against the division-rival Houston Texans after he injured his hamstring towards the end of the first half on a kickoff, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. It ends a disappointing night for the 25-year-old rookie after his career-best performance in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, when he had 12 carries for 77 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks. Before leaving on Thursday in Houston, McGowan had only three carries for seven yards and one catch for a gain of one yard. Jonathan Taylor will now see more backfield touches for the Colts for the rest of the game, with DJ Giddens stepping up in a complementary role. The good news for McGowan is that he will have more time to recover before Indy's next game in Week 12 at home against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 29. McGowan has become much more involved for the Colts alongside Taylor in recent weeks, making him a priority handcuff addition in fantasy football leagues now that Taylor is still in Indy following the trade deadline.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Seth McGowan Questionable to Return Thursday
#Colts RB Seth McGowan has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 20, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 19, 2026, 10:11 PM ET
Kaelon Black is Gaining Traction Ahead of Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:54 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black has seen a bigger role in the rushing attack in recent weeks. Over the last three weeks, Black has seen 11 carries or more in every game. The rookie back has also found the end zone during two of his last three contests. The 49ers have been giving Black a bigger role, and he is taking advantage of it right now. The expectation is that Black will keep playing a bigger role in the rushing attack against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. This is a tough matchup for Black, but he has posted strong performances over the last three weeks. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who are looking for help should consider adding Black for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Trevor Lawrence Looks to Stay Hot in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:48 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is hopeful to keep the good times rolling versus the New York Giants in Week 11. Lawrence is coming off a sharp performance last week, where he threw for a season-high 352 passing yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the win over the Tennessee Titans. The 27-year-old has now thrown three or more touchdowns in three of his last four games. The expectation is that Lawrence will keep this hot stretch going against the shaky New York Giants defense in Week 11. Lawrence has nearly 2,300 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions coming into this game. He should be trusted as a strong QB1 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justin Jefferson Sees Spike in Value with New Quarterback
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:42 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put together one of his better performances of the season last week. Jefferson hauled in nine of his 13 targets for 74 yards during last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. Both the targets and receptions were season highs for Jefferson, who has struggled to make an impact this season. It's clear that Kirk Cousins and Jefferson have great chemistry together after playing together in Minnesota earlier in their careers. The expectation is that Cousins will continue heavily utilizing Jefferson during this week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers might actually be able to trust Jefferson as a WR1 for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Packers Waive Running Back Pierre Strong Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:37 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers waived running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Thursday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Strong's run in Green Bay this year will come to an end after five games played, in which he had 25 rushing attempts for 59 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and no touchdowns, while catching 10 of his 12 targets for 61 more yards in the passing game. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last game on Sunday in the loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. If Strong goes unclaimed on waivers, he could revert to the Packers' practice squad as RB depth behind Josh Jacobs (finger), Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks. Green Bay is on their bye in Week 11, and they could be getting Jacobs back as their starter in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams after he had surgery on a broken finger. Strong, a fourth-rounder by the New England Patriots back in 2022 from South Dakota State, has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 51 NFL games (one start) with the Patriots, Packers, and Cleveland Browns in three-plus seasons. He did not play at all in the 2025 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Patrick Mahomes Looks to Remain Hot in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been playing some of his best football of the season as of late. Last weekend, Mahomes threw a season-high five touchdowns during the blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. Over the last three games, Mahomes has thrown 10 touchdowns without any interceptions. The 31-year-old has also surpassed 300 passing yards in two of those three games. The expectation is that the good times will continue against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. A defense that has struggled to defend the passing attack this season. Mahomes should be viewed as an elite fantasy option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Titans, Chargers Could Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in April
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:29 PM ETAs of Thursday, the Tennessee Titans are lined up to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, with the Los Angeles Chargers set up for the No. 2 pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that if the Titans or Chargers end up with the first overall pick in next year's draft, there "is going to be an auction" for the right for a team to trade up to draft Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns are all candidates that would be in the market to trade up into the No. 1 overall spot to land Mestemaker as their franchise signal-caller. Schefter thinks that the Titans have enough belief and conviction in second-year QB Cam Ward to pass on Mestemaker in next year's draft, and the Chargers are obviously sticking with Justin Herbert under center going forward despite their disastrous 2026 season to this point. The 24-year-old Ward has had an up-and-down first year and a half in the NFL as Tennessee's starting QB, but he has thrown for four touchdowns in his last two games and went over 300 yards passing in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1. Herbert, meanwhile, drew some trade interest at the deadline earlier this month, but the Chargers were adamant that they were not looking to move him at a discount.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
D'Andre Swift Could Take Step Back in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift could be looking at a reduced role heading into the Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The 27-year-old has been seeing a heavy workload as of late, with a season-high 27 carries in Week 8. Now, the expectation is that Swift will have fewer carries with Kyle Monangai likely returning this weekend. Monangai has been out for the last five games, which has spiked Swift's value. The two of them will likely go back to splitting up the backfield this weekend. Swift should still be a playable fantasy option with Monangai active, but his value should take a hit.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Carson Beck Limited on Thursday With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:17 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a new back injury, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Beck's status could now be up in the air for Sunday's road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 after the 25-year-old dealt with back spasms several weeks ago. His practice participation on Friday will go a long way in determining his status going into the weekend. With Gardner Minshew (elbow) out for the season after having UCL surgery, the Cardinals would be forced to start veteran journeyman Josh Johnson under center in KC if Beck is unable to play this weekend. Beck predictably struggled against a strong Los Angeles Rams pass rush in his first NFL start last weekend without top receiver Michael Wilson (neck), going 11-for-18 passing for only 108 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while being sacked five times. He will not have an easy go of it on the road against KC in Week 11 if he is active, especially with dwindling weapons in the passing attack in Arizona. Beck is trending down as a desperation QB option in two-QB superflex leagues while now dealing with a physical issue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Jauan Jennings Feels Good, Set to Play This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), who has missed the last two games, said that his calf feels good and that he has been a full-go this week, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "I'm excited for every game. I mean, it's the San Francisco 49ers. It's my old team. I can't wait. It's always my guys for life (over there). Can't wait to see them," Jennings said. The 29-year-old has been a full participant in both practices this week, so he is well on his way to suiting up against his former team, the 49ers, on Sunday night in Mexico City. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues, but with his return on the horizon and fellow receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) expected to miss multiple weeks, Jennings could be a sneaky deep-league flex play in Mexico in a revenge game, especially now that quarterback Kirk Cousins is in town to upgrade the Vikings' offense. He did not have a lot of opportunities in his first six games with Minnesota in a struggling offense, catching only six passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns, which is why he's on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. Another thing worth noting is that tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) is banged up for the Vikings offense and missed last week's win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Dontayvion Wicks Stays Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Wicks has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he has a chance to play this Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers now that he has returned to practice this week. However, the former Green Bay Packers wideout might have to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid the dreaded questionable tag going into the Week 11 contest. It is also worth noting that fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has also been out since Week 6, practiced in full on Thursday and is trending towards being active this weekend. The 25-year-old Wicks was a popular breakout candidate in the preseason heading into his first year in Philly as the expected WR2 behind Smith, but things did not pan out in his first six games, and now star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the year. For the rest of the 2026 season, Wicks will be forced to work with QB Joe Milton III, and it is unclear how they will gel in terms of chemistry. Even if Wicks is cleared to return for the Eagles against the Steelers, he will be a hard-to-trust WR4/5 in deeper fantasy football formats. He has 19 grabs for 284 yards and just one touchdown in his first six games with Philly.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Geno Smith Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:05 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to an ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Smith was also evaluated for a concussion in the same game, but tests on Monday ruled out any significant injuries for the 36-year-old veteran signal-caller. Smith said the plan is for him to start on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, although he might be a little limited mobility-wise if his ankle is not 100%. After a two-week stretch against the division-rival Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders in which he threw five touchdown passes, Smith and the Jets' offense has been in a rut the last two weeks, with Smith failing to top 200 yards passing in either game without a single touchdown pass. The Jets will be facing the one-win Chargers on the road, which will be a great chance for them to snap their long losing streak, but the Chargers' defense has not been a slam-dunk matchup for opposing QBs this year, and a banged-up Smith should not be considered anything more than a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues. He could be without impressive rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), too, after he aggravated an ongoing ankle injury last week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Ladd McConkey Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:53 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was wearing a non-contact jersey in practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. McConkey did not play any snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans due to back spasms that cropped up during pre-game warmups before he was inactive in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old should be considered questionable to play this weekend against the New York Jets in Week 11 as the Bolts look for a second straight win. And given McConkey's disappointing season to this point (primarily due to injuries), it will be extremely hard for fantasy managers to trust him, even in a WR4/flex spot this Sunday (if he is active). The one sliver of hope fantasy managers have is that McConkey had four catches for 86 yards on six targets in the last game he played in. But the risk of re-injury and his uncertain status have him ranked as RotoBaller's No. 45 receiver for the week. The former Georgia product had a stellar rookie season with an 82-1,149-7 line in 16 games, but he took a step back as a sophomore and is having by far his worst season in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Jaylen Waddle Practices in Full Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:44 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is trending in the right direction to play in Week 11 on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders after practicing in full for the second straight day on Thursday. Barring a setback with his head injury, Waddle should be cleared from the league's concussion protocol in the next couple of days and be active on Sunday in the Mile High City. Denver's bye came at the right time in Week 10 after the 27-year-old suffered a concussion in the team's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. Before getting hurt, he caught his only target for 22 yards in Carolina. Although Waddle has been a pretty massive disappointment after the Broncos sent multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder, to the Miami Dolphins this offseason to acquire him, he still leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30), and receiving yards (337) while scoring twice in his first year with the team. And coming out of their bye, head coach Sean Payton could be looking to get Waddle more involved in an excellent matchup against a Raiders defense that has allowed the sixth-most half-PPR points to the WR position this year. If Waddle is cleared from his concussion, he should be on the WR2/3 borderline against the Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Saquon Barkley a Full Participant Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. The team's bye in Week 10 apparently has helped Barkley put his hamstring and back injuries in the rearview mirror as the team heads into a Week 11 battle this Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Helping the 29-year-old's cause will be the return of top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He could still be held hostage by the fact that star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the season, but the former first-rounder has been pretty efficient with his touches through seven games played while battling multiple injuries. Barkley is currently averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 296 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, adding seven catches for 41 yards on 11 targets in the passing game. He has double-digit carries in each of the last two games and will be looking to score on the ground for the fourth straight game this Sunday against Pittsburgh. Barkley does not have the same kind of RB1 upside with Hurts out for the year, but he should be a volume-based RB2 now that he appears to be getting healthier.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Omar Cooper Jr. Remains Out of Practice Again Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:16 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Cooper played just one offensive snap in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills before being ruled out after aggravating his ankle injury. Two straight DNPs this week now have the 22-year-old trending toward doubtful to play in Week 11 on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that the first-rounder's right-ankle injury is an aggravation of an injury that already landed him on Injured Reserve this year, so it is not looking good for him being active against the Chargers. Cooper has plenty of upside in the long term, but he has given fantasy managers donuts in two of the last three weeks, and as long as both Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are healthy, he will most likely be a volatile boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy leagues. If Cooper is held out this weekend, it will make Mitchell a much more attractive flex play with upside against the one-win Chargers. RotoBaller currently has Cooper ranked as the No. 50 fantasy WR for Week 11. Cooper's absence in L.A. could also open the door for rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
DeVonta Smith a Full Participant on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after he was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Smith is now on track to play in Week 11 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was limited in practice for the second straight day. The Eagles' banged-up offense could be getting both Smith and Wicks back this weekend, which would be great news for quarterback Joe Milton III, who will make his second start of the year against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old has missed five of the team's last six games, but he should immediately return to WR1 duties and be heavily targeted by Milton, especially if Wicks is limited or out this weekend. In his first four games in 2026 as the Eagles' top wideout, Smith caught 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards (career-low 11.9 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He will not have the same fantasy ceiling with starting QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the year, but Smith should still be in play as at least a volume-based, low-end WR2 for fantasy purposes in his return in Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Evans Upgrades to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday in his first session since leaving the Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19 with Achilles tendinitis, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. Evans did not practice on Wednesday, but he was hopeful he would return to the field on Thursday. Now that he is practicing again, he will have a shot to play this Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. It is good news for his fantasy managers, but with a potentially limited workload if he returns, and with the game being on Sunday night, the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer will be an extremely volatile fantasy play this weekend. Evans will also be facing more competition for targets with veteran Keenan Allen now in the fold and Jordan Watkins taking on a bigger role of late. In his first six games with the 49ers before injuring his Achilles, Evans was performing well, catching 27 passes for 420 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Right now, RotoBaller has Evans ranked as the No. 24 fantasy WR for Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Josh Dubow