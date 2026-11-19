Justin Jefferson Sees Spike in Value with New Quarterback
Nov 19, 2026, 9:42 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson put together one of his better performances of the season last week. Jefferson hauled in nine of his 13 targets for 74 yards during last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. Both the targets and receptions were season highs for Jefferson, who has struggled to make an impact this season. It's clear that Kirk Cousins and Jefferson have great chemistry together after playing together in Minnesota earlier in their careers. The expectation is that Cousins will continue heavily utilizing Jefferson during this week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers might actually be able to trust Jefferson as a WR1 for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Packers Waive Running Back Pierre Strong Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:37 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers waived running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Thursday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Strong's run in Green Bay this year will come to an end after five games played, in which he had 25 rushing attempts for 59 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and no touchdowns, while catching 10 of his 12 targets for 61 more yards in the passing game. The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch in the last game on Sunday in the loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. If Strong goes unclaimed on waivers, he could revert to the Packers' practice squad as RB depth behind Josh Jacobs (finger), Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks. Green Bay is on their bye in Week 11, and they could be getting Jacobs back as their starter in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams after he had surgery on a broken finger. Strong, a fourth-rounder by the New England Patriots back in 2022 from South Dakota State, has averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 51 NFL games (one start) with the Patriots, Packers, and Cleveland Browns in three-plus seasons. He did not play at all in the 2025 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Patrick Mahomes Looks to Remain Hot in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been playing some of his best football of the season as of late. Last weekend, Mahomes threw a season-high five touchdowns during the blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons. Over the last three games, Mahomes has thrown 10 touchdowns without any interceptions. The 31-year-old has also surpassed 300 passing yards in two of those three games. The expectation is that the good times will continue against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. A defense that has struggled to defend the passing attack this season. Mahomes should be viewed as an elite fantasy option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Titans, Chargers Could Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in April
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:29 PM ETAs of Thursday, the Tennessee Titans are lined up to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, with the Los Angeles Chargers set up for the No. 2 pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that if the Titans or Chargers end up with the first overall pick in next year's draft, there "is going to be an auction" for the right for a team to trade up to draft Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns are all candidates that would be in the market to trade up into the No. 1 overall spot to land Mestemaker as their franchise signal-caller. Schefter thinks that the Titans have enough belief and conviction in second-year QB Cam Ward to pass on Mestemaker in next year's draft, and the Chargers are obviously sticking with Justin Herbert under center going forward despite their disastrous 2026 season to this point. The 24-year-old Ward has had an up-and-down first year and a half in the NFL as Tennessee's starting QB, but he has thrown for four touchdowns in his last two games and went over 300 yards passing in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1. Herbert, meanwhile, drew some trade interest at the deadline earlier this month, but the Chargers were adamant that they were not looking to move him at a discount.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
D'Andre Swift Could Take Step Back in Week 11
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 19, 2026, 9:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift could be looking at a reduced role heading into the Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The 27-year-old has been seeing a heavy workload as of late, with a season-high 27 carries in Week 8. Now, the expectation is that Swift will have fewer carries with Kyle Monangai likely returning this weekend. Monangai has been out for the last five games, which has spiked Swift's value. The two of them will likely go back to splitting up the backfield this weekend. Swift should still be a playable fantasy option with Monangai active, but his value should take a hit.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Carson Beck Limited on Thursday With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 9:17 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a new back injury, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Beck's status could now be up in the air for Sunday's road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 after the 25-year-old dealt with back spasms several weeks ago. His practice participation on Friday will go a long way in determining his status going into the weekend. With Gardner Minshew (elbow) out for the season after having UCL surgery, the Cardinals would be forced to start veteran journeyman Josh Johnson under center in KC if Beck is unable to play this weekend. Beck predictably struggled against a strong Los Angeles Rams pass rush in his first NFL start last weekend without top receiver Michael Wilson (neck), going 11-for-18 passing for only 108 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while being sacked five times. He will not have an easy go of it on the road against KC in Week 11 if he is active, especially with dwindling weapons in the passing attack in Arizona. Beck is trending down as a desperation QB option in two-QB superflex leagues while now dealing with a physical issue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Jauan Jennings Feels Good, Set to Play This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf), who has missed the last two games, said that his calf feels good and that he has been a full-go this week, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "I'm excited for every game. I mean, it's the San Francisco 49ers. It's my old team. I can't wait. It's always my guys for life (over there). Can't wait to see them," Jennings said. The 29-year-old has been a full participant in both practices this week, so he is well on his way to suiting up against his former team, the 49ers, on Sunday night in Mexico City. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues, but with his return on the horizon and fellow receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) expected to miss multiple weeks, Jennings could be a sneaky deep-league flex play in Mexico in a revenge game, especially now that quarterback Kirk Cousins is in town to upgrade the Vikings' offense. He did not have a lot of opportunities in his first six games with Minnesota in a struggling offense, catching only six passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns, which is why he's on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues. Another thing worth noting is that tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) is banged up for the Vikings offense and missed last week's win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Dontayvion Wicks Stays Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. Wicks has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he has a chance to play this Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers now that he has returned to practice this week. However, the former Green Bay Packers wideout might have to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid the dreaded questionable tag going into the Week 11 contest. It is also worth noting that fellow wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has also been out since Week 6, practiced in full on Thursday and is trending towards being active this weekend. The 25-year-old Wicks was a popular breakout candidate in the preseason heading into his first year in Philly as the expected WR2 behind Smith, but things did not pan out in his first six games, and now star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the year. For the rest of the 2026 season, Wicks will be forced to work with QB Joe Milton III, and it is unclear how they will gel in terms of chemistry. Even if Wicks is cleared to return for the Eagles against the Steelers, he will be a hard-to-trust WR4/5 in deeper fantasy football formats. He has 19 grabs for 284 yards and just one touchdown in his first six games with Philly.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Geno Smith Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 8:05 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to an ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Smith was also evaluated for a concussion in the same game, but tests on Monday ruled out any significant injuries for the 36-year-old veteran signal-caller. Smith said the plan is for him to start on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, although he might be a little limited mobility-wise if his ankle is not 100%. After a two-week stretch against the division-rival Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders in which he threw five touchdown passes, Smith and the Jets' offense has been in a rut the last two weeks, with Smith failing to top 200 yards passing in either game without a single touchdown pass. The Jets will be facing the one-win Chargers on the road, which will be a great chance for them to snap their long losing streak, but the Chargers' defense has not been a slam-dunk matchup for opposing QBs this year, and a banged-up Smith should not be considered anything more than a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues. He could be without impressive rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), too, after he aggravated an ongoing ankle injury last week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Ladd McConkey Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:53 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was wearing a non-contact jersey in practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. McConkey did not play any snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans due to back spasms that cropped up during pre-game warmups before he was inactive in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old should be considered questionable to play this weekend against the New York Jets in Week 11 as the Bolts look for a second straight win. And given McConkey's disappointing season to this point (primarily due to injuries), it will be extremely hard for fantasy managers to trust him, even in a WR4/flex spot this Sunday (if he is active). The one sliver of hope fantasy managers have is that McConkey had four catches for 86 yards on six targets in the last game he played in. But the risk of re-injury and his uncertain status have him ranked as RotoBaller's No. 45 receiver for the week. The former Georgia product had a stellar rookie season with an 82-1,149-7 line in 16 games, but he took a step back as a sophomore and is having by far his worst season in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Jaylen Waddle Practices in Full Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:44 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is trending in the right direction to play in Week 11 on Sunday against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders after practicing in full for the second straight day on Thursday. Barring a setback with his head injury, Waddle should be cleared from the league's concussion protocol in the next couple of days and be active on Sunday in the Mile High City. Denver's bye came at the right time in Week 10 after the 27-year-old suffered a concussion in the team's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. Before getting hurt, he caught his only target for 22 yards in Carolina. Although Waddle has been a pretty massive disappointment after the Broncos sent multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder, to the Miami Dolphins this offseason to acquire him, he still leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30), and receiving yards (337) while scoring twice in his first year with the team. And coming out of their bye, head coach Sean Payton could be looking to get Waddle more involved in an excellent matchup against a Raiders defense that has allowed the sixth-most half-PPR points to the WR position this year. If Waddle is cleared from his concussion, he should be on the WR2/3 borderline against the Raiders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Saquon Barkley a Full Participant Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day. The team's bye in Week 10 apparently has helped Barkley put his hamstring and back injuries in the rearview mirror as the team heads into a Week 11 battle this Sunday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Helping the 29-year-old's cause will be the return of top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has not played since the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He could still be held hostage by the fact that star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the season, but the former first-rounder has been pretty efficient with his touches through seven games played while battling multiple injuries. Barkley is currently averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 296 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries, adding seven catches for 41 yards on 11 targets in the passing game. He has double-digit carries in each of the last two games and will be looking to score on the ground for the fourth straight game this Sunday against Pittsburgh. Barkley does not have the same kind of RB1 upside with Hurts out for the year, but he should be a volume-based RB2 now that he appears to be getting healthier.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Omar Cooper Jr. Remains Out of Practice Again Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:16 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Cooper played just one offensive snap in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills before being ruled out after aggravating his ankle injury. Two straight DNPs this week now have the 22-year-old trending toward doubtful to play in Week 11 on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that the first-rounder's right-ankle injury is an aggravation of an injury that already landed him on Injured Reserve this year, so it is not looking good for him being active against the Chargers. Cooper has plenty of upside in the long term, but he has given fantasy managers donuts in two of the last three weeks, and as long as both Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are healthy, he will most likely be a volatile boom/bust WR4/flex in fantasy leagues. If Cooper is held out this weekend, it will make Mitchell a much more attractive flex play with upside against the one-win Chargers. RotoBaller currently has Cooper ranked as the No. 50 fantasy WR for Week 11. Cooper's absence in L.A. could also open the door for rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
DeVonta Smith a Full Participant on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 7:02 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after he was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Smith is now on track to play in Week 11 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was limited in practice for the second straight day. The Eagles' banged-up offense could be getting both Smith and Wicks back this weekend, which would be great news for quarterback Joe Milton III, who will make his second start of the year against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old has missed five of the team's last six games, but he should immediately return to WR1 duties and be heavily targeted by Milton, especially if Wicks is limited or out this weekend. In his first four games in 2026 as the Eagles' top wideout, Smith caught 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards (career-low 11.9 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He will not have the same fantasy ceiling with starting QB Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the year, but Smith should still be in play as at least a volume-based, low-end WR2 for fantasy purposes in his return in Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Evans Upgrades to Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday in his first session since leaving the Week 6 game against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 19 with Achilles tendinitis, according to Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. Evans did not practice on Wednesday, but he was hopeful he would return to the field on Thursday. Now that he is practicing again, he will have a shot to play this Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. It is good news for his fantasy managers, but with a potentially limited workload if he returns, and with the game being on Sunday night, the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer will be an extremely volatile fantasy play this weekend. Evans will also be facing more competition for targets with veteran Keenan Allen now in the fold and Jordan Watkins taking on a bigger role of late. In his first six games with the 49ers before injuring his Achilles, Evans was performing well, catching 27 passes for 420 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Right now, RotoBaller has Evans ranked as the No. 24 fantasy WR for Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Josh Dubow
Puka Nacua Could Face Potential Banishment for Further Violations
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 6:50 PM ETThe NFL has told Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) that any further violation of the league's personal conduct policy will subject him to further discipline as severe as a potential banishment, per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Nacua was suspended for three games for violating the policy in an offseason incident this past March. The 25-year-old is currently on Injured Reserve and ineligible to return until Week 15, so his suspension runs concurrently with his IR stint. Nacua has remained highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, off-field concerns are a real issue for the fourth-year wideout and could threaten to derail his career.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Brock Bowers Limited in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:48 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle, quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant in his return to practice on Thursday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers is still questionable to play in Week 11 on Sunday against the division-rival Denver Broncos on the road, but his return to the field on Thursday is a good sign. The 23-year-old All-Pro tight end injured his ankle early in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was unable to return, putting his status in doubt for this week. We will be closely watching Bowers' status on Friday. If he ends up with a questionable tag, fantasy managers who have him rostered may want to pick up Michael Mayer as insurance, with the Raiders playing in the later window on Sunday. Bowers is a must-start in all fantasy football lineups if he is active this weekend, as he comes into Week 11 action as the No. 2 overall player at his position with 50 receptions on 72 targets for 676 yards and six touchdowns. There could be more volatility in his fantasy profile now that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is leading the offense against another strong defense this week, but Bowers is a set-and-forget player when he is healthy and active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jordan Addison Does Not Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:41 PM ETAs expected, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday. Although Addison will not need to go on Injured Reserve after having successful thumb surgery, he is expected to miss multiple weeks, so it is only a matter of time before he is ruled out on Friday for the Week 11 game on Sunday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. The 24-year-old former first-rounder has been dropped in many fantasy leagues following his thumb injury amidst a frustrating season in 2026. Through 10 weeks, Addison has only 18 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. It has not been all his fault, with the Vikings' poor quarterback play affecting Addison's bottom line in 2026. The good news is that all is not lost for Addison's fantasy football value once he returns from his thumb injury, now that Kirk Cousins is running the offense. However, Jauan Jennings (calf) could carve out a bigger role in the passing attack during the time that Addison misses due to his injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Hockenson did not play in Sunday's Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers due to wrist and chest injuries, but he has ditched the chest designation and is on track to make his return in Mexico City on Sunday night in a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers could have a difficult decision ahead of them this weekend, though, if the 29-year-old is ultimately listed as questionable on Friday's final Week 11 injury report. Gavin Bartholomeau stepped up for the Vikings with Hockenson out last weekend, catching three of his four targets for 36 yards and one touchdown, but he will be an extremely volatile TE2 streaming option if Hockenson misses another game. When active, Hockenson has been on the TE1 radar in 2026 in his eighth year in the NFL, catching 35 of his 44 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. He is second on the team in all major receiving categories, behind only All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. With quarterback Kirk Cousins now running the offense, Hockenson's rest-of-season fantasy value will receive a boost.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Baker Mayfield Limited in Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:00 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listing quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mayfield returned to the practice field on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday due to foot strain that he suffered near the end of the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Bucs were on their bye last week, but Mayfield still might not be able to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old veteran has already missed time this year due to a dislocated right thumb in what has been a dreadful season to this point. The two-time Pro Bowler (in his first two seasons in Tampa in 2023 and 2024), Mayfield has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in six starts. Mayfield went 0-for-3 passing in the Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons and has not thrown a touchdown pass since the win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25. The matchup against Detroit is a cushy one, but if Mayfield is active this weekend in Motown, he will remain more of a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues. Jalon Daniels would make his fourth career start in Week 11 if Mayfield is not cleared to play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey in Non-Contact Jersey on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was seen wearing a non-contact jersey in practice on Thursday, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. After missing Monday night's victory over the Baltimore Ravens due to a back injury, McConkey was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, and it looks like he will practice in the same capacity for a second straight day. The 25-year-old appears to be making progress, but he is not out of the woods to be cleared to play in Week 11 against the visiting New York Jets, and fantasy managers should be very skeptical about throwing him right back into their lineups if he ends up being active this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In addition to missing the Week 10 contest, the Chargers' first win of the season, McConkey injured his back in pre-game warmups in their previous game against the Houston Texans and did not play a single snap. Outside of two 80-yard games this year, with one of them coming all the way back in Week 1, McConkey has been a disaster for his fantasy managers, and if he is active against the Jets, he could take a back seat to both Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston in terms of snap share. McConkey is trending as a shaky WR4/flex in Week 11 if he returns to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado