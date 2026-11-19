Thomas Chabot Expected to Play Thursday
Nov 19, 2026, 5:32 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) is expected to suit up on Thursday against Philadelphia, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports. He was hurt in the third period of Tuesday's win over Winnipeg, initially making him questionable for Thursday's contest. Chabot is a key player for the Senators, averaging 23:32 of ice time. He has one goal and seven assists in his last eight appearances. Overall, Chabot has posted 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 18 games this season. He's second on his team with 40 blocks and tied for fourth in the league among defensemen with a plus-16 rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce GarriochComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Dylan DeMelo Ruled Out for 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 5:30 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (lower body) will miss 4-6 weeks, head coach Scott Arniel announced. He'll be out for a third straight game on Thursday against the Islanders. DeMelo has been surprisingly effective on an underperforming team, recording eight points (one goal, seven assists), 17 SOG, 23 blocks, and 27 hits in 20 games. Henry Thrun was called up from the minors to fill DeMelo's roster spot. He had an uneventful season debut on Tuesday against Ottawa and shouldn't be on any fantasy radars.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Jean-Gabriel Pageau a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 5:14 PM ETNew York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg. He could return from a lower-body injury that has kept him sidelined for three games. With Mathew Barzal back, Pageau would have to settle for the fourth-line center role if he's ready to return. The veteran forward has collected eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 17 games this season. His work includes 2.35 hits per game and a 58.9 faceoff percentage, making Pageau valuable to the Islanders even if he doesn't contribute regularly on offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Beckett Sennecke Shakes Off Illness, Available Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 5:05 PM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (illness) has been cleared to play on Thursday against Colorado, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. He missed his first game of the season on Tuesday against St. Louis after feeling under the weather. Sennecke has been excellent in 2026-27, amassing 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games. He's had four multi-point performances in his last seven appearances. As a result of Sennecke's return, Sam Colangelo will have to move to the press box, and Troy Terry will drop down in the lineup. That said, fantasy managers should still keep an eye on Terry, particularly after he picked up assists in consecutive outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Brandon Hagel Placed on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 4:56 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday, retroactive to Nov. 15. This rules him out for the rest of the week. The Lightning host Edmonton on Thursday and Buffalo on Saturday. Hagel exited the lineup on Tuesday against Washington, missing his first game of the season due to a lower-body injury. While the Lightning cruised to a 5-2 victory, Hagel's absence left a significant void in the lineup. He's tied with Jake Guentzel for most goals on the team (13) and is third in overall scoring, with 24 points in 20 games. By moving Hagel to Injured Reserve, the Lightning were able to recall Jansen Harkins from the minors to bolster their forward depth.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Artemi Panarin Expected to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 4:48 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. He will miss a third consecutive game on Thursday night when the Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. Panarin left the team after his grandfather, Vladimir, passed away. Alex Turcotte has skated in Panarin's spot on the first line, but hasn't done anything to draw fantasy attention. Panarin is highly influential for the Kings, leading the team in goals (8) and points (19) and tying for the top spot in assists (11).--Taavi Pailk
Source: John Hoven
Connor Bedard to Miss At Least Four Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 4:40 PM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) will miss at least the next four games, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. The team is still deciding whether to have Bedard undergo shoulder surgery. Chicago faces Columbus on Thursday and starts a three-game road trip this weekend. Bedard has suffered a shoulder injury for a third time in less than 12 months. Based on Wednesday's practice, Anton Frondell will move into Bedard's spot on the first line, and Frank Nazar will replace him on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Lane Hutson Sets Up Three Goals Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 10:01 AM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson recorded assists on all of the team's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 road win over New Jersey. He set up Alex Newhook and Jake Evans at even strength, and helped Nick Suzuki score a power-play goal. Hutson is an elite playmaker and showed it here. Across the season, he has delivered 19 assists in 22 games, adding three goals. Hutson has become the third-fastest Canadiens defenseman in the last 35 years to reach 20 points in a season and will aim to do more damage on Thursday against Carolina.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
David Pastrnak Collects Two Points Against Red Wings
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 9:50 AM ETBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Pastrnak always seems to do the business against Detroit, and he delivered once again, setting up Pavel Zacha's power-play goal in the second period and scoring early in the third. The Czech superstar has recorded points against the Red Wings in 11 consecutive meetings. Recently, Pastrnak has made it a habit to collect points in bunches, with four multi-point performances in his last six games. He's once again leading Boston in scoring, totaling 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jonathan Huberdeau Records Hat Trick of Assists in AHL
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 9:42 AM ETCalgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau (hip) made a strong impression in his AHL debut Wednesday night, recording three assists as the Calgary Wranglers beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 4-3. Earlier this week, Huberdeau was assigned to the minors for a conditioning stint. His performance on Wednesday suggests that he's in good shape and could be back with the big club soon. The Flames are desperate for some offensive help, ranking 28th in the league in scoring at 2.55 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: AHL
Blue Jackets Activate Isac Lundestrom From Long-Term Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 9:32 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Isac Lundestrom (Achilles) was activated from long-term Injured Reserve. He will be available for selection for the first time this season when the Blue Jackets continue their four-game road trip in Chicago on Thursday night. Lundestrom is a good addition to Columbus' bottom six, but he's an unlikely source of fantasy value. Last season, the Swedish forward recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists), 53 SOG, 35 blocks, and 35 hits in 68 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Columbus Blue Jackets
Gavin Brindley Limited to Handful of Minutes Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 9:22 AM ETColorado Avalanche forward Gavin Brindley (upper body) made an early exit against Utah on Wednesday, Corey Masisak of the Denver Post reports. He left the game in the first period after a crushing hit from Mammoth forward Jack McBain, logging just 2:38 of ice time. It's unlikely that Brindley will be able to play Thursday against Anaheim. While it's never good to see players getting hurt, Brindley's absence won't be a big blow for the Avalanche. He hasn't been a regular in the lineup, skating in just seven games. Brindley has recorded one assist, five SOG, and eight hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Corey Masisak
Zachary Bolduc Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 9:16 AM ETMontreal Canadiens winger Zachary Bolduc (upper body) didn't finish Wednesday's 3-2 win over New Jersey. He left the game in the second period after logging 12:34 of ice time. Montreal completes a back-to-back on Thursday against Carolina, and Bolduc will be a doubt for that contest. The 23-year-old has appeared in 22 games this season, totaling nine points (six goals, three assists), 34 SOG, and 35 hits. If Bolduc is unavailable Thursday, the Canadiens will likely insert Florian Xhekaj into the lineup as his replacement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Tyler Myers Doubtful for Thursday's Matchup
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:58 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Tyler Myers (upper body) is doubtful for Thursday's meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports. Myers wasn't in the lineup against Vegas on Tuesday after suffering an upper-body injury last weekend in a contest against Florida. Luckily for the Stars, Miro Heiskanen rejoined the lineup. Although Myers is very limited offensively, recording two assists in 20 games, Dallas will miss his physical presence. The 6-foot-8 blue-liner has recorded 36 blocks and 17 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mike Heika
John Marino Ditches Non-Contact Jersey
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:49 PM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman John Marino (upper body) skated in a regular jersey Wednesday morning, Chase Beardsley of The Hockey Writers reports. This suggests Marino has been cleared for contact and is nearing his return. The 29-year-old hasn't played for a month due to an upper-body injury. Marino had a strong start to the season, tallying five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games. Utah's blue line is also without Nate Schmidt (upper body), creating playing opportunities for Zac Jones and Nick DeSimone.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chase Beardsley
Brandon Hagel Out Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:38 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) is day-to-day, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Hagel was a late scratch on Tuesday against Washington due to a lower-body injury. He exited the lineup as Tampa Bay's third-highest scorer. In 20 appearances, Hagel has produced 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists). Zemgus Girgensons (upper body) is also day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against Edmonton. After losing Conor Geekie (upper body) at the start of the week, the Lightning may need to tweak the forward group again.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eduardo A. Encina
Jonas Siegenthaler Questionable Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:31 PM ETNew Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against Montreal after missing the morning skate. Several Devils players have dealt with illness this season, and now Siegenthaler has caught a bug. Vladislav Kolyachonok will be on standby to replace Siegenthaler and will participate in the warm-up. Siegenthaler has recorded a team-high 33 blocks in 21 games this season. Offensively, he won't be a big loss, as he's managed just three assists and eight SOG. Even if Kolyachonok doesn't play on Wednesday, he could see more action in the coming weeks until Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) returns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New Jersey Devils
William Wallinder Won't Play Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:21 PM ETDetroit Red Wings defenseman William Wallinder (upper body) will sit out Wednesday's game against Boston, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. He joins fellow blue-liner Albert Johansson (undisclosed) on the shelf, giving Jacob Bernard-Docker a chance to make his season debut. Wallinder is day-to-day and isn't expected to be out long-term. The 24-year-old rookie has recorded six points (two goals, four assists), 16 SOG, 26 blocks, and 17 hits in 16 games. After Wednesday night, the Red Wings won't play again until Saturday, giving Wallinder ample time to recover from his upper-body issue.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ansar Khan
Connor Bedard Evaluated for Shoulder Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 5:12 PM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is under evaluation for a shoulder injury, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Blackhawks captain was hurt in Tuesday's matchup with Toronto, and it was initially believed he had injured his right wrist or arm. Unfortunately, Bedard is dealing with another shoulder issue. Last season, Bedard missed a month with a right shoulder injury, and he needed surgery on his left shoulder this offseason. Sources told ESPN that Bedard is expected to have the option to decide if or when to proceed with surgery, potentially waiting until the offseason to address the issue.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Johnathan Kovacevic Out 4-6 Weeks With High-Ankle Sprain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle) will be out for 4-6 weeks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He has already missed a pair of games, and it was revealed that Kovacevic was dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Last week, the Devils placed Kovacevic on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 10, when he last played. Kovacevic has recorded two assists, 10 SOG, eight blocks, and 13 hits in 13 games. Declan Chisholm has had a larger role without Kovacevic, but he isn't a player who can make a fantasy impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Anthony Mantha to Miss One Month After Throat Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 18, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (throat) is expected to miss one month after undergoing surgery, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He suffered a rare injury on Nov. 7 when Mantha took a high stick to his throat against the Islanders, causing a fracture. A week ago, the team announced Mantha was placed on long-term Injured Reserve. The well-traveled forward has notched 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his first 17 games with the Devils. With Mantha out, Lenni Hameenaho has gotten a first look this season, producing four points (two goals, two assists) in two games. The 22-year-old has been incredibly productive so far, but these numbers clearly aren't sustainable, especially with Hameenaho seeing only fourth-line minutes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein