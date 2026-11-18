De'Zhaun Stribling Spotted Doing Side Work at Practice on Wednesday
Nov 18, 2026, 4:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was spotted doing side work during his team's practice on Wednesday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Stribling has been on Injured Reserve since suffering an ankle injury very early in his first NFL game in Week 1. While the 49ers have yet to open Stribling's practice window, he could be in line for a late-season return at some point. Across 15 games at Ole Miss in 2025, the 23-year-old recorded 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns. If he's able to get on the field in 2026, Stribling could be a higher-upside pass-catcher for San Francisco than veteran wideouts Deebo Samuel Sr. and Keenan Allen, who currently profile as the team's complementary options behind WR1 Mike Evans (Achilles). In deeper leagues, Stribling remains a potential stash candidate for fantasy managers to monitor on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
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Bryce Young Dealing with Sore Foot, Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:36 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (foot) is battling a sore foot, but was listed as a full participant in his team's walkthrough on Wednesday, per Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. It does not appear that Young's availability is in question for Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but fantasy managers should still be aware that his health may be somewhat compromised. Across nine games this season, Young has completed 60.1% of his pass attempts for 2,397 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His production has dropped off after a hot start to the season, as he's averaged just 212 passing yards per game while throwing five total touchdowns and four interceptions since Week 7. Young profiles as a high-end QB2 for fantasy managers against Baltimore in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Panthers Believe Jonathon Brooks Will Be Ready to Return from IR in Week 11
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that he believes running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) will be ready to return from Injured Reserve in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, per Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte. Brooks has been sidelined since Week 2 after undergoing core muscle surgery. The 23-year-old has had an injury-ravaged NFL career to this point, appearing in just five games across three seasons since being selected by the Panthers in the second round of the 2024 draft. Upon his return, Brooks could take some work away from Panthers RB1 Chuba Hubbard, who has averaged 21.3 touches per game in 2026. Brooks is unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role right away, but he could be worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: WCNC Charlotte - Nick Carboni
Darren Waller Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Injury
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:18 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller did not participate in practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, per Joe Person of The Athletic. The severity of Waller's knee issue is unclear, but it appears his availability for Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could be in question. Across nine games in 2026, the 34-year-old has recorded 25 catches for 323 yards and four touchdowns on 39 targets. Waller logged a season-high eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, but he followed that up with just a two-catch performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (knee) also missed practice on Wednesday, so the team could be very shorthanded at the position on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Bhayshul Tuten, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Limited Wednesday
Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/3LRUf6LG4P— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 4:14 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Not Practicing Wednesday
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson and S P.J. Locke continue to not practice with injuries.— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 18, 2026
Juanyeh Thomas and Jalen Thompson logged limited practices. Joey Porter Jr. was a full participant. pic.twitter.com/XTg4s7mALe
Nov 18, 2026, 4:13 PM ET
Vikings Hope T.J. Hockenson Can Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 4:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (chest, wrist) could return Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported Wednesday. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he expected Hockenson back at practice this week. Hockenson was hurt against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Minnesota listed him as a nonparticipant on last Wednesday's estimated report, and he missed Thursday and Friday's practices before being ruled out against the Green Bay Packers. A return would reunite him with Kirk Cousins, who made his first start since rejoining Minnesota in the 30-10 win at Green Bay. Cousins threw a 20-yard touchdown to Gavin Bartholomew, who played 53 offensive snaps and caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Hockenson's absence. Hockenson had four catches in each of his last three games before sitting out, totaling 126 yards and two touchdowns. In eight games with Cousins in 2023, Hockenson led Minnesota with 68 targets and turned them into 53 catches for 478 yards and three touchdowns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Chuba Hubbard Sits Out Practice on Wednesday for Rest
Will Brady
Nov 18, 2026, 4:07 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) was given a rest day on Wednesday and did not participate in practice, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Hubbard also rested on Wednesday of last week, so he should be on track to play in Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old has had an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 958 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on 192 touches across nine games. He's also handled a monster workload, logging at least 20 touches in six of his last seven games. As long as Hubbard is active, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers against Baltimore.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Luther Burden III, Kyle Monangai Log Full Practices Wednesday
Full practices for Kyle Monangai and Luther Burden III for the #Bears while DT Jeffery Simmons is limited with a knee injury. https://t.co/IpQ6X15YAP— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 4:02 PM ET
Carnell Tate Limited, Tyjae Spears Does Not Practice Wednesday (@PaulKuharsky)
#Titans Wednesday injury report. pic.twitter.com/QXNvhymrD0— Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 3:54 PM ET
Woody Marks to Miss Thursday With Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:54 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) will miss Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Marks entered the concussion protocol after getting hurt in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He had 12 carries for 50 yards and a 15-yard reception before leaving the game. Houston listed him as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday. He handled 52 carries for 192 yards across the previous three games while David Montgomery was sidelined with a groin injury. Montgomery is expected back Thursday, per Wilson, after being listed as full on Houston's estimated Monday report and again Tuesday. Emari Demercado ran seven times for 16 yards against Cleveland, and Dare Ogunbowale carried once for two yards. Marks scored on one of his five carries and caught a pass for six yards in Houston's first meeting with the Colts in Week 3. Houston has 10 days between games after Thursday, with the Baltimore Ravens visiting on Nov. 29.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
David Montgomery Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for TNF
Houston #Texans Wednesday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 11 vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.— Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 18, 2026
The team conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a full practice. pic.twitter.com/CW4S7fHr4O
Nov 18, 2026, 3:49 PM ET
Marvin Harrison Jr. to Miss Thursday's Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:39 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) will miss Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Harrison was limited last Wednesday and missed the final two practices before Houston ruled him out of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday, putting him in line to miss a second straight game. The Texans acquired Harrison from the Arizona Cardinals in October. He has six catches for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games with Houston, including two catches for 20 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in his last appearance. Quarterback C.J. Stroud leaned on Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson against Cleveland, targeting them a combined 25 times. Collins caught nine of his 16 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Hutchinson turned nine targets into four catches for 58 yards and a score. Tank Dell caught three of his four targets for 21 yards, and Kayshon Boutte went without a catch on his lone target.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
David Montgomery Expected to Return Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:25 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is expected to return Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Montgomery has missed four games since he was injured against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He practiced fully last Friday and was listed as questionable before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Houston listed him as a full participant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday. Wilson also reports that Woody Marks (concussion) will miss Thursday's game, putting Montgomery in line to lead the backfield in his first game since Oct. 11. Montgomery ran 11 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards when Houston faced Indianapolis in Week 3. He reached 20 carries in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, his season high. The Colts have allowed 131.1 rushing yards per game through Week 10. Montgomery's chance to lead Houston in carries makes him a flex option if active, with Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale also available in the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
DeVonta Smith Back at Practice Wednesday
DeVonta Smith is back at practice… pic.twitter.com/SJ9dBoYL1F— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 3:16 PM ET
Spencer Shrader Remains Solid Option Despite Team's Struggles
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:15 PM ETIndianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader is still a quality fantasy kicker option even though his team has struggled to move the ball a ton this season. He has made 23 of his 25 field goals and is 19-of-20 on his extra points, so he's making nearly every kick he attempts. There's only been one game in which Shrader didn't get a field goal attempt, and he's attempted an extra point in every contest as well. In Week 11, he will go up against Houston, whom he is facing for the second time this season. Back in Week 3, Shrader made four field goals and an extra point in a rare win for Indy. Things might not go as well in Week 11, but he's still listed as K11 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he's a quality starting option in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Vikings Hope Jauan Jennings Can Return Against Former Team
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:12 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) could return from a two-game absence Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Jennings played five seasons for San Francisco and caught 55 passes for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns there last season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he expected Jennings to return to practice this week. Jennings was limited on Thursday of Week 9 and missed the final two practices before sitting out against the Buffalo Bills. He missed all three practices before the Green Bay Packers game and was ruled out again. Minnesota will be without Jordan Addison, who underwent thumb surgery. O'Connell said Tuesday on KFAN that the Vikings will need Jennings to make plays in the passing game with Addison sidelined. Jennings has six catches for 54 yards in six games with Minnesota. Tai Felton played 59 offensive snaps and caught three of five targets for 33 yards against Green Bay with both Jennings and Addison out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Deion Burks Not Worth Trying Until Results Improve
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:08 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Deion Burks has a chance at a bigger role after the team traded away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, but until the rookie proves himself, he's one to avoid in fantasy leagues. He's played in all 10 games so far, but has only logged 127 offensive snaps. Burks has six catches for 60 yards across 11 targets, while also getting three carries and going for 21 yards. He played a season-high 34 snaps in Week 10, but failed to catch either of his two targets. Until he starts producing more, he's just a stash option in really deep leagues, while holding some more value in dynasty setups. Him being WR84 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections shows he's one to skip in all fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Anthony Gould a Riskier Option with Injury Concern
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:03 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Anthony Gould (toe) is questionable to play in Week 11 against Houston, which makes him an even less confident fantasy option. He had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Miami, catching half of his four targets for 28 yards. He picked up the toe injury over his 32 offensive snaps, which was 54.2% of the team's total. If he can suit up, he'll have a pretty favorable matchup against the Texans on Thursday night, but he still wouldn't be anything more than a deep-league starting option. He sits as WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he should only be considered in very deep leagues. Most fantasy owners should be looking elsewhere for Week 11 help, especially with Gould banged up coming into the contest.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Steelers Open 21-Day Practice Window for Roman Wilson
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:59 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) on Wednesday, according to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh. The same can be said for veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), so the Steelers could be getting some much-needed receiving reinforcements for their Week 11 matchup on the road this Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson, who has been out since Week 5, is not guaranteed to return on Sunday, but he is now eligible to be officially activated from Injured Reserve before Saturday's deadline. The 25-year-old could be a sneaky WR addition off the waiver wire this week in deeper fantasy leagues because of his chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, there still is not a ton of upside here, as Wilson will be battling for snaps and targets alongside receivers DK Metcalf, Pittman, and emerging rookie Germie Bernard in the second half of the 2026 season. In the first five games of the season, Wilson produced 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets, which obviously did not attract a ton of interest in him off the waiver wire. Wilson is currently rostered in only 5% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Ashton Dulin a Long Shot to Deliver Despite Great Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:58 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin has a great fantasy matchup coming up against Houston in Week 11, but it would be a surprise to see him post a big score based on what he's done so far this season. Over six games, Dulin has just 114 yards and a touchdown on five receptions and 11 targets. Even with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen traded away, and Anthony Gould (toe) questionable to play, Dulin's fantasy ceiling is pretty low. He managed a 30-yard catch across two targets last week, but only played 13 offensive snaps, which was less than 25% of the team's total. He could surprise this week in a favorable matchup, but he should only be considered in the deepest of fantasy leagues. His WR59 mark in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections backs that thinking up.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN