Laquon Treadwell an Intriguing Low-Level Fantasy Option
Nov 18, 2026, 2:52 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is just a deep-league fantasy starting option for Week 11, but he's a pretty intriguing one because of his situation. After the Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, there's snaps and production available amongst the team's pass catchers. Treadwell got on the field for 88.1% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 10 against Miami, and he delivered 24 yards and a touchdown across three catches and targets. His Week 11 matchup against Houston is a pretty favorable one, so Treadwell is actually set up to surprise a bit again. Treadwell managed just a 20-yard catch on his lone target against Houston back in Week 3, but with a bigger role now, he's capable of much more. He sits at WR51 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he's just a deep-league option, but a sneaky-good one at that. Consider him if you are short at the wide receiver spot in those setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Steelers Open 21-Day Practice Window for Michael Pittman Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:47 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), which will give him a chance to come off Injured Reserve and play this Sunday in Week 11 against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Pittman's availability for this weekend will depend on how much he does in practice this week. It is good news for a Steelers team that was dominated by the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. In addition to Pittman, they could also be getting wideout Roman Wilson (finger) back from IR against the Eagles. The impending returns of both Pittman and Wilson is bad news for rookie pass-catcher Germie Bernard and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Pittman, 29, has been on IR since Oct. 10 after aggravating a left-foot injury. Despite catching just seven passes on 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games with the Steelers before his foot injury, Pittman is worth grabbing off the waiver wire and stashing in PPR fantasy leagues for his potential to be the team's WR2 behind DK Metcalf for the rest of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Dave Canales Believes Jonathon Brooks Is Ready to Return from IR
Canales on Jonathon Brooks and Mike Jackson returning from IR: "I think they're ready." https://t.co/nLRnkYRmhH— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 2:46 PM ET
Daniel Jones One to Skip Despite Solid Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:45 PM ETIndianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has a pretty favorable fantasy matchup coming against Houston in Week 11, but his poor results this season make him one to skip in most starting lineups. He has 1,830 passing yards over 10 games, which averages out to just 183 yards a game. Jones has seven touchdown passes to 12 interceptions, and he's completed just 59.6% of his passes. He hasn't been very involved as a runner, going for just 95 yards and a score over 33 attempts. Jones has thrown at least one pick in all but one game, and he's thrown multiple INTs in three of the past five contests, while failing to top 200 passing yards in four straight outings. He's QB26 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, which means he's the lowest-ranked starting QB as six teams have their bye weeks. Avoid Jones if possible this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard (rest), Darren Waller (knee), Tommy Tremble (knee) DNP Wednesday
Panthers injury report:— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 18, 2026
DNP -- Okereke (foot), Waller (knee), Tremble (knee), Hubbard (rest), Simmons (knee)
Limited - Gipson (ankle)
Bryce Young back on the injury report with a foot injury, but was a full participant.
Nov 18, 2026, 2:44 PM ET
Seth McGowan Worth Considering in All Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:39 PM ETIndianapolis running back Seth McGowan has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games and has carved out a big enough offensive role to consider possibly starting him in all fantasy football leagues for Week 11. His matchup against the Texans on Thursday night is pretty average. The teams met back in Week 3, when McGowan wasn't nearly as big an offensive threat for Indianapolis. Along with a score in two straight games, McGowan has 122 rushing yards over 18 attempts. He has five or more rushing attempts in four straight games now, and with more production of late, he's a rising fantasy asset. McGowan is RB34 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, putting him outside most standard leagues, but also close enough to be a flex-level option for some fantasy squads. He's worth starting in most deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
T.J. Hockenson (chest/wrist) Hopeful to Play Sunday
They're also hopeful for T.J. Hockenson (chest/wrist). https://t.co/LrOedjfxxP— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 2:37 PM ET
Jordan Addison Won't Go on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:37 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) will not go on short-term Injured Reserve, which would have required him to miss at least four more games, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Addison had successful surgery on his thumb earlier this week, and the Vikings are encouraged by the early part of his rehab. The 24-year-old missed the Vikings' big Week 10 divisional win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and he is expected to miss a couple more weeks. But overall, this is great news for Minnesota's offense, which is now in much better hands after the acquisition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jauan Jennings (calf), who also missed the Week 10 contest, is hopeful of returning for the Sunday night game in Week 11 in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers, but even if he does, Myles Price and Tai Felton figure to have bigger roles in the passing game behind Justin Jefferson with Addison sidelined another week. Addison has been a major disappointment for fantasy managers in 2026, primarily because of the team's issues at QB, catching only 18 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. However, when he returns from his thumb injury, he could be ready to perform just in time for the start of the fantasy football playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
David Montgomery Expected to Play, Marvin Harrison Jr., Woody Marks Will Not Play on Thursday
#Texans lineup updates for #Colts game:— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 18, 2026
Veteran running back David Montgomery is expected back from groin injury, per sources
Cornerback Kamari Lassiter (wrist) set to play, too
Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter (hamstring), running back Woody Marks (concussion protocol),… https://t.co/UB42BBn3AI pic.twitter.com/4HUrj40uSM
Nov 18, 2026, 2:37 PM ET
Tyler Warren Hoping to Replicate Last Showing Against Houston
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:32 PM ETIndianapolis tight end Tyler Warren is hoping to deliver a big fantasy showing in Week 11 against Houston, just like he did against them back in Week 3. The tight end caught nine of his 10 targets that week for 55 yards, plus rushed once for two more yards. Warren is coming off a down outing in Week 10 against Miami, in which he caught two of his three targets, but for just one yard - he rushed once for three yards. Warren has failed to reach 50 receiving yards in three straight games, even though he has 10 receptions and 20 targets in that stretch. The matchup against the Texans isn't a good one, but because of how Warren fared against them last time, he could be trusted in a few more fantasy leagues for Week 11. He's TE10 in our RotoBaller projections for Week 11, showing he's still a solid standard league option, and definitely being worth deep-league starts.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jauan Jennings (calf) Hopeful to Return vs. 49ers in Mexico City
Vikings are hopeful that WR Jauan Jennings (calf) will be ready to return from a two-game absence and play against his former team vs. 49ers in Mexico City.— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 2:29 PM ET
Brock Bowers Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:29 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is not practicing with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Head coach Klint Kubiak called Bowers day-to-day on Monday but also said the 23-year-old was still dealing with a "significant injury" that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Bowers tried to return to that game but was eventually ruled out, and he is firmly up in the air to play in Week 11 in Denver against the division-rival Broncos this Sunday. With Bowers missing most of the game against Seattle, running back Ashton Jeanty led the Raiders in receiving, while second-year receiver Jack Bech was one of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's favorite targets. Fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place in case Bowers is ruled out this weekend, and teammate Michael Mayer would be a fine streamer at the position in a week with six teams on bye, despite Mayer catching only two of three targets for 16 yards in Mendoza's NFL debut. Bowers has one of the highest ceilings among tight ends in the NFL, but injuries continue to hold him back from reaching his true potential. We will continue to monitor his practice status very closely the rest of the week. Despite missing two games already in 2026 due to injury, Bowers is the TE2 in fantasy points, behind only Arizona's Trey McBride.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jonathan Taylor Looks to Lead Colts Past Texans
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:25 PM ETIndianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor will hope to guide his team past Houston in the Week 11 Thursday contest. He's coming off a game in which he rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries and also caught half of his four targets for 20 more yards. Taylor has not found the end zone in three straight games now, but his workload and production otherwise last week were a positive. He has a pretty average test coming against the Texans, whom he faced back in Week 3. Taylor had 68 rushing yards on 23 attempts, while catching two of his three targets for four more yards. The Colts' lead back is RB15 in our RotoBaller projections for Week 11, showing he's still a quality starting option despite some lackluster outings of late. Fantasy owners can start him confidently in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Teammate Says Geno Smith is "Good to Go"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson believes that veteran quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will play this weekend in Los Angeles against the Chargers, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "From what I know, Geno feels good to go. You would have to ask him. From what I know, he's good to go. So I'll say that," Wilson said on Smith's status. Smith was checked for a concussion in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills before eventually being knocked out of the contest with an ankle injury. The 36-year-old is set for a limited practice on Wednesday, though, and all signs are pointing to him starting in Week 11 against the Chargers after tests earlier this week ruled out any significant injuries. He is still walking with a slight limp, but he expects to play on Sunday. Smith threw five touchdowns in Weeks 7 and 8 against the division-rival Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for a combined 577 yards, but in the last two weeks, he has thrown for only 313 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran signal-caller has looked much better than he did in his disastrous season last year in Vegas, but he should still not be considered much more than a low-end QB2 streamer in superflex leagues against the Chargers if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Chuba Hubbard Working Off to the Side on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:10 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was seen working off to the side during the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. Hubbard was held out of practice last Wednesday for rest purposes as well, so this seems to be a similar routine to last week. The 27-year-old did not appear to suffer any injury during last week's three-point win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, when he had 27 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 80 yards. Backfield mate Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) seems likely to make his return from Injured Reserve this week when the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens at home, but Hubbard should continue to operate as Carolina's clear lead back once Brooks joins the backfield. Going into Week 11 action, Hubbard has been one of the most consistent RBs in the league through 10 weeks, ranking as the RB6 in half-PPR scoring, behind only Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker, Bijan Robinson, and James Cook III, with 711 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 31 catches for 247 yards and two more touchdowns as a receiver. Hubbard will be a must-start RB1 in fantasy this weekend, regardless of whether Brooks joins him in the Panthers' backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Baker Mayfield Making Progress, Decision to Come in Next 48 Hours
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 2:03 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot), who has been dealing with a foot sprain that has had him in and out of a walking boot, has "made a lot of progress," according to head coach Todd Bowles, and the team will see how he responds to a week of practice before deciding on his Week 11 status. Coming out of a Week 10 bye, the early indication was that Mayfield would be unavailable, but Bowles' Wednesday press conference provided at least a glimmer of optimism. In three games missed earlier this season with a thumb injury, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels led the Buccaneers to a 1-2 record while throwing for 167 yards per game. A banged-up and inefficient Mayfield has made the team's wide receivers difficult to trust in his own starts, but with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson leaning heavily on the running game in recent weeks, running back Bucky Irving remains a solid fantasy prospect in a Week 11 matchup with the Lions, regardless of who is under center.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Greg Auman
Mike Evans Not Practicing Wednesday, Hopeful for Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) did not practice again on Wednesday, according to beat reporter Nick Wagoner. Evans has not played since exiting the team's Week 6 Monday night win over the Commanders with an Achilles injury, but head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope that he could return to the practice field on Thursday. The six-time Pro Bowler, acquired through free agency after 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, has struggled to remain healthy throughout the year but has flashed dominance whenever he's been available. Playing in parts of six games, Evans leads all 49ers wide receivers with 420 yards, finding the end zone three times. Even if he's able to return for Week 11, he is unlikely to see anything close to a full allotment of snaps, and in an unenviable matchup with the Vikings, he would profile as little more than a desperation flex play for managers facing a heavy bye-week crunch.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nick Wagoner
Joe Milton III Confirmed as Week 11 Starter
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:37 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III will start his second game of the season on Sunday, according to head coach Nick Sirianni and beat reporter John Clark. Milton completed under 53% of his passes, throwing for 169 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in his Eagles debut, a Week 9 loss to the Giants before a much-needed bye. Starter Jalen Hurts (blood clots) has been sidelined since Week 5 following the discovery of blood clots during an international trip, and the Eagles have lost all four games helmed by Milton and Tanner McKee, extending their overall losing streak to seven straight. The Eagles offense as a whole has been pushed largely to the margins of 2026 fantasy discussions, but with Sirianni expressing optimism about the return of DeVonta Smith for a Week 11 intrastate matchup with the Steelers, the team has the potential to come out of the bye with a spark.--Patrick McGrath
Source: John Clark
Eagles Optimistic About Dontayvion Wicks' Return
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has been sidelined since Week 6 with an ankle injury, but head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday that he feels good about Wicks' return for Sunday's intrastate matchup with the Steelers. A strong training camp showing put Wicks in a featured role to begin the year, but in his last four games before the injury, he averaged only three catches for 34.3 yards with no touchdowns. With his absence allowing for the emergence of rookie Makai Lemon, it's unclear what his role will look like upon his return, and with Sirianni also expressing optimism about DeVonta Smith's Week 11 availability, Wicks is not a player who should factor into lineup decisions, even in a favorable matchup.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff McLane
Kenneth Walker Will Not Practice Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 18, 2026, 1:12 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will not practice Wednesday, according to head coach Andy Reid and beat writer Pete Sweeney. Walker missed the team's Week 10 win over the Falcons after picking up a mid-week groin injury, and in his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson racked up 171 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns. Reid noted that his star running back is "feeling a lot better," and the team will see how he progresses over the course of the week. Prior to the injury, Walker was the fantasy RB2, and he belongs in all lineups as soon as he's made available, but should he miss additional games, Johnson can be trusted as a high-end RB2, fully capable of emulating much of Walker's weekly production.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pete Sweeney
Eagles "Feel Good" About DeVonta Smith Returning This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 1:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that he "feels good" about wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) returning in Week 11 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The same can also be said about Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). It is good news for a reeling Eagles team, but the fact remains that their offense will likely continue to struggle with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the year. Smith has not played since the loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 18, but his return would be a big boost for inexperienced quarterback Joe Milton III. In the first four games of 2026 before his hamstring injury, the 28-year-old Smith caught 26 of his 41 targets for 310 yards (career-low 11.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns as the team's top wideout. Smith will be much more volatile in starting fantasy football lineups if he is back in Week 11 against the Steelers, but his volume should help carry him as at least a WR2/3 if he can stay healthy going forward. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on Smith's practice status from Wednesday through Friday this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane