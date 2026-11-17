Nov 17, 2026, 2:08 PM ET

With one tournament left for 2026, Ben James is feverishly knocking on the door to capture his first career victory. He's seen plenty of youngsters cross the finish line lately, and none have shown ball-striking capability or consistency like his. Since joining the PGA Tour in June, he's gained four or more strokes on approach in five events and has averaged at least two strokes gained off the tee in each of his last six starts. The kid is a stud, and it's only a matter of time before he takes over a golf tournament. The putting needs some refinement, but everyone in this week's field at the RSM Classic will be trying to figure out the new greens at the Seaside Course at Sea Island. And it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the mix come the weekend.