Scotty Pippen Jr. Considered Week-to-Week
Nov 16, 2026, 8:45 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is considered week-to-week as he recovers from a lumbar disc herniation. Pippen has not played since Oct. 29 and remains without a firm return date. The 26-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 16.0 minutes across five appearances before the injury. With Ty Jerome (hip) also sidelined, Cam Spencer should continue handling a larger share of the playmaking after moving into the starting lineup. Pippen's modest early-season role makes him difficult to hold while his absence stretches on.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PRComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Trey Alexander Waived by Jazz
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:37 PM ETThe Utah Jazz waived two-way guard Trey Alexander on Monday, opening a spot for Jonas Aidoo to return on a two-way deal. Alexander never appeared in an NBA game for Utah and was limited to one outing with the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes. The 23-year-old has averaged 2.4 points in 6.9 minutes across 33 career NBA games with Denver and New Orleans. His strong G-League production could help him find another opportunity once healthy, but there is no fantasy value until he lands a meaningful NBA role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Dominick Barlow Nearing Season Debut for the 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:27 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward/center Dominick Barlow (back) is scheduled to be evaluated later this week, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. If that goes well, the 23-year-old could be closing in on his season debut after a lumbar spine bone stress response kept him out to start the year. Barlow averaged 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds across 71 games last season and can give Philadelphia minutes at both power forward and center. His return would add much-needed frontcourt depth, though a gradual ramp-up would make sense after the lengthy layoff.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony Jones
Ryan Dunn Good to Go Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:20 PM ETPhoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (thumb) is available for Monday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after being listed questionable with right thumb soreness. The 23-year-old played 24 minutes off the bench Sunday against the Lakers, finishing with three points and six rebounds. Dunn is averaging 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 16.9 minutes across 11 appearances, but he has knocked down 47.4 percent of his threes after shooting 33.1 percent last season. The improved jumper is encouraging, though his limited bench role still leaves little room for consistent fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Evan Mobley Set to Miss at Least 7-10 Days
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 8:13 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (toe) will undergo treatment and rehabilitation for the next seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated, according to Michael Scotto. The Cavaliers confirmed a right great toe sprain suffered Nov. 11 against the Knicks. Mobley is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting a career-best 47.9 percent from three. His absence should keep Mario Hezonja involved in the frontcourt, while Tyrese Proctor remains worth monitoring after posting a 24-point triple-double Saturday. Cleveland should have a clearer timetable once Mobley is re-evaluated.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Gui Santos Available for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:54 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after being listed with right ankle inflammation. The 24-year-old recently returned from left knee tendinitis and has come off the bench in his last two appearances. Santos is averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season. With Stephen Curry (oblique) sidelined and Golden State short on healthy bodies, Santos should remain part of the rotation, though his limited offensive role keeps his fantasy ceiling modest.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Klay Thompson Good to Go Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:30 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets despite a left ankle sprain. Thompson missed Friday's win over Cleveland but returned Saturday and quickly found his rhythm, scoring 26 points with six triples in just 20 minutes against Detroit. The 36-year-old is averaging 15.3 points and 4.0 threes while shooting 42.1 percent from deep, his best mark since 2017-18. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo drawing plenty of defensive attention, Thompson remains a strong source of three-point production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Joel Embiid Cleared to Face the Nets on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:22 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is available for Monday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets after sitting out Sunday's win over Indiana for right foot plantar fascia injury management. The former MVP is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, but his 37.4 percent shooting remains a major concern. Embiid has also gone just 1-for-25 from three over his last nine appearances. With LeBron James (back) sidelined, Embiid should have more offensive responsibility Monday. Philadelphia has repeatedly managed his workload around back-to-backs, so occasional rest days remain part of his fantasy outlook.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Amen Thompson Ruled Out Monday Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:15 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Miami Heat due to left knee soreness. Thompson is sitting the second leg of a back-to-back after producing 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in Sunday's win over Washington. With Marcus Smart suspended, Houston will have another opening in the rotation, though Fred VanVleet is back after resting Sunday. Tari Eason could move into the starting five after scoring 25 points off the bench against the Wizards, while Reed Sheppard should also have room for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Jovic Downgraded to Out Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:10 PM ETMiami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets after entering the day as questionable. The 23-year-old has struggled to carve out a consistent role, averaging 2.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season. Jovic logged 11 minutes in Saturday's win over Detroit and went 0-for-2 from the field. His absence should not shake up Miami's rotation much, though Klay Thompson and Bobby Portis Jr. could each pick up a few extra minutes. Jovic remains off the fantasy radar until his role and shooting improve.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Pelle Larsson Ruled Out Again Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 16, 2026, 7:04 PM ETMiami Heat guard/forward Pelle Larsson (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, marking his third straight absence. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes across 11 appearances this season. Klay Thompson (ankle) is available, but Larsson being out again should keep Myron Gardner and Ryan Conwell involved on the wing. Gardner has the better chance to remain with the starters, while Conwell should continue to have room for a useful bench role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Zach Edey and Quinten Post Available vs. Washington
Keith Hernandez
Status Update for @memgrizz:— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 16, 2026
Zach Edey and Quinten Post are available tonight at Washington. https://t.co/n6bpoM3zRM
Nov 16, 2026, 6:22 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tre Johnson Available on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Tre Johnson (low back soreness) is available tonight, per Brian Keefe— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:57 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Neemias Queta Out on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Neemias Queta is officially OUT tonight, per Celtics— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:57 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Duncan Robinson Out vs. Spurs
Keith Hernandez
Pistons rule Duncan Robinson (left quad strain), Ron Holland (left knee contusion), Taurean Prince (right knee soreness) and Ebuka Okorie (G League) as out for tomorrow’s matchup against the Spurs.— Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 16, 2026
Isaiah Joe (right hip contusion) is doubtful.
Nov 16, 2026, 5:56 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Active on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith is active, per Tiago Splitter— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 16, 2026
Nov 16, 2026, 5:55 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Fred VanVleet Off the Injury Report
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 4:37 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will return for Monday's game against the Miami Heat after sitting out Sunday's matchup against Washington due to right knee management. His return should put him back in charge of the offense, giving fantasy managers another source of assists and three-pointers. Reed Sheppard will likely see fewer minutes with VanVleet back, limiting his streaming value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tobias Harris Likely to Remain Out of Action Until Early December
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 4:23 PM ETJeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports that San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) is likely to be sidelined until early December. Harris has yet to make his regular-season debut after sustaining a left soleus/calf strain during training camp. According to Chris Haynes of NBA TV, Harris is expected to ramp up his activity this week. The 34-year-old averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 27.7 minutes with Detroit last season. Julian Champagnie could see his minutes and shot opportunities trimmed once Harris is back in the fold.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Jeff Garcia
Steven Adams Out Against Heat
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 4:07 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat due to left lower-leg injury management. Adams will rest after recording six points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block during Sunday's 147-119 win over the Washington Wizards. The 33-year-old recently returned from an 11-game absence due to a soleus strain. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Indiana. With Adams sidelined, Tari Eason could see additional frontcourt minutes after posting 25 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes on Sunday, giving him added fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
LeBron James Unavailable on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 1:52 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (back) is unavailable for Monday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to low back/sciatica management. James will sit out the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after recording 15 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 win over Indiana. The 41-year-old has yet to play both halves of a back-to-back this season. With James sidelined, Dean Wade and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely see additional minutes on the wing in Brooklyn--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Stewart Sidelined on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 16, 2026, 1:36 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (illness) will miss Monday's matchup against the Washington Wizards due to an illness. The 25-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game while shooting 62.3 percent from the field. With Quinten Post (concussion) and Zach Edey (ankle) also questionable, Memphis could be thin up front. Taylor Hendricks could take on a heavier workload, making him worth monitoring as a potential streamer in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report