Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Nov 11, 2026, 8:34 PM ETThe Detroit Tigers signed top free-agent reliever Emilio Pagan to a one-year, $11 million deal on Wednesday, sources told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Tigers chose not to bring veteran closer Kenley Jansen back for the 2027 season and will replace him in the ninth inning with Pagan, who will make $1 million more than the $10 million mutual option that he turned down with the Cincinnati Reds last month. The 35-year-old veteran missed some time in the first half of the 2026 season with a hamstring injury and finished with a 3.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25 saves in 28 opportunities, and a 45:11 K:BB in 42 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen in Cincy. Pagan has plenty of experience in high-leverage situations, which is where Detroit's bullpen really fell short last season, as he has 90 saves in his 10 major-league seasons, with the past three coming for the Reds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon HeymanComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jacob Misiorowski Wins NL Cy Young Award
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 8:27 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was named the 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, according to MLB. Like the American League winner, New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler, Misiorowski won the award unanimously as the most dominant pitcher in the NL this year. The 24-year-old flamethrower went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 252 strikeouts in 30 starts across 174 2/3 innings, leading baseball in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts to help the Brewers win an MLB-best 103 games. The Miz's 6.6 fWAR also led all pitchers, and his 232 ERA+ was the best in a full season since Pedro Martinez recorded a 291 ERA+ in 2000. He joins Corbin Burnes (2021), Pete Vuckovich (1982), and Rollie Fingers (1981) as the fourth Cy Young Award winner in Milwaukee's history. Misiorowski is the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2001 to win the Cy Young and World Series in the same season. The 6-foot-7 hurler's fastball averaged 100.6 mph, which is rarefied air for a full-time starting pitcher. He threw more than 1,000 pitches at 100 mph or faster, which was more than double the record Jordan Hicks set in 2018. In his final 24 starts, Misiorowski had a 1.46 ERA to seal the NL Cy Young.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Cam Schlittler Wins AL Cy Young Award
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 8:19 PM ETNew York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler was named the 2026 American League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, according to MLB. Schlittler won the award unanimously and became the seventh Yankees Cy Young winner, and the first since Gerrit Cole in 2023. The previous honorees include Bob Turley (1958), Whitey Ford (1961), Sparky Lyle (1977), Ron Guidry (1978), and Roger Clemens (2001). Schlittler was absolutely dominant in his first full major-league season, going 14-6 with an AL-best 1.95 ERA, pacing the league in pitching WAR (6.2) and opponent's on-base percentage (.244). His ERA was the third-lowest mark in franchise history by a qualified pitcher, trailing only Spud Chandler (1.64 in 1943) and Guidry (1.74 in 1978). Schlittler struck out 239 batters and had only 49 walks and 129 hits allowed in 193 2/3 innings. His 239 strikeouts tied Jack Chesbro (1904) for the fourth-most by a Yankees pitcher in a single season. He was about as dominant as they come, allowing one run or fewer in a major-league-best 21 starts, and he gave up three runs or fewer in 29 starts, tied for the most in the majors. Schlittler has led all MLB starters with a 2.23 ERA since his debut in July of 2025. Just like that, he has made his way to the upper echelon of fantasy starting pitchers going into next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Riley Greene Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 9:44 PM ETDetroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has been mentioned as a trade candidate by industry executives at the general manager meetings this week, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. When asked about Greene, Tigers GM Scott Harris said the Tigers will listen to trade offers, but they are not currently focused on trading the left-handed-hitting outfielder. Greene is a three-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner, and he had another solid season for Detroit in 2026, slashing .280/.370/.474 with a career-best .844 OPS, 21 home runs, 75 RBI, 79 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 140 games across 592 plate appearances. He had career highs in home runs (36) and RBI (111) in 157 games played in 2025, but Greene also hit just .258 (155-for-600) and led the American League with 201 strikeouts in 655 plate appearances. While he did not display as much power in 2026, he was a more patient hitter, with his .313 on-base percentage in 2025 jumping to .370 this year. Because Greene is not an excellent defensive outfielder, the Tigers have every reason to be cautious about extending a potential full-time designated hitter in the not-too-distant future.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Roman Anthony to be Evaluated in a Couple of Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 8:36 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (finger) will be evaluated in a couple of weeks and will then likely start a range-of-motion and strengthening program before progressing to hitting, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow expects Anthony to be ready for spring training in 2027. The 22-year-old is working his way back from a torn finger ligament that limited him to 55 games in his second big-league season. In those 55 games (242 plate appearances), the left-handed-hitting outfielder batted .245 (52-for-212) with five home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two steals after he hit .292 with eight homers, 32 RBI, and four stolen bases in 71 games in his first year in the big leagues in 2025. Anthony still has a lot of fantasy upside as a power/speed threat, but he has quickly developed an injury-prone label going into 2027 after also missing the tail end of 2025 due to an injury. With the possibility of surgery down the road on his finger if it does not heal properly, Anthony will be a risk/reward fantasy outfielder in spring drafts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jen McCaffrey
Max Fried has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 8:24 PM ETNew York Yankees left-hander Max Fried (elbow) had a bone spur removed from his left elbow but should be ready for spring training next year, general manager Brian Cashman told Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The 32-year-old veteran is expected to begin his throwing program in December, per Cashman. Fried had two separate stints on the injured list in 2026 for a left-elbow bone bruise, but when he was healthy, the three-time All-Star continued to be a fantasy ace, going 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA across 112 2/3 innings pitched. He is in the second year of his eight-year, $218 million contract that he signed with the Yankees as a free agent. The former seventh overall pick by the San Diego Padres in 2012 won a league-high 19 games and had a strong 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 189:51 K:BB in 195 1/3 innings across 32 starts in his first season in pinstripes in 2025, so in comparison, he was a disappointment overall for fantasy managers in 2026. As long as Fried does not have any setbacks with his elbow this offseason, he will be a high-end fantasy starting pitcher target in spring drafts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Sal Stewart Named NL Rookie of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 8:13 PM ETCincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart was named the National League Jackie Robinson 2026 Rookie of the Year, according to Major League Baseball. The 22-year-old Stewart immediately brought a power presence to Cincy's lineup, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 112 runs while putting together the first season with at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI for a Reds rookie. Overall, the former 32nd overall pick in 2022 hit .263/.330/.457 with a .787 OPS, 87 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 623 at-bats in 2026. Stewart became just the fifth rookie to record at least 100 RBI and 15 stolen bases, joining Carlos Beltran (1999), Jose Canseco (1986), Tony Lazzeri (1926), and Al Simmons (1924). Perhaps the most impressive thing about Stewart's first full season in the big leagues was that he played in all 162 regular-season games. He played in 18 games in 2025 and hit .255 (14-for-55) with five home runs and eight RBI in 58 plate appearances. Stewart's impressive 2026 campaign earned him 20 of 30 first-place votes for the NL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Kevin McGonigle Named AL Rookie of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 8:07 PM ETMajor League Baseball announced that Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle was named the 2026 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year. McGonigle had an impressive first year in the big leagues, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes after hitting .278/.376/.430 with an .806 OPS, 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 97 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 605 at-bats in 156 total games played in 2026. The 22-year-old's consistency on offense and defense was extremely impressive for a player who was just three years removed from high school. He led the AL with 7.1 wins above replacement and finished fifth in the league in walks and hits. McGonigle became the first rookie to finish within the top five in both categories since Ted Williams in 1939. He split time between shortstop and third base and signed an eight-year, $150 million extension midway through his first month in the majors. McGonigle's 97 runs scored led all rookies, and his 168 hits were tied with Mets outfielder Carson Benge for the lead among rookies.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Grant Taylor Moving to the Starting Rotation in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 7:59 PM ETChicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor will move into the starting rotation for the White Sox in 2027, according to Adrian White of Just BB Media. Taylor has experience as a starter in the minors, but the only "starts" he has in his two major-league seasons in Chicago have been opening assignments. In 96 total appearances over 120 2/3 innings pitched since debuting in 2025, Taylor has a strong 3.06 ERA (2.36 FIP) and 1.18 WHIP with 160 strikeouts and 45 walks. He went 7-3 in 2026 with a 2.25 ERA (2.77 FIP), 1.07 WHIP, and 106:30 K:BB in 84 innings pitched. Taylor also had 10 saves. The move to a starting role will certainly make Taylor more attractive in fantasy baseball leagues, but since he only threw 92 2/3 innings in total this past season, his overall ceiling will be limited from a fantasy perspective, with a likely strict innings limit so the White Sox do not overwork him. Taylor is no stranger to injuries, dealing with groin and lat injuries in 2024 and 2025 while also having Tommy John surgery back in 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Just BB Media - Adrian White
Surgery Hasn't Been Ruled Out for Ben Brown
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 4:14 PM ETChicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown (neck), whose 2026 season ended in June due to a recurring neck injury, has not been cleared to throw, and surgery has not been ruled out, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. At a minimum, Brown's short-term future is in question, which is yet another reason why pitching is Chicago's No. 1 priority this offseason. A neck injury also caused Brown to miss a big chunk of time back in 2024. The 27-year-old former 33rd-round pick in 2017 by the Philadelphia Phillies was excellent when available this past season, but he appeared in only 20 games (eight starts) for the Cubbies before being shut down. Brown went 4-2 with a career-best 1.85 ERA (2.50 FIP) and 0.94 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 19 walks in 68 innings pitched. In 2025, he had a career-best 121 strikeouts and 32 walks in 106 1/3 frames. If he is forced to go under the knife, Brown almost certainly will not be ready for the start of the 2027 campaign, and it could force him to miss most, if not all, of next season. Because of Brown's health issues, it would not be a surprise to see the Cubs convert him into a full-time reliever.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sahadev Sharma
Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 4:08 PM ETLeft-hander Tarik Skubal, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, is arguably the best overall pitcher in baseball and is without a doubt the top free agent available this winter. Entering his age-30 season in 2027, Skubal will be the most sought-after player in baseball this offseason, and MLB Network's Jon Heyman believes that the New York Mets are the current favorites to eventually sign him. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired Skubal from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline in early August, are also a strong bet to bring Skubal back after he went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 70:13 K:BB in 62 innings over 10 regular-season starts for the Blue in the second half. There are unsurprisingly a lot of teams involved in the Skubal sweepstakes, but few teams have the kind of financial resources that the Mets and Dodgers do. The reason Heyman slightly favors the Mets is that he thinks they are more desperate for a turnaround after missing out on the postseason in each of the last two years. Heyman also mentions the San Diego Padres (with new ownership), the San Francisco Giants, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Toronto Blue Jays as some other teams that could seriously get involved. Regardless of where Skubal lands this offseason, he should be one of the top fantasy targets among starting pitchers in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Heyman
Drake Baldwin Has a Case to be the Top Catcher on Draft Boards
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:59 AM ETAcross 615 plate appearances in 2026, Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin hit .284/.358/.459 with 25 home runs, 79 RBI, 85 runs scored, and three stolen bases. The 25-year-old got off to a scorching-hot start to the season before suffering an oblique strain in mid-May that sidelined him for about a month. Baldwin struggled upon his return, hitting just .063 across 50 plate appearances in June after being reinserted into the Braves lineup. However, the young backstop bounced back and closed the season strong, hitting .315 with 10 home runs across 296 plate appearances after the All-Star break. Baldwin's underlying metrics supported his production at the plate, as he posted an excellent 50.9% hard-hit rate and kept his strikeout rate to a manageable 21.5%. Atlanta also frequently used him at designated hitter, both keeping his legs fresh and keeping him in the lineup on an everyday basis. Heading into 2027, Baldwin is in the conversation as the top catcher in fantasy baseball.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Cole Ragans' Injury Issues Make Him Tough to Trust
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:47 AM ETSince his breakout season in 2024, Kansas City Royals left-hander Cole Ragans (elbow) has basically been a non-factor for fantasy managers. The 28-year-old pitched just 35 1/3 innings (eight starts) in 2026 before hitting the injured list with triceps and elbow soreness. Ragans initially attempted to rehab his arm, but he suffered a setback in June and ultimately underwent an internal brace procedure in July. As a result, Ragans missed the remainder of the 2026 season and will likely miss a significant chunk of 2027 as well. On the bright side, Ragans may finally be able to work his way back to full health and regain his peak form while he rehabs from the surgery. However, the talented southpaw is tough for fantasy managers to trust until he gets back on the mound and proves he can stay healthy for an extended stretch of time.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Konnor Griffin Carries Five-Category Upside into 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:39 AM ETPittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin had an up-and-down season as a rookie in 2026. The 20-year-old was productive for a very young player when healthy, hitting .272/.324/.404 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. However, he spent a significant chunk of the season sidelined by two different injuries, first a flexor strain and then a finger injury. Griffin also struggled to hit for power even when he was on the field, posting just a 6.9% barrel rate and a 37.5% hard-hit rate. Still, Griffin managed to put together a respectable season as a rookie while battling injury issues. If he can get and stay fully healthy in 2027, Griffin could emerge as a true five-category difference-maker for fantasy managers. His profile carries some risk due to the unknown, but Griffin is an ultra-high-upside shortstop bet who could pay off for fantasy managers in a big way in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:29 AM ETThe Atlanta Braves are "highly unlikely" to trade star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. this offseason, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Acuna is likely to hit free agency following the 2028 season, as Atlanta holds a club option for 2028 that they will almost certainly pick up. While the Braves may not be interested in paying Acuna what it would require to keep him past 2028, it appears that Atlanta is not entertaining moving him now ahead of 2027. Across 469 plate appearances in 2026, the 28-year-old hit .255/.345/.451 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, 61 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases. While Acuna remains a productive player, he hasn't quite recaptured the magic of his 2023 season, when he hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases. Injuries have been a huge part of the story, as Acuna Jr. missed significant time due to hamstring issues in 2026. If he can get back to full health, Acuna has as high a production upside as any player in baseball.--Will Brady
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Payton Tolle Could Emerge as a True Fantasy Ace in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:22 AM ETAfter initially opening the season in Triple-A, Boston Red Sox left-hander Payton Tolle emerged as arguably his team's best starting pitcher in 2026. Across 148 2/3 innings (26 starts) in the big leagues, Tolle recorded a 9-6 record with a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 171 strikeouts. The 24-year-old averaged 96.2 miles per hour on his fastball and struck out 28.4% of the batters he faced while allowing just a 6.6% walk rate. Tolle also only allowed a .624 OPS against right-handed hitters, which will be key for him to continue as he makes his home starts in front of the Green Monster at Fenway Park. Heading into 2027, Tolle has all the makings of a fantasy ace, and he will likely come off the board very early in most drafts.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bryan Woo a Bounce-Back Candidate in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 11:14 AM ETSeattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo had a disappointing year relative to expectations in 2026, recording a 12-10 record with a 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 175 strikeouts across 173 innings (30 starts). The 26-year-old's production dropped off across the board relative to his 2025 campaign, when he finished fifth in the American League Cy Young Award voting. However, there's plenty of reason for fantasy managers to believe in Woo's ability to bounce back in 2027. Much of Woo's ERA increase can be attributed to his 66.2% strand rate, which was significantly below his 73.4% career mark. Even in a down year, the young right-hander remained an excellent source of WHIP and a solid source of strikeouts, and he's also now logged back-to-back 30-start seasons. Heading into 2027, fantasy managers may want to look to buy low on Woo.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Catcher Testifies in Court Amid MLB Gambling Scandal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 10:31 AM ETCatcher Bo Naylor, a former teammate of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, testified last Thursday at their sports-betting trial that he did not know gamblers could place bets on individual pitches until the criminal case arose, according to Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press. Clase and Ortiz pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges after they were filed a year ago. Prosecutors said the two pitchers accepted several thousand dollars in payments so sports gamblers could place bets on individual pitches, enabling the gamblers to pocket at least $460,000. Prosecutors say that Clase began giving information about his pitches to bettors in 2023 and recruited Ortiz into the scheme in 2025. Clase and Ortiz are both free on bail and are on non-disciplinary leave from the Guardians without pay while facing prosecution. Naylor testified that he was not close friends with either pitcher, and that he would frequently see Clase on his cellular phone in the locker room. Prosecutors have alleged that Clase sometimes broke MLB rules by communicating with gamblers during games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press - Larry Neumeister
Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 10:18 AM ETThe Chicago Cubs' priority this offseason is starting pitching, but The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma writes that it is unlikely that the Cubs will enter a bidding war for two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. The Cubs were aggressive in adding third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million deal last offseason, but they have shied away from the very top of the free-agent market in recent offseasons. Chicago has "shown no interest" in spending like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, and it will not be an exception this winter, when labor negotiations will muddy the waters for teams and their finances. The Cubs will, however, check in on other pitches, as they have just one pitcher with legitimate starting experience on their roster who is set to enter 2027 healthy. The goal for the Cubs is likely to bring in three starting pitchers. After their starters allowed the third-most home runs (142) in 2026, the Cubs will target pitchers with high ground-ball rates and/or a high strikeout rate. This means they will most likely attempt to bring back right-hander Clay Holmes, who led baseball with a 60.7% ground-ball rate. Two other potential free-agent fits could be Freddy Peralta and Michael King. For Skubal, it is going to take a large sum of money to secure his services long-term, and the Dodgers and Mets will be the front-runners.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sahadev Sharma
Corbin Carroll has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 10:09 AM ETArizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (elbow) had offseason elbow surgery last Thursday to remove loose bodies, according to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Carroll is expected to maintain a normal offseason program and should be a full-go for spring training next year. The All-Star outfielder and former National League Rookie of the Year said he felt "a little bit" of discomfort in his elbow during the season, but it worsened last week. He said he has a minimally invasive NanoScope procedure, which is the same one that left-hander Tarik Skubal had when he was still with the Detroit Tigers last season that allowed him to return from the injured list in only six weeks. Carroll said he is hoping to start swinging a bat again at the start of December. Piecoro notes that the bigger issue for Carroll in 2026 was his back. He is trying to put himself in better positions in the weight room to avoid similar problems in the future. The 26-year-old also had a hamate procedure on his hand at the start of spring training, and he hit .239/.328/.467 with 22 homers, 33 doubles, and 17 triples while stealing 21 bases in 582 at-bats. It was definitely a drop after Carroll had 31 homers, 84 RBI, and 32 steals in 2025, but he has at least 22 homers and 21 stolen bases in each of the last four years.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Seiya Suzuki Receives Qualifying Offer From Cubs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 11:14 AM ETAs expected, outfielder Seiya Suzuki received a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Suzuki will almost certainly decline the offer and enter the free-agent market this winter as one of the top free-agent outfield bats available. It remains to be seen if Chicago is serious about re-signing the 32-year-old, who had another strong season in 2026 in his fifth year in the majors, slashing .270/.368/.473 with an .841 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 96 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 143 games across 634 plate appearances. Suzuki sold out for power in 2025 with a career-low .245 batting average (140-for-571), but he did produce career highs in home runs (32) and RBI (103) in 151 regular-season games played. In addition to being a consistent power bat in the outfield, Suzuki has graded out well defensively in right field, which will make him even more attractive on the open market this offseason. If he declines the Cubs' qualifying offer (he should), the Cubs will receive draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman