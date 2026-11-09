Bryan Woo a Bounce-Back Candidate in 2027

Nov 3, 2026, 8:26 PM ET

Major League Baseball proposed postponing the implementation of a salary cap until the 2028 season on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, as the current collective bargaining agreement approaches its Dec. 1 expiration. The league has pressed forward with its pursuit of a cap and floor despite the Players Association voicing its objection to any cap. The $258.2 million cap and $180.2 million floor that MLB projected for 2028 were higher than the $245.3 million and $171.2 million numbers that the league proposed as its original cap-and-floor offer for 2027. MLB also proposed giving $282 million in competitive balance tax proceeds to players in cash payments, according to sources. Union officials have said that players would lose more than $1 billion over the life of the league's proposal if they agreed to a cap. The last time MLB formally proposed a cap-and-floor system in 1994, players went on strike for 232 days, and the World Series was canceled. Under the 2028 cap-and-floor projections, 12 teams, including the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, would need to increase their payrolls to reach the floor. Eight teams carried payrolls that would have been in excess of the ceiling. The MLBPA has proposed maintaining the current framework of the league's financial system while increasing spending, and the union has also asked for a surge in the minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.5 million and free agency for players 30 and older after five years of major-league service, not six.