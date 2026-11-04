Albert Pujols to Interview for Astros' Managerial Job
Nov 4, 2026, 10:30 PM ETFuture Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols will interview for the Houston Astros' managerial vacancy on Thursday, sources told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. The Astros named former St. Louis Cardinals executive Randy Flores as their new general manager five days ago. Flores spent eight years in the big leagues before joining St. Louis' front office, with five of those years spent as Pujols' teammate in St. Louis, including a World Series championship in 2006. Pujols has made it clear that he has a desire to manage in the big leagues, and he won a championship in the Dominican winter league in his first season leading the Leones del Escogido in January of 2025 while also serving as the skipper for the Dominican Republic in this year's World Baseball Classic, where his squad lost to the United States in the semifinals. Pujols was a finalist for the managerial openings in the last hiring cycle with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is also among those being considered by the Astros for their managerial position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Alden Gonzalez
More Recent News
Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 10:10 PM ETThe San Diego Padres extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The 27-year-old hard-throwing southpaw is expected to decline the offer and become one of the top relievers available in his prime. Morejon has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline the offer. The Padres chose not to extend a qualifying offer to first baseman Ty France. Morejon, who hits triple digits on the radar gun regularly with his fastball and has pinpoint control, had a strong 2.83 ERA over 76 relief outings this year after posting a 2.08 ERA in 2025. If Morejon declines the offer, as expected, and signs elsewhere, the Padres would receive a compensatory draft pick. The Padres will have one of the better bullpens in baseball again in 2027, even if Morejon does not return, but they are definitely interested in a reunion. Morejon also expressed a desire to return at the end of the season. "Everybody knows that," Morejon said of his desire to return. "My agent knows that. It's not really in my hands right now." Morejon could have a chance to be a full-time closer if he tests the market, though, but in San Diego, he would remain a late-inning setup man in front of Mason Miller.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Jake Bauers Receives Qualifying Offer From Brewers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 10:02 PM ETFirst baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers received a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Of the eight players who were extended qualifying offers by their respective teams, Bauers is the most surprising. The 31-year-old left-handed slugger had a strong year in 2026 and definitely played a key role in helping the Brewers capture their first-ever World Series title, but coming into this season, he had never produced more than 12 home runs in a single season in six years in the big leagues. In 144 games and 578 plate appearances with the Brew Crew during the regular season, Bauers hit .266/.389/.484 with a career-best .874 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. He had a career slash line of .208/.302/.361 at the end of the 2024 season and came close to hanging up his cleats. Bauers tapped into a side we had never seen before this year, walking at a 16.3% clip, with only six qualified hitters having a higher wRC+ than Bauers. He was named the National League Championship Series MVP and could serve as the Brewers' primary first baseman in 2027 if he accepts the qualifying offer, which he is expected to do.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Ryan Jeffers Receives Qualifying Offer From Twins
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 9:47 PM ETCatcher Ryan Jeffers received a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Jeffers has until Nov. 17 to accept it or decline it. Jeffers, who is about to enter his age-30 campaign, has been one of the more productive catchers in baseball in the last few seasons. The former second-rounder in 2018 from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington played in only 92 games due to injuries in the first half of the year in his seventh season with the Twins in 2026, but he was still very productive, slashing .256/.353/.461 with an .814 OPS, 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 49 runs scored, and a stolen base in 369 plate appearances. Most players who are extended a qualifying offer end up rejecting it to seek more riches on the open market, but it could be hard for Jeffers to turn this one-year deal down. If Jeffers turns the offer down and goes to the open market, he will be one of the most sought-after offensive-minded catchers of the offseason. Jeffers had a career-high 21 home runs and 64 RBI a couple of seasons ago in 2024, but he also hit just .226 that year with a .300 on-base percentage.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 4, 2026, 9:28 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Pirates extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to second baseman Brandon Lowe, according to Alex Stumpf. Lowe has until Nov. 17 to accept or deny it. If he denies and signs elsewhere, the Pirates will get a draft pick. The Pirates and Lowe can still negotiate other contracts. It is only the third time since the inception of the qualifying offer in 2012 that the Pirates have chosen to offer it to a player. Pittsburgh acquired the power-hitting second baseman last offseason in a three-team deal that involved the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. Not only did Lowe fortify his defense at second base in 2026 to become a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career, but he also played in a career-high 150 games while recording a career-best 5.4 wins above replacement. Offensively, he flourished in the Steel City, picking up 96 RBI and an .824 OPS while leading all second basemen with 35 home runs. Lowe is expected to decline the one-year qualifying offer for a more lucrative multi-year deal on the open market. The two-time All-Star now has two straight 30-homer seasons (three in his career) and has some of the best pop among second basemen, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to stay healthy in his 10th year in the big leagues in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Stumpf
Edwin Uceta to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 9:14 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta (shoulder) underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder in October and will miss at least the first couple of months of the 2027 season, president of baseball operations Erik Neander told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Uceta was set to enter the 2026 campaign as Tampa's primary ninth-inning option, but that all changed when he dealt with a right-shoulder impingement and never pitched for the Rays at all last season. Bryan Baker ended up taking over closing duties for Tampa and led all of baseball with 41 saves and a 1.44 ERA to help the team get back to the World Series, where they lost in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers. Uceta will now miss the start of next season as well, and when he returns, he will most likely be relegated to a high-leverage setup role in front of Baker. The 28-year-old Dominican hurler combined to go 12-3 with a 2.98 ERA (2.98 FIP), 1.04 WHIP, six saves, 160 strikeouts, and 35 walks in 117 2/3 relief innings over 100 appearances out of the bullpen in his first two seasons for the Rays in 2024 and 2025. There is no guarantee that Uceta will be as dominant a high-leverage bullpen arm when he returns from his shoulder issues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:58 PM ETESPN's Jorge Castillo writes that both New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Trent Grisham "are as good as gone" for next season, so the Yankees will need to figure out second base and center field. Chisholm was one of the notable names this year not to be given a $23.15 million qualifying offer, so the Yankees will not receive draft-pick compensation when he leaves in free agency. Chisholm was an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025 in his first full season with the Bombers, clubbing 31 home runs, driving in 80 runs, and stealing 31 bases in only 130 regular-season games, but he could not match that production in his seventh year in the big leagues. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger struggled to a .231 batting average (109-for-471) with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and a 29.5% strikeout rate in 532 regular-season plate appearances, but he did manage to steal a career-high 41 bases. On the open market this offseason, Chisholm will be one of the most coveted power/speed threats among position players, but a move away from New York's short porch in right field could hurt his overall power ceiling in fantasy baseball.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Teoscar Hernandez an Obvious Trade Candidate for Dodgers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:45 PM ETESPN's Buster Olney writes that veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is the Los Angeles Dodgers' most obvious trade candidate this offseason as they look to reshape their position-player group to get younger and more athletic. As Hernandez gets older and his defensive skills decline, there is no place for him at designated hitter in L.A., with the presence of Shohei Ohtani. Not only does Hernandez's defense in left field continue to decline, but he was also a disappointment at the plate in 2026 after signing a three-year, $66 million contract with the Blue last offseason. The 34-year-old Dominican native saw a sharp drop in power and hit .267/.334/.425 with a .759 OPS, 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 66 runs scored, five stolen bases, 135 strikeouts, and 42 walks in 125 games played and 491 plate appearances during the regular season. The two-time All-Star hit a combined 58 home runs and drove in 188 runs during the regular season in his first two years with the Dodgers while helping them win back-to-back championships. The writing is on the wall for Hernandez to be traded away, which would be a big hit to his fantasy value.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney
Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:36 PM ETThere has been speculation as to whether the New York Yankees would cut oft-injured outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton this offseason, but YES Network's Jack Curry said that the Yankees will bring Stanton to spring training next year to see what he has left in the tank. If the 36-year-old five-time All-Star and former MVP struggles in spring training or is still injured, the Yankees could move on then. He is entering the final year of his 13-year, $325 million deal with the Yankees and is owed $15 million in 2027 ($10 million buyout), with a $15 million club option for the 2028 season, which is expected to be declined. General manager Brian Cashman said that Stanton finished the 2026 season healthy, but he managed to play in only 24 games in his 17th year in the league while slashing .256/.302/.422 with a .724 OPS, three home runs, 14 RBI, eight runs scored, and a 29:6 K:BB in 96 plate appearances. In 2025, Stanton played in only 77 games. Stanton has become a major injury liability and could find himself on the free-agent market early next year if he cannot get back on the field and stay there.--Keith Hernandez
Source: YES Network - Jack Curry
MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 8:26 PM ETMajor League Baseball proposed postponing the implementation of a salary cap until the 2028 season on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, as the current collective bargaining agreement approaches its Dec. 1 expiration. The league has pressed forward with its pursuit of a cap and floor despite the Players Association voicing its objection to any cap. The $258.2 million cap and $180.2 million floor that MLB projected for 2028 were higher than the $245.3 million and $171.2 million numbers that the league proposed as its original cap-and-floor offer for 2027. MLB also proposed giving $282 million in competitive balance tax proceeds to players in cash payments, according to sources. Union officials have said that players would lose more than $1 billion over the life of the league's proposal if they agreed to a cap. The last time MLB formally proposed a cap-and-floor system in 1994, players went on strike for 232 days, and the World Series was canceled. Under the 2028 cap-and-floor projections, 12 teams, including the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, would need to increase their payrolls to reach the floor. Eight teams carried payrolls that would have been in excess of the ceiling. The MLBPA has proposed maintaining the current framework of the league's financial system while increasing spending, and the union has also asked for a surge in the minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.5 million and free agency for players 30 and older after five years of major-league service, not six.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Masataka Yoshida Unlikely to Return in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 2:34 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida does not fit the team's current roster and "looks like a goner" for next season after another subpar season in 2026, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Yoshida is due $18 million next season. If the Red Sox cannot find a taker via a trade, they could cut him outright after he hit .274/.347/.399 with a .746 OPS, only five home runs, 28 RBI, 34 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 87 games and 297 plate appearances in his fourth year in the majors. The 33-year-old Japanese native battled injuries and has essentially become a designated hitter only, limiting the options he gives Boston in terms of lineup construction. The Red Sox would prefer to get something back for Yoshida, but if they cannot find any takers this offseason, he could be a cut candidate and find himself on the open market. The left-handed hitter makes a lot of contact and has a .280 batting average in his four MLB seasons, but his lack of power and defensive versatility make him a player to ignore in most fantasy baseball leagues going into the 2027 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Diamondbacks Have Discussed Using Nolan Arenado at First Base
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 2:25 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the organization has discussed using infielder Nolan Arenado at first base next season, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. On the surface, it seems counterproductive to move a player who has won 10 Gold Glove Awards and six Platinum Gloves off third base, but the D-backs are not talking about a full position switch. "I think it's taken a toll on him physically a little bit," Hazen said. "So we're trying to be mindful of that." In his first year in Arizona in 2026, Arenado had his best season since his 2022 campaign in which he finished third in the National League MVP race. He slashed .255/.331/.475 and had a 122 OPS+ in 152 games while also hitting 30 home runs, driving in 86 runs, scoring 80 runs, and stealing four bases in 533 at-bats. Arenado is open to the possibility of moving across the diamond and said he might go play some winter ball for the first time to get some work in at first base. His bounce-back 2026 was nice, but fantasy managers should not expect the eight-time All-Star to be as productive offensively again in 2027, even if he reduces some wear and tear physically by moving to first base occasionally.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Steve Gilbert
Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 2:10 PM ETThe Seattle Mariners are hiring former Chicago Cubs' director of player development Jason Kanzler as their new manager, a source told Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Houston Astros manager Joe Espada had been among the finalists to land the job in Seattle, but it will instead go to Kanzler in an unconventional move by the Mariners. Kanzler, 36, will be replacing Dan Wilson after he was fired following the team's disappointing 2026 season. Kanzler has never managed at any level, but he will be inheriting one of the league's deepest, most talented rosters. Seattle has stars in outfielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh, not to mention some of the best starting-pitching depth in baseball. Kanzler is a former outfielder who was drafted in the 20th round in 2013. He previously spent five years with the Houston Astros, serving as a major-league coach in 2022 and 2023. He was hired by the Cubs as their director of player development at the start of the 2024 campaign. Kanzler will be the third skipper to serve under general manager Jerry Dipoto, who was brought in near the end of the 2015 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Alden Gonzalez
Blue Jays View Ricky Tiedemann as a Reliever
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 11:23 AM ETToronto Blue Jays left-hander Ricky Tiedemann, once one of the most promising starting-pitching prospects in all of baseball, is slated for the bullpen going forward, with the Blue Jays "thinking of him as a reliever," general manager Ross Atkins said, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. "I would love for him to somehow do something to change that. But most likely thinking about him as a reliever, could grow into some bulkier outings," Atkins said. The 24-year-old southpaw appeared in five games for Toronto out of the bullpen in 2026 after missing the majority of the previous two seasons after having Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The former third-rounder's upside was through the roof, but his inability to stay healthy has persuaded the Jays to limit his exposure in a relief role. In his five outings for the Blue Jays this year, he gave up one run while striking out eight and walking six in six innings. His 39.1% strikeout rate in the minors makes him intriguing, but his injury history and limited experience since being drafted in 2021 make him a wild card for fantasy purposes.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sportsnet - Shi Davidi
Joc Pederson on the Free-Agent Market
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 3, 2026, 11:02 AM ETTexas Rangers outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson turned down his end of a mutual $18.5 million 2027 option, a source told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Pederson will now become a free agent (without a buyout) after signing a two-year, $37 million deal with the Rangers. The 34-year-old veteran left-handed slugger hit .235 with 26 home runs and 53 RBI in 136 games for Texas in 2026 but did not play after Sept. 12, when he fractured his left wrist when he was hit by a fastball from Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. It was a nice bounce-back season for Pederson after he hit just .181/.285/.328 with a .614 OPS, only nine home runs, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 96 games played in his first year with the Rangers in 2025. The two-time All-Star has plenty of pop in his lumber still, but his lack of success against left-handers and his defensive shortcomings as an outfielder will severely limit his value on the open market, with a lockout inevitable on Dec. 1. Pederson might be waiting for a while before finding a new team for the 2027 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jesse Rogers
Evan Carter to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 11:34 PM ETTexas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter (hip) had arthroscopic surgery on his right hip last week to address a labral injury and a hip impingement, president of baseball operations Chris Young told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Carter will not be ready for the start of the 2027 season. Carter played 141 games in 2026 and made all 112 of his defensive starts in center field. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter's hip likely bothered him for much of the year, which contributed to him hitting a lowly .194 (76-for-391) with nine home runs, 40 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 52 runs scored, and a 25.1% strikeout rate in 455 plate appearances in his fourth year in the big leagues. The Rangers expect Carter to play the majority of next season, but he is facing a recovery period of around six months. Carter made his MLB debut in September of 2023 and helped the Rangers win their first-ever World Series championship that fall while hitting .306 with five homers and 12 RBI in 23 games, but he played in only 108 of a possible 324 games the following two seasons due to injuries, and he has quickly developed an injury-prone label as well as struggling against left-handed pitching.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Second Straight Gold Glove Award in Center Field
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 11:22 PM ETBoston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela won his second career Gold Glove Award in center field for the 2026 season, according to MLB.com's Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru. Rafaela took home the hardware for a second straight season after ranking second among outfielders in outs above average (16) while tying for third overall in defensive runs saved (21). He also became the first player to win back-to-back awards in center field in the American League since Kevin Kiermaier in 2015 and 2016. The other Gold Glove winners in the AL this year were Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler, Astros first baseman Christian Walker, Mariners second baseman Cole Young, Rays shortstop Taylor Walls, Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin, Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger, Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu, Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee, and Rangers utility man Ezequiel Duran. Abreu has won the award three straight seasons in right field with the Red Sox. The 26-year-old Rafaela was also a first-time All-Star in his fourth year in the league while slashing .283/.319/.442 with a career-high .761 OPS. He matched his previous career high of 16 home runs while also driving in 70 runs and stealing 17 bases in 138 regular-season games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru
Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 11:13 PM ETIn addition to hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in 2026, Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong won his second Gold Glove Award in center field after leading baseball with 26 outs above average, according to Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru of MLB.com. PCA also ranked sixth among outfielders in baseball with 10 defensive runs saved. The 24-year-old two-time All-Star is the favorite to take home the National League MVP Award this year after slashing .280/.372/.570 with a .943 OPS, 107 RBI, and 119 runs scored, in addition to his league-leading 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases in 162 games across 726 plate appearances. Crow-Armstrong also led the league in slugging (.570), OPS (.943), and total bases (357). The other Gold Glove winners in the NL were Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, Braves first baseman Matt Olson, Brewers second baseman Brice Turang, Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman, Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio, Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll, Mets pitcher Nolan McLean, and Braves utility man Mauricio Dubon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru
Teruaki Sato Officially Posted Over the Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 10:47 PM ETThe Hanshin Tigers officially posted third baseman Teruaki Sato for Major League Baseball teams on Sunday, Nov. 1, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. It opens a 45-day window for Sato to sign with an MLB team this offseason. However, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the league will not allow Japanese free agents to pause their negotiating windows when the league enters its expected lockout on Dec. 1. It means that Sato and others now have until that date to finalize a deal to come to the United States for next year and beyond. It is expected that most available free agents like Sato will prefer to secure contracts before the league heads into a potentially lengthy lockout. Sato exclusively played third base and the outfield last year with the Tigers, but many around the industry believe he is best suited to move to first base when he comes to the U.S. He had a historic 2026 campaign for Hanshin, becoming the first player in Japan to win the Triple Crown since Munetaka Murakami in 2022. Sato hit .306/.383/.609 with 39 homers, 106 RBI, and 40 doubles in 143 games. The 27-year-old is one of the best available position players in free agency this offseason. In addition to Sato, pitchers Kaima Taira and Hiromi Itoh and infielder Si-Hwan Roh have been posted for MLB teams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Astros Exercise Isaac Paredes' 2027 Club Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 10:34 PM ETThe Houston Astros exercised infielder Isaac Paredes' $13.35 million club option for the 2027 season on Monday, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Paredes had a strong second season with the Astros in 2026, slashing .262/.360/.447 with an .806 OPS, 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 69 runs scored in 155 regular-season games across 659 plate appearances in his seventh year in the league. The 27-year-old Mexican native finished second on the team behind American League MVP finalist Yordan Alvarez in bWAR last year. Houston attempted to trade Paredes last offseason to clear their infield logjam, but that situation was cleared up when Carlos Correa suffered a season-ending ankle injury in May. Paredes could once again be on the trade block this winter if it looks like Correa is set to return healthy in 2027. Not only did Paredes have a strong 10.8% walk rate, but he also had a career-low 13.4% strikeout rate while showing his defensive versatility by playing first and second base in addition to the hot corner. His tendency to pull the ball in the air makes him an ideal fit at Daikin Park, so fantasy managers will be hoping he stays put in Houston.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 10:21 PM ETThe Detroit Tigers announced on Monday that they declined their $12 million 2027 club option for veteran right-handed reliever Kenley Jansen. He will instead receive a $2 million buyout. The 39-year-old will be on the free-agent market this winter after spending his 17th year in the league in Motown. The four-time All-Star made 50 appearances out of the bullpen and recorded a 3.20 ERA (4.46 FIP), 1.04 WHIP, 22 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 23 walks in 45 innings pitched. Jansen was better as the season progressed, recording a 2.40 ERA while giving up just 15 hits in 30 innings with 32 strikeouts since the start of June. Jansen's surface stats were solid, especially for a player of his age, but he also blew six saves, and his 23 walks were the third-most of his career. The veteran closer also allowed seven home runs, with four of them being walk-offs. Jansen will most likely have to settle for another one-year deal in free agency if he continues his career, and there is a good chance that he will not be guaranteed a full-time closer job. With Jansen now gone, the Tigers do not have an obvious successor in the ninth-inning role and could open next year in a committee.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tigers PR