Nique Clifford Traded to the Thunder
Nov 8, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Nique Clifford is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move sends Clifford back to the franchise that selected him 24th overall in 2025 before dealing him to Sacramento on draft night. The 24-year-old had fallen out of the Kings' rotation, logging just 50 minutes across eight games this season after averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists as a rookie. Oklahoma City is missing Jalen Williams (leg), Cason Wallace (shoulder), and Chet Holmgren (knee), giving Clifford a chance to compete for reserve minutes, though Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain remain ahead of him in the fantasy pecking order.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams CharaniaComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Domantas Sabonis Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:35 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat, according to Kings insider James Ham. Sabonis was a late addition to the injury report with soreness in the same knee that required meniscus surgery last season, and this will be his first absence through 10 games. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) also sidelined, Precious Achiuwa should take on more frontcourt work, while Dylan Cardwell could get a longer look off the bench if Sabonis remains unavailable Tuesday against Orlando.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Jock Landale Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:32 PM ETAtlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing four straight games, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. The 31-year-old is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 44.7% shooting this season. With Asa Newell (toe) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) sidelined, Atlanta could use Landale back behind Onyeka Okongwu. Rookie Zuby Ejiofor has made the most of the extra work, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds on 61.9% shooting during Landale's absence, so the two could compete for backup minutes once Landale returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
Egor Demin Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:24 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is making progress in his recovery from a bone bruise, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Saturday that Demin is back on the court and progressing well, with another evaluation expected after the weekend. The 20-year-old has missed six straight games after averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 assists on 31.0% shooting through four starts. Nolan Traore has taken advantage of the extra backcourt work, but his role could tighten once Demin is cleared to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Anthony Davis Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:05 PM ETWashington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons after missing the past two games. Davis sprained the ankle Wednesday against Atlanta but still finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds before sitting out Friday and Saturday. The 33-year-old is averaging 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds through eight appearances. If Davis remains sidelined, Alexandre Sarr should continue carrying a larger frontcourt load, while Deandre Ayton is available after overcoming the lower-leg issue that cut short his night Saturday. Davis' next chance to play after Monday would come Wednesday at Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Washington Wizards
Immanuel Quickley Iffy Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:55 PM ETToronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being limited in Sunday's practice. Quickley missed Friday's win over Milwaukee with hamstring tightness, which is notable after an injury to the same leg kept him out of last season's first-round playoff series. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.6 three-pointers through eight games. Jamal Shead would be in line for another start if Quickley sits after handing out a career-high 16 assists against the Bucks on Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Scottie Barnes Carries Questionable Tag for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:47 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (groin) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies after being limited in Sunday's practice, according to Josh Lewenberg. Barnes missed Friday's win over Milwaukee after appearing to favor his hip earlier in the week. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.3 steals through eight games. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) still sidelined, another Barnes absence would keep Collin Murray-Boyles in line for added frontcourt work, while RJ Barrett should remain one of Toronto's primary scoring options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Kawhi Leonard Back in Toronto for Conditioning Work
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:38 PM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is back in Toronto and going through basketball conditioning, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. Leonard has not played since Oct. 23 after developing swelling in his knee, but he has completed treatment and is now working through the return-to-play process. The 35-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals across his first two games. Toronto is expected to provide another update Tuesday, though a return later in November may be more realistic. Ja'Kobe Walter should continue seeing steady minutes in the starting lineup until Leonard is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Grange
Mitchell Robinson Cleared to Play Sunday Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:28 PM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after entering the day as questionable. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.9 minutes and has recently shifted to a reserve role behind Neemias Queta. Robinson has still made an impact on the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds Wednesday against Milwaukee and seven Friday against Charlotte. His limited playing time keeps the fantasy ceiling modest, but he remains capable of providing useful rebounds and defensive production in a short bench role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Boston Celtics
Dennis Schroder Out at Least Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:22 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (hamstring) is out for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Schroder also missed Friday against Boston with what was initially labeled a thigh injury before being diagnosed with the strain. The 33-year-old is averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists through nine games, though his playing time had dipped recently. Coby White should take on more of the playmaking load, while rookie Christian Anderson could see more backup point guard minutes during Schroder's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Kon Knueppel to Be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:16 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after being diagnosed with another strain, the team announced Sunday. Knueppel missed the preseason and Charlotte's first eight games with the same hamstring issue before lasting fewer than six minutes in Wednesday's season debut. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while leading the NBA with 273 three-pointers. With Dennis Schroder (hamstring) also sidelined for at least two weeks, Grayson Allen and Sion James should have more opportunities on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Jalen Duren to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:09 PM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been cleared to begin on-court activity and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. The 2026 All-Star has missed seven straight games since straining his hamstring Oct. 23 against Miami, putting his next update around Nov. 22. Duren posted 22 points and nine rebounds in his only full appearance this season. Paul Reed should remain firmly in the fantasy picture while Duren works his way back, as he is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 58.1% shooting as Detroit's fill-in starter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Keegan Murray Available Sunday Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:02 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat, according to Kings insider James Ham. Murray has missed the past seven games with ankle capsulitis after appearing in Sacramento's first two contests. The 26-year-old averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting before the injury and went 0-for-7 from deep. Precious Achiuwa has started in Murray's absence, but his role should shrink with Murray back. Sacramento could use the extra spacing, though Murray may need a little time before his fantasy production fully rebounds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Joan Beringer Upgraded to Available Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 6:47 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer (nose) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Utah Jazz and will wear a protective mask after fracturing his nose Friday against New Orleans. The 19-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 16.5 minutes as Rudy Gobert's primary backup. Beringer showed what he can do with a larger role Oct. 31, posting 12 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes while Gobert (back) was sidelined. His role has been much smaller lately, with just 11.3 minutes per game over his last three, so most of his fantasy upside still comes when Gobert is unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
Lauri Markkanen Sidelined Against Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 6:41 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Eric Spyropoulos. Markkanen sprained the wrist Oct. 26 against Memphis and has played through discomfort since returning. The 29-year-old still buried eight three-pointers for all 24 of his points Friday in Dallas and is averaging 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) already sidelined, Josh Green could move into the starting lineup, while Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh may also have more offense available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Keyonte George Cleared to Play Sunday Against Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 6:33 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Eric Spyropoulos. George was a late addition to the injury report but will keep his perfect attendance intact through Utah's first 10 games. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.3 points and 6.2 assists, including a 39-point, nine-assist performance Wednesday against New Orleans. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist) ruled out, George should have plenty of offense running through him, while Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Brice Sensabaugh could also see larger roles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Keyonte George Questionable with Illness for Sunday’s Game vs. Minnesota
Brad Camara
Keyonte George warming up— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 8, 2026
Currently listed as questionable (illness) for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/QCyqJUXb2w
Nov 8, 2026, 5:17 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Rayan Rupert Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive vs. Chicago
Sixers two-way statuses today @ Chicago, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 8, 2026
ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
INACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall
Sixers have 73 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 41 games left, Love has 44 games left and Fall has 48 games left.
Nov 8, 2026, 2:38 PM ET
Egor Demin Out With Leg Bruise vs. the Mavs
Brad Camara
Nets Status Report for 11/8 at Dallas:— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 8, 2026
Demin: OUT – Right Leg Bone Bruise
Brown Jr.: OUT - Back, Injury Management
Jefferson: OUT – G League Assignment
Saraf: OUT – G League Assignment
Bilodeau: OUT – G League (Two-Way)
Nelson: OUT - G League (Two-Way)
Nov 8, 2026, 1:50 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Nic Claxton Active for Debut with 16-20 Minute Restriction
Tiago confirms Claxton is active and available to make his debut. 16-20 minute restriction, he won’t start.— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:48 PM ET
Mitchell Robinson Questionable vs. the Bucks
Brad Camara
Mitchell Robinson is QUESTIONABLE to play with illness tonight vs Bucks— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:12 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller