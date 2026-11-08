Keyonte George Cleared to Play Sunday Against Minnesota
Nov 8, 2026, 6:33 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Eric Spyropoulos. George was a late addition to the injury report but will keep his perfect attendance intact through Utah's first 10 games. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.3 points and 6.2 assists, including a 39-point, nine-assist performance Wednesday against New Orleans. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist) ruled out, George should have plenty of offense running through him, while Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Brice Sensabaugh could also see larger roles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric SpyropoulosComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Anthony Davis Out vs. the Pistons with a Right Ankle Sprain
Injury report ahead of our matchup against the Pistons.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 8, 2026
Reece Beekman - Out (right AC joint injury)
Justin Champagnie - Out (right foot surgery)
Anthony Davis - Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Tristan Vukčević - Out (left hip impingement)
Jamir Watkins - Out (left ACL… pic.twitter.com/breRYL36Z9
Nov 8, 2026, 5:46 PM ET
Jock Landale Questionable for Monday’s Game vs. Lakers
Brad Camara
Hawks injury report for Monday against Lakers:— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 8, 2026
Jock Landale (left hip strain) is QUESTIONABLE.
Asa Newell (toe) is out.
Mo Gueye (foot) is out.
Henri Veesaar (knee) is out.
Keshon Gilbert out.
Nov 8, 2026, 5:18 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Keyonte George Questionable with Illness for Sunday’s Game vs. Minnesota
Brad Camara
Keyonte George warming up— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 8, 2026
Currently listed as questionable (illness) for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/QCyqJUXb2w
Nov 8, 2026, 5:17 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Kon Knueppel Out for Four Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Brad Camara
.@hornets forward Kon Knueppel has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, will be listed as OUT vs CLE on 11/9 and will be reevaluated in four weeks. (2/2)— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 5:14 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Dennis Schröder Out With Hamstring Strain, Will be Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brad Camara
INJURY UPDATES: @hornets guard Dennis Schroder has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, will be listed as OUT vs CLE on 11/9 and will be reevaluated in two weeks (1/2)— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 5:14 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Rayan Rupert Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive vs. Chicago
Sixers two-way statuses today @ Chicago, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 8, 2026
ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
INACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall
Sixers have 73 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 41 games left, Love has 44 games left and Fall has 48 games left.
Nov 8, 2026, 2:38 PM ET
Egor Demin Out With Leg Bruise vs. the Mavs
Brad Camara
Nets Status Report for 11/8 at Dallas:— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 8, 2026
Demin: OUT – Right Leg Bone Bruise
Brown Jr.: OUT - Back, Injury Management
Jefferson: OUT – G League Assignment
Saraf: OUT – G League Assignment
Bilodeau: OUT – G League (Two-Way)
Nelson: OUT - G League (Two-Way)
Nov 8, 2026, 1:50 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Nic Claxton Active for Debut with 16-20 Minute Restriction
Tiago confirms Claxton is active and available to make his debut. 16-20 minute restriction, he won’t start.— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:48 PM ET
Kawhi Leonard Back in Toronto for Basketball Conditioning
Also: Kawhi Leonard is back in Toronto doing his basketball ball conditioning here. We should get an update on his status Tuesday. https://t.co/8uQFbsgXFL— Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:47 PM ET
Mitchell Robinson Questionable vs. the Bucks
Brad Camara
Mitchell Robinson is QUESTIONABLE to play with illness tonight vs Bucks— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:12 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Luka Dončić Out for Sunday's Game With Back Tightness
Brad Camara
Luka Dončić (low back tightness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Detroit.— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:11 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Joan Beringer Will Be Available vs. the Jazz
Brad Camara
UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Utah Jazz:— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 8, 2026
AVAILABLE
Beringer- Nasal Fracture/Face Mask
OUT
DiVincenzo- Right Achilles Tendon Repair
Edwards- Right Knee Arthroscopy https://t.co/ozjvHDRkM2
Nov 8, 2026, 1:04 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley Practice, Questionable for Memphis
Word is that both Scottie Barnes (adductor) and Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) are participating in practice today, likely in a limited capacity. They'll both be listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs Memphis.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:04 PM ET
Norman Powell Added to Bulls Injury Report
Norman Powell added to lengthy injury report for first time this season pic.twitter.com/oUJ996m9Fb— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:37 AM ET
Mikel Brown Jr. Unavailable for Back-To-Back Games
Nets: Jordi Fernandez explains why Mikel Brown Jr. remains unavailable for back-to-backshttps://t.co/XzHjzDFHwh— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:37 AM ET
Jalen Duren Begins On-Court Activity, Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Jalen Duren has begun on-court activity and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per the Pistons.— Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:36 AM ET
Egor Demin Progressing Toward Return
Brad Camara
#Nets’ Egor Demin “progressing” toward return from right leg injuryhttps://t.co/ouPwvmVh8i— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:36 AM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Drake Powell Called Up by Brooklyn on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 9:16 AM ETBrooklyn Nets guard/forward Drake Powell was recalled from the G-League's Long Island Nets on Saturday after being assigned there earlier in the week. The Nets also exercised the 21-year-old's 2027-28 team option in late October. Powell averaged 6.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes while shooting 40.2% from the field as a rookie, but he has struggled to crack Brooklyn's rotation this season and did not play Saturday against Atlanta. With several young guards competing for opportunities, Powell will need to earn consistent minutes before becoming much of a fantasy factor.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Erik Slater
Yves Missi Remains Out for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 9:12 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) is out for Sunday's road matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers as he continues to recover from a bone bruise suffered Oct. 23 against Utah. The 22-year-old has resumed some on-court work but is still not 100 percent. Missi opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana, showing the fantasy upside he can provide when healthy. In his absence, Derik Queen has carved out a larger role and is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds, while Karlo Matkovic has also become a regular part of the center rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 9:06 AM ETChicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. A left hamstring strain has sidelined him for all eight games since Chicago acquired him from Brooklyn in June. Asked Friday whether Claxton would play, head coach Tiago Splitter said "probably," per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, while noting a minutes restriction is likely. The 27-year-old averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks last season. Splitter plans to test Claxton alongside Jalen Smith (finger), so Smith's value may not take as big a hit as expected.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report