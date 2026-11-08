Injury report ahead of our matchup against the Pistons.



Reece Beekman - Out (right AC joint injury)

Justin Champagnie - Out (right foot surgery)

Anthony Davis - Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Tristan Vukčević - Out (left hip impingement)

Jamir Watkins - Out (left ACL… pic.twitter.com/breRYL36Z9