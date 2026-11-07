Isaiah Jackson Won't Suit Up Sunday
Nov 7, 2026, 10:45 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson (groin) is out for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Jackson first landed on the injury report Wednesday but played through the soreness against Miami, logging a season-low 13 minutes. The 24-year-old recently moved to the bench but responded with 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting against Toronto on Monday. Brook Lopez should continue handling the bulk of the center minutes after playing 35 minutes Wednesday, while rookie Baba Miller is in line for additional backup work with Jackson unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm YoungmisukComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Egor Demin Ruled Out Sunday Against Dallas
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 10:38 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. It will be his sixth straight absence since suffering a bone bruise Oct. 27 against Boston. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Saturday that the 20-year-old is progressing and will be re-evaluated next week. Demin is averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 assists in 21.8 minutes, though 22 of those points came in one game against Cleveland. Nolan Traore should continue getting extra backcourt work while Demin is sidelined, with Keon Ellis also remaining in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Deandre Ayton Exits Saturday with Lower-Leg Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 10:31 PM ETWashington Wizards center Deandre Ayton (leg) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after leaving in the first half. Ayton finished with two points and one rebound in seven minutes after coming off the bench, with Bilal Coulibaly replacing him in the starting lineup. The 28-year-old entered Saturday averaging just 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds through seven games. With Anthony Davis (ankle) and Tristan Vukcevic (hip) already sidelined, Alexandre Sarr could be asked to handle an even larger share of the frontcourt work if Ayton cannot play Monday in Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Washington Wizards
Onyeka Okongwu (throat contusion) Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Nets
Onyeka Okongwu (throat contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game— Hawks PR (@HawksPR) November 8, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 7:55 PM ET
Gary Payton II Good to Go on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:50 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II (calf) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Payton entered the day questionable with tightness and soreness but will avoid an absence and remain part of Golden State's bench rotation. The 33-year-old is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 13.4 minutes through nine games. He played just 10 minutes in Thursday's win over Miami, so even with a clean bill of health, his limited workload leaves most of his fantasy appeal tied to steals and efficient scoring in short bursts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Gui Santos Back in the Lineup Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:44 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Santos missed the past two games with knee tendinitis but practiced Friday before receiving clearance. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.1 minutes through six appearances. He could be eased back into action, though his return likely pushes Will Richard back to the bench. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still sidelined, Santos should have a path to steady wing minutes once he is fully up to speed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Draymond Green Cleared to Play Saturday Versus Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:38 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Green entered the day questionable with inflammation and soreness but will be in the lineup as Golden State chases a seventh straight win. The 36-year-old is coming off two points, five rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists in Thursday's win over Miami. He is averaging just 3.0 points but continues to contribute 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 combined steals and blocks. Green should settle back into his usual playmaking and frontcourt role against an Orlando team missing Paolo Banchero (ankle).--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Anthony Davis Ruled Out Again on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:16 PM ETWashington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Brian Keefe told reporters. Davis sprained his ankle Wednesday against Atlanta and will now miss a second straight game. The 33-year-old was averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field through eight appearances. Deandre Ayton started in his place Friday and should remain the most direct beneficiary, while Alexandre Sarr could also see more frontcourt responsibility. Davis' next chance to return comes Monday in Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Jaylon Tyson Misses Fifth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:08 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks, marking his fifth consecutive absence. Tyson has resumed on-court work, and head coach Kenny Atkinson said he is "progressing well" and that the injury is not expected to be long-term. The 23-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 22.7% from three over his first five games. Mario Hezonja, Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas should continue seeing opportunities while Tyson is sidelined, but that group could face a tighter rotation once he returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Sam Merrill Misses First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:00 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Sam Merrill (elbow) is out for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks after leaving Friday's win over Philadelphia after 13 minutes. Merrill has dealt with the elbow issue since the preseason, and Cleveland is taking a cautious approach after it flared up again. The 30-year-old is a career 39.5% shooter from deep but has connected on just 32.6% of his threes through nine games this season. His absence should create a few more chances for Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor, with Thomas especially worth watching after knocking down 46.9% of his three-point attempts over his first six appearances.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Jarrett Allen Ruled Out Again Saturday Versus Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:53 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) will miss Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks, his second straight absence with a knee contusion. Allen suffered the injury Wednesday against Oklahoma City, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that it is not considered serious. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season. Evan Mobley should spend another night handling most of the center minutes, which gives him more opportunities around the rim, while Thomas Bryant could again pick up a small bump off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New York Basketball
Isaiah Joe Practices, Nears Return from Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Isaiah Joe (hip) practiced and is nearing a return after missing five games, according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Joe has already been ruled out for Sunday against the Lakers, putting Monday's matchup with Washington in play for his return. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.3 points in 14.0 minutes while shooting just 23.1% from deep through three games with Detroit. That number should improve after he hit 42.3% of his threes for Oklahoma City last season. Once Joe is cleared, Kevin Huerter and Daniss Jenkins could have a little more competition for perimeter minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
Noah Clowney Good to Go Against Atlanta
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:38 PM ETBrooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (illness) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Clowney also dealt with right knee soreness after leaving Wednesday's win over Charlotte early, but he will avoid an absence. The 22-year-old is averaging 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 21.0 minutes off the bench while shooting 40.0% from the field and 5-for-18 from deep. Danny Wolf gave Brooklyn quality minutes Wednesday, so Clowney may have a little more competition for frontcourt work if his shot continues to lag.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Lauri Markkanen Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:29 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen originally sprained the wrist Oct. 26 against Memphis and missed one game before returning, but he was seen favoring it again late in Friday's 112-100 loss to Dallas. The 29-year-old still knocked down eight three-pointers and finished with 24 points, so the issue did not slow his perimeter shooting that night. If Markkanen sits, Utah could spread his minutes across several wings and forwards, with Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Green among the players who could take on larger roles. Kyle Filipowski might also see additional frontcourt work with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) already sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Luka Doncic Listed as Questionable Against Detroit
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:18 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to lower-back tightness. The 27-year-old is coming off a 53-point performance in Friday's win over Portland and previously missed an Oct. 28 game against the Clippers with the same issue. Doncic is averaging 40.1 points while shooting 49.8% from the field through nine games. If he sits, Austin Reaves would take on more of the creation duties, while Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton could see expanded roles. With the Lakers visiting Atlanta on Monday, the back-to-back adds some risk to Doncic's availability.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Jalen Johnson Cleared to Face Nets Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:12 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. Johnson missed the past three games after spraining his ankle Oct. 31 against New Orleans, a stretch Atlanta went 3-0 without him. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, though he is shooting just 42.1% from the field and 25.8% from deep. Luguentz Dort should shift back to the bench, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu could see fewer touches with Johnson back handling a large share of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
Desmond Bane Ruled Out Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:05 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Orlando will be without three members of its opening-night starting five, as Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) are also sidelined. Bane has averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.9% from the field through eight games. Jase Richardson, Jamal Cain, and Jevon Carter could all pick up extra minutes, while Anthony Black should have more opportunities to create offense for a depleted Magic lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Orlando Magic
Jordan Goodwin (right calf) Doubtful vs. Rockets
Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (right calf injury management) listed doubtful for tonight's game vs. Rockets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sd0zQa7vbb— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 3:40 PM ET
Anthony Davis (ankle) Questionable for Saturday’s Game vs. the Thunder
Anthony Davis (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE tonight vs. the Thunder, per the Wizards’ injury report.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 7, 2026
Davis missed Friday’s game with an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/4qHnsGrFe0
Nov 7, 2026, 3:37 PM ET
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) Probable for Saturday’s Game vs. Brooklyn
A player health update presented by @emoryhealthcare for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 7, 2026
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Probable
Keshon Gilbert (left knee inflammation/non-surgical procedure): Out
Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture): Out
Jock Landale (left hip strain): Out… pic.twitter.com/sg1y3czuVE
Nov 7, 2026, 3:36 PM ET
Drake Powell Recalled from G League
The Nets have recalled Drake Powell from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 7, 2026
Powell will be available for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.
Nov 7, 2026, 10:34 AM ET