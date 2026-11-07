Sam Steel Available Against Sharks
Nov 7, 2026, 5:26 PM ETDallas Stars forward Sam Steel (personal) is available on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks. He missed the Stars' last game for personal reasons. Steel hasn't been impactful in fantasy, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in 13 games. His struggles are well summed up by the fact that Steel has no points and a minus-five rating in his last five appearances. While Steel faces a favorable matchup on Saturday, he is unlikely to be a difference-maker, joining Justin Hryckowian and Tyler Seguin on the third line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Josh Anderson Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:18 PM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (personal) will sit out Saturday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, TSN's Mark Masters reports. He's away from the team for personal reasons. Anderson has been one of Montreal's best players recently, posting three goals and one assist in three games. Overall, he has notched 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 16 outings while delivering a team-high 34 hits. Owen Beck will replace Anderson in the lineup and is worth a look in some fantasy formats, as he has finished on the score sheet in each of his last three appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Zach Hyman Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:10 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (neck) will return from a five-game absence on Saturday against Vancouver. Hyman has been unlucky with injuries all season, appearing in just six games. He has one goal and no assists. Saturday's matchup gives Hyman a good chance to kick-start his campaign, as the Canucks allow a league-worst 4.61 goals per game. In his last four outings against Vancouver, Hyman has tallied three goals and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Devon Levi Returns to Oilers Crease
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 5:05 PM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (lower body) has been named the starter for Saturday's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. He's ready for work after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Tristan Jarry (illness) is also available, giving Edmonton its top two goalies back. While Jarry has a better goals-against average and save percentage, Levi has put together an outstanding 6-1-0 record. He is likely to improve it on Saturday night, facing the NHL's worst team.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Turcotte Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:13 AM ETLos Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury just three games into the season. Turcotte managed one assist in three outings before his injury. While Turcotte's return would provide Kings head coach Peter Laviolette with another option up front, he isn't expected to make noise in fantasy. In 165 career games, Turcotte has contributed only 13 goals and 31 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Joonas Korpisalo Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:08 AM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (foot) was activated from Injured Reserve and will be available to make his season debut on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. In a corresponding move, the team waived James Reimer. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo will compete with Dylan Garand for the top job in New York. He is far more experienced than Garand, but Korpisalo didn't have a great time with the Boston Bruins last season, allowing 3.15 goals with an .894 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Colin Stephenson
Kevin Bahl Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 AM ETCalgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (lower body) was a late scratch against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Just before puck drop, the team announced that Bahl would miss the game with a lower-body injury and would be replaced by Joel Hanley. Bahl leads Calgary in ice time with 21:55 per game. However, he doesn't have much fantasy value, as Bahl has registered two points (one goal, one assist), 12 SOG, 16 blocks, and 22 hits in 16 games. Hanley scored his first goal of the season against Anaheim, but fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Michael McCarron Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 9:48 AM ETMinnesota Wild center Michael McCarron (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against Tampa Bay after being hurt in Friday's win over San Jose, Heather Rule of NHL.com reports. McCarron left the ice in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Entering Friday's action, McCarron had scored in back-to-back games. He's been an impactful player all over the ice for Minnesota, recording eight points (three goals, five assists), 32 SOG, and 53 hits in 18 outings. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are likely to receive more ice time if McCarron isn't available on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Heather Rule
Dmitri Voronkov Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 9:43 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitri Voronkov (upper body) didn't finish Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He's being evaluated for an upper-body injury after leaving the contest in the third period. This marks another disappointing moment for Voronkov, who has averaged less than 10 minutes of ice time this season and has been scratched regularly in recent weeks. He has no goals and two assists in 10 appearances. Sean Monahan (lower body) also got hurt Friday night, potentially forcing head coach Rick Bowness to make several lineup changes for the next game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Sean Monahan Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 7, 2026, 9:39 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan (lower body) was injured in the second period of Friday's 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. He exited the action after blocking a shot from Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin while on the penalty kill. Monahan assisted Kent Johnson on Columbus' first goal, but his night ended on a disappointing note. Over the last five games, Monahan has provided three assists, but his overall performance has been disappointing in 2026-27. The 32-year-old sits on six points (one goal, five assists) through 15 games. If Monahan misses time, Adam Fantilli and Charlie Coyle would move up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Ridly Greig Doubtful for Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 6:00 PM ETOttawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (lower body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's clash with the Utah Mammoth, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. He will likely have to sit out a second straight game due to a lower-body injury. In total, Ottawa is currently without four forwards, resulting in Nick Cousins and Philip Tomasino joining the top six. Tomasino has hit the ground running since making his season debut a week ago, notching three points (one goal, two assists) in three games. He will try to tie his career high with a four-game point streak on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Tyler Kleven Practices Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 5:44 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (illness) participated in Friday's practice, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. He was back on the ice after missing Wednesday's win over Buffalo due to illness. The Senators look set to have Kleven available on Saturday night against Utah. Kleven is a strong performer in the defensive zone, recording 43 blocks and 29 hits in 16 games. But he contributes little offensively, which limits his fantasy value. He has two goals and one assist this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Linus Ullmark Logs Full Practice Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 5:37 PM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) practiced fully on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. The former Vezina Trophy winner sustained a lower-body injury in mid-October and has missed seven games. While Saturday's game against Utah appears to be too soon for Ullmark to return to action, the Senators should have their No. 1 back next week. Ullmark is a key player for the team, with a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Ottawa's save percentage has dropped to .858 in games without Ullmark this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Jonathan Huberdeau Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 5:28 PM ETCalgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau (hip) was on the ice in a regular jersey Friday morning. The 33-year-old has made big strides in his recovery from hip surgery and could be available for action soon. Huberdeau hasn't yet played this season after undergoing a hip procedure in March. The Flames have missed his creativity, as they have averaged the third-fewest goals in the NHL. In his prime, Huberdeau was a point-per-game player, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to reach those levels again. In 2025-26, Huberdeau averaged 0.5 points, with 10 goals and 15 assists in 50 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Miro Heiskanen Unlikely to Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 5:21 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (upper body) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Heiskanen sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's win over Washington and sat out Thursday's game against Columbus. Although there were signs his absence might be limited to one game, he is likely to miss at least one more contest. Heiskanen's injury has created a spot in the lineup for Trey Taylor, while Thomas Harley has moved into the No. 1 defenseman role. Harley logged 28:31 of ice time against Columbus and should have a busy night on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Conor Timmins Makes Season Debut Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 5:13 PM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins will suit up for the first time this season when the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The 28-year-old missed the start of the season due to a lower-body injury. He was cleared to play earlier this week, but Timmins sat out Wednesday's contest against Ottawa as a healthy scratch. Last season, Timmins had eight assists, 44 SOG, and 81 blocks in 39 games with the Sabres. Although he doesn't contribute much to fantasy teams, the Sabres rate him highly as a penalty-killer. Timmins will work with Zach Metsa on the third defensive pairing.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
John Tavares Set to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 5:07 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (lower body) is expected to play Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports. Tavares has missed nine games with a lower-body injury. Nicholas Paul has filled in for Tavares as the second-line center, but it looks like the two will be linemates in Saturday's game. Paul and Tavares skated alongside William Nylander on the second line during Friday's practice. Before injury struck, Tavares was enjoying a fruitful spell, picking up seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dave McCarthy
Haydn Fleury Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 10:02 AM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury (hand) exited Thursday's 6-2 win over Vancouver in the third period. He couldn't finish the contest after blocking a shot with his left hand. Fleury recorded a power-play assist when Alex Iafallo opened the scoring in the first period. Typically, Fleury doesn't contribute on offense. This was his second assist of the season, and he has no goals in 12 games. The Jets hope to get Josh Morrissey (wrist) back for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, and he may replace Fleury in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
James Hagens Suffers Apparent Back Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 9:52 AM ETBoston Bruins forward James Hagens (lower back) was forced to leave early against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now reports. After receiving a hit from Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard, Hagens was holding his lower back and left the ice. Hagens has been one of the best-performing rookies this season in the NHL, boasting 12 points (six goals, six assists) through 17 games. The 20-year-old hasn't shied away from the dirty work either, recording 19 blocks. Boston also lost Matthew Poitras (nose) this week, so the team could have several fresh faces in the lineup on Sunday against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jack Studley
Nate Schmidt Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 9:45 AM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman Nate Schmidt (upper body) didn't finish Thursday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Schmidt logged an assist just 1:42 into the game, but an upper-body injury limited him to 3:59 of ice time. The 35-year-old has been ever-present in the Mammoth lineup, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 17 SOG, 14 blocks, and 20 hits in 17 games. He must recover by Saturday to avoid missing his first game of the season. Utah must turn to Artem Duda if Schmidt isn't available. In his previous two appearances this season, Duda hasn't done anything to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Utah Mammoth PR
Devin Cooley Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 6, 2026, 9:28 AM ETCalgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley (lower body) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Friday's contest against the Anaheim Ducks. He has missed the last four games while nursing an upper-body injury. Dustin Wolf has played well in Cooley's absence, so he may remain between the sticks on Friday night. But the Flames will be delighted to have Cooley back in the mix. The 29-year-old has won four of his last five starts, posting a 4-3-0 record for the season. He has a 2.69 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet