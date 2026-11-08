Sam Darnold in Jeopardy of Missing Week 10
Nov 8, 2026, 9:53 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad, rib) has already been ruled out for Week 9, and he might also miss Week 10, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Schefter points out that the Seahawks have a Week 11 bye, which could influence their decision. Instead of pushing Darnold to get ready for next Sunday's game, they could keep him on the sideline through the bye. Compared to getting Darnold back for Week 10, keeping him out next week would force him to miss just one extra game while getting an extra 14 days to recover. The Seahawks will also likely consider the net loss of having Darnold miss a game. Seattle has plenty of confidence in its backup quarterback, Drew Lock, who performed well when Darnold missed time with a glute injury in Weeks 1 and 2. If Lock plays well against the Cardinals this Sunday, the Seahawks could feel more compelled to play him next week and give Darnold the extra time to rest. There are several factors at play here, but it seems like there's a very real chance we don't see Darnold again until Nov. 29 against the 49ers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam SchefterComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
James Cook III Could Expose Vikings' Run Defense
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 9:38 AM ETIf there is one way to beat the Minnesota Vikings' defense, which is ranked No. 1 against the pass, it's through the running game. That's what Bills running back James Cook III will look to do on Monday night, when Buffalo takes on Minnesota in a critical non-conference affair. The Vikings have allowed 116.7 yards rushing per game this season, which is ranked in the bottom half of the NFL. Last week against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings allowed Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs to total 153 yards on the ground and score a touchdown rushing. Cook is coming off his worst performance of the season in terms of yards per carry (3.8) against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has scored a touchdown in six straight games and will look to extend that streak vs. the Vikings. Cook is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked running back and is projected to score 13 fantasy points against Minnesota.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen Goes Up Against Vaunted Vikings Defense
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 9:32 AM ETBills quarterback Josh Allen is RotoBaller's No. 2-ranked quarterback as Buffalo takes on the aggressive Minnesota Vikings defense on Monday night. The Vikings are blitzing opposing quarterbacks at an incredibly high rate this season, with their blitz percentage sitting at 73.1%, according to Next Gen Stats. Expect Allen, who has been sacked just 13 times this season, to be under duress early and often against Minnesota. How he handles the blitz will be a deciding factor in Monday's contest. Allen has completed 65.7% of his passes against the blitz this season, but he has been intercepted three times while throwing three touchdowns when opposing defenses bring extra pressure. The Bills could be without two starting offensive linemen this week, as left guard Alec Anderson and left tackle Dion Dawkins are both questionable. Allen is projected to score 21 fantasy points against the Vikings.--Alex Brasky
Source: Next Gen Stats
Deshaun Watson Expected to be Inactive Sunday, Should Return in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:26 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, but he is still expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Watson is expected to return in Week 10. The Browns are presumably making Watson inactive this Sunday because he was in concussion protocol all week long, which means that he didn't get a chance to practice and prepare for the Saints. Projected starter Shedeur Sanders and backup Dillon Gabriel, on the other hand, went through a full week of practice and were able to prepare for the packages that we might see in Sunday's game. Watson will get back to a full level of participation in practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to play in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Hunter Henry (foot) Has Realistic Chance to Play Sunday
For the #Patriots OT Morgan Moses (foot) is good to go. Meanwhile, TE Hunter Henry (foot) also has a realistic chance to play, despite practicing just once this week. https://t.co/FS00Fi8BCP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 9:12 AM ET
Jaylen Wright Won't Play Sunday Against the Lions
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Wright is officially listed as questionable after logging back-to-back limited practices. The 23-year-old has been very disappointing this season, even after De'Von Achane (knee) was ruled out for the rest of the season. Through six games this year, Wright has just 41 rushing yards on 22 carries, and he has failed to haul in either of his two targets. Ollie Gordon II has been the primary ball-carrier, and he remains the only Dolphins running back worth starting or rostering in fantasy football. Kaytron Allen (quadriceps, questionable) and Carlos Washington will round out the depth chart behind Gordon on Sunday, but they're both avoidable in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kyle Monangai Won't Play Sunday, Expected to Return in Week 11
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:54 AM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) will not play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. However, he is expected to return in Week 11, following the Bears' bye week. Once Monangai is confirmed as inactive on Sunday, he will have officially missed five consecutive games. The Bears left the door open for him to suit up this week, but it was always going to be a longshot after he missed two consecutive practices, followed by a limited session on Friday. The Bears will continue to lean on D'Andre Swift, who ranks as the overall RB4 in PPR leagues this season and is averaging a whopping 20.9 touches per game this season. He also has 10 touchdowns, which ties his previous career high, despite the fact that we're not even halfway through the 2026 season yet. Swift has been impressive, but we do expect Monangai to carve out a meaningful role as a fantasy RB3/flex upon his return. Before he got injured, the Rutgers product was averaging 15 carries per game, although that number was somewhat skewed by a 30-carry effort in Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Out 6-9 Weeks, Plans to Return Later This Season
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:36 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) has told teammates that he plans to return later this season, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. "Just stay alive" was Jackson's message to teammates in the aftermath of the thumb injury he suffered in Week 8, Rapoport notes. The Ravens fell to 4-5 this past Thursday with Joe Fagnano at quarterback, and the team could be destined for some more ugly losses with Jackson sidelined and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss the remainder of the season. While Jackson currently expects to return before the end of the year, we wouldn't be shocked to see the team shut him down if the Ravens are eliminated from playoff contention before he's healthy enough to play again. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with a fractured and dislocated thumb on his right hand, and with a six-to-nine-week recovery timeline, Jackson probably won't play again until Week 15, at the earliest.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:31 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. He had been listed as questionable after logging three limited practices this past week. St. Brown, who has missed just two games through six seasons in the NFL, will continue to operate as Jared Goff's No. 1 option in the passing game. The Lions may have to throw a little less than usual against this one-win Dolphins squad, but we also know that head coach Dan Campbell has a tendency to run his typical, aggressive offense deep into the game. St. Brown remains a must-start WR1 for fantasy football, looking to deliver his 10th consecutive double-digit performance (PPR) dating back to last year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Emeka Egbuka Expected to Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:10 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Chicago Bears despite being listed as questionable, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Egbuka is set to return from a two-game absence after recovering from a concussion and a foot injury. The 24-year-old has posted mixed results when healthy last year, but he'll look to pick up where he left off, as he caught 13 of 25 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown between Weeks 5 and 6. He is averaging 8.2 targets per game this season, and he should continue to see similar (or even more) volume in a potential negative game script environment against the Bears. Egbuka is firmly established as Baker Mayfield's favorite target, making him a fringe top-25 fantasy receiver for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tom Pelissero
Tanner McKee, Who Is Questionable, Is Expected to Serve as Backup to Joe Milton III
#Eagles QB Tanner McKee (rib) is expected to serve as the backup QB to Joe Milton today, source said. He's listed as questionable with a cracked rib he suffered on the first drive last week.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 7:09 AM ET
Deshaun Watson Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Be Inactive vs. Browns
#Browns QB Deshaun Watson has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol but is expected to be inactive today, source said. Watson only practiced once, and Shedeur Sanders will start.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 7:08 AM ET
Emmett Johnson a Promising Bench Stash
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 2:23 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson is a worthy bench stash as we head into the back half of the fantasy season. Johnson has been used sparingly as a rusher this year behind workhorse teammate Kenneth Walker. However, when given the opportunity, he's flashed his ability as an impact player. Most recently, the rookie came alive in a big way in the team's Week 8 loss to the Broncos. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native hauled in all five of his targets for a staggering 128 yards and a touchdown on the back of a 73-yard catch-and-run. Owners can't rely on that kind of volume from Johnson every week, though it's worth noting he's been a strong option when called upon and ranks third on the team in receiving yards (237) on minimal opportunities. Johnson is unlikely to turn the Chiefs' backfield into a committee, but he could siphon off more work moving forward. Head coach Andy Reid is notorious for making rookies earn their stripes. The 23-year-old is one of fantasy's most critical handcuffs.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black a Top-End Handcuff
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 2:05 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black may not be a useful fantasy start in Week 9, but presents as an excellent stash candidate off waivers, particularly for Christian McCaffrey owners. Black handled a heavier workload in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to Atlanta while McCaffrey battled an injury. Coming out of their bye, the latter appears healthy despite being listed as a DNP on Wednesday and should resume his role as the unquestioned workhorse. That said, there are still reasons to scoop the rookie up as we head into the back half of the campaign. For starters, the team may choose to manage McCaffrey's reps if he isn't truly healthy. Moreover, any aggravation of the injury would thrust Black into a substantial role in one of the league's top attacks. Despite no immediate standalone value, the third-round pick of April's draft draws appeal as a high-upside bench asset.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Demarcus Robinson Holds Fantasy Potential if Healthy
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 1:52 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) could find himself thrust into a considerable workload for this weekend's home date with the Las Vegas Raiders. Via technicality, the veteran is listed as questionable on the team's official injury report. However, all indications suggest he will play. If he does, it's fair to assume he'd have a significant role with San Francisco's wide receiver corps severely depleted. On Saturday, the 49ers announced that Christian Kirk (knee) would be placed on IR, joining Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) as pass catchers who won't suit up in Week 9. Robinson's early-season sample is small, but he caught three passes on just a 31% snap share in Week 2 before he left with an injury. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect WR1 numbers, but it's possible he assumes some WR1 duties for quarterback Brock Purdy. Either way, the 32-year-old is a solid speculative add and a fine flex in deeper leagues for the plus matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
DeMario Douglas a Savvy Late-Week Add Amid Injuries
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 1:35 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas offers decent flex value off waivers ahead of a home clash with the Green Bay Packers. Douglas hasn't seen much volume in a passing game that spreads it around, but he's been a nice fantasy play recently, posting three outings with at least 65 yards and a touchdown over his previous four appearances. As it stands, the Liberty product will again work in tandem with teammates Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams unless fellow wideout Mack Hollins (calf) suits up. If Hollins does play, it would make Douglas that much harder to trust for solid fantasy output. However, he'd retain some low-end flex appeal if the former misses a fifth straight game. Unfortunately, the Liberty product isn't quite a full-time player. Still, he warrants managers' attention because A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is out, and tight end Hunter Henry's (foot) status remains uncertain.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Konata Mumpfield Not an Option in Shallower Formats
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 1:18 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield is too uninvolved to trust for fantasy in Sunday's road matchup with the Washington Commanders. Mumpfield currently ranks third among Rams wideouts in snaps, well ahead of his next-closest teammate, but it hasn't translated to the box score. In fact, he's been the clear second in the receiving hierarchy in snaps over the last two games since fellow WR Davante Adams (hamstring) went down with an injury. Still, the 24-year-old had recorded a sole reception on four targets. In the wake of Adams' ailment, LA has gone more run-heavy, consolidating pass attempts to the running backs, tight ends, and superstar pass catcher Puka Nacua. Despite a presumed continued larger role, Mumpfield shouldn't be expected to contribute viable fantasy numbers. With that in mind, he's off owners' radars in shallower formats as RotoBaller's PPR WR65 ahead of his meeting with the Commanders.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Spencer Shrader Should Bounce Back in Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:54 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is hopeful for more action after not making much of an impact last weekend. Shrader made his lone extra point attempt and didn't attempt a field goal during the Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 7, Shrader missed two field goals in the defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for a rebound performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. The Cowboys rank 29th in the league when it comes to kicker points allowed. The Colts offense has been a disaster, which is holding Shrader back at times. They should be able to rebound this weekend and give Shrader plenty of chances. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable plugging in Shrader as their kicker this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Warren is Low-End TE1 for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:41 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren is hopeful for a bounce-back outing after posting a dud against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Warren made his return to the field in Week 8 after missing two games due to a groin injury. Warren was quiet as he hauled in four of his 10 targets for 18 yards in the loss. The double-digit targets are great to see, but it doesn't mean anything when the performance is terrible. Warren should rebound against the struggling Dallas Cowboys defense in Week 9. A unit that currently ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed coming into this game. Warren is ranked as Rotoballer's TE9 for Week 9 and should be considered a low-end TE1 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seth McGowan is Too Risky To Start
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:33 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan remains a top stash target ahead of the trade deadline. It sounds likely that the Colts will keep Jonathan Taylor, but fantasy managers should stash McGowan just in case. Last week, McGowan carried the ball five times for 29 yards during the blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Taylor possibly leaving, McGowan could see an expanded role during the Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. It's a favorable matchup with the Cowboys having the worst run defense in the league. Despite it being a great matchup, McGowan is too risky to start in fantasy formats with Taylor still on the team. The 25-year-old is worth stashing, but he isn't an ideal streaming option for Week 9.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonathan Taylor is Strong RB1 for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 7, 2026, 10:21 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is set to play in Week 9 despite all the trade rumors surrounding him. It sounds increasingly likely that Taylor remains with the team. It doesn't sound like any organizations are offering premium capital for Taylor, so the Colts will likely keep him. That should mean that Taylor has a normal workload against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9. Taylor saw a season-low eight rushing attempts during last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor should bounce back against the Cowboys, who have the worst run defense in the league. The stud back ranks as Rotoballer's RB10 and should be considered a strong RB1 against the horrendous Cowboys rush defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference