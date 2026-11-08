Xavier Worthy Ruled Out Against Jets
Nov 8, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Matt Derrick reported that Worthy grabbed his hamstring and was unable to put weight on his leg before going to the medical tent. Worthy caught all five of his targets for 39 yards through the third quarter, including back-to-back gains of 19 and four yards on a drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown. Rashee Rice and Jalen Royals also caught passes for Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt DerrickComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Kyle Monangai Doing Pregame Work with Trainers, Not Expected to Play
Kyle Monangai is on the field doing some pregame work with the trainer ahead of tonight. He's not expected to play. But a return after the bye week makes sense. #Bears— Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 4:05 PM ET
Tyler Goodson Back vs. Colts in Week 9
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:58 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 25-year-old back, who spent the first three years of his career playing for Indy, left in the second quarter on Sunday with a knee injury. Goodson and Javonte Williams have shared rushing duties against the Colts, who entered Sunday's game with the worst-ranked run defense in the NFL (152.8 yards allowed per game). The Iowa product has 28 carries for 86 yards through six games and is still looking for his first touchdown of the season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Chappell via X.com
Jake Ferguson Questionable to Return Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:55 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Joseph Hoyt, who reported that Ferguson was on the sideline with his helmet on. Ferguson had already returned from an earlier trip to the medical tent. He then took a hit to his left knee and immediately signaled for trainers, according to Nick Harris. Ferguson's lone first-half catch was a 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell were Dallas' other available tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Xavier Worthy (hamstring) in Medical Tent
Xavier Worthy immediately grabbed his hamstring and was unable to put weight on his leg. He's in the blue medical tent right now.— Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:52 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Takes Hit to Left Knee Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:46 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson took a hit to his left knee during Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts and immediately signaled for the medical staff, according to Nick Harris. Trainers attended to him on the field. Ferguson had already returned from an earlier trip to the medical tent, as Joseph Hoyt reported. His lone first-half catch was a 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Dallas had Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell available at tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Harris
Jadarian Price Should Get More Work vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is expected to have "fewer constraints" in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, Gregg Bell reported via the X platform on Sunday. The rookie back out of Notre Dame missed four games due to a chest injury this season. Price has 38 carries for 148 yards through five games and is still looking for his first touchdown of his rookie campaign. The Seahawks could lean on their run game since they will have Drew Lock under center, while Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) is ruled out for Week 9. The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL (122.1 yards allowed per game), so Zach Charbonnet should get plenty of work carrying the ball downfield. Price is a deep-league stash candidate while he recovers and inherits a heavier workload.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Gregg Bell via X.com
J.J. McCarthy Returns Against Eagles After Hip Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:39 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) returned to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the final play of the third quarter. McCarthy had been listed as questionable after taking a hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on a designed run earlier in the quarter. Before leaving, McCarthy completed nine of 13 passes for 101 yards and ran three times for 11 yards. Jameis Winston led a 14-play, 76-yard drive in McCarthy's absence and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to put the Giants ahead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Connor Hughes
Demarcus Robinson Active Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Nick Wagoner. Robinson missed five games after spraining his ankle against Miami in Week 2. He caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in his first two games. Robinson was limited Wednesday through Friday, and the 49ers activated him from injured reserve and removed his questionable designation Saturday. San Francisco also placed Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve and elevated KhaDarel Hodge. With Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) inactive, Robinson joins Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks among the available receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
KC Concepcion Jr. Returns in Week 9 After Injury Scare
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:24 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver K.C. Concepcion Jr. (leg) has returned to his team's Week 9 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The 22-year-old rookie was previously helped off the field and into the medical tent in the second half of Sunday's game after suffering an apparent leg injury. Concepcion had two receptions for 11 yards before exiting Sunday's game. Denzel Boston has led the air game for Cleveland in Week 9, although the passing game has generally struggled with Shedeur Sanders under center. The Browns' receivers have a low fantasy ceiling in Week 9.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Daniel Oyefusi via X.com
J.J. McCarthy Questionable to Return Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:22 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jordan Raanan. McCarthy took a hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on a designed run early in the third quarter. He tried to throw on the sideline and fell to the ground before being evaluated in the medical tent and heading to the locker room. Jameis Winston took over for New York. Before exiting, McCarthy completed nine of 13 passes for 101 yards and added 11 yards on three carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Raanan
Puka Nacua Returns to the Field Against Commanders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:14 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (undisclosed) was back on the field to open an offensive drive in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders, according to Rams reporter Stu Jackson. The reason Nacua came off the field was unclear. Earlier, his 15-yard catch on fourth-and-three kept alive a drive that ended in a Rams field goal just before halftime. By midway through the third quarter, Nacua had caught 12 of 15 targets for 124 yards, his third 100-yard game of the season and his first since Week 5 against Buffalo.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Stu Jackson
Hunter Henry Active vs. Packers
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:12 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) will play in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. The 31-year-old veteran has been dealing with an injury that has put his availability in question, and he did not participate in practice on Thursday ahead of New England's Week 9 home game. Henry has recorded 29 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns this season, and will face a Packers defense that has allowed 204 passing yards on average per game. He could get more targets since the Patriots' receiving corps is dealing with other injuries, but runs a high risk of aggravating his foot injury and shouldn't be played in shallow fantasy formats this week. Henry is TE25 in RotoBaller's position ranking.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Reiss via X.com
KC Concepcion Is Being Helped Off the Field and into the Medical Tent
Browns WR KC Concepcion is being helped off the field and into the medical tent. Having trouble putting pressure on one of his legs.— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:10 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd Inactive Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:08 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, according to Rob Demovsky. Lloyd played in each of Green Bay's first eight games and gained 16 yards on four touches in the Week 8 win over Carolina. He was added to the injury report Thursday, was limited Thursday and Friday, and drew a questionable designation. Josh Jacobs handled 27 touches and scored twice against Carolina. Pierre Strong Jr., who had one carry in that game, is listed behind Jacobs and Lloyd on the depth chart. Chris Brooks (ankle) remains on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Tee Higgins' Red-Zone Role Keeps His Fantasy Ceiling High
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:03 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught both of his touchdowns on first-and-goal in Madrid. Joe Burrow found him from four yards out in the second quarter, then went back to him from eight yards out after the Atlanta Falcons pulled within seven. Higgins finished with five catches on six targets for 32 yards and 20.2 PPR points in Cincinnati's 34-17 Week 9 win. The first score was the 50th touchdown catch of his career, and the second gave him back-to-back multi-touchdown games for the first time. Higgins drew half as many targets as Ja'Marr Chase and caught two of Burrow's three touchdown passes. He had piled up 148 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens and 155 against the Tennessee Titans in his previous two games. Higgins caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. He remains a strong WR2 for the Week 10 home rematch, having cleared 20 PPR points in three straight games. Five of his six touchdown catches this season came during that stretch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua Going to Medical Tent
Puka Nacua is in the medical tent.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:02 PM ET
J.J. McCarthy Exits Early, Going to Blue Medical Tent
J.J. McCarthy just threw his helmet on the bench before heading into the blue medical tent. #Giants— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:00 PM ET
Jaylen Waddle Ruled Out Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:51 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Mike Garafolo. Waddle took a hit from Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley late in the first quarter and went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. He finished with one catch for 22 yards. Courtland Sutton caught a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Denver also had Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant available at receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Tyler Goodson Questionable to Return Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:44 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, according to Jake Arthur. Goodson led Dallas with 44 rushing yards on seven carries late in the first half, with runs of 11 and 12 yards. Starter Javonte Williams had 34 yards on nine carries at that point. Fullback Hunter Luepke was also active, while running back Malik Davis (hip) remained on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jake Arthur
Jake Ferguson Returns Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:39 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Joseph Hoyt. Nick Harris reported that Ferguson went to the medical tent, and the reason for the evaluation was unclear. Ferguson entered the game with a questionable designation after spraining his ankle against Arizona in Week 8. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. Before going to the tent, Ferguson gave Dallas the lead early in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt