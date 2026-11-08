Tee Higgins' Red-Zone Role Keeps His Fantasy Ceiling High
Nov 8, 2026, 3:03 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught both of his touchdowns on first-and-goal in Madrid. Joe Burrow found him from four yards out in the second quarter, then went back to him from eight yards out after the Atlanta Falcons pulled within seven. Higgins finished with five catches on six targets for 32 yards and 20.2 PPR points in Cincinnati's 34-17 Week 9 win. The first score was the 50th touchdown catch of his career, and the second gave him back-to-back multi-touchdown games for the first time. Higgins drew half as many targets as Ja'Marr Chase and caught two of Burrow's three touchdown passes. He had piled up 148 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens and 155 against the Tennessee Titans in his previous two games. Higgins caught six passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. He remains a strong WR2 for the Week 10 home rematch, having cleared 20 PPR points in three straight games. Five of his six touchdown catches this season came during that stretch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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J.J. McCarthy (hip) Questionable to Return
J.J. McCarthy is questionable to return with a hip injury. https://t.co/pwQxTfTvqU— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:09 PM ET
MarShawn Lloyd Inactive Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:08 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, according to Rob Demovsky. Lloyd played in each of Green Bay's first eight games and gained 16 yards on four touches in the Week 8 win over Carolina. He was added to the injury report Thursday, was limited Thursday and Friday, and drew a questionable designation. Josh Jacobs handled 27 touches and scored twice against Carolina. Pierre Strong Jr., who had one carry in that game, is listed behind Jacobs and Lloyd on the depth chart. Chris Brooks (ankle) remains on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Puka Nacua Back on Field to Start Drive
Puka Nacua back on the field to start this drive for the Rams— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:07 PM ET
Demarcus Robinson Active for 49ers
All #49ers except DB Nate Hobbs (who wasn't activated from IR) who were listed questionable are active today:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 8, 2026
CB Upton Stout
DB Siran Neal
WR Demarcus Robinson (was ruled in on Saturday)
Nov 8, 2026, 3:02 PM ET
Puka Nacua Going to Medical Tent
Puka Nacua is in the medical tent.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:02 PM ET
J.J. McCarthy Exits Early, Going to Blue Medical Tent
J.J. McCarthy just threw his helmet on the bench before heading into the blue medical tent. #Giants— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 3:00 PM ET
Hunter Henry Active for Week 9
Patriots inactives:— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 8, 2026
🏈 CB Charles Woods (hamstring)
🏈 OT Dametrious Crownover
🏈 3rd QB Behren Morton
🏈 RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness)
🏈 WR A.J. Brown (knee)
NOTE: Woods' late injury concern elevates rookie CBs Channing Canada/Karon Prunty to active roster.
Nov 8, 2026, 2:59 PM ET
Jaylen Waddle Ruled Out Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:51 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Mike Garafolo. Waddle took a hit from Panthers safety Zakee Wheatley late in the first quarter and went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. He finished with one catch for 22 yards. Courtland Sutton caught a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Denver also had Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant available at receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Tyler Goodson Questionable to Return Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:44 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, according to Jake Arthur. Goodson led Dallas with 44 rushing yards on seven carries late in the first half, with runs of 11 and 12 yards. Starter Javonte Williams had 34 yards on nine carries at that point. Fullback Hunter Luepke was also active, while running back Malik Davis (hip) remained on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jake Arthur
Jake Ferguson Returns Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:39 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Joseph Hoyt. Nick Harris reported that Ferguson went to the medical tent, and the reason for the evaluation was unclear. Ferguson entered the game with a questionable designation after spraining his ankle against Arizona in Week 8. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. Before going to the tent, Ferguson gave Dallas the lead early in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Patrick Mahomes Returns After Injury Scare Against Jets
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:33 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (arm) returned for the team's next offensive drive after taking a sack late in the second quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Mike Garafolo reported that Mahomes was holding his right arm after Jets edge rusher David Bailey brought him down. It was Bailey's second strip-sack of the drive, and Will McDonald IV recovered the fumble for New York. Before the hit, Mahomes had completed 10 of 14 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kenneth Walker.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt McMullen
Patrick Mahomes Holding His Right Arm in Pain, Walking Off the Field
Patrick Mahomes is hurt. Holding his right arm after getting sacked by David Bailey.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 2:24 PM ET
Kyle Pitts Sr.'s Fantasy Floor Remains Low
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:22 PM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. lost two third-down catches to penalties in Madrid. Offensive holding erased a 19-yard gain, and an illegal shift wiped out a 15-yarder. Pitts had one catch for eight yards at halftime and finished with three catches on five targets for 23 yards and 5.3 PPR points in Atlanta's 34-17 Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Charlie Woerner caught Michael Penix Jr.'s only touchdown pass from a yard out on Atlanta's opening drive. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings had him at TE14. Pitts has drawn five targets in each of his past two games, turning them into five catches for 29 yards. Touchdowns accounted for 24 of his 51.4 PPR points from Week 5 through Week 7. He topped 50 receiving yards just once in that stretch. The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 9 allowing 17.8 PPR points per game to tight ends. Pitts is a TE2 for Atlanta's Week 10 home game, with the matchup giving deeper-league managers a reason to stream him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Ferguson Goes to Medical Tent Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:16 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (undisclosed) went to the medical tent during Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Harris. The reason for the evaluation and Ferguson's return status were unclear at the time of the report. Ferguson entered the game with a questionable designation for an ankle injury after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and returning as a limited participant Friday. His only target at the time was a go-ahead, 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two early in the second quarter. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Dallas had Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell available at tight end. Spann-Ford caught a four-yard pass on the opening drive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Harris
Chase Brown Falls Short of RB1 Expectations in Madrid
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:08 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was stopped for no gain from the one-yard line in the second quarter, and Joe Burrow scored on the next snap. Brown finished with 57 yards on nine carries and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards as Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid in Week 9. He scored 10.5 PPR points after entering the game at RB11 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. Samaje Perine rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries, seven of them in the fourth quarter as Cincinnati protected a lead. Brown had seven carries to Perine's four through three quarters. Brown gained two more yards on the ground than he did in Week 8, but his catches dropped from eight against the Tennessee Titans to three. He finished with 8.9 PPR points in his first meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught just two passes. Brown remains a PPR RB2 for the Week 10 home rematch, with his value still tied to catches during a seven-game touchdown drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Questionable to Return Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:53 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (head) is reportedly questionable to return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 after heading to the locker room. Zac Stevens reported that Waddle was being evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent after taking a hit. Waddle caught a 23-yard pass from Bo Nix in the first quarter. Nix also targeted Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant on Denver's opening drive, looking for Bryant near the goal line in the receiver's first game back from an ankle injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Bijan Robinson's Receiving Work Fuels His Fantasy Rebound
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:49 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had 19 carries for the second straight week, and this time he led Atlanta in targets, too. He caught six of seven passes thrown his way for 47 yards in a 34-17 Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid. His 28-yard catch on third down helped set up his own one-yard touchdown run, which brought Atlanta within seven in the third quarter. Robinson finished with 100 rushing yards and 26.7 PPR points, his best fantasy total since Week 4. His catches and receiving yards alone were worth 10.7 points, more than his entire Week 8 output against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he went without a catch. Khalil Herbert had the only other carry by an Atlanta running back on Sunday. Atlanta placed Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday after he was limited in all three practices. The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 9 allowing 96.3 rushing yards per game, and Robinson's work through the air helps keep him an elite RB1 when Atlanta hosts them in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Is Back to Elite WR1 Production
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:39 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has topped 30 PPR points in back-to-back games after spending his first six appearances below that mark. His 10 catches, season-high 155 yards and a touchdown were worth 31.5 PPR points Sunday in Madrid, where Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Week 9. Chase tied the game with a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then caught five passes for 69 yards on an 88-yard second-quarter drive that ended with a Tee Higgins touchdown. Most of Chase's production came before halftime, and Cincinnati leaned on its backs to close out the win. He accounted for 10 of Joe Burrow's 24 completions, a week after catching 11 passes on 16 targets against the Tennessee Titans. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit Cincinnati in Week 10. Chase turned 12 targets into nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in their first meeting, his best yardage total before Week 8. He remains an elite WR1 for the rematch. Chase has scored in four straight games, and the past two alone have accounted for 296 of his 647 receiving yards this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Delivers Elite Fantasy Value on Fewer Throws
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:25 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw 19 fewer passes than he did against the Tennessee Titans last week and still accounted for every Cincinnati touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. Burrow went 24-for-29 for 271 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Ja'Marr Chase supplied more than half of those yards, finishing with 155 and scoring from 47 yards out. His other three touchdowns came from inside the 10-yard line. He scored on a one-yard sneak, his second rushing touchdown in as many games, and hit Tee Higgins from four and eight yards out. The second Higgins score came on the drive after Atlanta cut the lead to seven in the third quarter. Burrow has thrown 12 touchdown passes over his last three games, with two of those outings coming on 30 attempts or fewer. He's an elite QB1 for the Week 10 home rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who gave up 282 passing yards and three touchdowns to him in Week 3.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Raiders Plan to Keep Kirk Cousins Through Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:12 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins had drawn no trade inquiries as of this weekend, and the Raiders have no interest in dealing him ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to Adam Schefter. The Raiders plan to keep Cousins as their starter until they believe Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick, is ready. Cousins threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in last week's 38-33 win over the New York Jets, which ended a four-game skid. He enters Sunday's game at San Francisco with 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions through eight games. Mendoza remains second on the Week 9 depth chart. All eight of his regular-season pass attempts came in his 10-snap debut against New England, when he completed six for 48 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter