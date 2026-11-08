Jake Ferguson Goes to Medical Tent Against Colts
Nov 8, 2026, 2:16 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (undisclosed) went to the medical tent during Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Nick Harris. The reason for the evaluation and Ferguson's return status were unclear at the time of the report. Ferguson entered the game with a questionable designation for an ankle injury after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday and returning as a limited participant Friday. His only target at the time was a go-ahead, 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two early in the second quarter. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Dallas had Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell available at tight end. Spann-Ford caught a four-yard pass on the opening drive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick HarrisComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Chase Brown Falls Short of RB1 Expectations in Madrid
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 2:08 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was stopped for no gain from the one-yard line in the second quarter, and Joe Burrow scored on the next snap. Brown finished with 57 yards on nine carries and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards as Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid in Week 9. He scored 10.5 PPR points after entering the game at RB11 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings. Samaje Perine rushed for 43 yards on 11 carries, seven of them in the fourth quarter as Cincinnati protected a lead. Brown had seven carries to Perine's four through three quarters. Brown gained two more yards on the ground than he did in Week 8, but his catches dropped from eight against the Tennessee Titans to three. He finished with 8.9 PPR points in his first meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught just two passes. Brown remains a PPR RB2 for the Week 10 home rematch, with his value still tied to catches during a seven-game touchdown drought.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Questionable to Return Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:53 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (head) is reportedly questionable to return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9 after heading to the locker room. Zac Stevens reported that Waddle was being evaluated for a concussion in the medical tent after taking a hit. Waddle caught a 23-yard pass from Bo Nix in the first quarter. Nix also targeted Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant on Denver's opening drive, looking for Bryant near the goal line in the receiver's first game back from an ankle injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Bijan Robinson's Receiving Work Fuels His Fantasy Rebound
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:49 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had 19 carries for the second straight week, and this time he led Atlanta in targets, too. He caught six of seven passes thrown his way for 47 yards in a 34-17 Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid. His 28-yard catch on third down helped set up his own one-yard touchdown run, which brought Atlanta within seven in the third quarter. Robinson finished with 100 rushing yards and 26.7 PPR points, his best fantasy total since Week 4. His catches and receiving yards alone were worth 10.7 points, more than his entire Week 8 output against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he went without a catch. Khalil Herbert had the only other carry by an Atlanta running back on Sunday. Atlanta placed Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday after he was limited in all three practices. The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 9 allowing 96.3 rushing yards per game, and Robinson's work through the air helps keep him an elite RB1 when Atlanta hosts them in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Is Back to Elite WR1 Production
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:39 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has topped 30 PPR points in back-to-back games after spending his first six appearances below that mark. His 10 catches, season-high 155 yards and a touchdown were worth 31.5 PPR points Sunday in Madrid, where Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Week 9. Chase tied the game with a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then caught five passes for 69 yards on an 88-yard second-quarter drive that ended with a Tee Higgins touchdown. Most of Chase's production came before halftime, and Cincinnati leaned on its backs to close out the win. He accounted for 10 of Joe Burrow's 24 completions, a week after catching 11 passes on 16 targets against the Tennessee Titans. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit Cincinnati in Week 10. Chase turned 12 targets into nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in their first meeting, his best yardage total before Week 8. He remains an elite WR1 for the rematch. Chase has scored in four straight games, and the past two alone have accounted for 296 of his 647 receiving yards this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Delivers Elite Fantasy Value on Fewer Throws
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:25 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw 19 fewer passes than he did against the Tennessee Titans last week and still accounted for every Cincinnati touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. Burrow went 24-for-29 for 271 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Ja'Marr Chase supplied more than half of those yards, finishing with 155 and scoring from 47 yards out. His other three touchdowns came from inside the 10-yard line. He scored on a one-yard sneak, his second rushing touchdown in as many games, and hit Tee Higgins from four and eight yards out. The second Higgins score came on the drive after Atlanta cut the lead to seven in the third quarter. Burrow has thrown 12 touchdown passes over his last three games, with two of those outings coming on 30 attempts or fewer. He's an elite QB1 for the Week 10 home rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who gave up 282 passing yards and three touchdowns to him in Week 3.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Raiders Plan to Keep Kirk Cousins Through Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:12 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins had drawn no trade inquiries as of this weekend, and the Raiders have no interest in dealing him ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to Adam Schefter. The Raiders plan to keep Cousins as their starter until they believe Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick, is ready. Cousins threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in last week's 38-33 win over the New York Jets, which ended a four-game skid. He enters Sunday's game at San Francisco with 19 touchdown passes and five interceptions through eight games. Mendoza remains second on the Week 9 depth chart. All eight of his regular-season pass attempts came in his 10-snap debut against New England, when he completed six for 48 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Cam Skattebo Hopeful to Play Next Thursday in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 1:03 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pat Leonard said he thinks Skattebo has a chance to return when the Giants host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. Skattebo missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, then returned in a limited capacity Friday and was listed as doubtful. He rushed for a career-high 124 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in his last game, the Week 7 win at Houston. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve, Devin Singletary is in line to lead the backfield against Philadelphia. Singletary ran for 41 yards on five carries against Houston, including the 30-yard touchdown that won the game in overtime. Gregory Desrosiers and Phil Mafah are also available, with Mafah elevated from the practice squad Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Jets Intend to Keep Breece Hall Through Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:56 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall is expected to stay with the team through Tuesday's trade deadline, according to Jonathan Jones. The Jets signed Hall to a multiyear extension in May after he rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards last season. Head coach Aaron Glenn said earlier this week that Hall remains the starter and Braelon Allen will continue to get touches. Allen rushed for 504 yards in the five games Hall missed with a quad injury. Hall is active against the Kansas City Chiefs after progressing from a limited Wednesday practice to full sessions Thursday and Friday. He carried no game designation on the final injury report.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Breece Hall Appears Set to Start Against Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:47 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) appears set to start against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, based on Zack Rosenblatt's pregame warmup observations. Head coach Aaron Glenn said earlier this week that Hall remains the starter and Braelon Allen will still get touches. Hall is active for the first time since Week 3 after practicing in full Thursday and Friday following a limited Wednesday session. He carried no game designation. Rich Cimini projected a roughly even split in carries, with the Jets prepared to adjust based on game flow. Allen caught 13 passes for 70 yards in the five games Hall missed, including six catches against Miami.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Mike Evans' Availability for Week 10 is in Doubt
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is "questionable at best" to return for Week 10 at Dallas, according to Mike Garafolo, who described the Achilles issue as tendinitis. Evans missed all three practices this week, including Friday's final session, and was ruled out against the Las Vegas Raiders. He last played in Week 6 against Washington, catching three passes for 94 yards and exiting just before halftime. Through six games, Evans has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns. San Francisco placed Christian Kirk on injured reserve Saturday and activated Demarcus Robinson ahead of the Raiders game. In the first game Evans missed, Jordan Watkins caught three passes for 56 yards against Atlanta, and Jacob Cowing added three catches for 38 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Christian McCaffrey Expected to Handle Full Workload Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:30 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is expected to handle his usual workload against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, according to Mike Garafolo. McCaffrey strained his hamstring against Atlanta in Week 7, leaving in the second quarter and returning after halftime. He and Kaelon Black finished with 13 touches apiece. Black handled 12 carries, while McCaffrey caught six passes for 61 yards. Coming off the Week 8 bye, McCaffrey sat out Wednesday, was limited Thursday, and practiced in full Friday. He carries no game designation against Las Vegas. McCaffrey averaged 17.5 touches and scored seven rushing touchdowns over his first six games. The expected return to that workload keeps him in the RB1 tier for Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Colby Parkinson Active for the Rams on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 12:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) is officially active on Sunday for the team's road contest in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, per The Athletic's Nate Atkins. Parkinson will be returning to the Rams' offense this weekend after he was unavailable for the Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old could be playing through quite a bit of pain, which will make him an extremely risky TE2 streamer, even with the Rams still missing veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and fellow tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle). In his last two games played, though, Parkinson has a combined total of 10 receptions on 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy managers looking for upgrades at the TE position should consider him as a touchdown-dependent TE2 in a strong offense with a plus matchup this weekend on the road in D.C. The primary drawback with Parkinson is the fact that he is sharing valuable targets with fellow TEs Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, especially in the red zone.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Giants Cool on Jonathan Taylor Trade Over Asking Price
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:23 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor drew trade interest from the New York Giants, but they backed away over the asking price before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Josina Anderson. Jay Glazer reported that New York withdrew an offer of second- and fifth-round picks. The Giants have Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) inactive. Skattebo missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, was limited Friday, and entered the weekend doubtful. Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Taylor was most likely to stay in Indianapolis through Tuesday's trade deadline. Taylor had a season-low eight carries for 23 yards in Week 8 after the Colts fell behind Jacksonville 28-0 by halftime. Head coach Shane Steichen said he planned to use Taylor as usual against the Dallas Cowboys.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josina Anderson
Breece Hall Expected to Split Carries in Week 9 Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:14 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall is expected to split carries roughly evenly with Braelon Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, according to Rich Cimini. Hall is active after missing five games. He was limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and had no game designation. Hall outcarried Allen 38 to 15 in the first two games of the season. Allen averaged 18.6 carries in the five games Hall missed, capping that stretch with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas. Cimini reported that the Jets could adjust the split based on game flow and which back is producing. Hall caught at least two passes in each of his three games, including five for 63 yards against Green Bay. Both backs are viable flex plays in 12-team leagues, with a slight edge to Hall in full PPR.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Jordyn Tyson Active for NFL Debut
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 12:13 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is officially active for his NFL debut on Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns in Week 9, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Despite being questionable all week in his return to practice, the Saints officially activated Tyson from IR on Saturday, and he will be a part of New Orleans' offense for the first time all year. The 22-year-old eighth overall pick from Arizona State injured his hamstring in August during training camp and missed the first eight weeks of the 2026 season. The big-play wideout is expected to eventually become the No. 2 WR in the Saints' offense across from Chris Olave, but fantasy managers should temper expectations after all the time the young pass-catcher has missed so far this year. Tyson's high long-term ceiling makes him stash-worthy in most fantasy football leagues, but we would recommend keeping him on your bench for his NFL debut as he gets worked into the fold in New Orleans. Do not be surprised if Tyson sees limited snaps in his first game of his career. Tyson's return is bad news for Devaughn Vele, who has operated as the WR2 with Tyson on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Jake Ferguson Active for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 12:06 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is officially active on Sunday as the Cowboys get set to take on the Indianapolis Colts, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Meanwhile, star receiver George Pickens (hamstring) will be inactive, potentially leading to Ferguson having one of his better days of the season in a plus matchup in Indy. The 27-year-old injured his ankle in last week's upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return, leading to speculation that he would not play in Week 9. However, the 27-year-old did enough in practice this week and will play through a low-ankle sprain. Even though Ferguson should be in line for more volume against the Colts, fantasy managers will find it difficult to trust him after two straight donuts against the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. Ferguson hasn't scored since the end of September and has not gone over four receptions or 43 yards yet in the 2026 season. Consider him a volatile TE2 streamer this weekend, albeit with a raised fantasy ceiling with Pickens out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Todd Archer
Jaylen Wright Inactive Against Lions With Quad Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 11:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Wright missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday before Miami listed him as questionable. He leads the Dolphins with 608 kickoff return yards, including 142 on five returns against New England last week. Malik Washington is second on the team with 225. With De'Von Achane on injured reserve, Ollie Gordon II has carried 44 times for 172 yards over Miami's last two games, while Wright had eight carries for 13 yards in that span. Kaytron Allen (quad) is active after two limited practices and a full session Friday. He has yet to record a regular-season carry. Miami also elevated Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Cam Skattebo Inactive Vs. Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:56 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is officially inactive for the Week 9 game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Skattebo did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned to a limited session on Friday before the Giants labeled him as doubtful to play this weekend. He was reportedly pushing to play on Saturday, but Skattebo just did not do enough during the week to convince the coaching staff that he was ready to play in Philly. It is extremely disappointing for his fantasy managers after he had the bye in Week 8 to heal from a hamstring injury that he suffered in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 7. It remains to be seen if Skattebo will be ready to go on a quick turnaround next Thursday night to kick off Week 10 action against the division-rival Washington Commanders. With Skattebo sidelined this Sunday, Devin Singletary should see the lion's share of backfield work, making him a plug-and-play RB3/flex for fantasy managers who scooped him up off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Pat Bryant Active Against Panthers in Return From Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 11:50 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Zac Stevens. Bryant practiced in full Wednesday through Friday, and Denver listed him as questionable on its final injury report. The Broncos activated him from injured reserve Saturday. Bryant caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in four games before injuring his ankle against San Francisco in Week 4. Troy Franklin started against Kansas City last week and drew two targets on 44 offensive snaps. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, whom Denver promoted from the practice squad when Bryant went on injured reserve, is inactive against Carolina.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Amon-Ra St. Brown Officially Active on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:48 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is officially active for Sunday's Week 9 game in Miami against the Dolphins, according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website. St. Brown was fully expected to play in this one despite being limited in practice this week due to a rib injury that he suffered in last week's win over the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. It will probably be a pain-tolerance issue for St. Brown on Sunday in South Beach, but fantasy managers need to keep him locked into all starting lineups this weekend now that he is officially active. The Dolphins defense is totally exploitable by a high-octane Lions passing attack, and the Sun God will have a great chance to bounce back after a disappointing performance last weekend against a tough defense (by his standards). St. Browns comes into Week 9 action as the WR5 in half-PPR scoring with 53 catches on 76 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns as one of the highest-upside wideouts in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DetroitLions.com - Tim Twentyman