Breece Hall Appears Set to Start Against Chiefs
Nov 8, 2026, 12:47 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) appears set to start against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, based on Zack Rosenblatt's pregame warmup observations. Head coach Aaron Glenn said earlier this week that Hall remains the starter and Braelon Allen will still get touches. Hall is active for the first time since Week 3 after practicing in full Thursday and Friday following a limited Wednesday session. He carried no game designation. Rich Cimini projected a roughly even split in carries, with the Jets prepared to adjust based on game flow. Allen caught 13 passes for 70 yards in the five games Hall missed, including six catches against Miami.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack RosenblattComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jets Rejected Trade Offers for Breece Hall
Despite interest and calls, the Jets have told teams they don’t intend to trade running back Breece Hall. pic.twitter.com/DKUmVY8CYe— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 8, 2026, 12:44 PM ET
Mike Evans' Availability for Week 10 is in Doubt
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is "questionable at best" to return for Week 10 at Dallas, according to Mike Garafolo, who described the Achilles issue as tendinitis. Evans missed all three practices this week, including Friday's final session, and was ruled out against the Las Vegas Raiders. He last played in Week 6 against Washington, catching three passes for 94 yards and exiting just before halftime. Through six games, Evans has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns. San Francisco placed Christian Kirk on injured reserve Saturday and activated Demarcus Robinson ahead of the Raiders game. In the first game Evans missed, Jordan Watkins caught three passes for 56 yards against Atlanta, and Jacob Cowing added three catches for 38 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Christian McCaffrey Expected to Handle Full Workload Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:30 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is expected to handle his usual workload against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, according to Mike Garafolo. McCaffrey strained his hamstring against Atlanta in Week 7, leaving in the second quarter and returning after halftime. He and Kaelon Black finished with 13 touches apiece. Black handled 12 carries, while McCaffrey caught six passes for 61 yards. Coming off the Week 8 bye, McCaffrey sat out Wednesday, was limited Thursday, and practiced in full Friday. He carries no game designation against Las Vegas. McCaffrey averaged 17.5 touches and scored seven rushing touchdowns over his first six games. The expected return to that workload keeps him in the RB1 tier for Week 9.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Colby Parkinson Active for the Rams on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 12:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs) is officially active on Sunday for the team's road contest in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, per The Athletic's Nate Atkins. Parkinson will be returning to the Rams' offense this weekend after he was unavailable for the Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old could be playing through quite a bit of pain, which will make him an extremely risky TE2 streamer, even with the Rams still missing veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and fellow tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle). In his last two games played, though, Parkinson has a combined total of 10 receptions on 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy managers looking for upgrades at the TE position should consider him as a touchdown-dependent TE2 in a strong offense with a plus matchup this weekend on the road in D.C. The primary drawback with Parkinson is the fact that he is sharing valuable targets with fellow TEs Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen, especially in the red zone.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Giants Cool on Jonathan Taylor Trade Over Asking Price
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:23 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor drew trade interest from the New York Giants, but they backed away over the asking price before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Josina Anderson. Jay Glazer reported that New York withdrew an offer of second- and fifth-round picks. The Giants have Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) inactive. Skattebo missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, was limited Friday, and entered the weekend doubtful. Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Taylor was most likely to stay in Indianapolis through Tuesday's trade deadline. Taylor had a season-low eight carries for 23 yards in Week 8 after the Colts fell behind Jacksonville 28-0 by halftime. Head coach Shane Steichen said he planned to use Taylor as usual against the Dallas Cowboys.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Josina Anderson
Breece Hall Expected to Split Carries in Week 9 Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 12:14 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall is expected to split carries roughly evenly with Braelon Allen against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, according to Rich Cimini. Hall is active after missing five games. He was limited Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and had no game designation. Hall outcarried Allen 38 to 15 in the first two games of the season. Allen averaged 18.6 carries in the five games Hall missed, capping that stretch with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas. Cimini reported that the Jets could adjust the split based on game flow and which back is producing. Hall caught at least two passes in each of his three games, including five for 63 yards against Green Bay. Both backs are viable flex plays in 12-team leagues, with a slight edge to Hall in full PPR.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Jordyn Tyson Active for NFL Debut
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 12:13 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is officially active for his NFL debut on Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns in Week 9, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Despite being questionable all week in his return to practice, the Saints officially activated Tyson from IR on Saturday, and he will be a part of New Orleans' offense for the first time all year. The 22-year-old eighth overall pick from Arizona State injured his hamstring in August during training camp and missed the first eight weeks of the 2026 season. The big-play wideout is expected to eventually become the No. 2 WR in the Saints' offense across from Chris Olave, but fantasy managers should temper expectations after all the time the young pass-catcher has missed so far this year. Tyson's high long-term ceiling makes him stash-worthy in most fantasy football leagues, but we would recommend keeping him on your bench for his NFL debut as he gets worked into the fold in New Orleans. Do not be surprised if Tyson sees limited snaps in his first game of his career. Tyson's return is bad news for Devaughn Vele, who has operated as the WR2 with Tyson on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
Jake Ferguson Active for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 12:06 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is officially active on Sunday as the Cowboys get set to take on the Indianapolis Colts, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Meanwhile, star receiver George Pickens (hamstring) will be inactive, potentially leading to Ferguson having one of his better days of the season in a plus matchup in Indy. The 27-year-old injured his ankle in last week's upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return, leading to speculation that he would not play in Week 9. However, the 27-year-old did enough in practice this week and will play through a low-ankle sprain. Even though Ferguson should be in line for more volume against the Colts, fantasy managers will find it difficult to trust him after two straight donuts against the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. Ferguson hasn't scored since the end of September and has not gone over four receptions or 43 yards yet in the 2026 season. Consider him a volatile TE2 streamer this weekend, albeit with a raised fantasy ceiling with Pickens out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Todd Archer
Jaylen Wright Inactive Against Lions With Quad Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 11:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Wright missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday and Friday before Miami listed him as questionable. He leads the Dolphins with 608 kickoff return yards, including 142 on five returns against New England last week. Malik Washington is second on the team with 225. With De'Von Achane on injured reserve, Ollie Gordon II has carried 44 times for 172 yards over Miami's last two games, while Wright had eight carries for 13 yards in that span. Kaytron Allen (quad) is active after two limited practices and a full session Friday. He has yet to record a regular-season carry. Miami also elevated Carlos Washington Jr. from the practice squad Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Cam Skattebo Inactive Vs. Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:56 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is officially inactive for the Week 9 game against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Skattebo did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he returned to a limited session on Friday before the Giants labeled him as doubtful to play this weekend. He was reportedly pushing to play on Saturday, but Skattebo just did not do enough during the week to convince the coaching staff that he was ready to play in Philly. It is extremely disappointing for his fantasy managers after he had the bye in Week 8 to heal from a hamstring injury that he suffered in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 7. It remains to be seen if Skattebo will be ready to go on a quick turnaround next Thursday night to kick off Week 10 action against the division-rival Washington Commanders. With Skattebo sidelined this Sunday, Devin Singletary should see the lion's share of backfield work, making him a plug-and-play RB3/flex for fantasy managers who scooped him up off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Pat Bryant Active Against Panthers in Return From Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 11:50 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Zac Stevens. Bryant practiced in full Wednesday through Friday, and Denver listed him as questionable on its final injury report. The Broncos activated him from injured reserve Saturday. Bryant caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in four games before injuring his ankle against San Francisco in Week 4. Troy Franklin started against Kansas City last week and drew two targets on 44 offensive snaps. Lil'Jordan Humphrey, whom Denver promoted from the practice squad when Bryant went on injured reserve, is inactive against Carolina.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Amon-Ra St. Brown Officially Active on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:48 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is officially active for Sunday's Week 9 game in Miami against the Dolphins, according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website. St. Brown was fully expected to play in this one despite being limited in practice this week due to a rib injury that he suffered in last week's win over the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. It will probably be a pain-tolerance issue for St. Brown on Sunday in South Beach, but fantasy managers need to keep him locked into all starting lineups this weekend now that he is officially active. The Dolphins defense is totally exploitable by a high-octane Lions passing attack, and the Sun God will have a great chance to bounce back after a disappointing performance last weekend against a tough defense (by his standards). St. Browns comes into Week 9 action as the WR5 in half-PPR scoring with 53 catches on 76 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns as one of the highest-upside wideouts in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DetroitLions.com - Tim Twentyman
Cowboys Will be Without George Pickens on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:39 AM ETIn a surprising twist, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) will be inactive on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Pickens was once again limited in practice all week, but the expectation was that he would suit up and play through his hamstring injury in Indy. The Cowboys were "hopeful" that the 25-year-old would play in this one, but that will not end up being the case. The good news for the Cowboys is that tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) is active, and he could be more of an intriguing TE2 streamer for fantasy managers with Pickens officially out. Receiver Ryan Flournoy becomes a plug-and-play fantasy wideout with WR2 upside in a good matchup with the Colts as Dallas' clear No. 2 pass-catcher behind CeeDee Lamb. Pickens, who has been in trade rumors while on the franchise tag in 2026, has been underwhelming compared to his 2025 breakout season and has been in the shadow of Lamb to this point with 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns on 62 targets through eight weeks. His next chance to return will be in a Week 10 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Todd Archer
Deshaun Watson Reportedly Inactive After Clearing Concussion Protocol
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 11:38 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Mary Kay Cabot. Watson returned to the Week 8 game against Pittsburgh after a concussion evaluation and reported symptoms to the team's medical staff Tuesday morning. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was a limited participant Friday, when he went through individual drills. Cleveland listed him as questionable Friday, and he cleared the concussion protocol Saturday. Shedeur Sanders took the first-team reps throughout the week and will make his first start of the season, with Dillon Gabriel backing him up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Vikings Expected to Sign Odell Beckham Jr. to Active Roster
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 11:20 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign a deal to join the active roster from the practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz. Beckham was elevated for the Week 5 game against New Orleans but was inactive. His Vikings debut could come Monday night at home against the Buffalo Bills, with Jauan Jennings (calf) ruled out after a limited Thursday session and no practice Friday or Saturday. Beckham has primarily worked behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Saturday that Jennings' spot could be a new assignment for Beckham and also discussed Tai Felton and Myles Price as options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Schultz
Chiefs Linked to Brian Thomas Jr. Ahead of Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 11:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continues to draw trade inquiries ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. The Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest, while Jacksonville has so far resisted moving Thomas. The Jaguars have also been calling teams about defensive help after losing starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray for the season. Thomas caught a 12-yard touchdown against the Colts in Week 8, his only reception over his last four games. In Thursday's win over Baltimore, he went untargeted on 19 offensive snaps, six fewer than Josh Cameron. Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers each played 38 snaps and combined for 13 of Jacksonville's 26 targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Bills Defense Tasked With Stopping Carson Wentz
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:44 AM ETThe Bills' defense is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked unit entering Week 9, when Buffalo will meet up with the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota will send Carson Wentz onto the field for his second start of the season, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. Wentz helped lead the Vikings to a Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, completing just 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards, while he was held without a touchdown during the 9-3 victory. The Bills' defense is projected to score eight fantasy points against Minnesota on Monday night. Buffalo is coming off its best defensive effort of the season during a 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. Buffalo limited Baltimore to just 144 total yards during the Week 8 triumph.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Remains Perfect
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:34 AM ETBills kicker Tyler Bass remains perfect as Buffalo prepares to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Bass has made all 16 of his field goal attempts this year, with his longest coming from 56 yards. After questions to begin the year, Bass has come through with an incredible start to the year and is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked kicker this week. Bass is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Vikings, who forced three field goal attempts against the Lions a week ago. During that matchup, Detroit kicker Jake Bates finished 2 for 3 on his field goal attempts, including a missed kick from 46 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Faces Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:06 AM ETBills tight end Dalton Kincaid enjoyed a solid performance against the Baltimore Ravens last week, but faces a tougher task in the Minnesota Vikings' pass defense this week. Minnesota limited talented Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to just three receptions for 33 yards a week ago and will look to hold Kincaid to a similar total in Week 9. Kincaid recorded a team-high 86 yards receiving and a touchdown on four receptions during a win over the Ravens. He is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end and is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Vikings, who have allowed a league-low four touchdowns through the air this season. Kincaid (chest) was questionable entering last week's game against the Ravens, but he is good to go after practicing in full the last two days of the week leading into the Vikings game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry Has a "Realistic Chance" to Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:05 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) has a "realistic chance" to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. This report is an encouraging (and perhaps surprising) development for the veteran tight end, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and only practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. Having Henry available would be great news for Drake Maye and the Patriots, who will be without wide receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on Sunday afternoon. It's unclear if the foot injury will limit Henry at all, but even if he's near 100%, he could be a risky play against a Packers defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends so far in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport