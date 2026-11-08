Chiefs Linked to Brian Thomas Jr. Ahead of Trade Deadline
Nov 8, 2026, 11:10 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. continues to draw trade inquiries ahead of Tuesday's deadline, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. The Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest, while Jacksonville has so far resisted moving Thomas. The Jaguars have also been calling teams about defensive help after losing starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray for the season. Thomas caught a 12-yard touchdown against the Colts in Week 8, his only reception over his last four games. In Thursday's win over Baltimore, he went untargeted on 19 offensive snaps, six fewer than Josh Cameron. Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers each played 38 snaps and combined for 13 of Jacksonville's 26 targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam SchefterComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Vikings Sign Odell Beckham Jr. to Active Roster
Sources: The #Vikings will be signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. from their practice squad to the active roster pic.twitter.com/FcFeih2o4Z— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 8, 2026, 11:08 AM ET
Bills Defense Tasked With Stopping Carson Wentz
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:44 AM ETThe Bills' defense is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked unit entering Week 9, when Buffalo will meet up with the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota will send Carson Wentz onto the field for his second start of the season, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. Wentz helped lead the Vikings to a Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, completing just 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards, while he was held without a touchdown during the 9-3 victory. The Bills' defense is projected to score eight fantasy points against Minnesota on Monday night. Buffalo is coming off its best defensive effort of the season during a 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. Buffalo limited Baltimore to just 144 total yards during the Week 8 triumph.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Remains Perfect
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:34 AM ETBills kicker Tyler Bass remains perfect as Buffalo prepares to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. Bass has made all 16 of his field goal attempts this year, with his longest coming from 56 yards. After questions to begin the year, Bass has come through with an incredible start to the year and is RotoBaller's eighth-ranked kicker this week. Bass is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Vikings, who forced three field goal attempts against the Lions a week ago. During that matchup, Detroit kicker Jake Bates finished 2 for 3 on his field goal attempts, including a missed kick from 46 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Faces Tough Matchup
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:06 AM ETBills tight end Dalton Kincaid enjoyed a solid performance against the Baltimore Ravens last week, but faces a tougher task in the Minnesota Vikings' pass defense this week. Minnesota limited talented Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to just three receptions for 33 yards a week ago and will look to hold Kincaid to a similar total in Week 9. Kincaid recorded a team-high 86 yards receiving and a touchdown on four receptions during a win over the Ravens. He is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end and is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Vikings, who have allowed a league-low four touchdowns through the air this season. Kincaid (chest) was questionable entering last week's game against the Ravens, but he is good to go after practicing in full the last two days of the week leading into the Vikings game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry Has a "Realistic Chance" to Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:05 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) has a "realistic chance" to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. This report is an encouraging (and perhaps surprising) development for the veteran tight end, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and only practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. Having Henry available would be great news for Drake Maye and the Patriots, who will be without wide receivers A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on Sunday afternoon. It's unclear if the foot injury will limit Henry at all, but even if he's near 100%, he could be a risky play against a Packers defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends so far in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Khalil Shakir Gaining Steam Entering Vikings Game
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:03 AM ETBills wide receiver Khalil Shakir got off to a slow start to the season but is starting to heat up as Buffalo faces off against a challenging Minnesota Vikings pass defense in Week 9. Shakir started the season with just eight receptions in his first three games, but over his last four contests, he has totaled 19 receptions for 260 yards and a touchdown. Shakir will now take on a Vikings secondary that has limited its opponents to a league-best -0.28 EPA per pass, according to Next Gen Stats. Last week against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota limited Detroit's shifty receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to an average of just 6.6 yards per reception. Shakir is RotoBaller's 45th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score eight fantasy points against the Vikings.--Alex Brasky
Source: Next Gen Stats
Tanner McKee Expected to be Active as Backup Quarterback in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:02 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (ribs) is expected to be active as the backup for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the New York Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. McKee, who was demoted to the backup role earlier this week, is officially listed as questionable after suffering a cracked rib during the opening drive of last week's game against the Washington Commanders. The 26-year-old's demotion to No. 2 on the depth chart is not a result of his injury, but rather a direct product of poor play. He has two touchdowns and three turnovers this season, including all three turnovers in his last two starts. McKee was thrust into action back in Week 6 with Jalen Hurts out for the year due to blood clots. McKee went 0-3 in his time as the starter, so the Eagles will turn to Milton in a desperate attempt to save their season. The 26-year-old is known for his strong arm and mobility, but accuracy has been an issue for him in the past.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
DJ Moore Hopes to Build on Solid Return
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 10:00 AM ETBills wide receiver DJ Moore enjoyed a solid return from injury last week against the Ravens and will hope to build on it during a tough matchup on Monday night. Moore and the Bills take on a Vikings defense that has limited its opponents to just 154.9 yards passing per game this season, the best mark in the NFL. Last week, Minnesota limited the Detroit Lions to just 154 yards passing, while Detroit's leading receiver, Jameson Williams, finished with just 70 yards on four receptions. Moore recorded four receptions on seven targets, finishing the game against the Ravens with 82 yards receiving and a touchdown, while also fumbling the ball away. He is RotoBaller's 23rd-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 10 fantasy points against the Vikings.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold in Jeopardy of Missing Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:53 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad, rib) has already been ruled out for Week 9, and he might also miss Week 10, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Schefter points out that the Seahawks have a Week 11 bye, which could influence their decision. Instead of pushing Darnold to get ready for next Sunday's game, they could keep him on the sideline through the bye. Compared to getting Darnold back for Week 10, keeping him out next week would force him to miss just one extra game while getting an extra 14 days to recover. The Seahawks will also likely consider the net loss of having Darnold miss a game. Seattle has plenty of confidence in its backup quarterback, Drew Lock, who performed well when Darnold missed time with a glute injury in Weeks 1 and 2. If Lock plays well against the Cardinals this Sunday, the Seahawks could feel more compelled to play him next week and give Darnold the extra time to rest. There are several factors at play here, but it seems like there's a very real chance we don't see Darnold again until Nov. 29 against the 49ers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
James Cook III Could Expose Vikings' Run Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 9:38 AM ETIf there is one way to beat the Minnesota Vikings' defense, which is ranked No. 1 against the pass, it's through the running game. That's what Bills running back James Cook III will look to do on Monday night, when Buffalo takes on Minnesota in a critical non-conference affair. The Vikings have allowed 116.7 yards rushing per game this season, which is ranked in the bottom half of the NFL. Last week against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings allowed Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs to total 153 yards on the ground and score a touchdown rushing. Cook is coming off his worst performance of the season in terms of yards per carry (3.8) against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has scored a touchdown in six straight games and will look to extend that streak vs. the Vikings. Cook is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked running back and is projected to score 13 fantasy points against Minnesota.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen Goes Up Against Vaunted Vikings Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Nov 8, 2026, 9:32 AM ETBills quarterback Josh Allen is RotoBaller's No. 2-ranked quarterback as Buffalo takes on the aggressive Minnesota Vikings defense on Monday night. The Vikings are blitzing opposing quarterbacks at an incredibly high rate this season, with their blitz percentage sitting at 73.1%, according to Next Gen Stats. Expect Allen, who has been sacked just 13 times this season, to be under duress early and often against Minnesota. How he handles the blitz will be a deciding factor in Monday's contest. Allen has completed 65.7% of his passes against the blitz this season, but he has been intercepted three times while throwing three touchdowns when opposing defenses bring extra pressure. The Bills could be without two starting offensive linemen this week, as left guard Alec Anderson and left tackle Dion Dawkins are both questionable. Allen is projected to score 21 fantasy points against the Vikings.--Alex Brasky
Source: Next Gen Stats
Deshaun Watson Expected to be Inactive Sunday, Should Return in Week 10
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:26 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson cleared concussion protocol on Saturday, but he is still expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that Watson is expected to return in Week 10. The Browns are presumably making Watson inactive this Sunday because he was in concussion protocol all week long, which means that he didn't get a chance to practice and prepare for the Saints. Projected starter Shedeur Sanders and backup Dillon Gabriel, on the other hand, went through a full week of practice and were able to prepare for the packages that we might see in Sunday's game. Watson will get back to a full level of participation in practice on Wednesday, putting him on track to play in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Jaylen Wright Won't Play Sunday Against the Lions
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:59 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (quad) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Wright is officially listed as questionable after logging back-to-back limited practices. The 23-year-old has been very disappointing this season, even after De'Von Achane (knee) was ruled out for the rest of the season. Through six games this year, Wright has just 41 rushing yards on 22 carries, and he has failed to haul in either of his two targets. Ollie Gordon II has been the primary ball-carrier, and he remains the only Dolphins running back worth starting or rostering in fantasy football. Kaytron Allen (quadriceps, questionable) and Carlos Washington will round out the depth chart behind Gordon on Sunday, but they're both avoidable in all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kyle Monangai Won't Play Sunday, Expected to Return in Week 11
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:54 AM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) will not play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. However, he is expected to return in Week 11, following the Bears' bye week. Once Monangai is confirmed as inactive on Sunday, he will have officially missed five consecutive games. The Bears left the door open for him to suit up this week, but it was always going to be a longshot after he missed two consecutive practices, followed by a limited session on Friday. The Bears will continue to lean on D'Andre Swift, who ranks as the overall RB4 in PPR leagues this season and is averaging a whopping 20.9 touches per game this season. He also has 10 touchdowns, which ties his previous career high, despite the fact that we're not even halfway through the 2026 season yet. Swift has been impressive, but we do expect Monangai to carve out a meaningful role as a fantasy RB3/flex upon his return. Before he got injured, the Rutgers product was averaging 15 carries per game, although that number was somewhat skewed by a 30-carry effort in Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Lamar Jackson Out 6-9 Weeks, Plans to Return Later This Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:36 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) has told teammates that he plans to return later this season, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN.com. "Just stay alive" was Jackson's message to teammates in the aftermath of the thumb injury he suffered in Week 8, Rapoport notes. The Ravens fell to 4-5 this past Thursday with Joe Fagnano at quarterback, and the team could be destined for some more ugly losses with Jackson sidelined and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss the remainder of the season. While Jackson currently expects to return before the end of the year, we wouldn't be shocked to see the team shut him down if the Ravens are eliminated from playoff contention before he's healthy enough to play again. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with a fractured and dislocated thumb on his right hand, and with a six-to-nine-week recovery timeline, Jackson probably won't play again until Week 15, at the earliest.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:31 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. He had been listed as questionable after logging three limited practices this past week. St. Brown, who has missed just two games through six seasons in the NFL, will continue to operate as Jared Goff's No. 1 option in the passing game. The Lions may have to throw a little less than usual against this one-win Dolphins squad, but we also know that head coach Dan Campbell has a tendency to run his typical, aggressive offense deep into the game. St. Brown remains a must-start WR1 for fantasy football, looking to deliver his 10th consecutive double-digit performance (PPR) dating back to last year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Emeka Egbuka Expected to Play in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 8:10 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Chicago Bears despite being listed as questionable, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Egbuka is set to return from a two-game absence after recovering from a concussion and a foot injury. The 24-year-old has posted mixed results when healthy last year, but he'll look to pick up where he left off, as he caught 13 of 25 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown between Weeks 5 and 6. He is averaging 8.2 targets per game this season, and he should continue to see similar (or even more) volume in a potential negative game script environment against the Bears. Egbuka is firmly established as Baker Mayfield's favorite target, making him a fringe top-25 fantasy receiver for Week 9.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tom Pelissero
Emmett Johnson a Promising Bench Stash
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 2:23 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson is a worthy bench stash as we head into the back half of the fantasy season. Johnson has been used sparingly as a rusher this year behind workhorse teammate Kenneth Walker. However, when given the opportunity, he's flashed his ability as an impact player. Most recently, the rookie came alive in a big way in the team's Week 8 loss to the Broncos. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native hauled in all five of his targets for a staggering 128 yards and a touchdown on the back of a 73-yard catch-and-run. Owners can't rely on that kind of volume from Johnson every week, though it's worth noting he's been a strong option when called upon and ranks third on the team in receiving yards (237) on minimal opportunities. Johnson is unlikely to turn the Chiefs' backfield into a committee, but he could siphon off more work moving forward. Head coach Andy Reid is notorious for making rookies earn their stripes. The 23-year-old is one of fantasy's most critical handcuffs.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black a Top-End Handcuff
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 2:05 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black may not be a useful fantasy start in Week 9, but presents as an excellent stash candidate off waivers, particularly for Christian McCaffrey owners. Black handled a heavier workload in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to Atlanta while McCaffrey battled an injury. Coming out of their bye, the latter appears healthy despite being listed as a DNP on Wednesday and should resume his role as the unquestioned workhorse. That said, there are still reasons to scoop the rookie up as we head into the back half of the campaign. For starters, the team may choose to manage McCaffrey's reps if he isn't truly healthy. Moreover, any aggravation of the injury would thrust Black into a substantial role in one of the league's top attacks. Despite no immediate standalone value, the third-round pick of April's draft draws appeal as a high-upside bench asset.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Demarcus Robinson Holds Fantasy Potential if Healthy
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 8, 2026, 1:52 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) could find himself thrust into a considerable workload for this weekend's home date with the Las Vegas Raiders. Via technicality, the veteran is listed as questionable on the team's official injury report. However, all indications suggest he will play. If he does, it's fair to assume he'd have a significant role with San Francisco's wide receiver corps severely depleted. On Saturday, the 49ers announced that Christian Kirk (knee) would be placed on IR, joining Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) as pass catchers who won't suit up in Week 9. Robinson's early-season sample is small, but he caught three passes on just a 31% snap share in Week 2 before he left with an injury. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect WR1 numbers, but it's possible he assumes some WR1 duties for quarterback Brock Purdy. Either way, the 32-year-old is a solid speculative add and a fine flex in deeper leagues for the plus matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN