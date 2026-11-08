Patrick Mahomes MRI Reveals No Significant Injury
Nov 8, 2026, 8:33 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) has avoided any significant injuries after his MRI and testing came back clean, per Ian Rapoport. Mahomes suffered a right elbow injury during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. He finished the game, but this could be a situation to monitor throughout the next week. Mahomes looked fine in the second half and finished with 242 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Justin Fields would be the next man up if Mahomes is forced to miss any time. Fantasy managers will need to monitor Mahomes during practice ahead of the Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian RapoportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Daniel Jones Won't be Traded at the Deadline
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:26 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones won't be moved at the upcoming trade deadline, per Tom Pelissero. The team informed Jones this weekend that they won't be trading him by Tuesday's deadline. They've fielded offers for him, but they've ultimately decided to keep the veteran quarterback. Jones isn't exactly having a great year under center, so it's not shocking to see a ton of buzz for him right now. The Colts could potentially attempt to move him again in the offseason. He's owed $38 million for the 2027 season, which is mid-tier quarterback money in today's league. He should remain the starter in Indy for now, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him benched towards the end of the season for a younger option.--Andy Webb
Source: Tom Pelissero
Ravens to Start Jacoby Brissett Against Chargers on Monday Night Football
For "Monday Night Football" in eight days, it's the winless Chargers (0-8) at the Ravens (4-5), who have lost four straight and will be on their fourth starting QB of the season in Jacoby Brissett— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 8:25 PM ET
Justin Herbert Could be Dealing With Fractured Finger
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 8:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) exited a 44-22 loss in the fourth quarter with a left middle finger injury and did not return. According to Alex Insdorf of the Guilty As Charged Podcast, L.A. head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the contest that Herbert wanted to reenter the game, but Harbaugh made the decision to keep him on the sideline. The exact extent of the injury isn't known yet, but Harbaugh noted that it could potentially be a fracture. However, Insdorf also reported that Herbert said in his postgame remarks, "I'll do whatever I can to make sure I'm 100%," and that Herbert does not expect it to be an issue moving forward. Herbert completed 13 out of 23 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Texans. DJ Uiagalelei entered the game at quarterback for the Chargers while Herbert was out, and he will likely be in line to start if Herbert is forced to miss time. With the loss to the Texans, the Chargers fell to 0-8 in the 2026 season.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Alex Insdorf - Guilty As Charged Podcast
Drew Lock Uncertain for Week 10 After Suffering Oblique Injury
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:15 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) could be in danger of missing time after sustaining an injury during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lock was knocked out of the game for a period of time due to an oblique issue. He did return to the contest, finishing with 175 yards and a touchdown in the win. Afterwards, head coach Mike Macdonald said that Lock's status for the Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is up in the air. Sam Darnold (quad) is still banged up at the moment, so Jalen Milroe could be asked to make his first start of the season next weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Brady Henderson
Josh Jacobs Suffered Finger Fracture
Josh Jacobs fractured a finger, LaFleur says. Hope to figure out a way for him to play with it, but he couldn’t go today after it happened.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 8:10 PM ET
Zach Charbonnet Earns a Look at Flex
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:58 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet had already topped his Week 8 carry total by halftime against the Arizona Cardinals. He converted third-and-one with a five-yard run on the drive that produced Seattle's second touchdown. Charbonnet finished Sunday's Week 9 win with 77 yards on 16 carries and a nine-yard catch. He also helped run out the clock after Seattle's defense forced a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. In his season debut against Chicago after tearing his ACL in January, Charbonnet had six carries to Jadarian Price's 10. The split flipped against Arizona, with Price getting nine carries for 24 yards. Price still led Seattle with four catches for 54 yards, and tight end AJ Barner scored the team's only rushing touchdown from the one-yard line. Charbonnet is a viable flex in 12-team leagues for the Week 10 trip to Las Vegas. The Raiders allowed 146.4 rushing yards per game through Week 8, second most in the NFL, then gave up rushing touchdowns on San Francisco's first two drives Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Leads the Way for Miami in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:53 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas caught six of his eight targets for 70 yards during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Detroit Lions. Miami fell to 1-7 with the defeat, but to their credit, they have been able to support some mid-range fantasy performances throughout the season. Douglas falls under that umbrella, averaging 14.1 PPR points per game over the last three weeks. During that three-game span, he has 17 targets, 12 catches, 183 yards, and a pair of touchdowns. The rookie seems to have taken over as Malik Willis' favorite receiver; not only has he led the team in targets each of the last two weeks, but he has also played at least 73.6% of the snaps in each of his last two games. Managers should feel comfortable rolling out Douglas as a high-end WR3/flex, especially with a more favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 10.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London Leads Team in Receiving Yards Amid Modest Performance
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:40 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught all five of his targets for 68 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. On a positive note, London had a 100% catch rate and led the team in receiving yards. However, fantasy managers would have liked to see him finish with more catches, more yards, and perhaps a touchdown, given that he is widely viewed as a WR1 in fantasy football. Somehow, London has just one touchdown this year, which is a remarkably low total for a physical, alpha receiver. Perhaps he'll be able to break his scoring drought in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Falcons are presented with a possible negative game script environment. Unfortunately for London, the odds aren't in his favor; Kansas City has allowed an NFL-fewest two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2026. London ranks as a high-end WR2, but we acknowledge that many managers will end up deploying him as a WR1 in their lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis Slips Back to Superflex Territory
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:36 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis had topped 200 passing yards and thrown two touchdown passes in each of his first two games after the bye. He went 13-for-25 for 128 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 19-9 Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Willis took three sacks, and his longest completion was a 20-yarder to Caleb Douglas. Miami's biggest gain through the air came on a 46-yard pass by punter Bradley Pinion on a fake punt. Willis added seven yards on two carries, leaving him with just three carries for nine yards over the past two weeks. He had run 16 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns in his previous two games against Cincinnati and the Jets. He's a low-end QB2 in Superflex for Week 10 at Indianapolis and a sit in most one-quarterback leagues. Dak Prescott just threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts, but Willis' season high is 220 passing yards, and he's accounted for multiple touchdowns in only three of eight games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta's Midseason Struggles Continue in Miami
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:28 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught four of his five targets for 32 yards during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was another modest showing from LaPorta, who has now posted single-digit PPR points in all three games since the Lions' bye week. This can certainly be chalked up as a dud performance, but in his defense, he and Amon-Ra St. Brown were the only Lions players with more than two receptions, as Detroit's offense ran the ball quite often on Sunday. The Lions will return home to host the Patriots in Week 10, and a potentially more pass-heavy game script should give LaPorta an opportunity to bounce back as a TE1, at least. He is searching for his first 35-plus-yard game since Week 5, which is also the last time he scored a touchdown.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Say "Nothing is Off the Table" Ahead of Trade Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:21 PM ET"Nothing is off the table" for the New York Giants ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to comments from head coach John Harbaugh to SNY's Connor Hughes. Harbaugh was asked about a report claiming the Giants had pulled back an offer for running back Jonathan Taylor, and the first-year Giants head coach declined to refute the report. He also said nothing is imminent on the trade front, and nothing is off the table. Harbaugh didn't provide much insight into the Giants' plans, but it was nonetheless interesting that he didn't shut down the possibility of New York making a splash. Taylor presumably remains available on the trade market, and while it doesn't sound like the Ravens will be trading Derrick Henry, we wouldn't be totally shocked if Harbaugh tries to reunite with his former running back from Baltimore. Running back isn't the only need for New York, which would also benefit from an offensive line or defensive tackle upgrade.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Connor Hughes
Justin Herbert Injures Hand Late in Blowout Loss to Texans
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:18 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (hand) was out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Houston Texans after backup DJ Uiagalelei took over in the fourth quarter. Hayley Elwood reported that Herbert emerged on the sideline wearing a glove on his left hand. Uiagalelei made his NFL regular-season debut with Los Angeles trailing 41-15. Herbert completed 13 of 23 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Houston sacked him eight times. His lone touchdown was a 58-yard pass to Quentin Johnston earlier in the fourth quarter. The Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Hayley Elwood
Rhamondre Stevenson Injures Knee, Won't Return in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:15 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. He finished the game with six carries, 32 rushing yards, three catches, 46 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and one lost fumble. Stevenson suffered the injury late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Fantasy managers and Patriots fans will want to stay tuned for updates as the team conducts additional testing postgame. It's a bit too early to panic, and it's certainly possible that the Patriots ruled him out as a precaution because they have an insurmountable 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, this injury couldn't come at a worse time for the Patriots, who were also without wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) this week. In the event that neither Stevenson nor Henderson can play in Week 10 against Detroit, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison would step up as the Patriots' top two ball-carriers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Kyle Monangai Inactive for Sunday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:12 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monangai entered this weekend listed as questionable, but his status was trending in the wrong direction. By sitting out Sunday's game, Monangai will now get even more time ot recover, as the Bears are on their bye in Week 10. His next chance to play will come in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. Monangai projects as the Bears' No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift, but he should still maintain standalone value in most fantasy leagues. After all, he was averaging more than 16 touches per game when healthy, although that number is slightly skewed by a 30-carry performance in Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Kevin Fishbain
Emeka Egbuka Active Against Bears After Two-Game Absence
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:06 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) is active for Sunday night's Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Greg Auman. Egbuka missed wins over Carolina and Atlanta. He sat out Wednesday's practice, participated fully on Thursday and Friday, and entered the weekend listed as questionable. Tampa Bay attempted just 14 passes across the two games he missed, including three without a completion in the shutout of Atlanta. Egbuka drew 16 targets in his last game against Pittsburgh, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Breece Hall's Return Restores His RB2 Value
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 6:56 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall handled 13 carries before halftime in his first game back after missing five games due to a quadriceps injury. The Jets trailed by two at the break, and Hall got just two more carries as the Kansas City Chiefs pulled away for a 35-12 Week 9 win. Hall finished with 61 rushing yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards, good for 11.7 PPR points. He caught two passes for 20 yards after halftime, including a 14-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Hall was limited Wednesday and practiced in full Thursday and Friday before entering the game without an injury designation. He led the Jets' backfield in carries and targets, with Braelon Allen getting eight carries and two targets. Hall has caught multiple passes in each of his four games this season, including five for 63 yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. That receiving work keeps Hall in the PPR RB2 tier for the Week 10 home game against the Buffalo Bills, who entered Week 9 allowing 97.4 rushing yards per game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Continues Consistent Play on Sunday
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 6:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continued to find success during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The 23-year-old hauled in four of his six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the loss. This was the first time that McMillan was able to find the end zone since the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions. He has now finished with 50 receiving yards or more in four of his last five games. The hope is that his success will continue against the shaky New Orleans Saints pass defense in Week 10. McMillan has been the most consistent receiver for this team, so he figures to continue being significantly involved.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Drew Lock Returns Against Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 6:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (undisclosed) is back in the game against the Arizona Cardinals after a visit to the blue medical tent. Brian Nemhauser reported that backup Jalen Milroe took snaps from center Jalen Sundell on the sideline while Lock was in the tent. Lock had thrown for 146 yards through Seattle's first drive of the second half, including a seven-yard touchdown to AJ Barner before halftime. He started in place of Sam Darnold (quad) after being limited in all three practices this week with a right elbow injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Pat Bryant Makes Some Noise During Return
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 6:40 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant made his return to the field during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Bryant returned on Sunday after being sidelined since suffering a sprained right ankle in Week 4. It was unclear what kind of role he was going to have during his first game back, but Bryant was able to post a strong performance on Sunday. He hauled in four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the win. His increased involvement was likely due to the fact that Jaylen Waddle (concussion) was knocked out of this game early on. The Broncos are heading into a bye in Week 10, but Bryant could be someone worth stashing in deep leagues ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Drew Lock Going to Blue Medical Tent
Drew Lock is in the blue tent. Jalen Milroe is taking snaps from Sundell on the sideline.— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 6:32 PM ET