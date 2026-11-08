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Tetairoa McMillan Continues Consistent Play on Sunday

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Nov 8, 2026, 6:50 PM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continued to find success during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The 23-year-old hauled in four of his six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the loss. This was the first time that McMillan was able to find the end zone since the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions. He has now finished with 50 receiving yards or more in four of his last five games. The hope is that his success will continue against the shaky New Orleans Saints pass defense in Week 10. McMillan has been the most consistent receiver for this team, so he figures to continue being significantly involved.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:42 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (undisclosed) is back in the game against the Arizona Cardinals after a visit to the blue medical tent. Brian Nemhauser reported that backup Jalen Milroe took snaps from center Jalen Sundell on the sideline while Lock was in the tent. Lock had thrown for 146 yards through Seattle's first drive of the second half, including a seven-yard touchdown to AJ Barner before halftime. He started in place of Sam Darnold (quad) after being limited in all three practices this week with a right elbow injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:40 PM ET

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant made his return to the field during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Bryant returned on Sunday after being sidelined since suffering a sprained right ankle in Week 4. It was unclear what kind of role he was going to have during his first game back, but Bryant was able to post a strong performance on Sunday. He hauled in four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the win. His increased involvement was likely due to the fact that Jaylen Waddle (concussion) was knocked out of this game early on. The Broncos are heading into a bye in Week 10, but Bryant could be someone worth stashing in deep leagues ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN

Drew Lock is in the blue tent. Jalen Milroe is taking snaps from Sundell on the sideline.

— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:32 PM ET

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Nov 8, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams supplied Detroit's longest play in a 19-9 Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins and still finished with just 5.0 PPR points. His 31-yard catch in the third quarter set up Jahmyr Gibbs' rushing touchdown. Williams' only other target came on an incomplete deep throw to open the second quarter. He added nine yards on one carry. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings had him at WR18. Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) played after three limited practices and drew 10 targets, while Sam LaPorta saw five. Jared Goff threw 25 passes and saw his streak of 30 games with a touchdown pass end. Williams had scored five times in Detroit's previous three games, including a touchdown on four catches for 70 yards against the Minnesota Vikings a week earlier. He drew 19 targets over that stretch before seeing a season-low two in Miami. Williams has caught four passes or fewer in six of eight games this season, leaving him as a volatile WR3 against the New England Patriots in Munich in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:29 PM ET

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller was a major factor in the offense during Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Denver Broncos. Heading into this game, Waller had two receptions for 61 yards over his last three games. The 34-year-old was able to have much more success on Sunday. He hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Both the receptions and yardage were season highs for Waller. It was odd to see Waller get double-digit targets after seeing a combined six over his previous three games. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this kind of success to continue, but he'll hopefully remain a consistent option against the New Orleans Saints next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:23 PM ET

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been a workhorse back for this team throughout most of the season. Hubbard took a step back during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. He carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards, while hauling in four of his five targets for 17 yards through the air in the loss. The 16 carries were the second fewest for Hubbard since Week 2. It was mainly because of the game script and not due to performance. Hubbard averaged nearly five yards per carry, so he was having success on the ground. Fantasy managers should expect Hubbard to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:19 PM ET

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman totaled 17 rushing attempts, 57 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. He also caught all four of his targets for an additional 31 receiving yards. Coleman had another impressive showing as he cemented himself as the team's No. 1 running back ahead of JK Dobbins. The rookie now has 36 touches, 192 scrimmage yards, and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. The 23-year-old has quickly jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 on the depth chart, and he should continue to lead the way on the other side of the Broncos' Week 10 bye. Eventually, there may be a conversation about selling high on Coleman in redraft leagues when RJ Harvey (knee) returns, but for now, there is no doubt that this backfield belongs to Coleman.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:13 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (right wrist/arm) was back on the field warming up as Arizona came out of halftime against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Theo Mackie. Darren Urban reported that Minshew grabbed at his throwing arm after Dante Fowler Jr. stripped him on a sack to end the first half. Trey McBride recovered the fumble for Arizona. Minshew completed 10 of 13 passes for 80 yards and took two sacks before the break, with Seattle ahead by 11. Rookie Carson Beck is Arizona's backup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:12 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could potentially be traded at the upcoming deadline. When asked about it, Goedert said that he wasn't worried about getting traded. Goedert noted that it's a possibility, but he's not trying to worry about it right now. Given how the season is going in Philly, Goedert is someone who could be traded at the deadline. The 31-year-old remains productive, but the Eagles could look to deal him and get younger at the position. If he gets moved, rookie Eli Stowers could see an expanded role down the stretch of the season. This situation is something that should be monitored over the next few days.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:06 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (right wrist/arm) grabbed at his throwing arm after taking a hit on the final play of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Darren Urban. Minshew completed 10 of 13 passes for 80 yards and took two sacks as Arizona went into halftime trailing by 11. It was his first start for the Cardinals after he came off the bench to throw for 188 yards and three touchdowns in last week's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie Carson Beck is next in line after being promoted from emergency third quarterback to backup this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darren Urban
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Nov 8, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker caught four of his five targets for 29 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Denver Broncos. He also rushed for a loss of three yards. The 25-year-old had a great start to the season, but he has cooled off significantly. Over his last three games, he has just seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He has now scored double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in just three of his seven games so far. Bryce Young has clearly preferred throwing to Tetairoa McMillan lately, and there hasn't been as much volume available for Coker. That could change at a moment's notice, but for now, managers should temper their expectations. Coker is a low-floor WR3/flex heading into Week 10 at New Orleans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell drew two goal-to-go targets on the opening drive against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both fell incomplete, and New York settled for a field goal. Mitchell finished without a catch on seven targets in Sunday's 35-12 Week 9 loss. Geno Smith threw three of those passes on the Jets' final possession, targeting Mitchell on first, third and fourth down with New York trailing by 23 points. With Garrett Wilson (concussion) out, Mitchell ranked second on the team in targets behind Omar Cooper Jr., who caught eight of 11 for 58 yards. Mitchell had caught seven of nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders a week earlier, but he also went without a catch on three targets against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7. That's two zero-point fantasy outings in his past three games. Mitchell belongs on the bench in most 12-team leagues when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Cooper has the stronger PPR case if Wilson remains sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:46 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Detroit Lions. He also converted his lone target into a nine-yard reception. For the most part, Gordon has been solid this season while filling in for De'Von Achane (knee). However, he has faltered a little bit lately, posting a modest 14.3 PPR points over his last two games combined. He also carried a four-game touchdown streak into Week 8, but has now gone back-to-back games without a touchdown. In his defense, the 22-year-old has endured some tough matchups against the Patriots and Lions, and his schedule should get easier next week against the Indianapolis Colts, especially if they trade away more players this week. We would expect Gordon to bounce back as a solid RB2 in fantasy football next week, even if his floor is a little lower than it was two weeks ago.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:39 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday after getting hurt on a five-yard run with 1:44 left in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Mike Garafolo and Adam Schefter reported that the injury occurred on the Rams' final offensive snap and that the team's initial belief is that Nacua avoided an ACL tear. Nacua caught 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards, including the go-ahead seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 with Davante Adams (hamstring) already on injured reserve. Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield were the only other Rams wide receivers to catch a pass against Washington, combining for four catches on seven targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) said he'll undergo further testing on his right elbow after Sunday's 35-12 win over the New York Jets, according to Charles Goldman. Mahomes said he wasn't throwing the way he wanted to coming out of halftime. He still completed 12 of 16 passes for 122 yards in the second half, and Kansas City scored touchdowns on its first two drives after the break. Mahomes hurt his throwing elbow on David Bailey's strip-sack late in the second quarter. He returned on the Chiefs' next possession and hit Travis Kelce for 12 yards on his first play back. Mahomes finished 23 of 31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Charles Goldman
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) is expected to miss "another couple weeks," head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Ferguson, who has been on injured reserve, was expected to be activated for this week's game against the Commanders, but he was downgraded to out after he pulled his hamstring on Friday. The hamstring injury will keep Ferguson on the sideline while leaving Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson as the Rams' top tight ends. There is an important logistical factor tied to Ferguson's injury, as his practice window will close Nov. 25. Even if Ferguson isn't ready to play by Nov. 25, the Rams will have to activate him from IR if they plan for him to play again this season. Presumably, he'll take over as the No. 1 tight end in Los Angeles upon his return, garnering some low-end TE1 appeal in redraft leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Sarah Barshop
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Cleveland Browns wide receiver K.C. Concepcion Jr. (ankle) caught four of his six targets for 85 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the New Orleans Saints. Concepcion briefly exited with a non-contact ankle injury, but he returned to the game and ended up playing through the ailment. The Texas A&M product helped Cleveland stay competitive with the Saints on Sunday, but the Browns ultimately lost in overtime on a failed two-point conversion attempt. Concepcion has now caught at least three passes in each of his last four games, and Sunday's touchdown represented his first trip to the end zone since being drafted by the Browns. The 22-year-old should continue to operate as a strong WR3 option going forward, but he'll first need to get medical clearance. Concepcion's status will be worth monitoring as the Browns practice this week in preparation for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
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Nov 8, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Matt Schneidman earlier reported that Jacobs jogged to the locker room with trainers. Jacobs had four carries for five yards in the first quarter. With MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive and Chris Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson were Green Bay's other active running backs. Johnson had been a healthy scratch in the previous two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Nov 8, 2026, 4:59 PM ET

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not discuss the team's running back rotation following a 26-21 Week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers. Payton started rookie back Jonah Coleman in Week 9 over veteran J.K. Dobbins, and the Washington product led the ground game with 17 carries for 57 yards and his second touchdown of the season. That brings him to 30 carries for 134 yards this season. Meanwhile, Dobbins' efficiency has decreased, with him averaging just 1.7 yards per carry in a Week 8 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos are heading into their bye week, but fantasy managers should keep their eyes on who Payton leans on when the team returns to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Coleman is RB13 in RotoBaller's position ranking, and Dobbins is RB39 heading into the bye.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zac Stevens via X.com
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Nov 8, 2026, 4:58 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was targeted on 19 of Matthew Stafford's 43 pass attempts Sunday. He turned that workload into 14 catches for a season-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 20-13 Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders, adding 20 yards on two carries. Nacua converted a fourth-and-three with a 15-yard catch to help set up a field goal before halftime. He caught two passes for 27 yards on the opening drive of the second half, which ended with a Blake Corum touchdown. With the game tied later in the half, Nacua converted third-and-11 with a 19-yard catch, then finished the drive with the go-ahead seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He caught six of seven targets for 80 yards in the first meeting with the Arizona Cardinals and enters the Week 10 road rematch as a top-tier WR1. Since that meeting, Nacua has caught 33 passes for 298 yards and scored in each of the Rams' three wins. He's reached double-digit catches in three of his six games since returning in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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