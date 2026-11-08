Drake London Leads Team in Receiving Yards Amid Modest Performance
Nov 8, 2026, 7:40 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught all five of his targets for 68 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. On a positive note, London had a 100% catch rate and led the team in receiving yards. However, fantasy managers would have liked to see him finish with more catches, more yards, and perhaps a touchdown, given that he is widely viewed as a WR1 in fantasy football. Somehow, London has just one touchdown this year, which is a remarkably low total for a physical, alpha receiver. Perhaps he'll be able to break his scoring drought in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Falcons are presented with a possible negative game script environment. Unfortunately for London, the odds aren't in his favor; Kansas City has allowed an NFL-fewest two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2026. London ranks as a high-end WR2, but we acknowledge that many managers will end up deploying him as a WR1 in their lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Malik Willis Slips Back to Superflex Territory
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:36 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis had topped 200 passing yards and thrown two touchdown passes in each of his first two games after the bye. He went 13-for-25 for 128 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 19-9 Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Willis took three sacks, and his longest completion was a 20-yarder to Caleb Douglas. Miami's biggest gain through the air came on a 46-yard pass by punter Bradley Pinion on a fake punt. Willis added seven yards on two carries, leaving him with just three carries for nine yards over the past two weeks. He had run 16 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns in his previous two games against Cincinnati and the Jets. He's a low-end QB2 in Superflex for Week 10 at Indianapolis and a sit in most one-quarterback leagues. Dak Prescott just threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts, but Willis' season high is 220 passing yards, and he's accounted for multiple touchdowns in only three of eight games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta's Midseason Struggles Continue in Miami
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:28 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught four of his five targets for 32 yards during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was another modest showing from LaPorta, who has now posted single-digit PPR points in all three games since the Lions' bye week. This can certainly be chalked up as a dud performance, but in his defense, he and Amon-Ra St. Brown were the only Lions players with more than two receptions, as Detroit's offense ran the ball quite often on Sunday. The Lions will return home to host the Patriots in Week 1, and a potentially more pass-heavy game script should give LaPorta an opportunity to bounce back as a TE1, at least. He is searching for his first 35-plus-yard game since Week 5, which is also the last time he scored a touchdown.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Giants Say "Nothing is Off the Table" Ahead of Trade Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:21 PM ET"Nothing is off the table" for the New York Giants ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, according to comments from head coach John Harbaugh to SNY's Connor Hughes. Harbaugh was asked about a report claiming the Giants had pulled back an offer for running back Jonathan Taylor, and the first-year Giants head coach declined to refute the report. He also said nothing is imminent on the trade front, and nothing is off the table. Harbaugh didn't provide much insight into the Giants' plans, but it was nonetheless interesting that he didn't shut down the possibility of New York making a splash. Taylor presumably remains available on the trade market, and while it doesn't sound like the Ravens will be trading Derrick Henry, we wouldn't be totally shocked if Harbaugh tries to reunite with his former running back from Baltimore. Running back isn't the only need for New York, which would also benefit from an offensive line or defensive tackle upgrade.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Connor Hughes
Justin Herbert Injures Hand Late in Blowout Loss to Texans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:18 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (hand) was out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the Houston Texans after backup DJ Uiagalelei took over in the fourth quarter. Hayley Elwood reported that Herbert emerged on the sideline wearing a glove on his left hand. Uiagalelei made his NFL regular-season debut with Los Angeles trailing 41-15. Herbert completed 13 of 23 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Houston sacked him eight times. His lone touchdown was a 58-yard pass to Quentin Johnston earlier in the fourth quarter. The Chargers visit the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Hayley Elwood
Rhamondre Stevenson Injures Knee, Won't Return in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:15 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. He finished the game with six carries, 32 rushing yards, three catches, 46 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and one lost fumble. Stevenson suffered the injury late in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon. Fantasy managers and Patriots fans will want to stay tuned for updates as the team conducts additional testing postgame. It's a bit too early to panic, and it's certainly possible that the Patriots ruled him out as a precaution because they have an insurmountable 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, this injury couldn't come at a worse time for the Patriots, who were also without wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) this week. In the event that neither Stevenson nor Henderson can play in Week 10 against Detroit, Corey Kiner and Lan Larison would step up as the Patriots' top two ball-carriers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Reiss
Kyle Monangai Inactive for Sunday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 7:12 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monangai entered this weekend listed as questionable, but his status was trending in the wrong direction. By sitting out Sunday's game, Monangai will now get even more time ot recover, as the Bears are on their bye in Week 10. His next chance to play will come in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. Monangai projects as the Bears' No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift, but he should still maintain standalone value in most fantasy leagues. After all, he was averaging more than 16 touches per game when healthy, although that number is slightly skewed by a 30-carry performance in Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Kevin Fishbain
Emeka Egbuka Active Against Bears After Two-Game Absence
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 7:06 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) is active for Sunday night's Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Greg Auman. Egbuka missed wins over Carolina and Atlanta. He sat out Wednesday's practice, participated fully on Thursday and Friday, and entered the weekend listed as questionable. Tampa Bay attempted just 14 passes across the two games he missed, including three without a completion in the shutout of Atlanta. Egbuka drew 16 targets in his last game against Pittsburgh, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Breece Hall's Return Restores His RB2 Value
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 6:56 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall handled 13 carries before halftime in his first game back after missing five games due to a quadriceps injury. The Jets trailed by two at the break, and Hall got just two more carries as the Kansas City Chiefs pulled away for a 35-12 Week 9 win. Hall finished with 61 rushing yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards, good for 11.7 PPR points. He caught two passes for 20 yards after halftime, including a 14-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Hall was limited Wednesday and practiced in full Thursday and Friday before entering the game without an injury designation. He led the Jets' backfield in carries and targets, with Braelon Allen getting eight carries and two targets. Hall has caught multiple passes in each of his four games this season, including five for 63 yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. That receiving work keeps Hall in the PPR RB2 tier for the Week 10 home game against the Buffalo Bills, who entered Week 9 allowing 97.4 rushing yards per game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Continues Consistent Play on Sunday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 6:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continued to find success during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The 23-year-old hauled in four of his six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the loss. This was the first time that McMillan was able to find the end zone since the Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions. He has now finished with 50 receiving yards or more in four of his last five games. The hope is that his success will continue against the shaky New Orleans Saints pass defense in Week 10. McMillan has been the most consistent receiver for this team, so he figures to continue being significantly involved.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Drew Lock Returns Against Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 6:42 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (undisclosed) is back in the game against the Arizona Cardinals after a visit to the blue medical tent. Brian Nemhauser reported that backup Jalen Milroe took snaps from center Jalen Sundell on the sideline while Lock was in the tent. Lock had thrown for 146 yards through Seattle's first drive of the second half, including a seven-yard touchdown to AJ Barner before halftime. He started in place of Sam Darnold (quad) after being limited in all three practices this week with a right elbow injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Pat Bryant Makes Some Noise During Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 6:40 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant made his return to the field during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Bryant returned on Sunday after being sidelined since suffering a sprained right ankle in Week 4. It was unclear what kind of role he was going to have during his first game back, but Bryant was able to post a strong performance on Sunday. He hauled in four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the win. His increased involvement was likely due to the fact that Jaylen Waddle (concussion) was knocked out of this game early on. The Broncos are heading into a bye in Week 10, but Bryant could be someone worth stashing in deep leagues ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Drew Lock Going to Blue Medical Tent
Drew Lock is in the blue tent. Jalen Milroe is taking snaps from Sundell on the sideline.— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 8, 2026, 6:32 PM ET
Jameson Williams' Target Dip Puts His WR2 Status in Doubt
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 6:30 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams supplied Detroit's longest play in a 19-9 Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins and still finished with just 5.0 PPR points. His 31-yard catch in the third quarter set up Jahmyr Gibbs' rushing touchdown. Williams' only other target came on an incomplete deep throw to open the second quarter. He added nine yards on one carry. RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings had him at WR18. Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) played after three limited practices and drew 10 targets, while Sam LaPorta saw five. Jared Goff threw 25 passes and saw his streak of 30 games with a touchdown pass end. Williams had scored five times in Detroit's previous three games, including a touchdown on four catches for 70 yards against the Minnesota Vikings a week earlier. He drew 19 targets over that stretch before seeing a season-low two in Miami. Williams has caught four passes or fewer in six of eight games this season, leaving him as a volatile WR3 against the New England Patriots in Munich in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller has Breakout Performance in Week 9
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 6:29 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller was a major factor in the offense during Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Denver Broncos. Heading into this game, Waller had two receptions for 61 yards over his last three games. The 34-year-old was able to have much more success on Sunday. He hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Both the receptions and yardage were season highs for Waller. It was odd to see Waller get double-digit targets after seeing a combined six over his previous three games. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this kind of success to continue, but he'll hopefully remain a consistent option against the New Orleans Saints next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard Sees Fewer Touches in Week 9 Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 6:23 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has been a workhorse back for this team throughout most of the season. Hubbard took a step back during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos. He carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards, while hauling in four of his five targets for 17 yards through the air in the loss. The 16 carries were the second fewest for Hubbard since Week 2. It was mainly because of the game script and not due to performance. Hubbard averaged nearly five yards per carry, so he was having success on the ground. Fantasy managers should expect Hubbard to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jonah Coleman Shoulders the Bulk of the Workload Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 6:19 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman totaled 17 rushing attempts, 57 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. He also caught all four of his targets for an additional 31 receiving yards. Coleman had another impressive showing as he cemented himself as the team's No. 1 running back ahead of JK Dobbins. The rookie now has 36 touches, 192 scrimmage yards, and two touchdowns over the last two weeks. The 23-year-old has quickly jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 on the depth chart, and he should continue to lead the way on the other side of the Broncos' Week 10 bye. Eventually, there may be a conversation about selling high on Coleman in redraft leagues when RJ Harvey (knee) returns, but for now, there is no doubt that this backfield belongs to Coleman.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Gardner Minshew II Returns to the Field in Second Half
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 6:13 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (right wrist/arm) was back on the field warming up as Arizona came out of halftime against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Theo Mackie. Darren Urban reported that Minshew grabbed at his throwing arm after Dante Fowler Jr. stripped him on a sack to end the first half. Trey McBride recovered the fumble for Arizona. Minshew completed 10 of 13 passes for 80 yards and took two sacks before the break, with Seattle ahead by 11. Rookie Carson Beck is Arizona's backup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Dallas Goedert Not Worried About Trade Speculation
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 6:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert could potentially be traded at the upcoming deadline. When asked about it, Goedert said that he wasn't worried about getting traded. Goedert noted that it's a possibility, but he's not trying to worry about it right now. Given how the season is going in Philly, Goedert is someone who could be traded at the deadline. The 31-year-old remains productive, but the Eagles could look to deal him and get younger at the position. If he gets moved, rookie Eli Stowers could see an expanded role down the stretch of the season. This situation is something that should be monitored over the next few days.--Andy Webb
Source: Zach Berman
Gardner Minshew II Grabs at Throwing Arm After Hit Before Halftime
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 6:06 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (right wrist/arm) grabbed at his throwing arm after taking a hit on the final play of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Darren Urban. Minshew completed 10 of 13 passes for 80 yards and took two sacks as Arizona went into halftime trailing by 11. It was his first start for the Cardinals after he came off the bench to throw for 188 yards and three touchdowns in last week's overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie Carson Beck is next in line after being promoted from emergency third quarterback to backup this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Darren Urban
Jalen Coker Has Another Disappointing Performance on Sunday Afternoon
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 6:00 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker caught four of his five targets for 29 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Denver Broncos. He also rushed for a loss of three yards. The 25-year-old had a great start to the season, but he has cooled off significantly. Over his last three games, he has just seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He has now scored double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in just three of his seven games so far. Bryce Young has clearly preferred throwing to Tetairoa McMillan lately, and there hasn't been as much volume available for Coker. That could change at a moment's notice, but for now, managers should temper their expectations. Coker is a low-floor WR3/flex heading into Week 10 at New Orleans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller