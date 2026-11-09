Brock Purdy Rebounds in Rout of Raiders
Nov 9, 2026, 2:05 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-17 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He added 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and threw one interception. It was the Iowa State product's second rushing score of the campaign, and first game with multiple touchdown passes since Week 5. The highlight of his day was a 37-yard dot to wide receiver Jordan Watkins for a touchdown late in the third quarter. Purdy rebounded nicely from a loss to the Falcons preceding the team's bye, in which he threw two picks to just one TD pass. It's his only blemish in what's been a stellar campaign thus far, even with the bevy of injuries to his cast of weapons. Purdy and the 49ers offense will face another beatable matchup their next time out when they travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Efton Chism III Stays Involved Despite Teammate's Return
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:47 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III reeled in all five of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in his team's 45-27 loss to the visiting Green Bay Packers. Chism snagged his second touchdown of the season late in the first half when he feigned a block and leaked out of the backfield for an easy eight-yard pitch-and-catch. Teammate Mack Hollins returned in Week 9, cutting into the 25-year-old's playing time. However, it didn't matter, as the latter tied fellow wideout DeMario Douglas for the team lead in receptions with his second straight appearance of five grabs. While quarterback Drake Maye has done well to spread the ball around, Chism has come on over the last few weeks as a solid red zone target. In fact, he leads all Patriots WRs with five opportunities inside the 20-yard line, and holds decent PPR upside despite a seemingly part-time role in the attack. New England sports a favorable draw the next time they take the field against the Detroit Lions in Germany.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland's Volume Cools Off in Final Game Before Bye Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 1:40 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught four of his six targets for 54 yards during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Loveland played 86% of the snaps, and he came just six yards shy of extending his streak of double-digit fantasy points (PPR) to four games. Even though he didn't quite hit that benchmark, most fantasy managers will be okay with Loveland's performance. It's a whole lot better than how he was performing at the start of the year, and he should have no trouble bouncing back as a mid-range TE1 when the Bears return to action on the other side of their bye against the Lions in Week 11. There's also an outside chance that he could be headed for a larger target share if wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) is unable to clear concussion protocol by the time the Bears step back on the field two weeks from now.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Finds the End Zone, Could be Headed for Larger Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 1:36 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze caught four of his seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Odunze played 83.6% of the snaps in the victory, which is a very interesting data point, considering that he had not previously played less than 90% of the snaps in a single game since Week 4. The slight reduction in snaps didn't seem to have any sort of negative effect on Odunze, who has firmly established himself as a high-end WR3/flex with high-end WR2 upside. He could also be headed for a higher ceiling temporarily if Luther Burden III (concussion) misses extended time. The Bears are on bye in Week 10 before returning to action against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Leads the Way in Losing Effort
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:34 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton totaled 60 scoreless yards on his 13 carries in the team's 44-22 home loss to the Houston Texans. He was not targeted in the passing game for the first time since Week 1. The second-year pro's box score isn't too useful for fantasy. That said, it's the first time in a few games for LA that a member of the backfield committee separated themselves considerably in the carry total. Hampton's 13 totes nearly matched teammates Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell combined (14). Moreover, Hampton looked explosive on a highlight 32-yard run. It isn't much to go on, but a little bit of touch consolidation here could go a long way for the 23-year-old. Unfortunately, a wait-and-see approach is best for now, but there's at least a little life after a decent workload. Hampton will look to build on the solid outing in Week 10 against a formidable Baltimore Ravens rush defense in primetime.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emeka Egbuka Falls Short of Expectations in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 1:31 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka caught three of his five targets for 38 yards during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers were hoping Egbuka would take the next step into the No. 1 receiver role this season with Mike Evans gone, but so far, the Ohio State product has shown no indication that he can be a consistent alpha receiver in this Bucs offense. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Chris Godwin Jr. has also been disappointing, leaving no clear answer for the team in their request to replace Evans. If there's any sort of light at the end of the tunnel, it's the fact that the Bucs face some very weak pass defenses on the other side of their Week 10 bye, including the Lions, Panthers, Chargers, and Ravens. Egbuka may be able to salvage his fantasy appeal for the time being because of his solid road ahead.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Held in Check in Road Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 9, 2026, 1:18 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 45 yards on his 15 carries, adding three receptions and 16 yards (four targets) in Sunday's 20-13 win against the Washington Commanders. Williams has been great for most of the season, but underwhelmed in a tougher matchup. To make matters worse, backfield mate Blake Corum got into the end zone for a third straight game and was again more efficient with his touches. It's an unsettling trend, but there's little reason to believe the former fifth-round pick is losing his 1A role. In fact, Williams (48) handily out-snapped Corum (27) in Week 9, as the former has more often than not in 2026. There will likely be an ebb and flow here for the remainder of the campaign, as the duo indiscriminately split every other drive in a productive offense. On the bright side, both should remain productive assets, and they'll get a boost in a plus matchup next Sunday with the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on the schedule.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Baker Mayfield Unable to Salvage Any Touchdowns in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:21 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 243 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old has been an incredibly disappointing fantasy option ever since he returned from injury in Week 7. Across his three games since returning, Mayfield has yet to post double-digit fantasy points in a single game, and he has just 307 yards and one touchdown during that span. Low passing volume and turnovers have been a major red flag for the former No. 1 pick this year, making him a riskier fantasy option when the Bucs return from their Week 10 bye. It also doesn't help that the Bucs have a new-look receiver room this season, with the biggest loss being Mike Evans (Achilles), who is now in San Francisco. Mayfield is a low-end QB2 with a low floor going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Diagnosed with a Concussion
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:14 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was diagnosed with a concussion following Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Ben Johnson told Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Burden exited after taking a scary head-to-head hit late in the fourth quarter of the Bears' victory. He immediately collapsed to the ground after the hit and required medical assistance. The 22-year-old finished Week 9 with nine targets, seven catches, 97 yards, and one touchdown. If there's any good news here, it's that the Bears have a Week 10 bye, so Burden will get extra time to recover. Clearing concussion protocol in one week is tricky, but Burden will have 14 days for his symptoms to improve before the Bears play again. In the event that his recovery takes longer than expected and he has to miss Week 11 as well, then Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas would handle a significant increase in offensive snaps.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Courtney Cronin
Caleb Williams' Four Picks Nearly Spoil an Early Lead
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:09 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 279 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and four interceptions during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also rushed for 16 yards in the victory. Williams said that four turnovers are the most he's ever recorded in a single game across the high school, collegiate, and professional ranks, and he vowed to clean up the mistakes going forward. The 24-year-old had just one turnover coming into this week, so perhaps we can chalk up Week 9 as a fluke for the former No. 1 pick. We do feel confident in Williams remaining a solid QB1 option on the other side of his Week 10 bye, but he may have a slightly lower floor if Luther Burden III (concussion) is forced to miss extended time.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Calvin Ridley Was Involved in "Incident" at Nashville Airport
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 12:04 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was involved in an "incident" at the Nashville International Airport over the weekend, according to Erin McCullough of WKRN. In a statement provided to WKRN, the Titans confirmed that they were aware of the incident but did not provide any additional information. Without any specifics on what happened, fantasy managers shouldn't let this news influence their upcoming roster moves for Week 10. However, it will be interesting to see if more details emerge ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. EST. Ridley's name has come up several times in trade rumors, and we would not be shocked to see him get dealt as the Titans look to get younger and begin to shift their focus to next season already. Through seven games this year, the 31-year-old has just six catches for 91 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 16 of the 2024 campaign.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Erin McCullough
Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:58 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts could entertain an "11th-hour offer" for running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. There has been plenty of reporting on Taylor's availability over the last couple of weeks, with some headlines saying that he won't be dealt and other headlines saying that he'll be shipped off to the highest bidder. Holder's read on the situation is that "there's not a strong indication that there's going to be a lot of movement by the Colts at the trade deadline," and the team has already turned down an offer of a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Taylor. Holder did clarify that he definitely can't rule out the possibility of a trade, especially if the Colts receive an offer they can't refuse. This will be one of the biggest storylines to follow in the NFL before trade talks get cut off at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Stephen Holder
Luther Burden III Suffers Scary Head Injury Late in Win Over Bucs
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (head) was taken to the medical tent for evaluation after he was on the receiving end of a head-to-head hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It was a scary hit that caused Burden to fumble the football. He collapsed face-first onto the ground and had to be helped off the field by medical personnel. The game ended before the Bears could post an update on Burden's status, but he will presumably be evaluated for a concussion, and possibly other injuries, too. If Burden does end up in concussion protocol, the good news is that the Bears have a Week 10 bye, so he would have a full 14 days to recover before Chicago's next game against the New Orleans Saints. If the injury ends up being even more serious and forces Burden to miss games, then we'd likely see Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas earn more targets behind Rome Odunze in the wide receiver room.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Courtney Cronin
D'Andre Swift Highly Disappointing on Sunday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:47 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was unable to haul in his lone target in the passing game. Although Chicago came away with the victory, Swift had his worst game of the season. This was just his second single-digit (PPR) fantasy output of the season, as well as his first game this year with fewer than 8.4 points. The game script seemed like it should have led to a large workload for Swift, so perhaps we'll just have to chalk this game up as an outlier. Swift still ranks as a mid-range RB1 in total scoring so far this season, but with teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) close to returning, the veteran ball-carrier may have to share some of his volume, which would drop him closer to the low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 tier. On a more positive note, Swift will have a relatively appealing matchup against the Saints on the other side of his Week 10 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bucky Irving Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:41 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving totaled 20 carries, 97 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Chicago Bears. He also caught four of his five targets for an additional 28 receiving yards. Irving ranks fourth among all NFL players in rushing yards per game this season, and the three running backs that he trails are Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Kenneth Walker III. That's a pretty good group to be associated with, and in addition to his rushing production, Irving has carved out a sizable pass-catching role to boost his value in PPR leagues. He has also been able to share some touches with Kenneth Gainwell without letting it impact his own fantasy outlook too much, as there are plenty of touches to go around in this Tampa Bay run game. Irving now has 20+ points (PPR) in three consecutive weeks, and he should continue to be deployed as a low-end RB1 heading into the Bucs' Week 10 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Lock Says He'll Play Next Week vs. Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) said he will play in Week 10 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders after injuring his oblique in the 17-3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 9, according to Gregg Bell. Lock, who has also been dealing with right-elbow tendinitis, will undergo more tests on Sunday night. It is good news for Seattle's offense, with starter Sam Darnold (quadriceps) trending toward missing a second straight game. The 29-year-old Lock had pedestrian numbers in Sunday's win over Arizona, going 19-for-28 passing for 175 yards and one touchdown while adding five carries for 16 yards on the ground. When considering that Lock did not throw much during the week because of his elbow tendinitis, he was serviceable in leading the Seahawks to another win while most importantly avoiding any turnovers, which is something that Darnold has struggled with in 2026. In his last four starts as a fill-in for Seattle, Lock is 3-1 with a 69.5% completion rate, 887 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions for a passer rating of 104.0. Lock has been better in real life than as a fantasy asset, and if he makes another start in Week 10 in Vegas, he will be back on the radar as a low-end QB2 with limited upside in superflex fantasy formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Michael Penix Jr. Has a Quiet Day Passing in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:10 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 162 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also ran for 50 yards on three rushing attempts. Penix's solid rushing output helped to make up for his low passing yard total, but overall, it was a relatively disappointing outing from the former first-round pick. This was definitely not the way Penix wanted to play in his first game back from a four-turnover showing in Week 8. He now has 10 touchdowns and seven turnovers through seven games in 2026, and he doesn't have a clear path to the top-12 quarterback tier given that the Falcons employ a run-heavy offense centered around Bijan Robinson. Penix may have a little more upside in a projected negative game script environment against the Chiefs in Week 10, but we still think managers could find better options already on their roster or on waivers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Takes a Backseat as 49ers Go Run-Heavy
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:04 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle caught four of his seven targets for 58 yards during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn't a bad stat line by any means, but it was somewhat modest when you consider that the 49ers dropped 38 points and 414 total yards of offense. San Francisco demonstrated a clear commitment to running the ball; head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he wanted to run the ball 40 times on Sunday, and indeed, the team finished with 43 rush attempts. We expect Kittle to return to his mid-to-high TE1 form next week, especially with the 49ers dealing with plenty of injuries at the wide receiver position. The physical pass-catcher has the opportunity to continue operating as Brock Purdy's favorite target if Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) are forced to miss more time.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Leads 49ers in Rushing in Blowout Win Over Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:02 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie third-round running back Kaelon Black had double-digit carries for the second straight week behind starter Christian McCaffrey and led the team in rushing in their 38-17 blowout win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 9 at Levi's Stadium. Black handled 11 carries for a team-high 70 yards (6.4 yards per carry) but was not involved in the passing game. Meanwhile, McCaffrey had a team-high 18 rushing attempts for 68 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) and one touchdown, while adding two catches on three targets for 19 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. The 25-year-old Black is San Francisco's clear RB2 back, but he was more efficient than CMC against the Raiders, and his increasing involvement in the team's backfield makes him a fantasy handcuff at RB that should no longer be ignored. Black now has double-digit carries and at least 63 rushing yards in two straight games, giving him some flex appeal in fantasy lineups for a juicy Week 10 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. As we head into Week 10, Black is still rostered in under 40% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Eli Raridon Sees Increased Usage in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 11:01 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon saw more involvement than normal during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The rookie tight end bounced back nicely after finishing with five receiving yards during last week's contest. On Sunday, Raridon hauled in three of his six targets for 52 yards in the blowout loss. This marked the third time in the last five games that Raridon has finished with 50 receiving yards or more. He has seen his target share increase recently, and the six targets on Sunday were a new career-high. There could be some deep league value for Raridon for next week's matchup against the Detroit Lions.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:51 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Waddle took a hard hit while attempting to make a catch downfield. He was taken to the sideline and later ruled out due to a concussion. He hauled in his lone target for 22 yards in the win. His absence meant bigger roles for Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant during this game. The Broncos are heading into a bye, so they won't play in Week 10. He'll get additional time to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The expectation is that Waddle will be ready for that one, but fantasy managers should check back later for another update.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN