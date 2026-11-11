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Tyler Herro Cleared to Face the Lakers

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Nov 11, 2026, 7:46 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing Tuesday's loss to New York with a right knee contusion. Milwaukee managed a season-low 85 points without him, and Herro returns as the team's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Ryan Rollins started in his place Tuesday and could move back to the bench with Herro cleared. With Myles Turner (rest) out, Kel'el Ware should also see a larger role in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Milwaukee BucksComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nov 11, 2026, 6:14 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, according to the NBA's official injury report. Murphy III could miss his second game in a row with the knee issue after he sat out against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Murphy III last played in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers when he scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds with three assists and a steal. Murphy III is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. The talented shooter is shooting 37.7 percent from beyond the arc this season. He is a good source of points, three-pointers, and shooting percentage when healthy, and fantasy managers will hope to have him in the lineup on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (illness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA's official injury report. Hart missed three games with an ankle injury and then with an illness and will make his return to the court on Wednesday at home at Madison Square Garden. The Villanova graduate is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game so far this season on 38.6 percent shooting from the field. Hart has yet to find his range on his jump shot, and his scoring and field goal percentage have suffered a bit to start the season. He is contributing nicely in rebounds for a guard, and once he finds his shooting stroke, he should be a good option for fantasy managers. Nonetheless, it is nice to get Hart back from injury and illness, and he could have a good output against Cleveland on Wednesday night.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:53 PM ET

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (left-calf soreness) is available to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, according to the NBA official injury report. Towns played 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee and scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds with three assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. Towns is averaging 20.7 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season on 54.3 percent shooting from the field. The talented big man has recorded a double-double in every game this season and is a great source of points and rebounds, and can contribute on the defensive end as well with steals and blocked shots. Towns is good to go in a good matchup with the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Start Towns with confidence.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report

Quickley and Murray-Boyles will play

— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 11, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:23 PM ET

--Keith Hernandez
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Nov 11, 2026, 3:14 PM ET

Taylor Snow of the Boston Celtics' official site reports that forward Paul George (illness) will sit out Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors. George will rest for the second half of a back-to-back due to an illness. He recorded 36 points, five rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes against Philadelphia on Tuesday. Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely see expanded roles with George sidelined, giving both added fantasy appeal.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Taylor Snow
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Nov 11, 2026, 2:51 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (rest) is unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Turner will rest after recording three points, three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to New York. His next chance to play comes Friday in an NBA Cup matchup against Orlando. Kel'el Ware should start in Turner's place against the Lakers, giving him marginal streaming appeal for fantasy managers seeking rebounds and blocks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 2:25 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Grimes will miss his second straight game with a sprained finger on his right hand, sustained Sunday against Detroit. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 11 outings. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves healthy, Grimes should return to a reserve role once available. Collin Sexton could pick up additional backcourt minutes Wednesday, giving him some streaming appeal in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 2:11 PM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs after being added to the injury report with right hip soreness. The 20-year-old rookie has enjoyed a strong start to his NBA career, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes through nine games. Fantasy managers should monitor his status ahead of tipoff, as Leonard Miller could take on an expanded frontcourt role and offer streaming appeal if Wilson is sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 1:46 PM ET

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) has sustained a nondisplaced fracture in his right hand and will miss at least one month. The 29-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 30.9 minutes through eight appearances this season. With Markkanen out, Josh Green will likely continue to start in his place, while Brice Sensabaugh, Darryn Peterson, and Ace Bailey should continue to see additional minutes and scoring opportunities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
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Nov 11, 2026, 1:26 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is set to return Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six consecutive contests due to a right leg bone bruise. Demin averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games while shooting just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. With Nolan Traore (calf) questionable, Demin could take on a sizable backcourt role against the Pelicans.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brian Lewis
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:46 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Monday's win over Atlanta. Grimes sprained his right finger Sunday against Detroit, but X-rays came back negative, and head coach JJ Redick doesn't expect a lengthy absence. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 11 appearances, including a season-high 23 points in a spot start against the Clippers. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves healthy, Grimes should return to a reserve role once cleared. Collin Sexton could pick up additional backcourt minutes if Grimes sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:37 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after missing the last two games with a right knee bone bruise. Stewart suffered the injury against Indiana on Nov. 4, though head coach Tuomas Iisalo said afterward that he appeared to have avoided anything major. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes while shooting 66.7% from the field. If Stewart remains out, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson II could pick up more frontcourt minutes, especially with Quinten Post (concussion) unavailable as well.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:29 AM ET

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to left adductor tightness. Vassell missed Monday's win over Phoenix, marking his first absence of the season after appearing in San Antonio's first 10 games. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 threes per game. Julian Champagnie started in his place Monday and could remain with the first unit if Vassell sits again, especially with Tobias Harris (calf) still sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:23 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (illness) is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Monday's win over Atlanta. Reaves was sidelined for the first time this season after dropping a season-high 43 points against Detroit a night earlier. The 28-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% through 11 appearances. His return should send Ziaire Williams back to the bench, while Quentin Grimes (finger) remains questionable and could leave additional perimeter minutes available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:16 AM ET

Chicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs due to low back spasms. Powell missed Sunday's loss to Philadelphia with right shoulder inflammation, putting him in danger of sitting for a second straight game with a different issue. The 33-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists through eight appearances, though he's shooting just 39.8% from the field. Isaac Okoro started in his place Sunday and scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, while Jordan Hawkins could also pick up extra backcourt minutes if Powell remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 11, 2026, 8:10 AM ET

Sacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (lower leg) was ruled out of Tuesday's loss to the Orlando Magic after suffering a left lower-leg contusion. Achiuwa exited in the third quarter after recording 10 points, three rebounds, and one steal in 14 minutes. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks through 11 games, giving him useful defensive production. Dylan Cardwell picked up extra minutes after Achiuwa went down, while Keegan Murray could also take on a larger frontcourt role if Achiuwa isn't ready for Friday's matchup with Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes

and lavine just came back into the game. no domas or keegan tho.

Murray still doesn't seem 100% from his ankle injury and Sabonis missed last night with knee soreness. Wonder if either are playing a factor.

— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 11, 2026
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Nov 11, 2026, 6:18 AM ET

Zach LaVine talks about the Kings' 107-100 loss to the Magic, making sense of the self-inflicted wounds, the support role he now plays to Darius Acuff Jr. and says he turned his ankle in the second half. pic.twitter.com/CJ2aZ2Rvg5

— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2026
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Nov 11, 2026, 5:06 AM ET

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Nov 10, 2026, 10:15 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right calf soreness. The 20-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, starting seven of 10 while averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 22.1 minutes. He's also shooting an impressive 46.2% from three. If Traore sits, Mikel Brown Jr. and Keon Ellis could pick up additional backcourt minutes, while Egor Demin (leg) is probable and could step back into a sizable ball-handling role after missing six straight games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian Begley
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Nov 10, 2026, 10:10 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six straight games with a right leg bone bruise. The 20-year-old practiced Tuesday and appears on track to return for the first time since Oct. 27. Demin averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games, though he shot just 28.6% from three. With Nolan Traore (calf) questionable, Demin could step back into a sizable ball-handling role right away, while Mikel Brown Jr. may see fewer minutes if Brooklyn's backcourt gets healthier.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian Begley
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyler Herro

Cleared to Face the Lakers
Trey Murphy III

Is Doubtful For Wednesday's Game Against The Nets
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Illness vs. Lions in Germany
Drew Doughty

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Josh Hart

Will Suit Up Against Cavaliers on Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns

Will Play Against Cavs on Wednesday
Parker Wotherspoon

Set to Return Wednesday
Nick Cousins

to Miss 7-10 Days
Miro Heiskanen

to Remain Out Thursday
Brock Faber

Planning to Return Saturday
Immanuel Quickley

Collin Murray-Boyles Will Play Wednesday vs. Boston
Rasmus Ristolainen

Activated From Injured Reserve
Matvei Michkov

Flyers Not Interested in Trading Matvei Michkov
Travis Etienne Jr.

Back at Practice, Expected to be Limited
T.J. Hockenson

Misses Practice With Multiple Injuries
Cam Skattebo

Off the Injury Report for Thursday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes

a Full Participant at Practice on Wednesday
Davante Adams

Targeting a Return After Two More Games
Carson Beck

to Make First NFL Start Against Rams
Puka Nacua

Out for Some Time but Not Placed on Injured Reserve
Drew Lock

Expected to Start Against Raiders
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Paul George

Sidelined on Wednesday
Myles Turner

Out Wednesday
George Pickens

Going Through Individual Drills on Wednesday
A.J. Brown

Traveling to Germany With Patriots
Quentin Grimes

Downgraded to Unavailable
Patrick Mahomes

in a "Great Spot" After MRI, Will Need to Manage Pain
Caleb Wilson

Considered Questionable for Wednesday
NFL

Rex Ryan Arrested Wednesday in Nashville
Malik Willis

Hopes to Return in 2026
Lauri Markkanen

Sidelined at Least One Month
Egor Demin

Available on Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

Could Return in 2-3 Weeks
Garrett Wilson

Aaron Glenn "Very Hopeful" That Garrett Wilson Will Play in Week 10
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
NHL

Evander Kane Signs With KHL Team
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Colton Dach

Available for Wednesday's Game
Dylan Guenther

Questionable Wednesday
Puka Nacua

Rams Hope to Have Puka Nacua Back Around Week 14 or 15
Noah Hanifin

Week-to-Week With Undisclosed Injury
Troy Terry

Likely to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Brad Marchand

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Could Return in Two Weeks
Deshaun Watson

Will Start in Week 10
Nick Cousins

"Not Doing Great" After Leaving Loss With Injury
Quentin Grimes

Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Devin Vassell

Questionable Against Bulls
Austin Reaves

Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Norman Powell

Iffy for Wednesday
Precious Achiuwa

Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Domantas Sabonis

(knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
Zach LaVine

Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Egor Demin

Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
Mats Zuccarello

Rejoins Kings Lineup Tuesday
Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Don't Release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Josh Morrissey

Cleared to Face Devils
Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
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