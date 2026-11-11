Lauri Markkanen Sidelined at Least One Month
Nov 11, 2026, 1:46 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) has sustained a nondisplaced fracture in his right hand and will miss at least one month. The 29-year-old is averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 30.9 minutes through eight appearances this season. With Markkanen out, Josh Green will likely continue to start in his place, while Brice Sensabaugh, Darryn Peterson, and Ace Bailey should continue to see additional minutes and scoring opportunities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams CharaniaComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Egor Demin Available on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 11, 2026, 1:26 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is set to return Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six consecutive contests due to a right leg bone bruise. Demin averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games while shooting just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. With Nolan Traore (calf) questionable, Demin could take on a sizable backcourt role against the Pelicans.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brian Lewis
Quentin Grimes Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:46 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Quentin Grimes (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Monday's win over Atlanta. Grimes sprained his right finger Sunday against Detroit, but X-rays came back negative, and head coach JJ Redick doesn't expect a lengthy absence. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists through 11 appearances, including a season-high 23 points in a spot start against the Clippers. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves healthy, Grimes should return to a reserve role once cleared. Collin Sexton could pick up additional backcourt minutes if Grimes sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Stewart Questionable for Wednesday Against Denver
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:37 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after missing the last two games with a right knee bone bruise. Stewart suffered the injury against Indiana on Nov. 4, though head coach Tuomas Iisalo said afterward that he appeared to have avoided anything major. The 25-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes while shooting 66.7% from the field. If Stewart remains out, Taylor Hendricks and GG Jackson II could pick up more frontcourt minutes, especially with Quinten Post (concussion) unavailable as well.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Devin Vassell Questionable Against Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:29 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls due to left adductor tightness. Vassell missed Monday's win over Phoenix, marking his first absence of the season after appearing in San Antonio's first 10 games. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 threes per game. Julian Champagnie started in his place Monday and could remain with the first unit if Vassell sits again, especially with Tobias Harris (calf) still sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:23 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (illness) is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Monday's win over Atlanta. Reaves was sidelined for the first time this season after dropping a season-high 43 points against Detroit a night earlier. The 28-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8% through 11 appearances. His return should send Ziaire Williams back to the bench, while Quentin Grimes (finger) remains questionable and could leave additional perimeter minutes available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Norman Powell Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:16 AM ETChicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs due to low back spasms. Powell missed Sunday's loss to Philadelphia with right shoulder inflammation, putting him in danger of sitting for a second straight game with a different issue. The 33-year-old is averaging 19.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists through eight appearances, though he's shooting just 39.8% from the field. Isaac Okoro started in his place Sunday and scored 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, while Jordan Hawkins could also pick up extra backcourt minutes if Powell remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Precious Achiuwa Exits with Lower-Leg Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 11, 2026, 8:10 AM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (lower leg) was ruled out of Tuesday's loss to the Orlando Magic after suffering a left lower-leg contusion. Achiuwa exited in the third quarter after recording 10 points, three rebounds, and one steal in 14 minutes. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks through 11 games, giving him useful defensive production. Dylan Cardwell picked up extra minutes after Achiuwa went down, while Keegan Murray could also take on a larger frontcourt role if Achiuwa isn't ready for Friday's matchup with Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brenden Nunes
Domantas Sabonis (knee) Out; Keegan Murray Unavailable
and lavine just came back into the game. no domas or keegan tho.— Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) November 11, 2026
Murray still doesn't seem 100% from his ankle injury and Sabonis missed last night with knee soreness. Wonder if either are playing a factor.
Nov 11, 2026, 6:18 AM ET
Zach LaVine Drops 31 Points, Turns Ankle in Second Half vs. the Magic
Zach LaVine talks about the Kings' 107-100 loss to the Magic, making sense of the self-inflicted wounds, the support role he now plays to Darius Acuff Jr. and says he turned his ankle in the second half. pic.twitter.com/CJ2aZ2Rvg5— Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 11, 2026
Nov 11, 2026, 5:06 AM ET
Nolan Traore Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 10:15 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right calf soreness. The 20-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, starting seven of 10 while averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 22.1 minutes. He's also shooting an impressive 46.2% from three. If Traore sits, Mikel Brown Jr. and Keon Ellis could pick up additional backcourt minutes, while Egor Demin (leg) is probable and could step back into a sizable ball-handling role after missing six straight games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian Begley
Egor Demin Probable for Wednesday Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 10:10 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six straight games with a right leg bone bruise. The 20-year-old practiced Tuesday and appears on track to return for the first time since Oct. 27. Demin averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes through his first four games, though he shot just 28.6% from three. With Nolan Traore (calf) questionable, Demin could step back into a sizable ball-handling role right away, while Mikel Brown Jr. may see fewer minutes if Brooklyn's backcourt gets healthier.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ian Begley
Collin Murray-Boyles Questionable Against Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:55 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics after sitting out Monday against Memphis. The second-year forward had been playing well before the absence, including a 19-point, seven-rebound effort in Friday's win over Milwaukee. With Scottie Barnes (groin) ruled out again, Murray-Boyles should have a sizable role if he's cleared to return. If he remains sidelined, Kyle Anderson could draw another start after replacing him Monday, while Jamison Battle may also pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Immanuel Quickley Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:51 PM ETToronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics after missing the past two games with right hamstring tightness. Quickley was limited in Sunday's practice, and the issue bears watching after a right hamstring strain kept him out of last season's entire first-round playoff series. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists through eight appearances. Jamal Shead has made the most of the extra ball-handling work, including a career-high 16 assists against Milwaukee, and remains a useful short-term option if Quickley sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Scottie Barnes Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:45 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Scottie Barnes (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics, marking his third straight absence. Barnes hasn't played since Nov. 4 against Denver and was off to a strong start before the injury, averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.3 steals through eight games. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) also sidelined, RJ Barrett should remain Toronto's primary scoring option. The Raptors play again Thursday in Philadelphia, giving Barnes another chance to return if his groin responds well enough.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Brandon Williams Sidelined at Least One Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:41 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) will miss at least one week after an MRI revealed a mild left hamstring strain. Williams exited Monday's 138-87 win over New Orleans in the first quarter and will be re-evaluated next week. The 26-year-old has been productive off the bench in his first season with Golden State, averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 assists in 16.1 minutes across 10 games. His absence opens more backcourt work on the Warriors' five-game road trip, with De'Anthony Melton and LJ Cryer both candidates for added minutes after Cryer scored 10 points in 20 minutes Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Trendon Watford Sidelined Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:33 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Trendon Watford (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to a right ankle sprain. It will be his second straight absence after he recorded five points and three rebounds in 17 minutes Sunday against the Clippers. Watford has provided steady minutes off the bench in his first season with New Orleans, including a season-high 12 points against Minnesota on Friday. His absence doesn't carry much fantasy weight by itself, but with Yves Missi (knee) also sidelined, DeAndre Jordan could work his way back into the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Joel Embiid Limps to Locker Room After Fall
Halftime: Celtics 62, Sixers 51.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 11, 2026
Jayson Tatum and Paul George were the best players on the floor by a wide margin in that half. Joel Embiid limping to the locker room after taking a tough fall in transition in the final minute of the frame.
Nov 10, 2026, 9:13 PM ET
Yves Missi Set to Miss 10th Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 9:08 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise. It will be his 10th straight absence since he injured his knee on Oct. 23 against Utah. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks against Indiana but has barely built on it. Karlo Matkovic has taken on a larger role in Missi's absence and scored 18 points against Minnesota on Friday, making him the more useful short-term fantasy option until Missi gets closer to returning.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Trey Murphy III Probable for Wednesday Against Brooklyn
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:42 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy, according to Rod Walker of NOLA.com. Murphy sat out Monday against Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back after scoring 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting Sunday versus the Clippers. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. If Murphy returns as expected, Saddiq Bey is likely to move back to the bench, though he should still hold a meaningful role in the Pelicans' rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Tristan da Silva Ruled Out Tuesday at Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Nov 10, 2026, 8:34 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to a left calf strain, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. The 25-year-old had been one of Orlando's more reliable scorers, averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 30.6 minutes through nine games. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) also sidelined, Franz Wagner and Anthony Black should continue to carry a heavy offensive load. Black is coming off 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against Golden State. Orlando plays again Wednesday at Utah, leaving da Silva's status worth watching on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede