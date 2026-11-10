Gardner Minshew II Placed on Injured Reserve

Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

The Atlanta Falcons did background work on a potential contract extension for defensive back Jessie Bates III and pondered how it may fit into a rough outline of 2027 free-agent plans, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. However, the Falcons felt that the Jacksonville Jaguars' offer made them better in the long run. Atlanta ended up sending Bates to the Jaguars on Monday for a second-rounder in 2027 and a fifth-rounder in 2028, which is a quality return for a 29-year-old safety who was on an expiring deal. Bates will be a nice addition for Jacksonville, which recently lost defensive back Eric Murray to a season-ending elbow injury. Bates, a former second-rounder by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 from Wake Forest, heads to Duval after recording 60 tackles (35 solo), one interception, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in nine games in 2026 in his fourth year with the Falcons.