Cam Skattebo Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Nov 10, 2026, 4:38 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was officially listed as a full participant in his team's practice on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Skattebo missed New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury, but he appears to be trending toward suiting up for the Giants' Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Across seven games in 2026, Skattebo has recorded 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, and 11 catches for 76 yards on 13 targets. Assuming he's active against Washington, Skattebo will likely resume the lead rushing role for the Giants and profiles as a low-end fantasy RB2 in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan SalomoneComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Vikings Release Odell Beckham Jr
The #Vikings have released WR Odell Beckham Jr.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 4:35 PM ET
Broncos, Giants Inquired About Tony Pollard
Sources: The #Broncos and #Giants were among the teams interested in trading for #Titans RB Tony Pollard.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026
But Tennessee was adamant for weeks that they were unlikely to move him, as he’s been vital to the locker room and the continued development of Cam Ward. https://t.co/JhyGZufqWX pic.twitter.com/ZzR7A3xOwh
Nov 10, 2026, 4:29 PM ET
Malik Nabers Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Will Brady
Nov 10, 2026, 4:27 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) practiced in full on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Nabers has been listed on the injury report with a knee issue over the past couple of weeks, but he appears to be trending toward being active for New York's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The 23-year-old has been highly productive for the Giants this season, recording 53 catches for 648 yards and two touchdowns on 78 targets across eight games. Assuming he's active against the Commanders, Nabers profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Cowboys Expected to Sign Kendre Miller to Practice Squad
Cowboys are expected to sign RB Kendre Miller to the practice squad, per source. Cowboys had him in for a visit today. Dallas gets some RB depth with backup RB Tyler Goodson expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury.— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 4:24 PM ET
Justin Herbert Stays With Chargers After Vikings Trade Inquiry
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 4:23 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drew a trade inquiry from the Minnesota Vikings before Tuesday's deadline, according to Jordan Schultz. The Chargers immediately turned away inquiries about Herbert, Schultz reported. Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million extension, signed in 2023, runs through 2029 and includes a no-trade clause. He has started all eight games for the winless Chargers, throwing for 1,591 yards with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Houston sacked Herbert a career-high eight times Sunday, bringing his season total to 31. He threw for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left middle finger. Head coach Jim Harbaugh kept him out for the rest of the game and said Monday that X-rays were negative and Herbert should be good to go. Herbert has thrown an interception in every start this season and has yet to throw more than one touchdown pass in a game. RotoBaller ranks him QB25 in its early Week 10 rankings ahead of Monday night's road game against Baltimore.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Schultz
Rams Place Jordan Whittington on IR, Sign Xavier Smith
#Rams placed Jordan Whittington on IR and signed Xavier Smith.— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 4:22 PM ET
Kyle McCord Trending Towards Starting for Dolphins
Will Brady
Nov 10, 2026, 4:18 PM ETMiami Dolphins backup quarterback Kyle McCord is in line to start his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills following the team's placement of QB1 Malik Willis (groin) on Injured Reserve, per Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, McCord has yet to appear in an NFL game. He spent the 2025 season on the Eagles' practice squad before being signed by the Green Bay Packers in January and then being traded to Miami right before the start of the 2026 season. McCord has a favorable matchup in what will likely be his first NFL start in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, which could give him some waiver wire appeal in two-QB fantasy formats. Still, the 24-year-old is extremely unproven, and he doesn't have an amazing supporting cast of weapons around him with the Dolphins.--Will Brady
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Patriots Made No Trades Before the Deadline
Sources: The #Patriots did not make any trades. The NFL trade deadline has passed.— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 4:15 PM ET
Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Will Brady
Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans will keep running back Tony Pollard through the trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 29-year-old Pollard is currently playing out the final year of his contract with the one-win Titans, leading to speculation that he could be on the move to a contender. Instead, it appears as though the veteran running back will remain with Tennessee to finish out the 2026 season. Pollard has been productive this season, recording 665 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 147 touches across eight games. He's played his best football lately, collecting 292 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 52 touches over his last two games. Still, Pollard's fantasy outlook would have been improved with a move to a more potent scoring offense, assuming he had retained a lead backfield role.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Malik Willis Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (groin) is expected to go on injured reserve, according to Tom Pelissero, who reported that an MRI showed his groin injury had developed into a core muscle injury. Willis needs rest and could still return this season, Pelissero reported. If Miami makes the move this week, Willis would miss at least four games and first be eligible to return against Chicago in Week 14. Willis practiced in full Friday before completing 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards with an interception in Sunday's loss to Detroit. Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that Willis lacked his usual speed when escaping pressure. Willis has run for nine yards on three carries over his past two games after rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Jets in Week 7. Kyle McCord is Miami's only other quarterback on the active roster and would be in line to start Sunday at Indianapolis. McCord has yet to attempt a regular-season pass this year, and Brady Cook is on the practice squad.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Kyler Murray Considered Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 4:07 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is currently dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is week-to-week, and he is expected to miss more time past the Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to James Palmer. The Vikings pulled off a blockbuster trade on Tuesday to acquire veteran QB Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders, and with Cousins coming in on a Tuesday, he could possibly make his return to the Vikings this Sunday to take on the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 29-year-old Murray has missed time with injuries in his first year in Minnesota, and when he has been active, he has struggled to pick up head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, completing 64.9% of his pass attempts for 1,022 yards (6.6 yards per attempt), five touchdowns, and three interceptions in six starts. With Cousins now back in Minnesota, Murray will now be the Vikings' QB2 in a backup role, which kills what little superflex fantasy value he had left. The Vikings do not want to have to turn back to Carson Wentz this Sunday against Green Bay, so they will do everything in their power to get Cousins up to speed to play in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: James Palmer
Jets Keep Will McDonald Past Trade Deadline
The deadline has passed and the Jets did not trade Will McDonald.— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 10, 2026
Nahshon Wright remains on the roster too, a mild surprise.
Nov 10, 2026, 4:06 PM ET
Falcons Considered an Extension for Jessie Bates III Before Trade
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons did background work on a potential contract extension for defensive back Jessie Bates III and pondered how it may fit into a rough outline of 2027 free-agent plans, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. However, the Falcons felt that the Jacksonville Jaguars' offer made them better in the long run. Atlanta ended up sending Bates to the Jaguars on Monday for a second-rounder in 2027 and a fifth-rounder in 2028, which is a quality return for a 29-year-old safety who was on an expiring deal. Bates will be a nice addition for Jacksonville, which recently lost defensive back Eric Murray to a season-ending elbow injury. Bates, a former second-rounder by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 from Wake Forest, heads to Duval after recording 60 tackles (35 solo), one interception, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in nine games in 2026 in his fourth year with the Falcons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 3:53 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is set to join the Kansas City Chiefs in a deadline trade, according to Tom Pelissero. Indianapolis would send a 2027 seventh-round pick with Downs and receive fourth- and fifth-round picks in the same draft. Downs requested a trade in October and caught 33 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown in nine games this season. His season-high seven catches came against Kansas City in Week 2, when he finished with 72 yards. Downs has primarily played in the slot, and Kansas City has been rotating its third receiver behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Andrew Armstrong, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen played between 19 and 22 offensive snaps apiece in Sunday's win over the Jets. They drew three targets combined, while Rice and Worthy drew 13. Downs saw 23 targets in his last four games with the Colts. In deeper PPR leagues, he's worth stashing until his first games in Kansas City show whether he can earn regular routes alongside Rice and Worthy in three-receiver sets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Jauan Jennings Hopeful to Play in Week 10
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 3:44 PM ETAgent Drew Rosenhaus said on The Pat McAfee Show that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) is dealing with a calf strain but is hopeful to return in Week 10 against the division-rival Green Bay Packers. Rosenhaus added that Jennings seems very happy in Minnesota and that it is his belief that he will stay with the Vikings beyond Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Jennings reportedly turned down a potential trade that was being worked out for the 49ers to reacquire him. Instead, the Niners pivoted and acquired veteran pass-catcher Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has been a non-factor in the Vikings' offense through his six games played so far in 2026, catching only six passes for 54 yards and no touchdowns. However, the addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins should be good news for Jennings, Justin Jefferson, and Jordan Addison in the second half of the season. Target volume is still going to be an issue when Jennings returns in Minnesota, though, and he will probably continue to be a hard-to-trust WR4/5 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Drew Rosenhaus on The Pat McAfee Show
Panthers Release Wide Receiver David Moore
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 3:38 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore was released Tuesday after appearing in six games this season. His only catch was a 27-yard gain against Philadelphia in Week 6. Moore played 13 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay the following week, but his only snap in Sunday's loss to Denver came on a 17-yard punt return, his longest of the season. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker each played at least 80% of Carolina's offensive snaps against the Broncos, with Brycen Tremayne getting 21 snaps and John Metchie III getting 19. Carolina signed Moore from the practice squad on Sept. 30 and listed him as its lead punt and kickoff returner in October. Anthony Tyus III handled all four of Carolina's kickoff returns against Denver for 110 yards and leads the team with 18 kickoff returns for 451 yards. Trevor Etienne gained nine yards on Carolina's other punt return Sunday. The Panthers have been looking to expand his role on special teams, and Etienne already leads the team with seven punt returns to Moore's four.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Colts Expect Josh Downs to Bounce Back
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 3:30 PM ETIndianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter expects wide receiver Josh Downs to bounce back this year, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "He's had good energy around here. He's getting ready for each game the right way. You're gonna have some peaks and valleys in the career. The story's not written yet on Josh Downs' season. I anticipate him bouncing back," Cooter said. Downs was a popular breakout candidate during the preseason after the Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, but the 25-year-old has not lived up to expectations with a bigger role, and he has been an even bigger disappointment considering that Alec Pierce (heel) has missed most of the year due to injury. In nine games played, Downs has 33 receptions for 354 yards (10.7 yards per catch) and just one touchdown. In a great matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, Downs fell flat, catching three of his six targets for 24 yards. The Colts traded Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, so Downs will have an even higher target share going forward, although he will also see more attention from opposing defenses in the second half of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Colts Sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to 53-Man Roster
After trading Keenan Allen to the 49ers, the Colts signed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to their 53-man roster from their practice squad.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 3:26 PM ET
Jonathan Taylor Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 3:25 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is expected to stay with the team through Tuesday's trade deadline, according to Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reported that multiple teams offered a second-round pick plus additional compensation, but the Colts were seeking a much bigger return. Indianapolis signed Taylor to a two-year extension in August that runs through 2028, then traded left guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle in October. Taylor has averaged 3.3 yards per carry in the two games since that trade, down from 4.2 over his first seven games. He scored eight rushing touchdowns before the trade and has rushed for 69 yards on 21 carries without a score since. Taylor still handled 18 touches in Sunday's loss to Dallas, including a season-high five catches. Seth McGowan had six carries for 45 yards and scored from two yards out. Taylor has nine catches over the past two games, one more than in the previous four combined. That receiving work helps offset his rushing slump in PPR leagues heading into Sunday's Week 10 matchup with Miami.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Titans Trade Safety Amani Hooker to the Bills
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ETThe Tennessee Titans traded standout safety Amani Hooker and a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills at Tuesday's trade deadline, sources told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are giving up a second-round pick in exchange for Hooker. The 28-year-old defensive back spent his entire eight-year career with the Titans and had emerged in the best form of his career under head coach Robert Saleh this year. Hooker currently leads the league with five interceptions, 52 tackles, and six pass breakups through the first nine weeks in 2026. He will bring versatility to Buffalo's secondary, as Hooker has the ability to move between strong and free safety. After the trades of Hooker and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, the Titans have two first-round picks and two second-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Hooker is under contract through the 2028 season, and his contract comes with a salary cap hit of around $12 million this year. The Bills were in need of safety help after their experiment with veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not work out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero