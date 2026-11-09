Mathew Barzal Upgraded to Day-to-Day

Nov 8, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (head) didn't finish Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Oilers lost him when Nugent-Hopkins took a puck to the side of his head during his first shift in the second period. Fortunately, he avoided major damage and isn't expected to miss additional time. "I don't think he is (going to miss time)," Oilers head coach Mike Babcock said after the game. "(We were) initially worried about a broken jaw ... but he seems to be doing OK." After missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury, Nugent-Hopkins has put up 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games, including seven power-play points (three goals, four assists).