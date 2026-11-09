Austin Reaves Questionable For Monday
Nov 9, 2026, 2:41 PM ETAccording to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves could miss the contest after scoring 43 points, grabbing five rebounds, and adding four assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's win over Detroit. With Quentin Grimes (finger) already ruled out, Collin Sexton would likely take on a larger backcourt role if Reaves is also sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenaminComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Quentin Grimes Sidelined With Finger Sprain on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 9, 2026, 2:27 PM ETAccording to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (finger) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after spraining a finger on his right hand Sunday against the Pistons. Grimes recorded 12 points, four assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes before exiting the contest. With Austin Reaves (illness) also potentially sidelined, Collin Sexton should see additional minutes and scoring opportunities against the Hawks.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Devin Vassell Unavailable on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 9, 2026, 2:05 PM ETTom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is unavailable for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to left adductor tightness. Vassell missed 12 games last campaign with a strain in the same area. The 26-year-old will sit out his first game this season after averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. With Tobias Harris (calf) also ruled out, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant will likely see extended minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tom Orsborn
Aaron Gordon Questionable Monday Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 7:15 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (lower body) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to lower-body injury management. Gordon is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41.9% from the field through eight games. He scored 12 points in Saturday's win over Indiana but went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. Gordon is one of six Denver players carrying a questionable tag, so the rotation could look much different Monday. Trevon Brazile could see an expanded frontcourt role if Gordon is ruled out after previously starting in his place.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Christian Braun Listed as Questionable Versus Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 7:07 AM ETDenver Nuggets guard/forward Christian Braun (calf) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets. Braun is dealing with a left calf contusion while also battling an illness after scoring six points on 2-for-8 shooting in Saturday's win over Indiana. Before that quiet outing, the 25-year-old had shot 54.9% from the field and 42.4% from three while averaging 2.1 steals through seven games. Denver's other four starters are also questionable, along with DeMar DeRozan (back). If Braun sits, Cam Whitmore could work his way into the wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jamal Murray Iffy for Monday at Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:59 AM ETDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (shin) is questionable for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left shin/tibia contusion. Murray had 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds over 34 minutes in Saturday's win over Indiana and is averaging 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists through eight games. Denver's other four starters are also questionable following a lengthy travel delay out of Mexico City, while DeMar DeRozan (back) is on the injury report as well. Tyus Jones would be in line for more minutes and ball-handling duties if Murray can't go.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Jokic Questionable for Monday's Game Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:52 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (elbow) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Houston Rockets due to a right elbow sprain. Jokic has yet to miss a game this season and is coming off 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists in Saturday's 114-102 win over Indiana in Mexico City. The three-time MVP is averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 2.0 steals through eight appearances. Marvin Bagley III would be a candidate to start if Jokic sits, while Jamal Murray (shin) could take on more creation duties if he's cleared to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tobias Harris Set to Miss 11th Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:45 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) is out for Monday's road game against Phoenix, Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin reports. The 34-year-old strained his left calf in training camp and has yet to make his Spurs debut, missing all 10 games so far. San Antonio hasn't felt the loss, carrying an eight-game winning streak into Monday. Harris averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds across 63 starts for Detroit last season, but Mitch Johnson's three-guard starting unit points him toward a bench role once healthy. Until then, Julian Champagnie remains the top frontcourt beneficiary after posting 14 points and four triples against Portland on Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Devin Vassell Questionable for Monday Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:39 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (groin) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns due to left adductor tightness. It's a notable issue for the 26-year-old, who missed 12 games last season with a strain in the same area. Vassell has yet to sit out this season and enters Monday after scoring 19 points with five threes against Sacramento on Friday and 15 points against Portland on Saturday. He's averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. With Tobias Harris (calf) already ruled out, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Carter Bryant could absorb additional wing minutes if Vassell can't go.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Will Richard Out Indefinitely with Torn UCL
Brian Dailisan
Nov 9, 2026, 6:34 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Will Richard (thumb) has a torn UCL in his left thumb and will miss Monday's game against New Orleans, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. There is no timetable for his return. The second-year guard had worked his way into a regular rotation role during Golden State's seven-game winning streak, making two starts last week. Richard is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 17.2 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from three. He wasn't producing enough to warrant a fantasy hold, while Gary Payton II and Georges Niang could pick up additional minutes with Richard joining Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) on the sideline.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Ryan Conwell Ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in Rotation
Ryan Conwell again ahead of Tim Hardaway Jr. in the rotation.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:03 PM ET
Keon Ellis Receives Minutes After Sitting Out on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keon Ellis is the first Net off the bench after logging a DNP-CD last night.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:02 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Pelle Larsson Starts in Place of Andrew Wiggins
Whoa, Pelle Larsson in the Heat starting lineup in place of Andrew Wiggins.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:01 PM ET
Domantas Sabonis (left knee) Out vs. Heat
The Kings' injury report now lists Domantas Sabonis as out vs. the visiting Heat due to left knee soreness.— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:01 PM ET
Brandon Miller Sidelined Monday Versus Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 9:04 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (hip) is out for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miller left Friday's 119-80 loss to Boston in the second quarter with what was initially called right groin soreness, and he has since been diagnosed with a hip strain. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points in 10 games, though he has shot just 35.6% from the field. Tidjane Salaun and Sion James should have more wing minutes available while Miller is sidelined, with Salaun carrying some short-term fantasy intrigue if he moves into the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jarrett Allen Questionable Monday Against Charlotte
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:58 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable for Monday's road matchup with the Charlotte Hornets after missing the past two games with a contusion. Allen injured the knee in a collision Wednesday against Oklahoma City, and it is the same knee that sidelined him for 10 games with tendinitis last March. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season. Evan Mobley has handled the center spot in Allen's absence, posting 22 points against Philadelphia before adding 12 points, nine rebounds, and five assists versus New York. If Allen returns, Thomas Bryant would likely see his backup minutes trimmed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nique Clifford Traded to the Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Nique Clifford is being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two second-round picks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The move sends Clifford back to the franchise that selected him 24th overall in 2025 before dealing him to Sacramento on draft night. The 24-year-old had fallen out of the Kings' rotation, logging just 50 minutes across eight games this season after averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists as a rookie. Oklahoma City is missing Jalen Williams (leg), Cason Wallace (shoulder), and Chet Holmgren (knee), giving Clifford a chance to compete for reserve minutes, though Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain remain ahead of him in the fantasy pecking order.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Domantas Sabonis Ruled Out Sunday Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:35 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat, according to Kings insider James Ham. Sabonis was a late addition to the injury report with soreness in the same knee that required meniscus surgery last season, and this will be his first absence through 10 games. The 30-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) also sidelined, Precious Achiuwa should take on more frontcourt work, while Dylan Cardwell could get a longer look off the bench if Sabonis remains unavailable Tuesday against Orlando.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Jock Landale Questionable Monday Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:32 PM ETAtlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing four straight games, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. The 31-year-old is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 44.7% shooting this season. With Asa Newell (toe) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) sidelined, Atlanta could use Landale back behind Onyeka Okongwu. Rookie Zuby Ejiofor has made the most of the extra work, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds on 61.9% shooting during Landale's absence, so the two could compete for backup minutes once Landale returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
Egor Demin Progressing Toward Return From Leg Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:24 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is making progress in his recovery from a bone bruise, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Saturday that Demin is back on the court and progressing well, with another evaluation expected after the weekend. The 20-year-old has missed six straight games after averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 assists on 31.0% shooting through four starts. Nolan Traore has taken advantage of the extra backcourt work, but his role could tighten once Demin is cleared to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Anthony Davis Questionable for Monday's Game Against Detroit
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:05 PM ETWashington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons after missing the past two games. Davis sprained the ankle Wednesday against Atlanta but still finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds before sitting out Friday and Saturday. The 33-year-old is averaging 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds through eight appearances. If Davis remains sidelined, Alexandre Sarr should continue carrying a larger frontcourt load, while Deandre Ayton is available after overcoming the lower-leg issue that cut short his night Saturday. Davis' next chance to play after Monday would come Wednesday at Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Washington Wizards