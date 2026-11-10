Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade

Nov 10, 2026, 3:20 PM ET

The Tennessee Titans traded standout safety Amani Hooker and a fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills at Tuesday's trade deadline, sources told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are giving up a second-round pick in exchange for Hooker. The 28-year-old defensive back spent his entire eight-year career with the Titans and had emerged in the best form of his career under head coach Robert Saleh this year. Hooker currently leads the league with five interceptions, 52 tackles, and six pass breakups through the first nine weeks in 2026. He will bring versatility to Buffalo's secondary, as Hooker has the ability to move between strong and free safety. After the trades of Hooker and defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, the Titans have two first-round picks and two second-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. Hooker is under contract through the 2028 season, and his contract comes with a salary cap hit of around $12 million this year. The Bills were in need of safety help after their experiment with veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not work out.