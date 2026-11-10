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Broncos Acquire Linebacker Daiyan Henley From Chargers

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Nov 10, 2026, 7:02 PM ET

The Denver Broncos acquired linebacker Daiyan Henley from the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday, a source told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Broncos sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chargers for Henley, who is in the final year of his rookie deal in 2026. The soon-to-be 27-year-old Henley will not be a big salary cap hit. The Broncos already have linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but they have been seeking depth for a defense that currently ranks 23rd in the NFL against the run. The Broncos were also interested in trading for Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard, but they did not meet the Colts' and Titans' asking prices and stood pat at the RB position. Singleton is among one of the best tackling linebackers in the league, but the Broncos want to take some pressure off him, as the 32-year-old leads all defensive players with 617 snaps played over the first nine weeks. Henley will allow Denver to give Singleton some more rest going forward. The 26-year-old former third-rounder from Washington State had a team-high 51 tackles for the Chargers in eight games before being traded and was also the Bolts' leading tackler in each of the last two seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian RapoportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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SOURCES: Steelers had discussions about a trade for one of three WRs -- Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis’ Josh Downs and Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley. But Thomas and Ridley were never traded and Downs – a popular target of trade rumors – was dealt to KC.

— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 6:57 PM ET

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Nov 10, 2026, 6:53 PM ET

The Denver Broncos and New York Giants were among the teams that were interested in trading for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. But the Titans were adamant for weeks that they were unlikely to move Pollard, as he has been vital to the locker room and the continued development of second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Out of the AFC South, both Pollard and Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor stayed put at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. The 29-year-old Pollard has also been a huge asset for fantasy managers in 2026, as he currently ranks as the RB16 in half-PPR scoring with 595 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries through eight games played, adding 14 catches for 70 yards on 21 targets. In the last five weeks, he has been a top-10 RB with five touchdowns and 374 rushing yards. Pollard, who is on an expiring deal, made sense for contending teams looking to bolster their backfield, as the Titans are 1-7 heading into a Week 10 home game against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Now that he is staying in Tennessee for the remainder of the 2026 season, the Titans could look to reach a contract extension with Pollard before the start of free agency next March.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
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Nov 10, 2026, 6:44 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles waived running back Jaydon Blue on Tuesday, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. With the move, the Eagles do not currently have another running back on their active roster behind starter Saquon Barkley as they head into their Week 10 bye, with Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) still on Injured Reserve. On the practice squad, they still have Elijah Mitchell, so if they do not add to the position before their Week 11 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, expect Mitchell to come up to the active 53-man roster to give them depth behind Barkley, who continues to battle through nagging hamstring and back injuries. The 22-year-old Blue, a fifth-rounder by the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 from Texas, was surprisingly cut by the Cowboys just before the start of the regular season. He stayed in the NFC East with the Eagles, but Blue mostly worked on special teams in two games in Philly, failing to record a rushing attempt while catching only one pass for nine yards. Even with the Eagles' offense extremely banged up, it is a bad sign that Blue is now available off waivers to all of the other NFL teams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
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Nov 10, 2026, 6:35 PM ET

After trading wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs to the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to their 53-man active roster from their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Alec Pierce (heel) remains on Injured Reserve and has no timetable for a return, so with Allen and Downs now out of town, the Colts are looking at starting Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and rookie Deion Burks in their Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Westbrook-Ikhine will join Anthony Gould as they look for a role on offense going forward for the rebuilding Colts. The 29-year-old Westbrook-Ikhine has been active for only three games with Indy this year, failing to corral his only target in the passing game. He had a career-high 497 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 32 receptions in 2024 in his final year with the Tennessee Titans, but he caught just 11 passes for 89 yards and no touchdowns last year in 15 games with Miami. In a Colts offense that is averaging just over 20 points per game in 2026, and after just losing their best two remaining WRs to trades, fantasy managers should be avoiding this receiving corps if they can.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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Nov 10, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

The Minnesota Vikings released veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Beckham was signed to Minnesota's active roster off the practice squad for Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills, but he played only two snaps and was not targeted in the 23-6 loss. In his three games with the New York Giants earlier this year, OBJ had zero receptions on just one target. The Vikings need room on their active roster after acquiring veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 34-year-old Beckham is expected to return to Minnesota's practice squad, but he will only be eligible to be brought back up to the active roster for three more games this year. The three-time Pro Bowler (in each of his first three seasons in the NFL) is nearing the end of his NFL career in his 11 seasons and will not be on the fantasy radar in any format for the rest of the 2026 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
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Nov 10, 2026, 5:41 PM ET

The San Francisco 49ers did not release wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Reports suggested that the 49ers were likely to release Aiyuk on Tuesday, but that did not end up happening. Aiyuk does not count for a roster spot during his two-week unpaid roster exemption after the league reinstated him from the left-squad list this week. The former first-rounder's roster exemption will expire on Monday, Nov. 23, after the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. He has been on the 49ers' left-squad list since last December, but he got the ball moving recently by hiring agent Drew Rosenhaus as he looks to play football in 2026. After tearing the ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee in October of 2024 (he missed all of last year), Aiyuk said he is "feeling great." San Francisco has three options: release Aiyuk, trade him, or keep him. Keeping him is out of the question, with the most likely scenario coming in the form of his release. The trade option is now out of the window after the deadline passed on Tuesday. Before getting hurt in 2024, Aiyuk had two straight 1,000-yard seasons with the 49ers, but he remains a long shot to return to fantasy relevance in the second half of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
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Nov 10, 2026, 5:30 PM ET

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales made it sound like running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) was getting close to a return from Injured Reserve, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN. The Panthers are currently deciding whether they will open the 21-day practice window for Brooks this week. If the 23-year-old gets back on the practice field this week, he could be activated from IR and play in Week 10 against the division-rival New Orleans Saints. Brooks has not played since Week 2 due to a core-muscle injury, but when he returns, he will be back in the team's RB2 role as a change-of-pace complement to starter Chuba Hubbard. Brooks was seen working off to the side in one of the team's unofficial practices last week, so he is definitely getting closer to a return. Due to two torn ACLs, Brooks has only appeared in five games since entering the league in 2024, and he has played in just two games in 2026, carrying the football nine times for 30 yards while catching two passes for 43 yards. He is a speculative RB handcuff stash going into Week 10 action. Brooks is rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
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Nov 10, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

The Arizona Cardinals placed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Minshew has not officially been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 season, but the Cardinals fear that he suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals recently traded former starting QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, so things are lining up for rookie Carson Beck to make his NFL debut in a starting role in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. At the very least, the 30-year-old Minshew will miss at least the next four games after being placed on IR. In just two games played for the Cardinals (one start), Minshew went 38-for-53 passing for 354 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Although he went 21-for-30 on Sunday in Seattle, he threw for only 166 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Even if Minshew can somehow return later this season, he would most likely return to a backup role behind Beck as Arizona assesses their future at the position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
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Nov 10, 2026, 5:10 PM ET

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free-agent running back Kendre Miller to their practice squad on Tuesday, a source told Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. The Cowboys had Miller in for a visit on Tuesday as they search for RB depth behind starter Javonte Williams with Tyler Goodson (knee) expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury that he suffered in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Outside of a 20-carry, 70-yard rushing performance on Oct. 18 against the New York Giants with Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on Injured Reserve, Miller did very little for the New Orleans Saints before they recently cut him. He had 57 rushing attempts for 159 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in six games played, adding nine catches on 13 targets for 37 yards in the passing game. The former third-rounder from TCU in 2023 has yet to break the 200-yard rushing mark since entering the league, and he will serve as a short-term fantasy handcuff in Dallas for fantasy managers who have Williams rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph Hoyt
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Nov 10, 2026, 5:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams have placed wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) on Injured Reserve, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Whittington has barely been utilized in the Rams' offense so far this season, recording two catches for 12 yards on four targets across eight games. However, Los Angeles is hurting for wide receiver talent, with Davante Adams (hamstring) already on Injured Reserve and Puka Nacua (knee, toe) likely to join him. With Whittington now also sidelined, Rams wideouts Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell profile as the Rams' top wide receiver options. Wilson also reports that Los Angeles is signing wide receiver Xavier Smith to replace Whittington on the active roster.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:49 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Deion Burks has played a limited role in his team's offense so far this season, recording six catches for 60 yards on nine targets across nine games. However, Burks could get his opportunity to prove himself in Indianapolis down the stretch. The Colts traded away two veteran wideouts at Tuesday's trade deadline, sending Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers and Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs. With WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) on Injured Reserve and not expected to return in the near future, Indianapolis has very few proven pass-catchers outside of tight end Tyler Warren. While Burks is not guaranteed to see an increase in targets, he's a higher-upside option for deep-league fantasy managers than veteran Colts wide receivers Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:38 PM ET

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was officially listed as a full participant in his team's practice on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Skattebo missed New York's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury, but he appears to be trending toward suiting up for the Giants' Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Across seven games in 2026, Skattebo has recorded 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, and 11 catches for 76 yards on 13 targets. Assuming he's active against Washington, Skattebo will likely resume the lead rushing role for the Giants and profiles as a low-end fantasy RB2 in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:27 PM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) practiced in full on Tuesday, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Nabers has been listed on the injury report with a knee issue over the past couple of weeks, but he appears to be trending toward being active for New York's Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The 23-year-old has been highly productive for the Giants this season, recording 53 catches for 648 yards and two touchdowns on 78 targets across eight games. Assuming he's active against the Commanders, Nabers profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 10.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:23 PM ET

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drew a trade inquiry from the Minnesota Vikings before Tuesday's deadline, according to Jordan Schultz. The Chargers immediately turned away inquiries about Herbert, Schultz reported. Herbert's five-year, $262.5 million extension, signed in 2023, runs through 2029 and includes a no-trade clause. He has started all eight games for the winless Chargers, throwing for 1,591 yards with six touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Houston sacked Herbert a career-high eight times Sunday, bringing his season total to 31. He threw for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury to his left middle finger. Head coach Jim Harbaugh kept him out for the rest of the game and said Monday that X-rays were negative and Herbert should be good to go. Herbert has thrown an interception in every start this season and has yet to throw more than one touchdown pass in a game. RotoBaller ranks him QB25 in its early Week 10 rankings ahead of Monday night's road game against Baltimore.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Schultz
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:18 PM ET

Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Kyle McCord is in line to start his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills following the team's placement of QB1 Malik Willis (groin) on Injured Reserve, per Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, McCord has yet to appear in an NFL game. He spent the 2025 season on the Eagles' practice squad before being signed by the Green Bay Packers in January and then being traded to Miami right before the start of the 2026 season. McCord has a favorable matchup in what will likely be his first NFL start in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, which could give him some waiver wire appeal in two-QB fantasy formats. Still, the 24-year-old is extremely unproven, and he doesn't have an amazing supporting cast of weapons around him with the Dolphins.--Will Brady
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio

Sources: The #Patriots did not make any trades. The NFL trade deadline has passed.

— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:15 PM ET

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Nov 10, 2026, 4:12 PM ET

The Tennessee Titans will keep running back Tony Pollard through the trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 29-year-old Pollard is currently playing out the final year of his contract with the one-win Titans, leading to speculation that he could be on the move to a contender. Instead, it appears as though the veteran running back will remain with Tennessee to finish out the 2026 season. Pollard has been productive this season, recording 665 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 147 touches across eight games. He's played his best football lately, collecting 292 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 52 touches over his last two games. Still, Pollard's fantasy outlook would have been improved with a move to a more potent scoring offense, assuming he had retained a lead backfield role.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:08 PM ET

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (groin) is expected to go on injured reserve, according to Tom Pelissero, who reported that an MRI showed his groin injury had developed into a core muscle injury. Willis needs rest and could still return this season, Pelissero reported. If Miami makes the move this week, Willis would miss at least four games and first be eligible to return against Chicago in Week 14. Willis practiced in full Friday before completing 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards with an interception in Sunday's loss to Detroit. Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that Willis lacked his usual speed when escaping pressure. Willis has run for nine yards on three carries over his past two games after rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Jets in Week 7. Kyle McCord is Miami's only other quarterback on the active roster and would be in line to start Sunday at Indianapolis. McCord has yet to attempt a regular-season pass this year, and Brady Cook is on the practice squad.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:07 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is currently dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is week-to-week, and he is expected to miss more time past the Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, according to James Palmer. The Vikings pulled off a blockbuster trade on Tuesday to acquire veteran QB Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders, and with Cousins coming in on a Tuesday, he could possibly make his return to the Vikings this Sunday to take on the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 29-year-old Murray has missed time with injuries in his first year in Minnesota, and when he has been active, he has struggled to pick up head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, completing 64.9% of his pass attempts for 1,022 yards (6.6 yards per attempt), five touchdowns, and three interceptions in six starts. With Cousins now back in Minnesota, Murray will now be the Vikings' QB2 in a backup role, which kills what little superflex fantasy value he had left. The Vikings do not want to have to turn back to Carson Wentz this Sunday against Green Bay, so they will do everything in their power to get Cousins up to speed to play in Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: James Palmer

The deadline has passed and the Jets did not trade Will McDonald.

Nahshon Wright remains on the roster too, a mild surprise.

— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 4:06 PM ET

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Isaiah Stewart

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