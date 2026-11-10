Efton Chism III a Week 10 Waiver Option with Conditional Upside
Nov 10, 2026, 1:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III, handling a larger role with teammate A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) sidelined by ankle and knee concerns, has seen five targets in each of the past two games, with his second-quarter touchdown against the Packers elevating him to WR17 in Week 9. Brown will reportedly travel to Germany ahead of a Week 10 international matchup with the Lions, but should he miss his third consecutive game, Chism offers desperation flex appeal against a defense that has been among the most favorable matchups for fantasy wide receivers. A potentially expanded role for Mack Hollins following his first game back from injured reserve lowers Chism's ceiling, but in a matchup with one of the highest projected point totals of the week, the second-year wideout could stay involved in the red zone.--Patrick McGrath
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Bengals-Eagles Trade for Arnold Ebiketie Falls Through
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:12 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals' and Philadelphia Eagles' deal for defensive end Arnold Ebiketie on Tuesday has fallen through and will not happen, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The trade falling through is not physical or performance-related, according to sources. The Bengals have been in the market for pass-rush help to bolster their defense for the second half of the season, but they will now need to go in another direction and will not be acquiring Ebiketie. The Bengals were set to send the Eagles a sixth-round pick in next year's draft for the 27-year-old pass-rusher. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals called the deal off because they would have lost a third-round compensatory pick if the deal was completed. It is possible that the Eagles send Ebiketie packing to another team before Tuesday's trade deadline passes. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Penn State is in his first year in Philly in 2026 and has 25 tackles (11 solo) and no sacks through his first nine games of the season. Ebiketie has a total of 16.5 sacks in his four-plus years in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Tyreek Hill Is Expected to Be Medically Cleared in a Few Weeks
On @PatMcAfeeShow Tyreek Hill's agent @DrewJRosenhaus said Hill has not been medically cleared yet, but is expected to be medically cleared in a few weeks. Any team that doesn't land a WR, could be potentially interested in Hill as a free agent as an option.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 1:05 PM ET
49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 1:05 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are likely to release wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Player Personnel Manual shows that Aiyuk's 2025 salary of $1.17 million should have tolled into 2026 due to the 49ers placing him on the left-squad list, but official NFL records now show Aiyuk as having a base salary of $13.75 million for the balance of 2026. It means that if Aiyuk is on San Francisco's roster at the close of business on Tuesday, his salary for Week 10 vests at $1.52 million. The Niners do not want to give the disgruntled wideout that money, but they will not be able to trade him at that number before Tuesday's deadline. The NFL and the 49ers were putting the squeeze on Aiyuk to refund upwards of $13 million in previously paid bonus money, so it is likely that the former first-rounder sent a substantial portion of that number to be reinstated and force his release so that he can sign with a new team for the remainder of the 2026 season. It is the next step towards Aiyuk playing this year outside of the Bay Area, but it remains to be seen how effective he will be if he signs with a new team after missing all of the 2025 season and the first nine weeks in 2026 due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee that he suffered in 2024.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Kendre Miller to Visit Cowboys
Per sources, the Cowboys have RB Kendre Miller coming in for a visit today as they look for help after Tyler Goodson (knee) was hurt vs. the Colts. He was released last week by the Saints. Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan the Cowboys will add a RB, most likely a free agent.…— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 10, 2026
Nov 10, 2026, 1:00 PM ET
Falcons Release Kicker Nick Folk
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:57 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons released veteran kicker Nick Folk on Tuesday, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed kicker Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Folk gets the boot off Atlanta's roster after going 13-for-18 on his field-goal attempts (including going 1-for-4 from 50-plus yards out) and 17-for-18 on his extra-point tries in the first nine games of the 2026 season. The 42-year-old made 96.6% of his 29 field-goal attempts in 16 games with the New York Jets last year and made over 95% of his field-goal attempts in each of the last three seasons, but the 42-year-old veteran might finally be losing his touch in his 19th year in the NFL. The Falcons had seen enough after Folk missed his fifth field-goal try of the year in the team's 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain, this past Sunday. Folk could latch on with another team looking for kicking help for the second half of the season, or he could ride off into retirement.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Chargers Open to Trading Players on Expiring Contracts
Sources: The #Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026
Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot, but other expiring contract players are available if the offer makes sense. pic.twitter.com/SWBipAA0CC
Nov 10, 2026, 12:45 PM ET
Falcons Sign Kicker Jake Moody Off Ravens Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:40 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Jake Moody off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Moody hit a 53-yard field goal for the Ravens on Thursday in their blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now poised to take over as Atlanta's placekicker after the release of Nick Folk on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Moody was cut by the Washington Commanders during preseason. The former third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 from Michigan played with the 49ers, Commanders, and Chicago Bears last year, making 19 of his 23 field-goal attempts (82.6%) and 15 of his 16 extra-point tries in nine games played. Moody has a 78.3% career field-goal percentage on 65 total attempts over 41 games played. For a Falcons offense that is only putting up 20.9 points per game so far in 2026, Moody should be off the streaming radar in most fantasy leagues as the Falcons head into a Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Evan Engram Unlikely to be Moved by the Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:33 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram has garnered interest around the NFL with the trade deadline coming on Tuesday afternoon, but he is considered unlikely to be moved in part because Denver does not have a replacement, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Broncos have called around just in case, but it does not appear that Engram will be joining another team for the second half of the 2026 season. The 32-year-old veteran caught four of his five targets for 33 yards in the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which was actually one of his better performances of the season. Head coach Sean Payton talked Engram up as a Joker on offense going into last season, but the Broncos have not found an ideal role for him since the start of last year. He had a 50-461-1 line in 16 regular-season games last season in his first year in the Mile High City, and Engram has caught only 17 of his 30 targets for 169 yards and one touchdown through nine games in 2026 in his 10th year in the league. A trade out of Denver might be the only thing that can save Engram's fantasy value, and it does not look like that is in the cards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Breece Hall Doesn't Seem to be Going Anywhere at the Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Nov 10, 2026, 12:27 PM ETThe Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt writes that it does not seem like New York Jets running back Breece Hall is going anywhere before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Rosenblatt adds that the Jets are not waving the white flag on the season, even with how badly it has gone up to this point. After another loss on Sunday in Week 9 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jets sit in third place in the AFC East with a record of 2-7 through the first nine weeks of 2026. In his first action since Week 3 due to a quadriceps injury, the 25-year-old Hall had 15 carries for 61 yards and caught three of his four targets for 26 yards in the passing game for the Jets as their clear lead back despite missing extended time. Meanwhile, Braelon Allen, who performed as an RB1 with Hall out, had just 10 touches for 54 yards and lost a fumble. The Jets have said they are not in the business of trading good players like Hall away, so it is looking likely that he will stay in New York as their RB1 for the rest of the season. He is averaging just 3.4 yards on his 66 rushing attempts in four games in 2026, but Hall's volume should at least make him a high-end RB2 for fantasy managers if he stays with the Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic Zack Rosenblatt
Zach Sieler Reportedly Needs Season-Ending Biceps Surgery
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 12:05 PM ETMiami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (biceps) will undergo season-ending surgery after rupturing his biceps on the first play of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, according to Adam Schefter. Sieler played through the injury, and Schefter reported an expected recovery of five to six months. He logged 42 of Miami's 59 defensive snaps and stopped Jahmyr Gibbs for a three-yard loss in the second quarter. He started all eight games for Miami this season, recording 24 tackles and two sacks while playing 76% of the team's defensive snaps. With Indianapolis next in Week 10, Miami can turn to two linemen who already played more than 60% of its defensive snaps against Detroit. Jordan Phillips made six tackles on 38 snaps, bringing him level with Sieler at 24 tackles for the season. Zeek Biggers, who has lined up at both end and tackle, went from 30 snaps against New England to 39 against Detroit. He finished with two quarterback hits and forced a punt with his first sack of the season, bringing down Jared Goff on third down.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jacoby Brissett Offers Week 10 Superflex Appeal After Trade to Ravens
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:59 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in line to start Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers after being traded to the Ravens following injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe), both of whom landed on Injured Reserve. Brissett has some waiver-wire appeal and could inject life into this Ravens offense, which has been struggling mightily with Joe Fagnano under center over the past two games. With the Ravens season in the balance (4-5), Brissett will try to keep it alive and has shown signs of success with the Cardinals over the past year. In 2025, he started 14 games and threw 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions for 3,366 yards; through eight starts this year, he has a 10:7 TD:INT ratio and 1,719 yards. While a step back from his 2025 production, he should provide serviceable quarterback play and help get Zay Flowers back on the map. Brissett should be viewed as a low-end QB2 for Week 10, and fantasy managers desperate for a superflex quarterback or in deeper leagues will want to add him.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy Emerging as Strong Week 10 Waiver-Wire Option
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:44 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy exited Sunday's contest against Philadelphia with a hip injury after taking a hard hit to the area, but returned to the contest, and reports have suggested he is expected to play in Week 10 against the Commanders. Since taking over as the Giants quarterback after the Vikings traded him for a fifth-round pick, he has looked the part, ranking 91st percentile in completion percentage over expectations, 97th percentile in yards per attempt, and 89th percentile in catchable throw rate. Complete night-and-day difference from his time in Minnesota. Washington is vulnerable to the passing game, evidenced by them allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position and the fourth-most passing touchdowns. Considering the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are all on a bye, McCarthy will have some serious waiver wire appeal heading into Week 10. Fantasy managers in superflex formats searching for a second quarterback will want to grab McCarthy off the waivers in this solid matchup.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Cardinals Set to Sign Joey Aguilar to Active Roster
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 11:42 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Joey Aguilar is set to join the team's active roster, according to Jeremy Fowler. The undrafted rookie joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad in August after completing 17 of 20 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in three preseason games. He started all 13 games for Tennessee in 2025, throwing for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in his final college season. Arizona traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, two days before Gardner Minshew II injured his right elbow in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Minshew played the entire second half, but NFL Network reported that he is seeking additional opinions and will likely need season-ending surgery for a torn UCL. Arizona is also bringing in Josh Johnson from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. Rookie Carson Beck is in line for his first NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Sunday if Minshew sits, with Aguilar projected to provide depth behind Beck and Johnson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Drew Lock Offers Strong Superflex Value in Week 10 Against Raiders
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:32 AM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) performed admirably in Week 9 considering the injury he suffered in the game, completing 19-of-28 passes for 175 yards and a passing touchdown. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for Week 10 and is expected back after the Week 11 bye, meaning Lock will suit up under center one more time in relief duty for the (5-4) Seahawks. Lock has looked good in his handful of relief appearances over the past few seasons, and has become one of the more reliable backup options in the NFL. In Week 10 specifically, he faces a Raiders defense that loves to give up fantasy points to the quarterback position (2nd in the NFL), and Lock will be a top-24 quarterback for Week 10, assuming he suits up, giving him superflex fantasy value heading into Week 10 and a strong pickup off the waiver wire if available.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Arnold Ebiketie Traded to Bengals for Sixth-Round Pick
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 11:25 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie has been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. Ebiketie signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in March and was listed behind Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard on the Eagles' depth chart. He recorded 25 tackles without a sack this season, including three tackles on 25 defensive snaps against the New York Giants on Sunday. Ebiketie had six sacks in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before finishing with two in 2025. Cincinnati placed defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve last week with a wrist injury. Myles Murphy played 87 percent of the defensive snaps against Atlanta in Madrid on Sunday, and Boye Mafe played 81 percent. Shemar Stewart and Cedric Johnson combined for 23 defensive snaps in that game. Mafe leads Cincinnati with 5.5 sacks heading into Sunday's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ebiketie belongs on watch lists in sack-heavy IDP leagues while Cincinnati works him into its rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Justin Herbert's Struggles Continue With the Winless Chargers
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:23 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) continues to disappoint at a new level after another dud of a performance in Week 9, finishing with 11.42 fantasy points, going 13-for-23 for 193 yards, and throwing one touchdown and one interception. Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season and has a 6:11 TD:INT ratio. Herbert is 29th in the NFL in fantasy points per game (11.71) and is 34th in EPA per dropback. The Chargers (0-8) have put together a historically bad season in 2026, and from a fantasy perspective, even in good matchups, Herbert isn't a viable option. For now, Herbert remains a dynasty stash, as the 28-year-old has shown flashes in the past to justify that roster spot.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Continues to Struggle Despite Favorable Matchup
Nicho Roessler
Nov 10, 2026, 11:14 AM ETAtlanta Falcons 26-year-old quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued to struggle in a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Bengals, completing only 20 of 31 pass attempts for 162 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Surprisingly, he used his legs a bit in this one, which he is not known for, rushing for 50 yards on three carries. This season, Penix has been poor, ranking 28th in dropbacks per game, 20th in EPA per dropback, and 24th in expected fantasy points per game. His schedule also gets much harder over the next few weeks, with matchups against the Chiefs and Vikings on deck. Penix is a dynasty or deep QB2 superflex league option until further notice.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Vikings Exploring Quarterback Trade Ahead of Deadline
Bruno Mulé
Nov 10, 2026, 11:12 AM ETThe Minnesota Vikings have started calling teams about a quarterback trade ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Minnesota fell to 6-2 with Monday's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kyler Murray (hamstring) missed all three Week 9 practices, including Saturday's final session, and was inactive after head coach Kevin O'Connell described him as week to week. Carson Wentz started in Murray's place and completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. Wentz went without a touchdown pass in both starts. Max Brosmer took over in the fourth quarter and completed six of seven passes for 58 yards on a drive that ended on downs. Minnesota visits the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Justin Jefferson still drew 11 targets against Buffalo, catching three passes for 58 yards. Jordan Addison is a risky flex if Wentz starts again. Addison has four catches for 49 yards on eight targets across the two games Wentz started, including two catches for 28 yards on Monday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
James Conner a Speculative Stash in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:58 AM ETArizona running back James Conner (foot) is an intriguing fantasy player to stash, despite still not taking the field yet this season. He's yet to even start practicing, and he's spent the entire season on the injured reserve list. Conner could play a big role in the Arizona backfield once he returns, as rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has battled injuries and others have struggled to get rolling. Conner is 31 years old and has been a fantasy force over his career, but it seems unlikely that he'd ever take off with a rebuilding Cardinals squad, especially this season. Those lacking fantasy RBs in really deep leagues could take a chance on Conner and stash him in case he comes back soon and delivers big, or maybe gets moved to another team.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Travis Hunter Only Worth Deep-League Holds After Week 9
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:49 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is only worth holding in deeper fantasy leagues after he put together another lackluster performance in Week 9. He was targeted just once in the passing game - he made the catch, but lost a yard and also fumbled and lost the ball. Hunter has seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown this season, and four catches for 59 yards, and the score came in one contest, so he's barely done anything else. He's not getting on the field nearly enough to be worth more than a bench spot in deeper leagues for now. Injuries could push him up the depth chart, but he's a much bigger defensive asset for Jacksonville this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN