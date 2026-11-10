Nov 10, 2026, 1:12 PM ET

The Cincinnati Bengals' and Philadelphia Eagles' deal for defensive end Arnold Ebiketie on Tuesday has fallen through and will not happen, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The trade falling through is not physical or performance-related, according to sources. The Bengals have been in the market for pass-rush help to bolster their defense for the second half of the season, but they will now need to go in another direction and will not be acquiring Ebiketie. The Bengals were set to send the Eagles a sixth-round pick in next year's draft for the 27-year-old pass-rusher. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals called the deal off because they would have lost a third-round compensatory pick if the deal was completed. It is possible that the Eagles send Ebiketie packing to another team before Tuesday's trade deadline passes. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Penn State is in his first year in Philly in 2026 and has 25 tackles (11 solo) and no sacks through his first nine games of the season. Ebiketie has a total of 16.5 sacks in his four-plus years in the NFL.