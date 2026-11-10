Vikings Exploring Quarterback Trade Ahead of Deadline

Nov 10, 2026, 11:25 AM ET

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie has been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. Ebiketie signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in March and was listed behind Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard on the Eagles' depth chart. He recorded 25 tackles without a sack this season, including three tackles on 25 defensive snaps against the New York Giants on Sunday. Ebiketie had six sacks in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before finishing with two in 2025. Cincinnati placed defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve last week with a wrist injury. Myles Murphy played 87 percent of the defensive snaps against Atlanta in Madrid on Sunday, and Boye Mafe played 81 percent. Shemar Stewart and Cedric Johnson combined for 23 defensive snaps in that game. Mafe leads Cincinnati with 5.5 sacks heading into Sunday's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ebiketie belongs on watch lists in sack-heavy IDP leagues while Cincinnati works him into its rotation.