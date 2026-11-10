Carson Wentz Implodes in Plus Matchup

Nov 10, 2026, 1:14 AM ET

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook totaled 107 yards and a touchdown on his 31 carries in Monday night's 23-6 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. He failed to bring in his lone target. Cook had been ineffective for a large portion of this one, but still got it done for fantasy with a late trip to the end zone. The former Georgia Bulldog handled his largest rush volume of the season and went over the century mark for the fourth time in 2026. It was also his seventh consecutive game with at least one rushing score. This was by no means Cook's most efficient effort, but he's once again been a strong asset at the position. It'd be nice to see him more involved in the passing game. Still, owners can take solace in the fact that he's on pace to tie his 2024 career-high of 16 rushing touchdowns. The 27-year-old will line up with a vulnerable New York Jets rush defense his next time out in Week 10.