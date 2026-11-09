Chris Brooks Could Return From Injured Reserve This Week
Nov 9, 2026, 11:24 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that running back Chris Brooks (ankle) could be ready to return from Injured Reserve this week, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. It would be good timing for the Packers with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss at least three games after having surgery to fix his broken right ring finger that he suffered in Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. Brooks will need to return to practice this week to have a chance to come off IR to play against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at Lambeau Field. In addition to Jacobs being injured, MarShawn Lloyd (knee) missed Sunday's win in New England, so if Brooks returns this weekend, it could be down to him and Kaleb Johnson in Green Bay's backfield. Brooks has been out since Week 4, and before his injury, he was rarely involved, even with Jacobs being on the commissioner's exempt list. The 26-year-old had only 15 carries in his first four games for 70 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) while catching three of his five targets for 24 yards. With Jacobs and Lloyd banged up, Johnson will be one of the most popular RB waiver-wire pickups going into Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob DemovskyComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Kayshon Boutte Worth Adding After Explosive Outing?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 11:14 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has suddenly emerged as an intriguing waiver wire target after he broke out for 125 receiving yards in Week 9. This was the Texans' first game without Jaylin Noel (toe), and it turned out that Boutte was the biggest beneficiary of Noel's targets being up for grabs. This was Boutte's first game with double-digit PPR points this season, so while he's certainly trending up after Week 9, we also acknowledge that he has a lower floor. Still, he's a low-risk target on the waiver wire, with the potential to contribute in a fantasy-relevant role for deeper leagues going forward. In particular, he stands out among the other depth options like Marvin Harrison Jr., who has yet to play more than 50% of the snaps since being traded from Arizona to Houston.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Should Handle High Snap Share for a Little While Longer
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 10:58 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in each of his last two games, and he should continue to occupy a prominent role after teammate Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) suffered a setback in his attempt to return from injured reserve. Ferguson picked up a hamstring injury while recovering from his ankle issue, and he's now expected to miss a couple more weeks. Higbee should continue to play around 80% of the snaps in future weeks, although he's not a lock to produce in fantasy football. He has just eight catches for 63 yards over his last two games, and he was significantly out-produced by Colby Parkinson in Week 9. With that being said, the Rams are now without both Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) for an extended period of time, so there could be an opportunity for both Higbee and Parkinson to coexist as top-18 tight ends in fantasy football. As a result, Higbee is an intriguing waiver wire target, offering low risk and high reward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller Turning Heads After 10-Target Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 10:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller has been inconsistent week over week this season, but his performance this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos could be enough to justify adding him off waivers in most leagues. Waller exploded for eight catches on 10 targets Sunday, adding 90 yards and one touchdown along the way. Carolina found itself playing behind and relying on passing attempts -- often to Waller and Tetairoa McMillan -- to keep them in the game. The veteran's inconsistency this year does prevent him from having immediate TE1 status in fantasy football, but he's absolutely trending in the right direction. Plus, Carolina has tough matchups coming up against the Saints, Ravens, Buccaneers, and Vikings, creating some potential negative game script environments in which the Panthers could look to throw the ball early and often. Managers should consider adding Waller off waivers, especially in deeper leagues or scenarios where managers may need a quick bye week fill-in.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mack Hollins an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Target with Teammates Sidelined
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins returned from an injured reserve stint in Week 9, and he immediately made his presence felt with three catches, 36 yards, and one touchdown. As a result, Hollins is an intriguing waiver-wire target for fantasy managers seeking a wide receiver addition ahead of Week 10. The driving force behind Hollins' increased fantasy value is a lingering knee injury to A.J. Brown, who has now missed back-to-back games. With Brown's status up in the air and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) on injured reserve, Hollins has quickly emerged as one of quarterback Drake Maye's most trusted targets. Maye has repeatedly shown that he feels comfortable throwing to the veteran receiver, even when the quarterback is under pressure or Hollins is being blanketed. If Brown remains sidelined in Week 10 against Detroit, Hollins should have no trouble carving out WR3/flex value in PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth is Intriguing Waiver Pickup for Week 10
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 9, 2026, 9:58 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth could be an interesting option to snag off the waiver wire in Week 10. The veteran tight end is coming off a bye week and heads into a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. A defense that ranks 21st in pass defense and 23rd against opposing tight ends this season. The Steelers could take advantage of that and target Freiermuth more frequently this weekend. He has finished with at least two receptions in every game this season. The yardage has been a struggle at times, but Freiermuth could be an option for fantasy managers looking for help with bye weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rhamondre Stevenson Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 9, 2026, 9:45 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He underwent imaging on Monday, which revealed that Stevenson won't require surgery to fix his knee tendon issue, per Adam Schefter. The Patriots do expect Stevenson to miss a period of time while he recovers from this injury. The Patriots are now down their two top backs heading into next week's matchup against the Detroit Lions. TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is dealing with a neurological issue and has missed the last two games. Corey Kiner could end up being the top back for that one, so he's a name to watch on the waiver wire right now. Fantasy managers should check back for a better timetable on Stevenson.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Reggie Virgil has Interesting Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 9, 2026, 9:36 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil has quickly become a top wideout in this offense. The Cardinals are without Kendrick Bourne (leg), Jalen Brooks (wrist), and Michael Wilson (neck) just suffered a season-ending injury. Virgil has now become the top option for the Cardinals at wide receiver. On Sunday, Virgil hauled in one of his four targets for 25 yards in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals are now on their third quarterback of the year in rookie Carson Beck. We'll see what kind of chemistry these two have on the field. The expectation is that Virgil will see an expanded role, given the Cardinals don't have many other options at wideout. He's worth snagging in deep leagues as a bench stash.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Carson Beck Becomes Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 9, 2026, 9:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck is expected to take over as the starter for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Gardner Minshew II (elbow) could miss the rest of the season following a torn UCL during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. There's a decent chance that Beck is going to be the starter for the rest of the season. The rookie quarterback will get his first taste of NFL action, but will have limited weapons to work with on offense. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is on the Injured Reserve, and the Cardinals lost top wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) for the season on Monday. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider scooping up Beck right now. However, it's tough to imagine him having a ton of success given his limited options on offense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justin Jefferson Returns to Monday's Game After Injury Scare
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 9, 2026, 9:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (undisclosed) was forced to briefly exit Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson suffered what appeared to be a head injury during the first quarter. He was taken to the medical tent and tested for a possible concussion. Jefferson has cleared the testing and returned to Monday's game in the second quarter. So far, Jefferson has zero receptions on two targets, but there is still plenty of time for him to get involved. Fantasy managers shouldn't have to worry, as Jefferson appears to have avoided any injuries.--Andy Webb
Source: Jay Skurski
Justin Jefferson Headed to Blue Medical Tent
And now Justin Jefferson is headed to the blue tent. Goodness gracious. https://t.co/L6oasYzNf4— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 9, 2026, 8:54 PM ET
Justin Jefferson Injured on Carson Wentz Throw
Carson Wentz might have the yips. He's missed three of four throws badly. And he may have just gotten Justin Jefferson hurt in the process.— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 9, 2026, 8:52 PM ET
Cardinals Sign Josh Johnson For QB Depth
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:49 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad on Monday to give them more depth at the position with veteran QB Gardner Minshew II (elbow) potentially out for the rest of the year with a UCL injury in his right elbow, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals will be Johnson's 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons. The Cardinals traded veteran Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, so with Minshew potentially done for the year due to injury, the Cardinals need some insurance behind rookie Carson Beck, who will be making his NFL debut if he starts in Week 10 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. The 40-year-old Johnson did not play at all for the Bengals this year after appearing in five games (two starts) for the Washington Commanders in 2025, when he threw for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 54 pass attempts. The Cardinals will be hoping that Beck will get some good experience in the second half of the season without having to turn to Johnson at all.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Rookie Receiver CJ Daniels Will See More Snaps in Rams Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:40 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that there is "no doubt about it" that rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels will be someone who will get more opportunities to see more snaps/field time going forward, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Star wideout Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is expected to join Davante Adams (hamstring) on Injured Reserve, so if the Rams do not pull off a trade for a new receiver before Tuesday's deadline, Daniels, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington will all be competing for quarterback Matthew Stafford's attention in elevated offensive roles. The 24-year-old Daniels, who went undrafted, has appeared in only three games so far as a rookie and has played six offensive snaps without a single target. He will have a better chance to put numbers up in the box score this weekend against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and will be worth a look as a deep-league flier for fantasy managers who are hurting at the position. Daniels is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
49ers Hopeful that Deebo Samuel Sr. Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:27 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the hope is to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) at practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Samuel has not played since the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, but if he returns to practice this week, he should have a good opportunity to return on Sunday in a Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, fellow veteran receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) does not look ready to return to the field and is trending towards missing a third straight game with multiple injuries. If the 30-year-old Samuel returns and Evans is out again against Dallas, Samuel could return with a bang against a shaky Cowboys secondary. Samuel does not have the kind of upside he had earlier in his career, but San Francisco's banged-up WR corps in 2026 has provided him with additional opportunities. In five games played in his eighth year in the league, Samuel has 16 receptions on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns and has added nine carries for 78 yards on the ground. We will keep a close eye on the Week 10 statuses of both Samuel and Evans later this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Mike Evans Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:15 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) is unlikely to practice on Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Evans has missed the last two games with Achilles soreness and several broken ribs, and he is trending towards missing a third straight contest in Week 10 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers got by with another win in Week 9 on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders without Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and their top priority is to have Evans healthy and in top form for the end of the season and the start of the playoffs in January. The 33-year-old Hall of Famer has been reliable for fantasy managers in his six games played so far in 2026, but more patience will probably be required before we see him on the field again. Evans has 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns. If he does not play this Sunday against Dallas, his next chance to return will be for a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that Evans is "questionable at best" to play this weekend against the Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Malik Nabers a Full Participant in Monday's Walkthrough
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:06 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) was estimated as a full participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. There was a bit of panic last week when Nabers missed Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, but the 23-year-old returned to the field on Friday and was cleared to play in the Week 9 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, when he caught five of his eight targets for 43 yards. The pedestrian performance against the Eagles snapped a stretch of four straight games for the former first-rounder with 100-plus receiving yards. Barring a setback with Nabers' surgically-repaired knee (he tore his ACL in Week 4 of last year), he should be a full-go on Thursday Night Football to take on a shaky Washington Commanders' pass defense. With quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) expected to play in Week 10, Nabers will have an excellent chance to bounce back as a strong WR1 for fantasy managers again. Nabers is the WR13 in half-PPR scoring through nine weeks, but he has been a top-five fantasy WR over the last five weeks with 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns, trailing only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Cam Skattebo Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:55 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was an estimated limited participant in the team's walkthrough practice on Monday, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. Skattebo injured his hamstring in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and was unable to play in Sunday's Week 9 victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the Week 8 bye to rest. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) still on Injured Reserve, Devin Singletary did not take advantage of his increased backfield role as a plug-and-play flex option for fantasy managers in the win over the Eagles. The 24-year-old Skattebo was pushing to play last weekend, and barring a setback over the next two days, he looks likely to play this Thursday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. If active in Week 10, Skattebo should have RB2 upside for fantasy managers. Skattebo had his first 100-yard game of the year and his second rushing touchdown in Week 7 and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 418 yards on 98 attempts in seven games in his second year in the NFL. He should be New York's primary RB if he is active on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Ladd McConkey Considered Day-to-Day
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:47 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is "day-to-day" with back spasms, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey was active for the Week 9 game against the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday, but he did not play at all after developing back spasms during pre-game warmups. It has been that kind of year for McConkey and the Chargers, who will still be seeking their first victory in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night. A day-to-day tag for the 24-year-old to begin a new week is a good sign for his availability against Baltimore, but it is going to be hard for fantasy managers to trust McConkey until he actually produces on game day again after already producing two donuts for his fantasy managers in 2026. If the Georgia product is questionable at all going into the weekend, he should be avoided entirely by fantasy managers with L.A.'s game coming next Monday night. McConkey took a step back in Year 2 in 2025 and has been even more disappointing in Year 3, catching 17 of his 24 targets for 286 yards and only one touchdown through the first nine weeks in 2026 in six games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:37 PM ETThe Detroit Lions have received calls on tight end Sam LaPorta, but teams have gotten the impression that the Lions would like to keep him and try to work out a long-term deal eventually, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Before suffering a back injury in 2025 that limited him to nine games, LaPorta burst onto the scene in his first two NFL seasons with 146 receptions on 203 targets for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns as one of the best up-and-coming young pass-catching tight ends. So far through eight games in 2026 in his fourth year in the league, he has produced a 35-399-3 line on 49 targets, which makes him the TE7 in half-PPR scoring as the Lions get ready for a Week 10 game in Germany against the New England Patriots. LaPorta has cooled off considerably over his last three games after having back-to-back 80-plus-yard receiving days with two touchdowns in Weeks 4 and 5. Despite his recent lull in production, LaPorta is in one of the more high-octane passing attacks in the league if he stays with the Lions past the trade deadline, and he should continue to be a TE1 option for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Sam Darnold Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team thinks that quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) will be able to play coming out of their bye in Week 11 to start on Nov. 29 at the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, according to Gregg Bell. Macdonald said that Darnold's quad injury just needs more time to heal right now. Despite suffering a new oblique injury (in addition to right-elbow tendinitis), Drew Lock will start this Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. The 29-year-old Darnold injured his quad and suffered a few cracked ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears last Monday night, and he will end up missing two straight games before hopefully returning for a crucial divisional battle in Week 12. Darnold led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship last year in his first season with the team, but things have not gone as well for him in the first half of 2026, as the two-time Pro Bowler has nearly as many interceptions (nine) as touchdown passes (10) in his seven starts. He is floating around on the waiver wire in many single-QB leagues, and an upcoming matchup against San Francisco in Week 12 (if he is cleared to return) will not be a good time to use him while coming off multiple injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell