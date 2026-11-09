Reggie Virgil has Interesting Stash Value
Nov 9, 2026, 9:36 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil has quickly become a top wideout in this offense. The Cardinals are without Kendrick Bourne (leg), Jalen Brooks (wrist), and Michael Wilson (neck) just suffered a season-ending injury. Virgil has now become the top option for the Cardinals at wide receiver. On Sunday, Virgil hauled in one of his four targets for 25 yards in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals are now on their third quarterback of the year in rookie Carson Beck. We'll see what kind of chemistry these two have on the field. The expectation is that Virgil will see an expanded role, given the Cardinals don't have many other options at wideout. He's worth snagging in deep leagues as a bench stash.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football ReferenceComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Rhamondre Stevenson Is Dealing with a Knee Tendon Issue That Won't Require Surgery but Could Sideline Him for a Short Period
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a knee tendon issue that is not expected to require surgery but could sideline him for a short period of time, per source. pic.twitter.com/DTPxrO7Etx— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 9:30 PM ET
Carson Beck Becomes Deep-League Stash Option
Andy Webb
Nov 9, 2026, 9:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck is expected to take over as the starter for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Gardner Minshew II (elbow) could miss the rest of the season following a torn UCL during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. There's a decent chance that Beck is going to be the starter for the rest of the season. The rookie quarterback will get his first taste of NFL action, but will have limited weapons to work with on offense. Lead back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is on the Injured Reserve, and the Cardinals lost top wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) for the season on Monday. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider scooping up Beck right now. However, it's tough to imagine him having a ton of success given his limited options on offense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Justin Jefferson Returns to Monday's Game After Injury Scare
Andy Webb
Nov 9, 2026, 9:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (undisclosed) was forced to briefly exit Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson suffered what appeared to be a head injury during the first quarter. He was taken to the medical tent and tested for a possible concussion. Jefferson has cleared the testing and returned to Monday's game in the second quarter. So far, Jefferson has zero receptions on two targets, but there is still plenty of time for him to get involved. Fantasy managers shouldn't have to worry, as Jefferson appears to have avoided any injuries.--Andy Webb
Source: Jay Skurski
Justin Jefferson Headed to Blue Medical Tent
And now Justin Jefferson is headed to the blue tent. Goodness gracious. https://t.co/L6oasYzNf4— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 10, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 8:54 PM ET
Justin Jefferson Injured on Carson Wentz Throw
Carson Wentz might have the yips. He's missed three of four throws badly. And he may have just gotten Justin Jefferson hurt in the process.— Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 10, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 8:52 PM ET
Cardinals Sign Josh Johnson For QB Depth
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:49 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad on Monday to give them more depth at the position with veteran QB Gardner Minshew II (elbow) potentially out for the rest of the year with a UCL injury in his right elbow, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals will be Johnson's 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons. The Cardinals traded veteran Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, so with Minshew potentially done for the year due to injury, the Cardinals need some insurance behind rookie Carson Beck, who will be making his NFL debut if he starts in Week 10 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. The 40-year-old Johnson did not play at all for the Bengals this year after appearing in five games (two starts) for the Washington Commanders in 2025, when he threw for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 54 pass attempts. The Cardinals will be hoping that Beck will get some good experience in the second half of the season without having to turn to Johnson at all.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Rookie Receiver CJ Daniels Will See More Snaps in Rams Offense
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:40 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that there is "no doubt about it" that rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels will be someone who will get more opportunities to see more snaps/field time going forward, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Star wideout Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is expected to join Davante Adams (hamstring) on Injured Reserve, so if the Rams do not pull off a trade for a new receiver before Tuesday's deadline, Daniels, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington will all be competing for quarterback Matthew Stafford's attention in elevated offensive roles. The 24-year-old Daniels, who went undrafted, has appeared in only three games so far as a rookie and has played six offensive snaps without a single target. He will have a better chance to put numbers up in the box score this weekend against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals and will be worth a look as a deep-league flier for fantasy managers who are hurting at the position. Daniels is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
49ers Hopeful that Deebo Samuel Sr. Will Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:27 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the hope is to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) at practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Samuel has not played since the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, but if he returns to practice this week, he should have a good opportunity to return on Sunday in a Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, fellow veteran receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) does not look ready to return to the field and is trending towards missing a third straight game with multiple injuries. If the 30-year-old Samuel returns and Evans is out again against Dallas, Samuel could return with a bang against a shaky Cowboys secondary. Samuel does not have the kind of upside he had earlier in his career, but San Francisco's banged-up WR corps in 2026 has provided him with additional opportunities. In five games played in his eighth year in the league, Samuel has 16 receptions on 20 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns and has added nine carries for 78 yards on the ground. We will keep a close eye on the Week 10 statuses of both Samuel and Evans later this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Mike Evans Unlikely to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:15 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) is unlikely to practice on Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Evans has missed the last two games with Achilles soreness and several broken ribs, and he is trending towards missing a third straight contest in Week 10 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers got by with another win in Week 9 on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders without Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and their top priority is to have Evans healthy and in top form for the end of the season and the start of the playoffs in January. The 33-year-old Hall of Famer has been reliable for fantasy managers in his six games played so far in 2026, but more patience will probably be required before we see him on the field again. Evans has 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns. If he does not play this Sunday against Dallas, his next chance to return will be for a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that Evans is "questionable at best" to play this weekend against the Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner
Malik Nabers a Full Participant in Monday's Walkthrough
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 8:06 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) was estimated as a full participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. There was a bit of panic last week when Nabers missed Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, but the 23-year-old returned to the field on Friday and was cleared to play in the Week 9 win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, when he caught five of his eight targets for 43 yards. The pedestrian performance against the Eagles snapped a stretch of four straight games for the former first-rounder with 100-plus receiving yards. Barring a setback with Nabers' surgically-repaired knee (he tore his ACL in Week 4 of last year), he should be a full-go on Thursday Night Football to take on a shaky Washington Commanders' pass defense. With quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) expected to play in Week 10, Nabers will have an excellent chance to bounce back as a strong WR1 for fantasy managers again. Nabers is the WR13 in half-PPR scoring through nine weeks, but he has been a top-five fantasy WR over the last five weeks with 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns, trailing only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Cam Skattebo Limited in Monday's Walkthrough
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:55 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) was an estimated limited participant in the team's walkthrough practice on Monday, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. Skattebo injured his hamstring in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans and was unable to play in Sunday's Week 9 victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles despite having the Week 8 bye to rest. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) still on Injured Reserve, Devin Singletary did not take advantage of his increased backfield role as a plug-and-play flex option for fantasy managers in the win over the Eagles. The 24-year-old Skattebo was pushing to play last weekend, and barring a setback over the next two days, he looks likely to play this Thursday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. If active in Week 10, Skattebo should have RB2 upside for fantasy managers. Skattebo had his first 100-yard game of the year and his second rushing touchdown in Week 7 and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry for 418 yards on 98 attempts in seven games in his second year in the NFL. He should be New York's primary RB if he is active on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Ladd McConkey Considered Day-to-Day
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:47 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is "day-to-day" with back spasms, according to Alex Insdorf. McConkey was active for the Week 9 game against the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday, but he did not play at all after developing back spasms during pre-game warmups. It has been that kind of year for McConkey and the Chargers, who will still be seeking their first victory in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night. A day-to-day tag for the 24-year-old to begin a new week is a good sign for his availability against Baltimore, but it is going to be hard for fantasy managers to trust McConkey until he actually produces on game day again after already producing two donuts for his fantasy managers in 2026. If the Georgia product is questionable at all going into the weekend, he should be avoided entirely by fantasy managers with L.A.'s game coming next Monday night. McConkey took a step back in Year 2 in 2025 and has been even more disappointing in Year 3, catching 17 of his 24 targets for 286 yards and only one touchdown through the first nine weeks in 2026 in six games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Lions Prefer to Keep Sam LaPorta at the Trade Deadline
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:37 PM ETThe Detroit Lions have received calls on tight end Sam LaPorta, but teams have gotten the impression that the Lions would like to keep him and try to work out a long-term deal eventually, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Before suffering a back injury in 2025 that limited him to nine games, LaPorta burst onto the scene in his first two NFL seasons with 146 receptions on 203 targets for 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns as one of the best up-and-coming young pass-catching tight ends. So far through eight games in 2026 in his fourth year in the league, he has produced a 35-399-3 line on 49 targets, which makes him the TE7 in half-PPR scoring as the Lions get ready for a Week 10 game in Germany against the New England Patriots. LaPorta has cooled off considerably over his last three games after having back-to-back 80-plus-yard receiving days with two touchdowns in Weeks 4 and 5. Despite his recent lull in production, LaPorta is in one of the more high-octane passing attacks in the league if he stays with the Lions past the trade deadline, and he should continue to be a TE1 option for fantasy managers in the second half of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Sam Darnold Expected Back in Week 12 Against 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:25 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the team thinks that quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps, ribs) will be able to play coming out of their bye in Week 11 to start on Nov. 29 at the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, according to Gregg Bell. Macdonald said that Darnold's quad injury just needs more time to heal right now. Despite suffering a new oblique injury (in addition to right-elbow tendinitis), Drew Lock will start this Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. The 29-year-old Darnold injured his quad and suffered a few cracked ribs in the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears last Monday night, and he will end up missing two straight games before hopefully returning for a crucial divisional battle in Week 12. Darnold led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship last year in his first season with the team, but things have not gone as well for him in the first half of 2026, as the two-time Pro Bowler has nearly as many interceptions (nine) as touchdown passes (10) in his seven starts. He is floating around on the waiver wire in many single-QB leagues, and an upcoming matchup against San Francisco in Week 12 (if he is cleared to return) will not be a good time to use him while coming off multiple injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Justin Herbert Avoids a Fractured Finger
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 7:05 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that quarterback Justin Herbert's (finger) imaging came back "negative" and that he avoided a fracture on his left middle finger, according to Alex Insdorf. Herbert was injured in the team's 44-22 loss at home to the Houston Texans on Sunday in Week 9, but he should be good to suit up in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night with an extra day off until then. The 28-year-old could be limited in practice this week, but it would be a surprise if he does not start against Baltimore as the Bolts search for their first victory of the 2026 season. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was praising Herbert for his progress in learning the new offense back in training camp, but the Chargers have been a dumpster fire under McDaniel this year, with Herbert ranking as the QB24 in fantasy with 1,591 passing yards, six touchdowns, and a league-high 11 interceptions in eight starts. It is not all on his shoulders, though, with L.A.'s offensive line yet again being a major liability, while top wideout Ladd McConkey (back) has not really been healthy all year. Touted as a potential midrange QB1 going into the season, Herbert and the entire Chargers offense have been one of the biggest busts in 2026. He should only be started in superflex leagues in Week 10 against the Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Gardner Minshew II Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 6:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow) is feared to have torn the UCL in his right throwing elbow in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals. Rookie Carson Beck is now the likely QB1 for the Cardinals moving forward after they traded former starting QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. If the 30-year-old Minshew's torn UCL is confirmed, he will need season-ending surgery. Minshew predictably struggled in Seattle against the reigning Super Bowl champions in the 17-3 loss, going 21-for-30 passing for 166 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Not only are the Cardinals likely losing Minshew for the rest of the year, but they will also be without top receiver Michael Wilson for the remainder of the 2026 campaign due to a neck fracture. Beck, a third-round pick in April from the University of Miami, is going to be thrown into the deep end with limited receiving options available to him outside of All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, so fantasy managers considering using him in superflex leagues should expect a steep learning curve, especially in his NFL debut this Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Cardinals - Bo Brack
49ers Expect More Resolution in Brandon Aiyuk Situation This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 6:22 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said last week on KNBR radio that there should be enough resolution in the wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk saga to discuss the process of reinstatement in more detail this week, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Since Aiyuk applied for reinstatement before Tuesday's Nov. 10 trade deadline, the 49ers could not deny the application. The 28-year-old former first-rounder from Arizona State was officially reinstated from the left-squad list on Monday, and the 49ers were granted a two-week roster exemption for him. The 49ers now have until Nov. 23 to either trade Aiyuk, release him, or add him to their active 53-man roster. Aiyuk will find it more difficult to be straight up released since he now owes around $13 million in bonus forfeitures. What we do know is that the 49ers do not have any interest in patching things up with Aiyuk, who has not played since tearing his ACL and MCL in his right knee in October of 2024. Whether another team is interested in securing Aiyuk's services if he becomes a free agent is another question entirely, which makes him a wait-and-see long shot in fantasy football in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Rams Will "Explore All Avenues" to Improve WR Room
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 6:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had previously ruled out a trade-deadline move or adding a new receiver but said on Monday that the Rams will "explore all avenues" as they try to figure out how to move forward after Puka Nacua's (knee, toe) injuries, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Nacua is likely to land on Injured Reserve, which will require him to miss at least four games, after spraining his MCL/PCL and suffering a turf-toe injury in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. Veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) is also out for the foreseeable future, so the Rams are now without their two star pass-catchers as they head into a Week 10 matchup against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. If the Rams cannot swing a trade for a receiver by Tuesday's Nov. 10 deadline, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington would be their top three receivers. Regardless of whether the Rams swing a trade for a new WR, tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will also become much more valuable streaming options at TE in fantasy going forward with both Nacua and Adams sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Joshua Palmer Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 6:00 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) on Injured Reserve on Monday, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. In a corresponding move, receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. was elevated to the active roster for the Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Palmer played in only 12 games (eight starts) in 2025 in his first year with the Bills due to injuries and has had a tough time staying on the field again in 2026. The 27-year-old has played in six games so far this year and has been almost non-existent on offense, catching just four of his 12 targets for 117 yards, although he has found the end zone twice on his four catches. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Palmer to return to fantasy relevance in Buffalo this year after the Bills acquired DJ Moore in an offseason trade from the Chicago Bears. Palmer will not be eligible to return from IR until the Dec. 6 game on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots. In most single-year fantasy football leagues, Palmer should be on the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Tyler Goodson to Miss Multiple Weeks Due to Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:52 PM ETDallas Cowboys backup running back Tyler Goodson (knee) "should miss multiple weeks" with a knee injury that he suffered in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Brian Schottenheimer told The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt. At the very least, Goodson will miss the Week 10 game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and could also miss the Week 11 contest at home against the Tennessee Titans before the annual Thanksgiving Day game the following Thursday at home versus the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. The 25-year-old has not really had any standalone fantasy value as the backup to starter Javonte Williams this year, but he did have a career-high 77 rushing yards on a season-high 12 carries behind Williams in Sunday's win in Indy to make him a valuable fantasy handcuff. With Goodson now out for a couple of weeks, the Cowboys could look to sign a free-agent RB, as they only have Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin at the position right now on their practice squad. If Goodson is forced to Injured Reserve, he would have to miss a minimum of four games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph Hoyt