Malachi Fields Offers Deep-League Value Heading into Week 10
Nov 10, 2026, 10:39 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has produced more over the past three weeks, and that gives him deep-league fantasy appeal heading into Week 10. The rookie has five or more targets in three straight appearances, but anywhere from 19-83 yards. He's getting on the field more now than he did earlier this season, and it's led to some better fantasy showings. Fields still has only one touchdown grab on the year though, and has only gone over 50 yards twice, so he's no more than a deep-league option. Fields is one to monitor in case he ever takes off, but he should be skipped in standard leagues for now.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Justice Hill Worth Deep-League Pickups Before Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:33 AM ETBaltimore running back Justice Hill is worth adding in some deeper leagues prior to the kickoff of Week 10 games. He's coming off his best fantasy performance of the season - Hill rushed nine times for 85 yards and a score against Jacksonville in Week 9, plus had three receptions for seven yards across three targets. He has only topped 35 total yards in one other game this season, but he does have six or more touches in three straight appearances. In the right matchups, Hill could be deployed in deeper leagues, but behind bellcow Derrick Henry, there's not a lot of work available in the Baltimore backfield. Matchups that favor receiving running backs are where fantasy owners can consider Hill in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jaguars Will Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
The Jaguars plan to keep WR Brian Thomas Jr. through the trade deadline, per sources. They have relayed that to interested teams.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026
Coming off multiple big trades Monday, Jacksonville plans to keep its roster intact, barring a surprise. pic.twitter.com/0QxdybXqaN
Nov 10, 2026, 10:30 AM ET
Jordan Watkins Worth Waiver Adds After Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ETSan Francisco wide receiver Jordan Watkins is a rising fantasy asset after what he's done over his past two games. He went for 56 yards on three receptions and six targets in Week 7 against Atlanta, then caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a score against the Raiders in Week 9. He has played more the past three games with the 49ers dealing with a bevy of injuries to offensive players. The more time that Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), Christian Kirk (knee) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) miss, the more valuable Watkins becomes. It's worth noting that Watkins' role could be wiped away with the return of even a couple of those wide receivers though. Watkins is still worth adding in more fantasy leagues going into Week 10. He's a solid deep-league starting option for now, and could become a standard league streaming threat if several Niners miss the game against the Cowboys, which is a very favorable fantasy matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brian Thomas Jr. a Stash Option in Deep Leagues Before Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:22 AM ETJacksonville wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is just worth stashing in deep fantasy leagues going into Week 10. A trade could potentially help his cause, but he hasn't done enough on the field this season to be starting in too many leagues. He has 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns across 21 targets so far this season. Thomas wasn't targeted in the team's blowout Week 9 win over Baltimore, and Thomas has just one catch over his past four appearances combined. His snap counts have fallen way off, and he's played below 50% of the team's totals in two of the past three games. Thomas can still be stashed through the trade deadline, but if his production doesn't pick up soon, he can be dropped in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:17 AM ETDallas owner Jerry Jones said that trade calls for quarterback Dak Prescott have not come in over the years. Jones added that for most of Prescott's Cowboys tenure, the team hasn't been in a position where trading him away made any sense. He's played in nine games this season and 148 contests over his 11-year career with the Cowboys. This year, Prescott has a 64.9% completion mark, plus 2,381 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He's thrown five interceptions, while rushing for 102 yards and a score across 25 attempts. Dallas is just 4-5 this season, but is comfortably in second place in the NFC East, only trailing the Giants, who are 5-2-1, so a playoff push is within reason.--Morgan Rode
Source: Jon Machota
Sione Vaki Worth Adds in Deep League Before Week 10
Morgan Rode
Nov 10, 2026, 10:08 AM ETDetroit running back Sione Vaki has factored in enough over the past few games to emerge as a possible waiver wire add in very deep fantasy leagues. He has 30 rushing attempts on the season, with 14 of those coming over the past two contests. Vaki has seven receptions over eight targets this season, with three targets and catches over the past two games. He has racked up only 135 rushing yards and 64 receiving yards, but he's starting to get enough work to be a possible streaming option in very deep leagues. His Week 10 matchup against the Patriots is a tougher one though, so he's likely to be skipped outside very deep fantasy setups. He's one to remember if Jahmyr Gibbs ever were to be injured or out.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kimani Vidal Remains a Deep-League PRR Option
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 10:02 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal continues to mix into the team's backfield alongside Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Vidal has shown some big-play potential and gets enough passing-down work to be a deep league option, even though his workload is unpredictable. In Week 9, after the bye, Vidal played 28 snaps (39%), which was just one fewer than Hampton and 10 more than Mitchell. He took seven carries for 30 yards and added a six-yard reception. He has at least seven carries in four straight games and is averaging a healthy 4.5 yards per carry on the season. He has one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown, along with 10 catches for 56 yards. He's not getting enough volume to be a regular starter, but he's definitely still in the mix for the Bolts, who are desperate for any sort of spark on offense. Vidal has enough potential to be a hold or a stash in deep leagues, in case he gets more work down the line, but he's hard to start in most formats in Week 10 against the Ravens.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Demarcus Robinson Is a Good Stash for WR Depth
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:50 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson returned from an ankle injury in Week 9, and he'll have an opportunity to earn more playing time in the next few weeks as the team continues to deal with multiple other injuries at the position. Robinson was carted off the field with a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed five games on IR before being activated and playing in Week 9 against the Raiders. He played 51% of snaps in his return and tied for second on the team with four targets. He caught three of those passes for 22 yards, but he should be able to ramp up to a bigger role in the coming weeks if Mike Evans (Achilles) remains sidelined. Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has also been out, but he seems to have a better chance of returning this week. Robinson will remain boom-or-bust since Brock Purdy spreads the ball around, but he can be an emergency option in deep leagues against the Cowboys this week and a good stash for depth in most leagues now that he's back from injury and playing in an effective passing offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Darnell Washington Is a Solid TE Streamer after Bye
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:38 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington continues to split time with Pat Freiermuth, but Aaron Rodgers has been giving him enough opportunities to make him a solid fill-in starter. Washington has played over 50% of the Steelers' offensive snaps in every game this season, and went into the bye with a huge, 94-yard performance against the Browns in Paris. He didn't get into the end zone in that game, but scored a touchdown in three of his previous four contests. Overall, the hulking tight end has 19 catches for 254 receiving yards and three touchdowns through eight games this season. He isn't running enough routes to be an elite option at the position, but he can be an emergency starter or fill in for an injury in deep leagues if needed. In Week 10, the Steelers face the Bengals, who have been a slightly favorable matchup for tight ends this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson Could Lead Green Bay's Backfield with Josh Jacobs Out
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:23 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could get another chance to lead the team's backfield for the next few weeks, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. With Josh Jacobs (hand) needing surgery to repair a broken right ring finger and expected to miss multiple games, the Packers will turn again to Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks to cover his absence, as they did while Jacobs was on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List for the first six weeks of the season. Johnson seemed to offer the most upside during that span, but he was benched after losing a fumble near the goal line against the Bucs. In Week 9, though, he ran well after Jacobs left, totaling 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on his 14 carries. Even if Lloyd and Brooks are healthy, Johnson has shown the highest ceiling of the Packers' RBs, and he makes sense as a speculative addition as the Packers face the Vikings, have a Week 11 bye, and then face the Rams and Saints. If Jacobs lands on IR, which coach Matt LaFleur said is a possibility, he would first be eligible to return in Week 15 against the Dolphins, leaving Johnson a great window to establish himself as a solid fantasy option in a very productive offense.--Zach Thompson
Source: Matt Schneidman
Vikings in QB Market after Carson Wentz Struggles
Zach Thompson
Nov 10, 2026, 9:12 AM ETAccording to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking to acquire a quarterback via trade before Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. Carson Wentz completed only eight of his 25 pass attempts on Monday Night Football against the Bills, totaling only 81 passing yards and throwing a pair of interceptions. The Vikings were held to two field goals in their 23-6 home loss. Minnesota's defense has been elite this year, and they have a strong group of pass-catchers led by Justin Jefferson. However, the offense has been held back by mediocre QB play from Wentz and Kyler Murray (hamstring). Murray is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and could miss multiple games, and if a new QB came in and played well, he could earn the starting role for the rest of the season. Some of the potentially available options include Daniel Jones of the Colts and Kirk Cousins of the Raiders, who each have some history with the team and current coaching staff.--Zach Thompson
Source: Mike Garafolo
Carson Wentz Implodes in Plus Matchup
Alex Ciulla
Nov 10, 2026, 2:19 AM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in his team's 23-6 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bills. He gained no yards on his sole rush and was also credited with a fumble lost. Wentz got the starting nod in relief of teammate Kyler Murray (hamstring), who was unable to go after a week of DNPs. The veteran was flat-out abysmal in this one, unable to orchestrate a single touchdown drive. Wentz was eventually benched for Max Brosmer late in the fourth quarter, though it's worth mentioning that the former did get checked out for an injury in the blue medical tent at one point. Either way, it was a forgettable performance that hurt the offense's output. This could be Wentz's last start, depending on Murray's status moving forward. Still, it's fair to wonder whether he'd be benched in favor of Brosmer after the dreadful outing anyway. Minnesota is slated for a road matchup with the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jordan Mason Boasts Minimal Work in Ugly Loss
Alex Ciulla
Nov 10, 2026, 2:04 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason rushed six times for 35 yards and added seven yards on 2-of-3 receiving in Monday's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mason was effective with his work on the ground, but never got a chance to get anything going on a night when Minnesota netted 178 total yards of offense. In fact, just three of the Vikings' 12 possessions ended with more than five plays. Even then, one of the three was an eight-play, ten-yard drive. Notably, the backfield snap share swung back in Mason's favor this week, as teammate Aaron Jones Sr. had led the duo by an equally slim margin in Week 8. It's unclear if that solidifies anything, but the former ran three more routes and picked up two more targets. As it stands, they could continue to work in tandem, which would be the least-optimal outcome for fantasy. Perhaps we'll gain clarity on the situation in next weekend's divisional bout with the hosting Green Bay Packers.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Justin Jefferson Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Alex Ciulla
Nov 10, 2026, 1:48 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught three of 11 passes for 58 yards in his team's 23-6 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Jefferson racked up a ludicrous 40% target share from quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 9, but was held in check as the latter played one of his worst games as a pro. It's an unfortunate outcome, considering Wentz and Jefferson showed chemistry in past games, including earlier this season. Alas, it marks the seventh-year pro's third straight outing with fewer than 60 receiving yards despite a healthy 27 targets over the span. Through seven appearances, Jefferson has logged a mere 31 catches and 393 yards. If this pace holds true, it'd be his lowest receiving total in a campaign of his career (898). The LSU product will look to rebound in a divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Josh Allen Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
Alex Ciulla
Nov 10, 2026, 1:32 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 21 of 31 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his team's 23-6 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. He added 15 yards on six carries. It may not have been the heroic effort fantasy managers have grown accustomed to, but Allen overcame one of the league's most formidable defenses. The California native was under duress all night, taking 11 hits and getting sacked four times. However, he logged his eighth straight game with at least 200 passing yards, and played well enough to get the job done. Unfortunately, Allen's fantasy output was his worst of the season, despite helping his team to a stellar 7-1 start. He figures to rebound in a slightly softer matchup next weekend when Buffalo takes on the New York Jets on the road.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
James Cook III Shines in MNF Win
Alex Ciulla
Nov 10, 2026, 1:14 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III totaled 107 yards and a touchdown on his 31 carries in Monday night's 23-6 road win against the Minnesota Vikings. He failed to bring in his lone target. Cook had been ineffective for a large portion of this one, but still got it done for fantasy with a late trip to the end zone. The former Georgia Bulldog handled his largest rush volume of the season and went over the century mark for the fourth time in 2026. It was also his seventh consecutive game with at least one rushing score. This was by no means Cook's most efficient effort, but he's once again been a strong asset at the position. It'd be nice to see him more involved in the passing game. Still, owners can take solace in the fact that he's on pace to tie his 2024 career-high of 16 rushing touchdowns. The 27-year-old will line up with a vulnerable New York Jets rush defense his next time out in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Pat Bryant an Immediate Fantasy Weapon with Teammate Injured?
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 11:42 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant handled substantial volume in Week 9, and he should continue to occupy a prominent role in Week 11 (after the team's bye week) if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) ends up missing time. Bryant finished last week with four catches, 56 yards, and one touchdown on a 68% snap share, operating as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton. Bryant's return from injured reserve came at a perfect time, as he immediately contributed on offense following his activation Saturday. The Broncos' passing game showed some signs of struggle early in the season, but they have been operating at a much higher level lately. As mentioned, the Broncos are on a bye in Week 10, leaving extra time for Waddle to recover and clear concussion protocol. However, if Waddle is still sidelined when Denver returns to action in Week 11, Bryant should have legitimate WR3 value. He's still an intriguing waiver wire target and stash even if Waddle does play in Week 11.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Brooks Could Return From Injured Reserve This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 11:24 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that running back Chris Brooks (ankle) could be ready to return from Injured Reserve this week, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. It would be good timing for the Packers with Josh Jacobs (finger) expected to miss at least three games after having surgery to fix his broken right ring finger that he suffered in Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. Brooks will need to return to practice this week to have a chance to come off IR to play against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at Lambeau Field. In addition to Jacobs being injured, MarShawn Lloyd (knee) missed Sunday's win in New England, so if Brooks returns this weekend, it could be down to him and Kaleb Johnson in Green Bay's backfield. Brooks has been out since Week 4, and before his injury, he was rarely involved, even with Jacobs being on the commissioner's exempt list. The 26-year-old had only 15 carries in his first four games for 70 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) while catching three of his five targets for 24 yards. With Jacobs and Lloyd banged up, Johnson will be one of the most popular RB waiver-wire pickups going into Week 10.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Kayshon Boutte Worth Adding After Explosive Outing?
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 11:14 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has suddenly emerged as an intriguing waiver wire target after he broke out for 125 receiving yards in Week 9. This was the Texans' first game without Jaylin Noel (toe), and it turned out that Boutte was the biggest beneficiary of Noel's targets being up for grabs. This was Boutte's first game with double-digit PPR points this season, so while he's certainly trending up after Week 9, we also acknowledge that he has a lower floor. Still, he's a low-risk target on the waiver wire, with the potential to contribute in a fantasy-relevant role for deeper leagues going forward. In particular, he stands out among the other depth options like Marvin Harrison Jr., who has yet to play more than 50% of the snaps since being traded from Arizona to Houston.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Should Handle High Snap Share for a Little While Longer
Andersen Pickard
Nov 9, 2026, 10:58 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has played at least 80% of the offensive snaps in each of his last two games, and he should continue to occupy a prominent role after teammate Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) suffered a setback in his attempt to return from injured reserve. Ferguson picked up a hamstring injury while recovering from his ankle issue, and he's now expected to miss a couple more weeks. Higbee should continue to play around 80% of the snaps in future weeks, although he's not a lock to produce in fantasy football. He has just eight catches for 63 yards over his last two games, and he was significantly out-produced by Colby Parkinson in Week 9. With that being said, the Rams are now without both Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) for an extended period of time, so there could be an opportunity for both Higbee and Parkinson to coexist as top-18 tight ends in fantasy football. As a result, Higbee is an intriguing waiver wire target, offering low risk and high reward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller