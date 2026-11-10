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Travis Hunter Only Worth Deep-League Holds After Week 9

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Nov 10, 2026, 10:49 AM ET

Jacksonville wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is only worth holding in deeper fantasy leagues after he put together another lackluster performance in Week 9. He was targeted just once in the passing game - he made the catch, but lost a yard and also fumbled and lost the ball. Hunter has seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown this season, and four catches for 59 yards, and the score came in one contest, so he's barely done anything else. He's not getting on the field nearly enough to be worth more than a bench spot in deeper leagues for now. Injuries could push him up the depth chart, but he's a much bigger defensive asset for Jacksonville this season.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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The 49ers likely will cut WR Brandon Aiyuk by 4:00 p.m. ET today. https://t.co/juqARCkrUA

— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 12:09 PM ET

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Nov 10, 2026, 12:05 PM ET

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (biceps) will undergo season-ending surgery after rupturing his biceps on the first play of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, according to Adam Schefter. Sieler played through the injury, and Schefter reported an expected recovery of five to six months. He logged 42 of Miami's 59 defensive snaps and stopped Jahmyr Gibbs for a three-yard loss in the second quarter. He started all eight games for Miami this season, recording 24 tackles and two sacks while playing 76% of the team's defensive snaps. With Indianapolis next in Week 10, Miami can turn to two linemen who already played more than 60% of its defensive snaps against Detroit. Jordan Phillips made six tackles on 38 snaps, bringing him level with Sieler at 24 tackles for the season. Zeek Biggers, who has lined up at both end and tackle, went from 30 snaps against New England to 39 against Detroit. He finished with two quarterback hits and forced a punt with his first sack of the season, bringing down Jared Goff on third down.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter

Sources: The #Falcons are releasing K Nick Folk, who was 13/18 on FGs this season.

Jake Moody is the new kicker in Atlanta. https://t.co/Iqi0PKghTu pic.twitter.com/l4R6jsc0Si

— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 10, 2026, 12:00 PM ET

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Nov 10, 2026, 11:59 AM ET

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in line to start Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers after being traded to the Ravens following injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe), both of whom landed on Injured Reserve. Brissett has some waiver-wire appeal and could inject life into this Ravens offense, which has been struggling mightily with Joe Fagnano under center over the past two games. With the Ravens season in the balance (4-5), Brissett will try to keep it alive and has shown signs of success with the Cardinals over the past year. In 2025, he started 14 games and threw 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions for 3,366 yards; through eight starts this year, he has a 10:7 TD:INT ratio and 1,719 yards. While a step back from his 2025 production, he should provide serviceable quarterback play and help get Zay Flowers back on the map. Brissett should be viewed as a low-end QB2 for Week 10, and fantasy managers desperate for a superflex quarterback or in deeper leagues will want to add him.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller

Sources: The #Falcons are signing K Jake Moody off the #Ravens practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster.

Moody hit a 53-yard FG for Baltimore on Sunday and is now poised to take over in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QJ5Z1m23EJ

— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:54 AM ET

Another TE on the radar is Broncos' Evan Engram, who has garnered interest. But he's considered unlikely to be moved in part because Denver doesn't have a replacement (though the Broncos have called around just in case)

Carolina's Ja'Tavion Sanders is a low-cost option at the… https://t.co/pKFETXP306

— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:54 AM ET

My thoughts/feeling on some Jets trade deadline chatter:

QB Geno Smith: I'd be pretty stunned if they trade him even though teams have called. More likely he's back in 2027 than traded now. The Jets are not starting Cade Klubnik for 8 games.

OLB Will McDonald: The Jets don't…

— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 10, 2026
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:45 AM ET

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Nov 10, 2026, 11:44 AM ET

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy exited Sunday's contest against Philadelphia with a hip injury after taking a hard hit to the area, but returned to the contest, and reports have suggested he is expected to play in Week 10 against the Commanders. Since taking over as the Giants quarterback after the Vikings traded him for a fifth-round pick, he has looked the part, ranking 91st percentile in completion percentage over expectations, 97th percentile in yards per attempt, and 89th percentile in catchable throw rate. Complete night-and-day difference from his time in Minnesota. Washington is vulnerable to the passing game, evidenced by them allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to the position and the fourth-most passing touchdowns. Considering the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are all on a bye, McCarthy will have some serious waiver wire appeal heading into Week 10. Fantasy managers in superflex formats searching for a second quarterback will want to grab McCarthy off the waivers in this solid matchup.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:42 AM ET

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joey Aguilar is set to join the team's active roster, according to Jeremy Fowler. The undrafted rookie joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad in August after completing 17 of 20 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions in three preseason games. He started all 13 games for Tennessee in 2025, throwing for 3,565 yards and 24 touchdowns in his final college season. Arizona traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, two days before Gardner Minshew II injured his right elbow in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Minshew played the entire second half, but NFL Network reported that he is seeking additional opinions and will likely need season-ending surgery for a torn UCL. Arizona is also bringing in Josh Johnson from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. Rookie Carson Beck is in line for his first NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 on Sunday if Minshew sits, with Aguilar projected to provide depth behind Beck and Johnson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:32 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) performed admirably in Week 9 considering the injury he suffered in the game, completing 19-of-28 passes for 175 yards and a passing touchdown. Sam Darnold (quadriceps) has already been ruled out for Week 10 and is expected back after the Week 11 bye, meaning Lock will suit up under center one more time in relief duty for the (5-4) Seahawks. Lock has looked good in his handful of relief appearances over the past few seasons, and has become one of the more reliable backup options in the NFL. In Week 10 specifically, he faces a Raiders defense that loves to give up fantasy points to the quarterback position (2nd in the NFL), and Lock will be a top-24 quarterback for Week 10, assuming he suits up, giving him superflex fantasy value heading into Week 10 and a strong pickup off the waiver wire if available.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:25 AM ET

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie has been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. Ebiketie signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia in March and was listed behind Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard on the Eagles' depth chart. He recorded 25 tackles without a sack this season, including three tackles on 25 defensive snaps against the New York Giants on Sunday. Ebiketie had six sacks in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before finishing with two in 2025. Cincinnati placed defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve last week with a wrist injury. Myles Murphy played 87 percent of the defensive snaps against Atlanta in Madrid on Sunday, and Boye Mafe played 81 percent. Shemar Stewart and Cedric Johnson combined for 23 defensive snaps in that game. Mafe leads Cincinnati with 5.5 sacks heading into Sunday's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ebiketie belongs on watch lists in sack-heavy IDP leagues while Cincinnati works him into its rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:23 AM ET

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) continues to disappoint at a new level after another dud of a performance in Week 9, finishing with 11.42 fantasy points, going 13-for-23 for 193 yards, and throwing one touchdown and one interception. Herbert has thrown an interception in every game this season and has a 6:11 TD:INT ratio. Herbert is 29th in the NFL in fantasy points per game (11.71) and is 34th in EPA per dropback. The Chargers (0-8) have put together a historically bad season in 2027, and from a fantasy perspective, even in good matchups, Herbert isn't a viable option. For now, Herbert remains a dynasty stash, as the 28-year-old has shown flashes in the past to justify that roster spot.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:14 AM ET

Atlanta Falcons 26-year-old quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued to struggle in a favorable Week 9 matchup against the Bengals, completing only 20 of 31 pass attempts for 162 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Surprisingly, he used his legs a bit in this one, which he is not known for, rushing for 50 yards on three carries. This season, Penix has been poor, ranking 28th in dropbacks per game, 20th in EPA per dropback, and 24th in expected fantasy points per game. His schedule also gets much harder over the next few weeks, with matchups against the Chiefs and Vikings on deck. Penix is a dynasty or deep superflex league until further notice.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
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Nov 10, 2026, 11:12 AM ET

The Minnesota Vikings have started calling teams about a quarterback trade ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Minnesota fell to 6-2 with Monday's 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kyler Murray (hamstring) missed all three Week 9 practices, including Saturday's final session, and was inactive after head coach Kevin O'Connell described him as week to week. Carson Wentz started in Murray's place and completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. Wentz went without a touchdown pass in both starts. Max Brosmer took over in the fourth quarter and completed six of seven passes for 58 yards on a drive that ended on downs. Minnesota visits the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Justin Jefferson still drew 11 targets against Buffalo, catching three passes for 58 yards. Jordan Addison is a risky flex if Wentz starts again. Addison has four catches for 49 yards on eight targets across the two games Wentz started, including two catches for 28 yards on Monday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Nov 10, 2026, 10:58 AM ET

Arizona running back James Conner (foot) is an intriguing fantasy player to stash, despite still not taking the field yet this season. He's yet to even start practicing, and he's spent the entire season on the injured reserve list. Conner could play a big role in the Arizona backfield once he returns, as rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has battled injuries and others have struggled to get rolling. Conner is 31 years old and has been a fantasy force over his career, but it seems unlikely that he'd ever take off with a rebuilding Cardinals squad, especially this season. Those lacking fantasy RBs in really deep leagues could take a chance on Conner and stash him in case he comes back soon and delivers big, or maybe gets moved to another team.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 10, 2026, 10:44 AM ET

Jacksonville plans to keep wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on the roster through this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Jaguars have relayed that message to inquiring teams. Thomas was a star in his rookie year in 2024, catching 87 of his 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. He regressed in year two across 14 games, tallying 707 yards and two touchdowns over 48 receptions and 91 targets. This season in eight games so far, Thomas has just 117 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches and 22 targets. He went from playing 80% of the team's offensive snaps as a rookie to 78% of the snaps last year - Thomas is at just 43% so far this season. His fantasy value is dropping rapidly, and staying with the Jaguars won't help his cause.--Morgan Rode
Source: Jeremy Fowler
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Nov 10, 2026, 10:39 AM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has produced more over the past three weeks, and that gives him deep-league fantasy appeal heading into Week 10. The rookie has five or more targets in three straight appearances, but anywhere from 19-83 yards. He's getting on the field more now than he did earlier this season, and it's led to some better fantasy showings. Fields still has only one touchdown grab on the year though, and has only gone over 50 yards twice, so he's no more than a deep-league option. Fields is one to monitor in case he ever takes off, but he should be skipped in standard leagues for now.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 10, 2026, 10:33 AM ET

Baltimore running back Justice Hill is worth adding in some deeper leagues prior to the kickoff of Week 10 games. He's coming off his best fantasy performance of the season - Hill rushed nine times for 85 yards and a score against Jacksonville in Week 9, plus had three receptions for seven yards across three targets. He has only topped 35 total yards in one other game this season, but he does have six or more touches in three straight appearances. In the right matchups, Hill could be deployed in deeper leagues, but behind bellcow Derrick Henry, there's not a lot of work available in the Baltimore backfield. Matchups that favor receiving running backs are where fantasy owners can consider Hill in deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

San Francisco wide receiver Jordan Watkins is a rising fantasy asset after what he's done over his past two games. He went for 56 yards on three receptions and six targets in Week 7 against Atlanta, then caught all four of his targets for 86 yards and a score against the Raiders in Week 9. He has played more the past three games with the 49ers dealing with a bevy of injuries to offensive players. The more time that Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), Christian Kirk (knee) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) miss, the more valuable Watkins becomes. It's worth noting that Watkins' role could be wiped away with the return of even a couple of those wide receivers though. Watkins is still worth adding in more fantasy leagues going into Week 10. He's a solid deep-league starting option for now, and could become a standard league streaming threat if several Niners miss the game against the Cowboys, which is a very favorable fantasy matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Nov 10, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Jacksonville wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is just worth stashing in deep fantasy leagues going into Week 10. A trade could potentially help his cause, but he hasn't done enough on the field this season to be starting in too many leagues. He has 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns across 21 targets so far this season. Thomas wasn't targeted in the team's blowout Week 9 win over Baltimore, and Thomas has just one catch over his past four appearances combined. His snap counts have fallen way off, and he's played below 50% of the team's totals in two of the past three games. Thomas can still be stashed through the trade deadline, but if his production doesn't pick up soon, he can be dropped in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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